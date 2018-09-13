U.S. Wage Growth Could Trigger More Rate Hikes

Source: Financial Times

The August 2018 jobs report showed 201,000 new jobs versus a median forecast of 191,000 among experts. Jobs were also much higher than the 147,000 revised figure for July. While President Trump and former president Barack Obama haggle over who is responsible for the country's economic recovery, the jobs data look good optically and could bolster Republican efforts during the mid-term elections:

Friday's figures showed the labour market added 201,000 jobs last month, from a revised 147,000 in July, adding to a record-breaking streak of uninterrupted job growth. The August figure topped the median forecast of 191,000 among economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters. Revisions to data from June and July reduced previously reported gains by 50,000. That still puts gains at an average of 185,000 per month over the past three months, well above the pace needed to keep up with working age population growth.

The jobs gains were broad-based. Transportation and warehousing jobs were up 20,000 in August and up over 170,000 Y/Y. Jobs related to professional and business services rose 53,000, health care jobs increased by 33,000, and construction jobs rose 23,000. Manufacturing jobs fell slightly by 3,000. President Trump has vowed to grow manufacturing jobs, which tend to pay higher wages. Employment in the manufacturing space is still up 254,000 Y/Y. If it remains stagnant from here, it could remove a key selling point for the president during mid-term elections.

Of note is that transportation jobs are on the rise, which could signal that the transportation industry is on the rebound. Rail traffic and heavy truck sales are vital signs of the economy. Rising transportation activity implies businesses are shipping more goods and services cross country. Whether the activity or simply due to a spike in demand for goods in advance of a potential trade war with China remains to be seen.

Unemployment Rate Steady At 3.9 Percent

The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, the same as that of July and way down from the 4.4 percent reported in the year-earlier period. An unemployment rate of 5.0 percent or less is considered full employment and bullish for the economy. The U.S. has not seen unemployment rates this low since late 2000. It should also portend a white-hot economy and the ability of workers to demand higher wages to keep from switching jobs.

Average hourly wages were $27.16, up 2.9 percent Y/Y. That was up from the 2.7 percent reported in July, which stoked arguments that the Federal Reserve should be cautious when raising rates. The narrative that low unemployment was a symbol of economic strength has vexed economists because it did not come with corresponding wage growth. Wage growth in August appears to fit the popular narrative. It also matches the 2.9 percent wage growth reported in January that caused volatility for financial markets due to rate hike fears.

Another positive is that involuntary part-time employees (employees who are part-time for economic reasons) of 4.4 million was down by over 85,000 versus the previous month and down by over 800,000 Y/Y. The previous school of thought was that the large pool of involuntary part-time workers (now 4.4 million) would create a drag on the economy. The fact that the pool is declining is encouraging.

What Will Be The Fed's Next Move?

Many believe the Fed will raise rates by a quarter-point next month. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is on record that he believes gradual rate hikes are prudent. The Fed's key metric for inflation is personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy ("PCE"). Its target is 2 percent. The metric was around 2 percent in May after nearly a decade of money printing from the Fed.

PCE at or around 2 percent and 2.9 percent wage growth will likely give the Fed carte blanche to hike rates twice more this year. The question remains, "How will financial markets react?" Record low interest rates have been a boon to assets like stocks and real estate. Despite PCE growth and mid-single digit GDP growth, 10-year treasuries are still below 3 percent. Secondly, though the yield curve has flattened, it has not gone inverted. An inverted yield curve could signal the next recession and cause investors to panic. Long-term bond yields at or near 4 percent could also create volatility in financial markets. Neither scenario is here yet. Low interest rates amid single-digit GDP growth and double-digit corporate earnings growth will likely be good for stocks for the rest of 2018.

Conclusion

Solid GDP growth and low long-term rates should be good for stocks. The stock picker's market is still intact.

