Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Pharmaceutical Business Review Conference (Transcript)

Good morning. I’m Lesley Fishman, Senior Director of Investor Relations for Johnson & Johnson. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to today’s review of our Pharmaceutical business.

Joining me today is Chris DelOrefice, our recently appointed Vice President, Investor Relations, and our speakers, Joaquin Duato, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of Johnson & Johnson, Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman Pharmaceuticals; and Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Janssen Research & Development.

We are hosting today’s meeting to provide an interim business update since our last biannual review in May 2017, highlighting our strong commercial performance, sharing additional insight into our robust pipeline and offering a focused discussion with our Pharmaceutical management. We solicited input from many of you, and you’ll see that feedback reflected in today’s discussion.

Here is our agenda. You’ll initially hear from Joaquin Duato who’ll share his perspectives on the global Pharmaceutical market and how Johnson & Johnson is positioned to continue to lead the industry.

Next, Jennifer Taubert and Mathai Mammen will outline our strategy for delivering growth, specifically highlighting the progress we’ve made with our pipeline and growth drivers since our last Pharmaceutical business review, a deep dive into our immunology and oncology portfolios, as well as other portfolio and pipeline opportunities, including pulmonary hypertension and esketamine which we recently filed with the U.S. FDA for treatment resistant depression. We’ll then open the call to your questions. We expect today’s call to last approximately 90 minutes.

A few logistics before we begin. This review is being made available via webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Johnson & Johnson website at investor.jnj.com. There, you can also find today’s presentation. Please note that some of the statements made on today’s presentation are or maybe considered forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review this cautionary statement as well as the Company’s Form 10-K which identifies certain factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Our SEC filings, including our 2017 Form 10-K, along with reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures utilized for today’s discussion to the most comparable GAAP measure are all available at investor.jnj.com.

During today’s presentation, we will discuss a number of products and compounds developed in collaboration with strategic partners or licensed from other companies. This slide is an acknowledgement of those relationships.

It is now my pleasure to turn the presentation over to our Joaquin Duato. Joaquin?

Joaquin Duato

Thank you, Lesley, and good morning, everyone. Today, we are excited to share an update on our Pharmaceutical business since our last full business review in May 2017. We have made great progress since then and we are energized by our many opportunities for growth. We have a very short time together today. So, we will focus on a few selected areas we know are of interest to you and that we are especially enthusiastic about.

During our next full business review in May 2019, we will provide a more in-depth look at each of our therapeutic areas and across our pipeline.

As you know, I have assumed additional responsibilities as Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of Johnson & Johnson. I’m very pleased however to maintain a strong connection to our Pharmaceutical business. I will take just a few minutes to review where we left off in May 2017, then I will turn it over to Jennifer Taubert and Mathai Mammen to update you on some of our key marketed products and very exciting pipeline opportunities that will enable us to continue to deliver above market growth through 2021.

Jennifer and Mathai share my passion for delivering life-changing medicines to patients in need and for achieving our aspiration to be a global leader in transformational medical innovation.

In 2017, we talked about the overall global Pharmaceutical market. Almost 15 months later, the picture looks consistent. Pharmaceutical market value is estimated to reach $1.4 trillion by 2021, and estimated branded market growth is projected to be about 5% through 2021. We also see a number of health care trends we are leveraging, including new ways to gather disease insights and aging global population that is increasing demand for healthcare and new modalities and technologies to increase the speed and efficiency in R&D.

At the same time, we operate in a challenging environment. There is growing pressure by public and private payers to reduce overall healthcare costs. In the U.S., the current administration is focused in particular on reducing drug prices. And we are also facing accelerating competition from biosimilars. These are the dynamics we will continue to navigate as we remain confident in Janssen’s proven business model to help us drive sustainable success.

Our deep scientific expertise, world-class commercial capabilities, and unique approach to R&D remain the foundation of our business model. Since our last business review, we added pulmonary hypertension as our sixth therapeutic area of focus through the acquisition of Actelion, the market leader in this devastating disease area.

Because we focus our efforts on transformation and medical innovation, our investment in R&D is critical. In 2017, Janssen spent $8.4 billion to research and development investigational medicines that can make a real difference for patients. This level of investment is unmatched in our industry.

