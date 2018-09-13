This Is Why I Can't Get Comfortable With Kroger

The Street has punished Kroger's stock for a 2Q18 that I believe was not disastrous, but also far from pristine.

Skepticism over Kroger (KR) had started to become a bit hard to defend, following the stock's 12-month run of 34% that ended in August 2018. But the Cincinnati-based grocery chain's 2Q18 numbers, released this Thursday morning, reminded me why this is a tricky stock to own.

Although the results of the quarter and outlook for the balance of the year did not look disastrous, they were also far from pristine. Identical sales ex-fuel of 1.6% over a slowly recovering 2Q17 fell below my estimated 2.2%. Now, for management's full-year comp guidance of 2.3% at the mid point of the range to materialize, Kroger will need to deliver impressive results in the third and fourth quarters that have not been achieved since 2015 (see graph below).

But the company looks optimistic about delivering the goods, calling for a strong back end of 3Q18 driven by "investments in space optimization during the first half of 2018". Other initiatives like Kroger's recently-announced e-commerce push with Kroger Ship and incipient global expansion that includes a partnership with Alibaba (BABA) in China could also provide some uplift eventually. At this point, however, I find the positive top-line impact still speculative, and see more headwinds to financial results driven by increased investments than tailwinds in the form of better comps in the short term.

Speaking of higher costs, margins deteriorated at a faster pace in 2Q18 than it had been in previous quarters, although perhaps not unexpectedly so. Gross margin of 21.3% contracted nearly 40 bps (vs. a 29-bp drop in 1Q18) due to "price investments (likely discounting needed to protect competitiveness), rising transportation costs (higher fuel costs and wages probably playing the key roles here), and growth of the specialty pharmacy business (i.e. an unfavorable mix)". The hit to operating margin was even steeper, at a drop of 51 bps vs. last quarter's 12-bp decline. At the core was noticeably higher SG&A, both in absolute terms and in relation to revenues.

Adjusted EPS only grew YOY, and modestly so, because of (1) a significantly lower effective tax rate and (2) Kroger's aggressive stock buyback program. On the first item, I believe the Street's punishment of the stock today to be in part associated with these earnings tailwinds, which are largely unrelated to the company's operational performance. Had the effective tax rate been a more predictable 22.8% that would have been better aligned with 1Q18's number, I calculate that 2Q18 EPS would have been flat YOY. And on the second bullet above, the reduction in share count came accompanied by nearly half a billion dollars in additional net debt built up over the past 12 months. The balance sheet leveraging could have been worse, or the current share count higher, if not for the $1.4 billion net of tax collected from the disposition of the convenience store business, earlier in 2018.

Below is Kroger's summarized 2Q18 P&L.

Still not touching the stock

Revenues that have been too slow to recover, shrinking margins, and near-term earnings upside driven by a disposition-financed buyback program. This is not the profile of a company in which I am interested in investing -- particularly one whose op margin is too narrow, at 2%, to protect the bottom line from eventual trouble elsewhere on the income statement.

There are a few reasons why some might choose to take advantage of this Thursday's 10% share price drop to buy KR on weakness (see valuation graph below). One of them is optimism over the success of the company's still incipient "Restock Kroger" program. The other, which I tend to appreciate most from a portfolio strategy perspective, is the defensive nature of the counter-cyclical grocery store sector.

I, on the other hand, will continue to keep my hands off the stock. For ideas on defensive names that I believe to be much more enticing and less exposed to downside risk or volatility, I would point at Dollar General (DG), TJX Companies (TJX) and even the much pricier Costco (COST).

