Amicus: More Upside For Galafold

The financials and valuations also are favorable. This is a complete IBI research that we wish to share with all readers.

Then all that is required is a willingness to bet heavily when the odds are extremely favorable, using resources available as a result of prudence and patience in the past. - Charlie Munger

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a stellar growth biotech that's enjoying multiple growth catalysts. The lead molecule (Galafold) is now FDA-approved for the management of Fabry disease. Moreover, Galafold is launched worldwide and has a pending approval in Taiwan. Furthermore, the latest earnings report showed increasing revenues. Notably, we expect sales to ramp up significantly in the subsequent quarters and peak around late 2020 to early 2021. All that being said, the investment risks are now substantially deleveraged. Better yet, the Pompe disease segment will add much more upside to the enterprise value in the longer horizon. Despite the improving fundamentals, the stock has traded on a downtrend. In the past 52 weeks, Amicus’ shares exchanged hands $0.51 lower to currently trading at $13.40.

Figure 1a: Amicus long-term chart (Source: Finviz)

An assessment of the short-term chart indicates that the stock found support at the $13.00 share price. Interestingly, there's increasing momentum which can potentially induce the shares to trade on an uptrend in the immediate term. In this research, we’ll present a fundamental update on the Fabry disease franchise and value Amicus based on the latest ongoing developments.

Figure 2b: Amicus short-term chart (Source: Stockcharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Cranbury, New Jersey, Amicus Therapeutics is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of chaperone medicine as a form of individualized treatment (to service rare genetic diseases with correctable mutations). As follows, Chaperones are proteins that stabilize the folding of other enzymes (to ensure their proper functioning). Hence, the applications of such molecules improves the functional deficiency of enzymes in lysosomal storage diseases (whose genes are not extensively damaged and are amenable with folding therapy). As depicted in Figure 2, the company is brewing an enriched pipeline with several highly promising molecules to increase the chances of finding a blockbuster.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Amicus)

Fabry Disease Franchise

As a rare lysosomal storage disorder, Fabry disease is due to the genetic mutation in the enzyme (alpha-galactosidase A) that's needed to break down the fat (globotriaosylceramide). The enzyme deficiency leads to the build-up of a toxic substrate upstream called globotriaosylceramide or KIC (i.e. GL-3). There's a tendency for GL-3 to deposit in blood vessels, thereby causing vessel narrowing complications. Consequently, it can lead to potentially lethal functional compromise of the kidney, heart, and brain. The current treatment is with enzyme replacement therapy (“ERT”). Despite that ERTs are good therapeutics, they have to be injected and have their own limitations.

FDA Approval of Galafold

Back on Feb. 12, 2018, the New Drug Application (“NDA”) of Galafold as a treatment for adults with Fabry disease with amenable mutations was accepted by the FDA. The agency set the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) date on Aug. 13 in the same year. As Galafold already received both the Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, the timeframe for review was shortened from the standard 10 months to half a year. The good news came on Aug. 10, 2018, when Amicus announced that the FDA granted an accelerated approval of Galafold 123 mg capsules for patients with Fabry disease and has the (348 GLA types) of amenable mutation. Galafold is a once-daily oral drug that is the first new therapy approved for Fabry in the U.S. for over a decade and a half.

The approval decision was due to Phase 3 (Study 011 or FACETS) trial that demonstrated the efficacy and safety of Galafold. Specific, it significantly reduced the rogue substance (GL-3) in the small blood vessels of the kidneys (capillaries). And, the drug was overall well tolerated. Commenting on the stellar news, Chairman and CEO John Crowley enthused,

This FDA approval of Galafold is a transformative moment for people in the U.S. living with Fabry disease, as it gives adult patients with amenable GLA variants a new treatment option for the first time in more than 15 years. The Fabry disease community has had an active voice in every stage of development of this medicine. We are grateful to this wonderful and passionate community, particularly the patients and physicians who have made this research possible through their participation in the clinical trials, as well as to the U.S. regulators and our ever-persistent and dedicated Amicus team. This achievement highlights our company’s mission, which is focused on transforming the lives of people living with rare diseases. With our new and highly motivated U.S. leadership team, we are poised to make Galafold available to as many appropriate patients as possible.

Galafold Launch Is Expected Shortly

As alluded, Galafold is approved worldwide in Australia, Canada, EU, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and now the U.S. There also is a pending approval in Taiwan. With the US approval, Amicus planned to launch Galafold immediately, initially via a small distribution network. To help patients gain access to Galafold, the company provides a service coined Amicus Assist.