We have been granted 14 new product approvals since 2011 and we remained a global leader in blockbuster brands. These are testament to the productivity of our R&D organization. We recognize the value of external sources of innovation, and we continue to see about half of our growth coming from licensing agreements, partnerships and acquisitions.

Finally, our growth comes exclusively from volume. Since we do not rely on price to drive revenue growth, we are able to weather short-term challenges more effectively than many of our peers. We believe our approach gives us a significant competitive advantage in a very complex market.

In fact, our proven business model has helped us deliver growth that is nearly double that of the global branded market with seven consecutive years of growth. And we are confident this model will help us to continue to deliver sustainable, above market growth.

These are the three key business drivers we discussed in May 2017. First is our existing portfolio of blockbusters. With the launch of the TREMFYA and ERLEADA since we last met, we have now 14 medicines projected to deliver blockbuster sales. Each has significant growth potential from share gains and more than 50 line extensions across our entire portfolio anticipated to file by the end of 2021; more than 10 of these have greater than $500 million potential.

Second, we have a robust pipeline of anticipated blockbusters planned to fly by 2021. Most recently, we filed esketamine for treatment resistant depression in adults, which is an area of high unmet medical need.

And third is our pulmonary hypertension therapeutic area and the addition to our portfolio of Actelion’s leading differentiated in market medicines, OPSUMIT and UPTRAVI.

Together, these three drivers reinforce our confidence that we will be able to deliver our market growth and continue to be a significant driver of innovation for Johnson & Johnson.

Now, I would like to turn it over to Jennifer and Mathai to dig into these drivers a little more and share with you some of the opportunities we are more excited about.

Jennifer Taubert

Thank you, Joaquin. Mathai and I look forward to working closely with you as we continue to reach more patients with our transformational medical innovations and drive our business to deliver above market growth. Good morning, everyone.

Our deep scientific expertise and world-class commercial capabilities are the foundation of our business model. We recognize the strength of the partnership between the two is critical to our success. So, in the spirit of this collaboration, Mathai and I will both share our perspectives on our growth drivers and some of our exciting future opportunities.

Let’s start with some of the progress we’ve made since May 2017. Since that time, both guselkumab and apalutamide have received approval with the brand names TREMFYA and ERLEADA respectively.

TREMFYA received approval and was launched in July 2017 for patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. And ERLEADA received approval was launched in February of this year for patients with non-metastatic prostate cancer. We’ll talk further about the growth opportunities for these two transformational medicines later in this session. In addition, we’ve been granted 12 approvals for new indications for key growth brands across our therapeutic areas.

As Joaquin mentioned, we’re pleased to have recently filed esketamine in the U.S. for treatment resistant depression. Esketamine represents the first new mechanism of action in major depressive disorder in 30 years. And we’re excited about the promises medicine holds for a very hard to treat population. We’ll talk more about that shortly.

We’re also on track to complete submission in the U.S. in the coming weeks for erdafitinib for patients with urothelial cancer. Both esketamine and erdafitinib have been granted breakthrough therapy designations by the U.S. FDA. And the integration of Actelion is progressing well. We’re excited about the opportunities in our pulmonary hypertension portfolio.

Many of these achievements helped us finish 2017 with strong operational sales growth and share gains, and we carry that momentum into the current year. Operational growth in the second half of 2017 was 15.1% versus the prior year and was 16.4% in the first half of 2018. Excluding acquisitions and divestitures, operational growth in the second half of 2017 was 7.1% versus the prior year and 9.3% in the first half of 2018. This has been driven by strong performance across our key growth brands and across all of our regions.

As we continue to successfully navigate overall market dynamics and ongoing pricing pressures, we’re also managing some challenges specific to our business. While we’ve been pleased with the performance of REMICADE, we do anticipate continued erosion due to biosimilar competition. In addition, we’ve seen continued generic competition for CONCERTA and VELCADE, and we expect new generic and biosimilar entrants for TRACLEER and PROCRIT in the U.S.

Despite these short-term pressures and the tough comparisons to the strong growth we delivered in the second half of 2017, looking ahead, we remain confident we can continue to deliver above-market growth through 2021.

