Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Could Grow Legs

Diffusion said that data from the study of its TSC molecule could be available in under two years.

With a decent balance sheet, the company has enough money on hand to make it through more than a year of operations.

Wednesday, September 12, 2018, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) closed the session up 13.21% in the market after the company announced that the FDA has approved an innovative clinical trial design. Instead of taking place in the clinic, the trial will take place in ambulances in cities, suburbs and rural areas.

The treatment, the TSC molecule, is being developed as a potential therapeutic to treat acute stroke, a market that comes with massive potential.

On the same note, the company's financial stability is relatively strong and will likely take it through more than a year, through which time, multiple catalysts are likely.

Although there are always risks to consider when making any investment, I believe that the potential rewards far outweigh the risks in this scenario.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Gets The Green Light On TSC In-Ambulance Studies

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has received the green light from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move forward with a unique clinical trial. The PHAST-TSC (Pre-Hospital Ambulance Stroke Trial-TSC) has been approved by the FDA to begin enrolling patients.

During the Phase 2 clinical trial, the company will assess its lead candidate, trans sodium concentrate (TSC) for the treatment of acute stroke. Interestingly, this Phase 2 trial will not be taking place in the clinic. Because the treatment is expected to be most effective when delivered to the patients as quickly as possible, the trial will take place in the ambulance that picks participating patients up when they experience a stroke. This is nothing like any other trial design seen in the past.

The PHAST-TSC trial will involve 23 hospitals who will be working closely with about 150 emergency medical transport groups across Los Angeles and Central Virginia. It's also worth noting that the data is expected to be available incredibly quickly. The company said that top-line results from the trial could be available in less than two years.

About The TSC Molecule

The TSC molecule is a molecule that was invented by John L. Gainer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Diffusion. The molecule works by increasing the rate at which oxygen moves through the blood through a process known as diffusion, hence the name Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

The molecule isn't only being developed for stroke either. The company has produced impressive results in clinical studies of the TSC molecule in the difficult-to-treat cancer, glioblastoma. At the moment, the glioblastoma indication is under Phase 3 development.

The company is also assessing the treatment as an option for pancreatic cancer and brain metastases, both of which are in the midst of Phase 1 clinical trials. In the brain metastases indication, the company has received Orphan Drug Designation, which will likely accelerate the rate at which the treatment is developed.

Should The TSC Molecule Be Approved It Has The Potential To Yield Incredible Amounts Of Revenue

The TSC molecule is being assessed as a multi-indication treatment. However, just one of these indications, if approved, could lead to large amounts of revenue.

Glioblastoma - The global glioblastoma market is one of quite a bit of debate. However, experts agree that it will grow into the billions by 2024, with low estimates suggesting that the market could be worth $1.15 billion and the high estimates coming in at $3.3 billion. At the moment, the survival rate for patients with glioblastoma sits at around 30%, showing the serious unmet medical need in the space. Should the TSC molecule fill this unmet medical need, it could take the lion's share of the market.

Pancreatic Cancer - The pancreatic cancer market is another that comes with a bit of debate when it comes to market size. On the low end, some estimate that it will grow to be worth $4.2 billion by the year 2025. On the high end of projections, some estimates say that the pancreatic cancer market can grow to be worth around $13 billion by the year 2023. Either way, the market is a large one that the TSC molecule has the potential bring Diffusion Pharmaceuticals into.

Brain Metastases - Although I was unable to find an estimate with regard to the market size of brain metastases, I was able to find documentation that between 150,000 and 200,000 patients are diagnosed with brain metastases per year. I also found data suggesting that the minimum cost of treatment per year was around $42,000. This data suggests that the market is worth between $6.3 billion and $8.4 billion.

Stroke - Of all markets that the TSC molecule is attempting to tackle, the largest is the stroke market. Some experts estimate that by the year 2023, the global stroke market could be worth more than $36 billion!

The reality is that if the company were to tap into any of these markets in any real capacity, the potential for revenue would be massive.

Financially, Diffusion Looks Good

It is rare that clinical stage biotechnology companies have enough cash on hand to last more than a year. This is one of those rare cases. In the most recent financial report, provided on August 10, 2018, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals had about $12.9 million in cash on hand. During the quarter, the company lost about $2.77 million.

Considering the amount of cash on hand and the current rate of loss, the company has enough money to make it through a little more than four and a half quarters. While this isn't likely to be enough time for the company to bring a treatment to market, it will hold the company through various catalysts.

For example, within the next year, we can expect to see enrollment catalysts in both the Phase 2 TSC study as a treatment for stroke and the Phase 3 study assessing the TSC molecule as a treatment for glioblastoma. It is also likely that we could see interim data from any of the multiple clinical studies that are taking place. So, the company has plenty of time to attract the parties with the funds that it will need, well before it needs them.

Consider The Risks

Any investment comes with risk. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is no different. When considering an investment in the company, I suggest considering the following risks as well:

Revenue Risk - As a clinical stage biotechnology company, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals generates absolutely no revenue. While it does have the cash on hand it needs to make it through more than a year of operations, at some point in time, it will need to find a way to access funding. Often times, biotechnology companies look to dilutive transactions as a way to access funds. Although I don't see this taking place any time soon, it is a real possibility in the long-term outlook for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Clinical Risk - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is largely at the mercy of clinical data. Should data from any of the clinical trials assessing the TSC molecule as a treatment for any of the listed indications prove to be negative, the stock could see dramatic declines.

Regulatory Risk - As with any biotechnology company, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is not able to simply create a product and put it on the market. The company must first receive regulatory approval, which requires a substantial investment of both time and money to compile the required data. Should the FDA decide that the compiled data offered in future applications is not substantial enough to warrant an approval, it could reject the company's treatment(s), leading to potential declines in the value of the stock.

The Takeaway

No matter what you invest in, there will always be risks to consider. Although Diffusion Pharmaceuticals does come with its own set of risks, I believe that the TSC molecule has promise. With strong efficacy results in glioblastoma and multiple ongoing clinical trials in high dollar indications, the treatment has the potential to generate large amounts of revenue should it be approved. While the company doesn't have the funding to make it through to approval, it does have the funding it needs to make it to multiple catalytic events, which will likely lead to further increases in value. All in all, while there are risks present, I'm expecting to see further gains ahead.

