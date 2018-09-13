Approaching Oversold Conditions, Driving 9% Yield With Upcoming Specials

This article also provides an update to CGBD's portfolio credit quality including Hydrofarm and PPT Management potentially being added to non-accrual status.

CGBD Special Dividend Coming in December 2018

TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) continues to have excellent dividend coverage for many reasons including increased overall portfolio yield and continued ramp of its joint venture Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC (“Credit Fund”). There will likely be another special dividend paid in Q4 as the company pays out excess net investment income ("NII") in the form of supplemental/special dividends as shown in the following chart and was discussed on the recent call:

“I think what we really want to do with our dividend overtime is to make sure that there's a comfort level within our investor base as to the predictability of it and the achievability of it and I think we feel comfortable that we're there. I would -- and we generally looked at special dividend at the end of the year, as we edge up, if you will, and pay out that extra."

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: CGBD Earnings Call Slides

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, CGBD beat my best case projections mostly due to higher portfolio yield and fee income covering its dividend by 122%. The company has covered its dividend by an average of 114% over the last eight quarters.

“I would view the fee income this quarter as a bit of an anomaly. We don’t look at that as a primary source of income although there’s clearly opportunities there, but that’s not – that’s not something that we look at in driving the overall strategy.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

The last line in the previous table shows "Operating Cost as a Percentage of Available Income" which measures management and incentive fees compared to "available income" which is total income less interest expense from borrowings and is the amount of income that is available to pay management expenses and shareholder distributions. BDCs with lower expense ratios can pay higher amounts to shareholders without investing in riskier assets.

The following table shows the average operating cost for individual BDCs over the last four quarters.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

Also, CGBD currently has a lower cost of borrowing including its recently reset 2015 Notes and the credit facilities at around LIBOR + 200/225 (see details below). The company currently has access to another $230 million under these facilities growing to $400 million:

“Last week, we successfully priced the reset of our 2015 vintage CLO. We are upsizing the CLO from $400 million to $550 million establishing a new five-year reinvestment period and increasing total debt issued by $176 million, all were slightly improving our overall cost of capital. Regarding future additions to our debt capacity, we’re looking at both upsizing our current secured facilities as well as tapping the unsecured markets. As of 6/30, we had approximately $230 million of total unused commitments under our credit facilities and that will grow to over $400 million followed in the closing of the CLO upsizing later this month.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: CGBD Earnings Call Slides

Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC (“Credit Fund”):

The Credit Fund recently produced a "normalized" 14.7% annualized yield (down from 19.4%) and increased to $1.14 billion at fair value as of the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $1.09 billion for the previous quarter.

“Regarding JV returns, the second quarter dividend yield on our equity in the JV was about 15%, down from the 19% achieved in the first quarter. But as I mentioned on last quarter’s call, we expected this normalization following some one-time items in the first quarter and we expect to achieve similar mid-teen results in future quarters.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

The Credit Fund’s new investment fundings were $121 million for the quarter with sales and repayments of $72 million.

“Shifting to the middle market credit fund the JV currently stands at $1.1 billion and comprises 10.7% of TCG BDC's total investment. The unlevered weighted average yield of investments in the JV is approximately 7.1% compared to 9.3% in TCG BDC. This vehicle highlights our ability to produce the high-quality return with more leverage while investing in lower risk underlying investments.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: CGBD Earnings Call Slides

As shown below, CGBD is expected to easily cover its quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share over the coming quarters:

Source: Thomson First Call

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis:

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. Most BDCs continue to experience higher portfolio yields mostly due to the rising LIBOR that should improve (or at least maintain) net interest margins and dividend coverage for the sector in the coming quarters.

Source: FRED

Since 2016, CGBD's portfolio yield has increased from 8.19% to 9.24% and was discussed on a recent call:

"In terms of the yield environment, we continue to benefit from rising LIBOR, resulting in our average asset level yield across our portfolio, increasing over 40 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2017."

Source: CGBD Earnings Call

As of June 30, 2018, more than 99% of portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, most of which are subject to interest-rate floors. However, 100% of borrowings also were at variable rates.