Our marketing portfolio will be one of our key growth drivers through 2021. Our portfolio of blockbusters includes 14 medicines across all 6 of our therapeutic areas. As Joaquin mentioned, we lead the industry in the number of blockbuster therapies. Through continued market penetration, share gains and more than 50 expected line extensions and new indications, more than 10 of which have $500 million potential, our marketed portfolio will continue to help fuel our growth.

Mathai Mammen

Our pipeline is comprised of both new molecular entities and opportunities to extend the use of currently approved medicines to help new patient populations. We have more than 50 studies for new indications currently ongoing or planned to support filings by 2021 with more than a dozen highlighted on this slide. We will highlight our immunology and oncology opportunities momentarily.

Other key highlights that we believe are transformational for patients and change the practice of medicine include the following: XARELTO, which is demonstrated utility in reducing atherothrombotic events in patients with coronary artery disease and/or symptomatic peripheral artery disease at high risk of the ischemic events. This will benefit approximately 13 million patients. We look forward to the upcoming PDUFA date in the U.S. as this indication has the potential to change the current practice of medicine and benefit many.

OPSUMIT has been filed in the U.S. and the EU for the treatment of CTEPH, which is a serious form of pulmonary hypertension that develops in a large fraction of patients, who experience00 pulmonary thromboembolism. If successful, this would be a major expansion in the use of OPSUMIT into a population with significant unmet need that if left untreated would lead to rapid progression in death. It’s estimated that more than 5,000 patients are diagnosed with CTEPH in the U.S. and major EU markets, and the incidence is thought to be much higher than that.

And finally, INVOKANA for the use in addition to the standard of care for patients with chronic kidney disease who have type 2 diabetes. This filing will be based on the results of the Phase 3 INVOKANA CREDENCE trial which was stopped early, based on positive efficacy findings. The pre-specified composite endpoint was time to dialysis or kidney transplantation, doubling of serum creatinine, and renal or cardiovascular death. If approved, this would be the first therapy to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease in patients who have type 2 diabetes, in more than 15 years.

As we work hard to maximize the value of our marketed products, we continue to develop new ones. We show here some of the important new products in late-stage development. Beyond the launches of TREMFYA and ERLEADA, and the recent filing of the esketamine in the U.S. that we will discuss momentarily, we also expect to complete the submission for erdafitinib in the coming weeks. The first indication for erdafitinib will be a narrow but important use to treat patients with bladder cancer. However, our plan is to expand the application into many anatomic tumor types whose growth depends on mutations and translocations of the fibroblast growth factor receptor. We also have half a dozen exciting products in late phase development, where we are collecting key data. We are hopeful that a portion of these will become important medicine.

In addition, we have spent the last six months actively retooling and strengthening our early stage pipeline through discontinuation of certain programs, acceleration of selected internal programs and early stage licensing into areas of substantial promise and unmet need. We remain imaginative and aggressive on the partnering front, creating win-win situations with both small and large companies and institutions.

Jennifer Taubert

Let’s take a closer look into some of our therapeutic areas and products that we’re particularly excited about. Our immunology and oncology therapeutic areas with strong market positions and ongoing development programs are and will continue to be important drivers of our growth. Across these and all of our TAs, we focus on delivering transformational medicines to people who need them around the world.

Let’s start with immunology. We’re leader in immunology and our portfolio has grown to $12 billion in annual sales with five internally developed medicines that have delivered transformational treatments to millions of patients worldwide. Our recent results were driven by strong growth of STELARA and SIMPONI, SIMPONI ARIA and the launch of TREMFYA, which is exceeding expectations.

Contributions from these important medicines are expected to continue to offset the erosion we’ve seen in REMICADE due to loss of exclusivity. In fact, excluding REMICADE, our immunology portfolio delivered an impressive 39% operational growth in the second quarter of 2018 versus the second quarter of 2017.

Today, we’ll focus specifically on STELARA and TREMFYA, and the potential for multiple line extensions which include four significant new indications currently in late-stage development. STELARA is the first and only approved IL-12/23 inhibitor, building on our track record of market first and delivering novel treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. In the second quarter of 2018, STELARA became Janssen’s largest product with strong share gains and $1.3 billion in sales. We expect STELARA to maintain a leading position in our portfolio. We have established a strong foundation for STELARA in both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. One of the important drivers of STELARA’s success has been the rapid uptake in Crohn’s disease where there still remains a huge unmet medical need.

