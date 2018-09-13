Tencent's Difficult Price

Investment Thesis

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) offers investors an opportunity to get that rare mix of growth and solid free cash flow generation. The problem, I argue, is that its stock leaves more aggressive and enterprising investors with limited upside potential as it already trades close to fair value. Having said that, more passive investors could certainly benefit from adding Tencent to a well-diversified portfolio.

Recent Developments

Last year, Tencent was very much in favor with investors - like many other Chinese companies. This year, Tencent - again like many Chinese companies - has fallen out of favor with investors.

Notwithstanding Tencent's share price falling and while also acknowledging that its share price has now fully erased all the gains it made over the last year, I argue that Tencent's upside is limited, given its punchy valuation already.

Its latest set of results, Q2 2018, did not appear to put investors at ease. In more detail, its top line was up 30% YoY to RMB 73.6 billion ($ 11.1 billion), while its bottom line diluted EPS fell 2% to RMB 1.868 ($0.27).

Share Repurchases

Although Tencent highlights its net debt position of RMB 35 billion ($5 billion), this sum is actually boosted by term deposits and others, which are largely illiquid. Strictly speaking, and more realistically, Tencent actually carries a net position closer to RMB 66 billion ($10 billion). Granted, it nevertheless leaves Tencent with a reasonably strong financial position, but on the other hand, this would largely hamper its ability to embark on an aggressive share repurchase program, as creditors would most likely wish to get fully repaid before seeing capital returned to shareholders. We see evidence of this restriction already.

For instance, recently, Tencent has taken to repurchasing small blocks of approximately $5 million. Thus, while share repurchases are a wonderful tax-efficient way of returning capital to shareholders, these repurchases are so pitiful compared to its $380 billion market cap, that I believe this is a total non-event.

Valuation

Tencent carries investee companies on its balance sheet of approximately RMB248 billion (US$36 billion). Therefore, in order to appropriately account for these strong assets, they should be detracted from its market cap. Thus, technically, investors are only $340 billion market cap.

While Tencent's heavy investments in Q2 2018 caused its free cash flow to be RMB 15.4 billion ($2.25 billion) down 12% YoY, we can very roughly assume that Tencent's more normalized free cash flow can easily match its FY 2017 strong free cash flow generation of RMB 75 billion ($11 billion), which leaves investors paying approximately 30X free cash flow.

Thus, assuming Tencent continues to grow with an approximate CAGR of 30%, the investors are not overpaying to participate in this growth company. However, my main cause for concern is that when investors end up paying a hefty multiple in the expectation of growth, but the company sees its growth slow down from approximately 40% since FY 2014, to closer to 45% in the last couple of years, to just 30% this quarter, this is such a drastic slowdown which has a couple of implications.

Firstly, what kind of multiple should investors be expecting to pay for Tencent? And secondly, it highlights just how volatile its operations can actually be.

Takeaway

While investing in a fast-growing gaming and social media company, with exposure to the booming Chinese economy certainly carries its benefits, I argue that its present valuation leaves little wiggle room for more aggressive investors. Although Tencent is indisputably growing at a rapid clip, which carries a strong appeal, I contend that too many investors already know this, and its valuation reflects this insight already.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