If interest rates continue to rise, I would expect NII to increase by around $0.11 per share annually for each 100 basis points, using the current balance sheet.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

Reduced Asset Coverage Ratio

On June 6, 2018, CGBD had its 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting and the Board was asking stockholders to approve the application of the 150% minimum asset coverage ratio. As shown below, the "required majority" of shareholders voted for Proposal 3 and the 150% minimum asset coverage ratio became effective as of June 7, 2018.

What does this mean for shareholders and upcoming dividend coverage?

Clearly more leverage implies higher risk and hopefully higher returns. It mostly comes down to how much additional leverage and the quality of assets in the portfolio. However, there are a few other considerations:

Less need for frequent equity offerings as management can increase leverage during periods of lower stock prices

Ability to take on lower yielding assets

Larger portfolio would likely result in more diversification and/or the ability to take on larger (usually higher quality) investments

Higher leverage will likely require BDCs to diversify funding sources using "matching" and a mix of lower cost utilized credit lines (less unused fees)

On the recent call, CGDB management discussed the potential for increased leverage:

“As we've mentioned previously we don't anticipate the adoption to the reduced asset coverage requirement to influence or change of the investment thesis that we've applied since our company's inception.” “Our debt-to-equity at the end of the second quarter was 0.76 up modestly from the 0.70 ratio at the end of the first quarter. We previously provided guidance the outer boundary for our owned businesses leverage would be in the area of 1.30 to 1.40. Obviously we're comfortably inside those levels currently, but we continue to believe that those are prudent out our boundaries given the overall risk in our portfolio today. Retroactively to July 1st of this year our investment advisor and has reduced the base management fee from 1.5% to 1% on all assets financed with greater than 1:1 leverage. This reduction in management fee, which as you know has been implemented post the shareholders approval of the new leverage guidelines is another good example of Carlyle's philosophy around shareholder alignment.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Higher Leverage Analysis and Dividend Potential

CGBD management already is working with its lenders to provide flexibility to increase leverage over the coming quarters. I have taken this into account with the updated projections including higher leverage and no expected equity offerings.

“In the next week, we expect to close on an amendment to our SPV financing facility that will reset the three-year period, maintain pricing at L+ 200 and importantly, permit the new statutory leverage level. In addition, we’ve made great progress with the lenders under our corporate revolver facility on an amendment that would provide us with similar flexibility.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

The following table shows the updated Leverage Analysis using the June 30, 2018, reported results including the higher portfolio yield. However, I have taken into account the following:

Management guidance of debt-to-equity "in the area of 1.3 to 1.4 to 1, which we believe to be a prudent level, given the overall risk in our portfolio today."

Reduced base management fee to 1.00% on assets financed with debt-to-equity over 1.0.

Higher borrowing rates due to the company diversifying its borrowing sources to take on higher leverage.

The potential for lower portfolio yield of 8.4% due to investing in safer assets at lower yields.

Correspondingly higher income from its Credit Fund (similar to previous quarters as shown in the table above).

Slightly higher "Other G&A."

Clearly management also will be earning higher fees but there is the potential for a quarterly dividend increase from the current $0.37 to between $0.40 and $0.50 depending on the yield of the new assets. I would guess that if management decides to take on higher leverage, it would be obligated to pass along higher returns to shareholders.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

Management was asked about the potential for an increase to the quarterly dividend on the recent call and mentioned that they will likely wait to assess a consistent earnings level:

Q. “Obviously, you guys have done a good job over-earning the dividend, particularly also two to one, if you guys pass that, but there can be further upside, do you guys foresee kind of keeping the dividend steady, the core dividend steady at this $0.37 level and then maybe pay out a special dividend, like you did in the fourth quarter or if you continue to earn $0.40 and above going forward, which we anticipate you guys can do, do you think there's a possibility that you guys would raise the core dividend?” A. “Once we get to a point where and then perhaps the adoption of the leverage, the new leverage guidance, we’ll provide this that we're at a consistent earnings level that provides that cushion that we feel comfortable with and you can convey that to our investors. That’s when we’d look to make a move. So the other point that I’d tie in here about the leverage policy and the leverage legislation is that, we view it as something that’s obviously helpful day one in the absence of doing anything. There's the positive benefits of having cushion vs. mark to market is a positive thing. It's hard to argue otherwise. We do though feel that implementation of it and taking on of incremental leverage will be slower than, it certainly won’t be an overnight event and I think it won’t be available to certain participants or it will be something that’s brought on and taken on board in a very measured fashion. That’s certainly our approach to it. So well, we would hope that that drives returns and we’ve certainly analyzed it as such. It’s something that we hope we would be accrue to us over time and I would see consistent dividend policy through the balance of this year for sure.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