STELARA shows not only highly competitive efficacy, but also strong durability of remission in patients following the induction dose, which is very important to patients with this disease. As a result, STELARA’s contributed nearly $1 billion in incremental sales in Crohn’s disease alone. This, on top of our solid base business in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. In addition to the success to-date, we’re continuing to invest in STELARA, building out our data sets and exploring new indications.

Mathai Mammen

We are studying STELARA in settings that are expected to demonstrate expanded clinical utility and further differentiate STELARA versus alternative therapies. We’re studying STELARA head to head versus Humira in Crohn’s disease in patients who are new to biologics. And to complement this work in Crohn’s disease, we are pleased to say that we have completed our Phase 3 study in ulcerative colitis. And we will share these data with the GI community later this year at scientific meetings.

We anticipate the U.S. filing for STELARA and UC in the fourth quarter of 2018 with global filings in the first quarter of 2019. Finally, we’re exploring STELARA for use in lupus, an area where very little works and the industry continues to struggle.

Jennifer Taubert

TREMFYA is the first and only approved IL-23 inhibitor for patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Over the last year, we’ve launched in 18 countries with more than 15,000 patients beginning therapy. Our results are exceeding expectations with second quarter sales reaching $126 million, as shown in the chart.

TREMFYA has a robust profile that delivers both superior efficacy with head-to-head data versus Humira and in STELARA non-responders and therapeutic longevity with the benefits shown to last out to 3 years. Dermatologists understand how meaningful this is for patients, which has resulted in their strong uptake in prescribing TREMFYA, outpacing the IL-17s and new to brand share. And this is just the beginning.

Mathai Mammen

This is indeed just the beginning. We see quite a number of opportunities to demonstrate significantly expanded benefit to patients of this first-in-class internally discovered and developed medicine. In psoriasis, we initiated the ECLIPSE trial in 2016 and expect this study to complete late this year, with results shared in the first half of next year.

This robust thousand-plus-patient head-to-head trial versus IL-17 therapy secukinumab compares high-bar efficacy outcomes such as PASI 90 and complete clearance of skin by Investigator Global Assessment.

We are collecting these outcomes out at 48 weeks as durability of response is very important for patients. Having once disease come back after an initial response is really disappointing. Our Phase 3 trial program for psoriatic arthritis enrolled six months faster than anticipated, allowing us to move the submission for this line extension to the second half of 2019 from the original 2020 plan.

This year, we initiated an adaptive Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial program for Crohn’s disease, enabling an accelerated path to market for this important patient population where significant unmet need remains despite advances made with STELARA. We will follow shortly with study in ulcerative colitis. As part of a new approach in R&D, we’ve created pathway strongholds where we are looking at certain internally validated biological pathways that we believe are central to a number of diseases that can cut in principal across therapeutic areas. IL-23 is one of those pathways. The robust efficacy and excellent safety of TREMFYA make it an ideal candidate to explore other applications alone and importantly in combination. As part of this pathway stronghold, we are evaluating a range of additional proof-of-concept Phase 2 and full development Phase 2b/3 programs, based on our distinctive mechanistic understanding of the role of IL-23 in a range of conditions with significant unmet need.

An example here is hidradenitis suppurativa, which is an unfortunately common and debilitating skin condition. Another example is familial adenomatous polyposis where treatment may intercept and therefore prevent colorectal cancer.

We are building on a foundation of five successfully internally discovered and developed products with anticipated filings for STELARA in ulcerative colitis in 2018 and TREMFYA in psoriatic arthritis in 2019, as well as other planned filings for STELARA, TREMFYA and SIMPONI ARIA. Beyond these new opportunities with current immunology products, we’re excited to explore several select new platforms and other disease targets.

