OIL Weekly: Hurricane Season Intensification Will Smash Crude Demand

U.S oil stockpile weakened for the third consecutive week, following robust refining demand.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss the effects of crude oil inventories and net speculative positioning changes, based respectively on the Weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) report and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) estimates, on oil markets. Then, I identify key global and oil market developments and their impacts on iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S crude storage accelerated its (w/w) decrease, down 1.06% or 4.3m to 401.5m barrels on the August 24 - 31 period, while Cushing (w/w) stocks climbed 2.26% to 24.83m barrels. With this moderate inventory decline, oil storage deficit deepens and is now down 4.9% or 20.6k barrels below the 5-year average and 13.2% or 60.8k barrels lower than last year level.

Source: EIA

Concomitantly, the five-year U.S oil stockpile spread deteriorates further, down 27.5k barrels on the period, providing a positive bias for oil futures and OIL shares.

Source: EIA

On the refined oil products side, gasoline and distillates stockpiles advanced simultaneously, thanks to high seasonal utilization rates which are turning near full throttle, 96.6. Gasoline inventories were up 0.79% (w/w) to 234.6m barrels, whereas distillate stocks jumped 2.4% (w/w) to 133.1m barrels. Hurricane season has not yet impacted the Gulf of Mexico and Texas refining industry, but upcoming Florence category 4 hurricane will put short term pressure on oil demand.

In the meantime, U.S import/export crude balance weakened slightly during the week, due to crude exports slight decrease, down from 1.78m to 1.51m barrels and ascending net imports, up 8.76% (w/w) to 6.21 m barrels.

Source: EIA

Oil output remained stable at 11m barrels despite the 4 additional oilrigs bought online on the corresponding period, August 24 - 31. Latest Baker Hughes doesn't bring additional information regarding future U.S oil output direction, but current crude output pace should hedge higher if weather condition remain adequate.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the meantime, OIL advanced 0.59% to $8.48 per share, amid growing weather worries and persisting supply risks related to Iran's oil production.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR)released by the CFTC on August 28 - September 4 period, oil net speculative positioning on Nymex futures further accelerated, up 2.8% (w/w) to 565 730 contracts, while OIL shares gained 1.21% to $8.34 per share.

Source: CFTC

Crude net speculative positioning advance is due to healthy long accruals and is accumulation and is partly counterbalance by short accumulation. Indeed, during the week, spec long length accelerated, up 2.91% (w/w) to 673 427 contracts, whereas short positioning lifted 3.48% (w/w) to 107 697 contracts. With this second consecutive week progress, net crude positioning recovered from the steep correction witnessed this summer and might continue to do so if U.S oil output continues its advance.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning slightly advanced compared to last week, however spec length is still down 9.37% or 58 483 contracts, whereas OIL (YTD) performance jumped 26.75% to $8.34 per share.

Hurricane season intensification and global oil supply risks related to Iran's production might send OIL to fresh highs

Since my last article, OIL strengthened slightly, up 0.59% to $8.48 per share, following hurricane season intensification and even if upcoming Category 4 Florence hurricane is not expected to touch refining facilities, oil demand will inevitably take a hit. Furthermore, other smaller storms like Tropical Storm Isaac could potentially touch Gulf of Mexico oil and gas industry, provoking power shortages and flooding in the region, which is negative for crude supply, but bullish for OIL shares.

However, Iran's sanctions remain the biggest development, which keep investors worried. Indeed, with South Korea and Japan ready to cut their Iran's oil purchases to zero, Trump's Administration seems to have already won the war on evicting Iranian oil from the global supply.

The spread between Brent and WTI standards advanced steeply, from $7.81 to $8.42 per barrel on the August 28 - September 4 period, due mainly to increasing weather risks, which might impact Gulf of Mexico refining industry.

Concomitantly, the dollar index (DXY) which measures greenback's progress against a basket of major currencies has paused its bullish momentum over the week, affecting marginally OIL shares.

Source: Tradingview

WTI futures backwardation slope further inclines on close by maturities, signaling that supply worries are growing given the hurricane season intensification and approaching sanction on Iran's crude output.

Given the elements above, I expected OIL to reach new highs in the short term, but maintain my bearish long-term view given U.S fierce trade policy.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.