The iRhythm Technologies Defense Is Wobbly

There's a powerful reason why this defense might not be so straightforward, among other relevant commentary.

A few brokers came to iRhythm Technologies' defense, arguing the negative might actually be a positive.

iRhythm Technologies got hit because the Apple Watch Series 4 brought about the chance that its products could go obsolete.

Apple Watch 4

An interesting event just took place yesterday. Apple (AAPL) unveiled the Apple Watch Series 4. The unveil led to iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) stock dropping by 10% at one point. Then, both yesterday and today at least a couple of brokers came to iRhythm’s defense.

I’ll explain why iRhythm was impacted by the Apple Watch unveil, what the defense story consisted of, and why that defense isn’t entirely straightforward (as it’s made seem by the brokers using it). Here we go …

The Apple Watch Impact

One of the biggest new features with the Apple Watch 4 is its heart-monitoring capability. This capability is expressed in two ways:

A continuous monitoring for AF (Atrial Fibrillation). This is among other heart-related continuous monitoring features (high and low heartbeat rates).

The ability to take discrete ECGs.

These two features, especially the ability to monitor for atrial fibrillation, were taken seriously by iRhythm Technologies’ investors. After all, its business consists of selling discrete sensors and services to monitor for heart arrhythmias, within which atrial fibrillation -especially asymptomatic - is particularly relevant.

Additionally, a previous version of the Apple Watch (the series 3) had already shown very high sensitivity to diagnose patients with actual ECG-proved AF (98%), as well as 90.2% specificity (so still showing a level of false positives). Remember, this was the previous version – where this feature was not claimed by Apple.

An improvement on those stats would, by itself, be worrisome for iRhythm Technologies’ Zio product. After all, not much better can be expected from it, both on specificity as well as possibly (hard to find data) on false positives. Studies have found high false positive rates (up to ~15%, last paragraph on linked-to article) even with implantable devices, though.

They are particularly worrisome because Zio’s biggest claim to fame is the longer dwell time (up to 14 days) vs. competitors, which allows it to gather a higher diagnosis yield (as events express themselves irregularly throughout time). Well, in this case the Watch would have it beat, as it’s worn basically "forever."

The massive worry for iRhythm Technologies’ investors here can thus be summed up as follows:

Over time, consumer devices would replace the need for dedicated heart monitors of the kind iRhythm Technologies sells today. In a word: obsolescence.

There would be a lot more to say, such as how the Apple Watch relies on continuous monitoring, and can alert you immediately, as well as communicate relevant data to your doctor right away. This is in comparison to iRhythm Technologies' main product relying on an offline monitor with an associated mailing and interpretation delay to boot. However, at this point such is not central to this article.

The Defense

As is usual, analysts on high-priced growth stocks show extreme goodwill. They always come up with a reason either to devalue negative developments, or in this case, to even turn the developments into a positive.

So what was the defense thesis which was expressed both by a Cannacord analyst and a JPMorgan analyst? It can be summed up like this:

The Apple Watch will just send more potential atrial fibrillation patients to the doctor’s office, where they’ll then be screened by Zio patches to see whether they qualify for treatment.

It seems a very reasonable thesis. Doctors cannot prescribe (and get insurance coverage) on a diagnosis based on what an Apple Watch is saying. As a result, all those new AF patients will be potential iRhythm Technologies’ customers. The Apple Watch will expand the market!

Thing Is, It’s Not So Straightforward

You see, the above “defense thesis” is missing something very critical. Even on high risk populations, AF prevalence is “rather low.” What this means is that applied as a screening tool, heart-monitor patches come up with many negatives.

For instance, this can be shown taking into account the results of a study which used precisely Zio patches1 (bold is mine):

In a ZIO Patch study of 524 consecutive patients, 91 were identified with AF (Eisenberg et al., 2014). Only 46% of patients experienced symptoms during a mean follow-up of seven days. Furthermore, patients with permanent AF were even less likely to report symptoms. Device deployment for an average of seven days likely accounted for the high diagnostic yield in this patient population with a relatively high pre-test probability for an arrhythmia compared to the general population (Eisenberg et al., 2014).