CGBD Risk Profile

CGBD is considered a "safer" BDC for many reasons including 80% of the portfolio in first-lien assets highly diversified by sector, access to an experienced credit quality platform and low non-accruals. Currently, three borrowers are on non-accrual status, representing less than 1.7% of total debt investments at fair value and 3.2% at cost (discussed later).

“Our focus remains resolute on the top part of the capital stack. This quarter, more than 95% of our new loans were in a first lien position. The asset mix also shifted further in favor of first lien and is a perfection of our investment approach in this market.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: CGBD Earnings Call Slides

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, its net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by $0.16 per share or 0.9% due to net unrealized depreciation of $0.24 per share mostly from additional markdowns on non-accrual investments as well as Hydrofarm and PPT Management (discussed next), partially offset by over-earning the dividend.

Source: CGBD Earnings Call Slides

“In regards to valuations, the total aggregate realized and unrealized net loss was about $15 million for the quarter. Valuations again, benefited from continued tightening and secondary spreads for the middle market index we track and we have successful realization on our equity coinvestment in Global Software. Offsetting these were some additional markdowns notably on Product Quest and Tweddle.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

SolAero Technologies Corp. ($19.3 million FV, $23.9 million at cost) and Tweddle Group, Inc.($3.1 million FV, $7.0 million at cost) were added to non-accrual status during Q2 2018 and Product Quest Manufacturing, LLC ($10.0 million FV, $32.3 million at cost) remains on non-accrual status due to “operational and liquidity challenges.” On the previous call, management mentioned that all lenders (including CGBD) have provided an additional credit facility to support the working capital needs and will provide updates on future calls. Hydrofarm and PPT Management were also marked down and need to be watched.

Q. “On Product Quest, it looks like you paid down the front-end of the insurance financing and did this hit a buyout trigger type provision or is this something that you Trident naturally wound down, given it’s a little bit seasoned here.” A. “No, on that transaction, you see two-line items, one is a super priority revolver that all the vendors contributed to about a year ago, that’s the first out piece. That’s independent from the original unit tranche loan that we made back in 2015. The original loan from 2015 when we hold the last-out risk that remains in place today, that’s the position that you see, that’s just experience marked down sequentially in the quarter.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

Source: CGBD Earnings Call Slides

“Our industry mix continues to highlight a deliberate focus on defensive sectors such as healthcare, business and financial services, software and technology. We are underweight sectors that are prone to greater volatility such as oil and gas, retail and other cyclicals.”

Source: CGBD Q2 2018 Earnings Call

Source: CGBD Earnings Call Slides

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last two months have been growing their book value/NAV per share over the last two years while paying special dividends, including:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

Other BDCs with have NAV per share growth (or at least stable) but have not recently paid special dividends include Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Hercules Capital (HTGC), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT), PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT), TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS).

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have previously cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC), Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA), THL Credit (TCRD), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP), Apollo Investment (AINV), FS Investment Corp. (NYSE:FSIC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV.

Also, management members of BDCs often discuss the wide range of variables that can be used to value "Level 3" assets (defined as unobservable inputs for which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions) even when using a "third party." Typically, BDCs with a conservative valuation history and/or higher credit quality, usually trade near or above NAV.

My Recent Purchase of CGBD

I recently purchased additional shares of CGBD for many of the reasons discussed in this article including excellent historical and potential dividend coverage driving a special dividend in Q4 2018 and likely a regular dividend increase in 2019 due to:

Increased leverage/reduced asset coverage ratio

Higher portfolio yield from rising interest rates

Lower operational expense ratios (including reduced management fee)

Lower cost of borrowings relative to other BDCs

Increased returns from the continued ramp of its Credit Fund

As discussed in previous articles, I typical make purchases of higher quality BDCs such as CGBD when its RSI is near or below 30 as it was earlier this week:

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