Estimated Market

Worldwide, there are roughly 35.0K newborns afflicted by Fabry disease. It's estimated that there are 35% to 50% of the patients with Fabry who have the amenable mutations. In the U.S. alone, there are approximately 3.0K patients with the disease. In employing the $140.0K average price for an orphan drug, we calculated that there are $420.0M in peak sales in the US alone. When we used the 50% statistics of all patients globally who can benefit from Galafold, there are roughly 17.5K patients. The same arithmetic yielded the $2.45B worldwide peak sales. To widen the margin of safety, we took only 25% of the peak sales which revealed the $612.5M in estimated Galafold sales.

Catalyst Tracking

For your research convenience, we presented various catalysts in Table 1. The most notable event is the FDA approval of Galafold on Aug. 10, 2018, that we discussed above. Thereafter, investors should follow the launch progress. We expect that it’d take at least two years to ramp up sales near our $612M target because the company is “going at it alone.” Commenting on the latest quarterly development, President and COO Bradley Campbell remarked,

Q2 2018 marked another period of continued growth for Galafold. We are raising our full-year 2018 Galafold global revenue guidance given the current and anticipated increase in patient and physician adoption in our existing markets, the ongoing launch in Japan, and our anticipated PDUFA date and launch in the U.S. this quarter. And we’re pleased to announce that we’ve hired 100% of our US launch team comprised of passionate professionals with significant rare disease experience.

Latest developments Fabry Disease Pricing and reimbursement secured in 19 countries with first. commercial patients treated in multiple new countries in 2018. Approvals secured in Australia, Canada, EU, Israel, Japan, South Korea, and Switzerland. Commercial launch initiated in Japan during Q2. FDA approval of Galafold on Aug. 10, 2018. U.S. leadership and field team now in place to support planned U.S. launch. Pompe Disease Pompe US regulatory update (3Q18). Completion of a retrospective natural history study in ~100 ERT-treated Pompe patients. 18-month data from ATB200-02 clinical study to be presented at the 23rd International Congress of the World Muscle Society (4Q18). Commence pivotal study in 2H18. Updated that the FDA does not believe the current data is enough to secure an accelerated approval for Pompe. Still, the drug will most likely to eventually gain an approval. Pompe manufacturing Release of 1,000L GMP material for use in the planned pivotal study. Feedback from German regulatory authorities (BfArM) indicating general agreement with the manufacturing strategy for ATB200.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financials And Valuations

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Amicus posted $21.3M in revenues which represents a 198% improvement from the $7.2M for the same period a year prior. In addition, there were $61.8M ($0.33 per share) in net losses vs. the $48.1M ($0.34 per share) declines for the same comparison. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Amicus to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Amicus, adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

That aside, the operating expenses logged in 22.3% higher at $65.1M due to the increased spending related to the Galafold launch anticipation and Pompe’s clinical/manufacturing. Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $552.2M in cash and equivalents, thereby signifying a 54.1% improvement from $358.6M. Based on the $65.1M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations into 2021. If the company will raise capital via a public offering, it’ll likely occur at least a year from now.

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company and come up with distinct figures. Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). That being said, we’ll utilize potential sales of Galafold in this valuation. The product of $612M X 4 (price to sales) equates to $2.4B, which is similar to the current ($2.5B) market cap or $13.4 per share. Of note, the current share price only accounts for the Fabry disease franchise. The rest of the pipeline (including the Pompe disease segment) should at least double the enterprise value (i.e. roughly $30 per share). Therefore, our estimate is higher than the $20 price target (“PT”) consensus of Wall Street analysts.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. With that being said, we ascribed a 30% risk that the Pompe disease franchise with ATB200/AT2221 will procure a negative clinical outcome. Moreover, even after (Galafold) is approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on Amicus Therapeutics with the four out five stars rating (and the $30 PT to be reached within one to two years). With the recent FDA approval of Galafold, the investment risks are now significantly deleveraged. The company is launching Galafold globally. And we anticipated that sales will increase significantly in the next several quarters. About two years from now, Galafold revenues should peak around $612M annually. In a longer horizon, ATB200/AT2221 has a strongly favorable chance of posting positive clinical outcomes and be approved for the treatment of Pompe disease. Last but not least, investors who own Amicus should hold on to your shares while others should consider initiating a small position.

About Integrated BioSci Investing We’re honored that you visited us. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, IBI is delivering stellar returns. For instance, Nektar, Spectrum, Madrigal, Atara, and Kite procured +233%, +160%, +186%, +187%, and +83%, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features daily research/consulting. While we publish some ideas publicly, those articles are available in advance and discussed more extensively in IBI. We also reserve our best ideas (new 5-star stocks) exclusively for IBI members. And, we invite you to subscribe now to lock in the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.