What does this imply? Let's look at two scenarios:

In a given world, per each 524 high-risk individuals who get Zio patches applied, 91 are diagnosed with AF.

Now, in an alternative world where every single one of these high-risk individuals is carrying an Apple Watch-like device, what happens? ~91 + ~52 = ~143 are shown to have potential AF, and are then referred to a doctor, who applies the Zio patch to them to get confirmation.

Perhaps you see the problem here? At the extreme, the population requiring screening drops by a massive 72.7%. Why? Because the Apple Watch-like device is good enough to provide the initial screening. It’s just not “good enough” in terms of regulator and insurer approval to have prescriptions made on it.

And it kind of gets worse. Insurers will have a large incentive to actually accept “Apple Watch-like” diagnoses. This is so because if the Apple Watch is good enough, they aren’t paying for the Apple Watch, and they’d be paying for all the Zio confirmations!

Consumer Devices Spread And Evolve Rapidly

It isn’t just that the present Apple Watch iteration already seems good enough.

It’s also that:

Every year, it will get better. On a schedule neither iRhythm Technologies nor any competitor will be able to match. Simple things like sampling frequency, dynamic range, AI interpretation, are all open to extreme iterative improvement. The end result will be unmatched accuracy and lower false positives.

The capability will spread both to much cheaper Android Wear watches and all kinds of wearables. And it will be exposed to the same kind of iterative improvement there as well.

As a result of the above, the already explained “screening dynamics” will, indeed, tend toward a world where the population will have these monitors embedded in wearables they already carry, with no need to be monitored by alternative "medical" devices.

Of course, this is not going to happen tomorrow. But it will happen in perhaps a decade, and it so happens that iRhythm Technologies’ valuation depends not on the next decade but on the next half century (for now, it’s not just showing losses, but increased losses at that).

However, iRhythm Technologies is accumulating losses and seeing a dwindling cash pile. Not very intuitively, this actually makes it attractive for the same brokers defending it. After all, within two years or so it will need to come to the market for more cash, and that means commissions.

The Greed Argument

Well, I already wrote on why I think the defense thesis isn’t so straightforward. However, there IS one potentially large positive for iRhythm Technologies, which is expressed in the following Upton Sinclair quote:

It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.

This applies not just to brokers, as stated above regarding potential equity-raising commissions, but also to doctors.

Doctors will be getting nothing from diagnosing AF, if its your Apple Watch diagnosing it. Hence, they’re incentivized to have a further step in there, like putting a Zio patch on you and then interpreting it. So, even if the whole thing takes time and delays treatment, there’s a powerful financial incentive to stick with it (against Hippocrates and stuff).

Conclusion

The spreading of continuous heart monitoring capacities to common wearables is a clear danger for dedicated heart monitors. Apparently, the accuracy of these devices (starting with the Apple Watch Series 4) is high enough that they can provide a reasonable replacement for dedicated medical patches. Furthermore, these devices will only improve and become cheaper.

The defense thesis that they’ll only steer more customers to existing heart monitor products can be flawed. After all, they’ll filter negatives very effectively, and negatives greatly outnumber potential positives even within the high-risk target population. Hence, their filtering action can reduce the number of patients then subjected to patch monitoring.

Finally, I'm short iRhythm Technologies not because of this obsolescence risk, but simply because of increased competition, mounting losses and the absurd valuation (among other things). A good read on the short thesis can be found here.

1 Eisenberg E. E., Carlson S. K., Doshi R. N., Shinbane J. S., Chang P. M., Saxon L. A. (2014). Chronic ambulatory monitoring: results of a large single-center experience. J. Innov. Card. Rhythm Manage. 5, 1818–1823.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IRTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.