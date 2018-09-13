Transocean: Finally, A Strategic Win

Transocean (RIG) announced its intention last week to purchase Ocean Rig (ORIG) for $2.7 billion, primarily funded with equity. The stock is off about -18% in the last thirty days of trading, making this an ideal time to re-evaluate two key things. First, are shareholders getting a good deal with the company expanding its asset fleet at this point in the crude oil cycle? Additionally, what is the balance sheet strength like going forward, as well as the company's capacity to do future M&A? I believe this deal is attractive after observing the substantial discount it paid for ORIG's assets, especially since they complement an already high-quality ultra-deepwater fleet. Investors should take this opportunity to buy RIG on the current dip now that the equity dilution is priced in.

Breaking Down The Ocean Rig Deal

It's been a week since the deal was announced and I think the acquisition of ORIG's assets truly play to Transocean's strengths. The offshore rig market has been one of the slowest recovering oil-linked industries since the downturn began in 2014, so asset prices are still depressed. While the ideal time to make this acquisition would've been 12-18 months ago, they're still receiving a discount on a trailing five-year basis and the company didn't necessarily have the capacity to do so. In this deal, the company is getting 11 rigs, 9 of which are ultra-deepwater. The other two are harsh environment semisubmersibles, which further compliments the high-quality fleet of Transocean. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of the year, which is rather accelerated, but any delay will represent an overhang risk on the stock.

Delving a bit more into the financials of the transaction, I've included the summary below from the recent investor presentation. Transocean will own the controlling stake in Ocean Rig following the close of the deal, at 79% ownership. The total purchase price of the deal is $2.7 billion, primarily funded with equity. For full transparency, Transocean really isn't able to complete this transaction without diluting the float and I think that's the reason why the stock took such a hit following the announcement, despite the asset base being attractive. They're paying roughly $278 million per floater at the rig level. The cash/equity mix is $12.75/share in cash (a little over one third of the deal as ORIG shares were considered at $32.28) and 1.6128 shares of Transocean for every one of ORIG. Transocean's market cap is rather small, currently at $5.03 billion. At the time of announcement, it was closer to $6 billion meaning the equity issuance is $1.78 billion.

This deal increases the backlog potential for the company, which finally a positive now that day rates are recovering substantially. The backlog increases by $700 million, taking the total to $12.5 billion. The ORIG addition adds near-term opportunities, including $100 million this year. This is exactly what you want to see as a shareholder now that contracts are starting to come back to offshore as the well economics continue to improve. Day rates are projected to be well into the $400k region by 2020, according to the company. Additionally, the market has seen an inflection in the number of contracts awarded each quarter, with Q2 2018 seeing a post-downturn high of 30. The cost synergies coming through, too, are substantial at $70 million per year and will help the company build back up the EBITDA profile in order to pay down debt in the coming quarters.

I think the key question that shareholders should focus on is whether or not the company overpaid for these assets. There's been a lot of exuberance surrounding crude oil YTD as it is one of the best performing commodities and producers are finally out of a multi-year rut. That has a tendency to be reflected in M&A, regardless of industry, but it looks as though Transocean paid just below the industry average price, which makes this quite favorable. The deal values the 11 rigs at $278 million apiece, as I stated earlier, which is below the precedent transaction price of $296 million apiece. It may not seem like a massive difference, but this helps to increase potential synergies and allows it to be accretive to NAV in year one. Especially after we factor in project management, spares and inventory, as well as tubulars and handling equipment, the purchase price came in 19% below the precedents transaction amount. This limits the future risk for impairments.

Limited Balance Sheet Capacity Going Forward

The natural concern around this deal is going to be liquidity. While the oil price environment is significantly better than it was even a year ago, and prices have stabilized, M&A in this sector is still a risky endeavor should there be volatility in day rates. With that being said, Transocean has a fair amount of liquidity and a favorable maturity distribution profile and has its debt fully managed through 2021. Maturities are either at $500 million or less through that year. In 2022, that scales up to $1 billion and then the largest maturity occurs in 2023, which is in the amount of $2.25 billion.

Despite these maturities being manageable from year to year, the net leverage is optically high, especially post-close of ORIG. Run-rate EBITDA is coming in at close to $1.1 billion for the next twelve months (assuming no more one-offs), which pushes gross leverage to 8x. Net of cash, leverage is 5.7x. Take this number with a grain of salt since this is the O&G industry, let alone offshore, but nonetheless Transocean from here on out needs to be focused on cost optimization and leverage reduction now that it has the proper high-quality asset profile. Post-close, Transocean will have liquidity of $3.7 billion, which includes their revolver.

Will this deal stall Transocean's equity in the near-term? This may seem like a rather interesting question to ask especially since I'm positive on the price paid for the assets, as well as how the assets fit into the current fleet of the company. Transocean has the most harsh environment and ultra deepwater floaters than any other competitor, more than double than that of Seadrill (SDRL) or Ensco (ESV). ORIG was one of the smaller players in the industry within these verticals, with other small competitors being Noble (NE) and Rowan (RDC). This means that within these two verticals, Transocean now has significantly pulled away and is the undisputed leader, meaning its ability obtain more contracts in the coming years is significantly higher than that of Seadrill or Ensco, especially given the financial issues with the former. This is exactly what I wanted to see out of the management team and I believe quick execution to close the deal and subsequently integrate ORIG will work quite well for shareholders.

If the earnings generation comes through, in part aided by this deal, then Transocean falls onto the radar screen of significantly more investors because it currently lags other O&G E&Ps that have consistently positive earnings and don't trade at hypothetical valuations. The stock lacks a clear cut multiple valuation because of a negative earnings profile, largely driven by numerous one-offs in the last few years. This makes it extremely difficult to benchmark relative to core peers, especially those who have engaged in M&A in the oil recovery.

Assuming EBITDA begins to normalize sometime in the next twelve months post-close of ORIG, you're left with a very leveraged entity. Net leverage of close to 6x and gross above 8x definitely limits the company's ability to make another opportunistic purchase, let alone return capital to shareholders. There's currently no dividend being paid, which I view as fodder for shorts. Short interest currently stands at 18% and while the potential for a squeeze is certainly there, the cost to borrow is rather low even with that high short base already, relative to other O&G E&P names that pay dividends.

Conclusion

This deal is a great stopping point for investors to realize the strategic play that management is making. Expanding the fleet to further set itself apart from the competition, let alone in verticals it already excels in, helps to solidify a long-term competitive advantage. While balance sheet capacity is limited going forward and management needs to begin to prioritize building a larger liquidity profile and deleveraging in order for more shareholders to consider the equity as a potential investment. However, I'm rather confident they can begin to repair the balance sheet rapidly given higher projected day rates in the coming years, as well as higher project utilization rates. This is a long-term investment and I believe the recent dip from the announcement creates an opportunity for shareholders to get in at an attractive level.

