Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 9/11/18

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/11/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There has been a predictable leveling off of insider trades surrounding the Labor Day holiday week. Form 4 filing volumes will increase this week, however, and stay strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), and;
  • AC Convertible & Inc. (AVK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Minerva Neurosciences (NERV);
  • EP Energy (EPE);
  • Emerson Electric (EMR), and;
  • BK Technologies (BKTI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Macquarie

BO

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

AB

$4,734,192

2

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR, BO

BK Technologies

BKTI

JB*

$2,735,509

3

Brannon Richard D

DIR

Energy Transfer Equity

ETE

B

$1,767,900

4

Advent Capital Mgt De

FO

AC Convertible & Inc

AVK

B

$376,834

5

Iszo Capital Mgt

BO

AmBase

ABCP

B

$114,355

6

England Chad D

VP

EP Energy

EPE

B

$88,500

7

Doyle William F

DIR

Minerva Neurosciences

NERV

B

$78,507

8

Kutler Jon B

CB, DIR

Arotech

ARTX

B

$64,000

9

Roney Brian J

PR

Conifer

CNFR

B

$60,665

10

Nielson Niel B

DIR

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

FDEU

B

$45,972

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Duffield David A

DIR, BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,011,000

2

Levine Tilly

BO

Tilly'S

TLYS

JS*

$36,670,294

3

Mv Mgt IX

BO

nLIGHT

LASR

JS*

$30,329,696

4

Oak Investment Partners X

BO

nLIGHT

LASR

JS*

$28,223,568

5

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$8,682,761

6

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$5,824,800

7

Columbia Pacific Opportunity Fund

DIR

Red Lion Hotels

RLH

S

$4,969,420

8

Argonaut 22

BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,854,000

9

Monser Edward L

PR

Emerson Electric

EMR

S

$4,566,087

10

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR, BO

BK Technologies

BKTI

JS*

$4,530,994

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

