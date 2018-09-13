Netgear Acquires Meural For Digital Art Frame Platform Tech

NTGR is continuing to expand and branch out into more differentiated product categories as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams.

Meural has created a digital art frame system that Netgear plans to place its WiFi routers inside.

Netgear confirmed it has acquired Meural for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Netgear (NTGR) has acquired Meural for an undisclosed amount, according to a confirmed report.

Meural has developed a digital art screen for consumer use in the home or office.

The deal for Meural is part of ongoing initiatives by Netgear’s management to expand, extend, and branch into more differentiated areas of the connected home and office markets.

Target Company

New York-based Meural was founded in 2014 to create a modern digital art frame.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Vladimir Vukicevic, who was previously Co-Founder and CTO of RocketHub.

Below is an overview video of the company’s main offering:

(Source: Meural)

Meural’s primary offerings include:

Meural Digital Art Frame

Meural Art Library Membership

Investors have invested $9.3 million in the company and include Corigin Ventures, Bolt, Forefront Ventures, Firstrock Capital and Netgear. (Source: Techcrunch)

Market & Competition

According to a market report by Consumer Digest, U.S. digital art frame sales dropped to $88.6 million in 2012 from $159.4 million in 2011. Main factors driving market decline were the low replacement rate and low picture quality.

This acquisition is part of NetGear’s desire to locate a home WiFi router inside the digital art frame. According to another 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global home WiFi market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2018 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growth of telecommunications, residential & commercial sector, and industrial development.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the industry leader, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing home WiFi electronics include:

Actiontec Electronics

ASUSTeK Computer (OTC:ASUUY)

Belkin International

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Dell (DVMT)

Devolo

D-Link Corp (2332.TW)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Netgear didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the acquisition was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that NTGR had $355.6 million in cash and short-term investments and $501 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended July 1, 2018, was $26.7 million.

In the past 12 months, NTGR’s stock price has risen 42.1% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

Netgear has acquired Meural as part of a plan to reduce the footprint of its WiFi routers by putting them inside the digital art frame. The new device combination will also be applicable to hotel room environments as it allows the device to be hidden in the digital frame reducing the opportunity for theft or damage.

NTGR wants to create new, differentiated product categories and was previously an investor in Meural’s Series A financing round, so appears to have been considering this approach for some time.

As its routers become increasingly commodified, Netgear management is correctly looking for higher margin product extension or branching opportunities to build on its connected home & office ambitions.

I expect to see additional investments and/or acquisitions in this fertile environment for Netgear. There will likely be many opportunities for NTGR’s nimble management team to consider as they attempt to become a more important player in the connected home and office space.

Thank you for reading. I write about IPOs, M&A deals and public company investments in tech startups. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, check out IPO Edge with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.