We’re particularly excited by the possibilities to treat inflammatory bowel disease. There remains substantial unmet need here, and we plan to maintain a leadership position through a multipronged and deep-approached IBD. We are pursuing novel targets such as NKG2D, where we have a first-in-class monoclonal antibody in Phase 2b clinical trials in Crohn’s disease. We are also pursuing novel modalities such as the microbiome, oral therapies that are restricted in their action to the tissue within the GI tract, and nucleic acid based therapeutics. Beyond GI, we remain interested in truly transformational, novel, oral and biologic agents for rheumatoid arthritis and a range of other autoimmune diseases.

Jennifer Taubert

Our oncology portfolio continues to expand, and we’re meaningfully advancing the treatment landscape in solid tumors and in hematology. Over the past eight years, we’ve launched seven new oncology medicines and our oncology portfolio is approximately $7 billion in annual sales. And we anticipate significant future growth from the addition of new products and new indications. Our oncology portfolio is delivering exceptional results in 2018 with 39% operational growth in the second quarter, driven by DARZALEX market share growth, expanded indications for IMBRUVICA and the ZYTIGA additional indication for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

Today, we’ll talk about some of the exciting opportunities ahead for ERLEADA, IMBRUVICA and DARZALEX.

Let’s start in solid tumors and with prostate cancer. Janssen is working to redefine the treatment paradigm in prostate cancer. ERLEADA is the first oral agent approved for non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. The ability to delay progression to the metastatic stage is enormously valuable to patients. In its pivotal trial, ERLEADA demonstrated 40.5 months of metastatic free survival versus 16.2 months for placebo or more than two additional years without metastases when ERLEADA is used in addition to the current standard-of-care, a truly remarkable result.

Since we launched ERLEADA in the U.S., we’ve seen strong uptake among urologists and our payer market access is currently above 80%. We credit this success to ERLEADA’s demonstrated efficacy, strong data package and robust market access program. We’re conducting additional studies across the spectrum of non-metastatic and metastatic disease. That’s why we view ERLEADA as foundational therapy that will help us expand our leadership position across prostate cancer.

Mathai Mammen

We have been advancing the treatment of prostate cancer for some time now. With ZYTIGA as our first, ERLEADA is the newest foundational medicine, niraparib as a potential new mechanism and many early stage efforts that will emerge in the coming years. Our objective is cure regardless of stage of disease of diagnosis. We have seen a major shift in prostate cancer treatment and importantly outcome with the introduction of novel therapies in earlier lines of treatment.



ERLEADA was the first androgen receptor antagonist approved in the non-metastatic or M0 setting, based on results of the SPARTAN trial. FDA was able to approve this product in record time because of the really great data just reviewed by Jennifer. Prostate cancer typically begins as a localized disease within the prostate. Addressing disease when it is thus localized has a potential to have a dramatic impact for patient outcome by decreasing the probability of metastatic disease. The ATLAS study addresses this stage of cancer that occurs in an estimated 600,000 plus patients in the G7.

We’re also studying ERLEADA through TITAN in the early-stage of metastatic disease, hormone sensitive metastatic prostate cancer. We’ll look at a population where patients have metastatic disease at the onset of their diagnosis or after recurrence from localized disease, and ERLEADA will be their first treatment.

And finally, we’ll examine very advanced patients who have castration resistant metastatic prostate cancer with the ACIS study, where we’ll combine ZYTIGA and ERLEADA. ZYTIGA a CYP17 inhibitor, lowers the total androgen load in the body by inhibiting its formation and reducing levels of testosterone and other androgens. There are however sources of androgen outside those created by CYP17. So, levels of androgen are reduced by ZYTIGA but not brought to sufficiently low levels in all patients. ERLEADA, a direct androgen receptor antagonist on top of ZYTIGA should take care of the remaining androgen activity. The two agents are expected to work in concert to bring androgen action to near zero.

In summary, we’re excited about ERLEADA. We view it as a foundational therapy that addresses the full spectrum of unmet need in prostate cancer.

Jennifer Taubert

Very few companies are leaders in both solid tumors and hematology. With IMBRUVICA and DARZALEX, Janssen’s demonstrated the ability to make a significant difference for patients battling hematological diseases. IMBRUVICA is the first BTK inhibitor and is currently approved in 92 countries. IMBRUVICA has a proven efficacy and safety profile across 9 indications. And since its launch, this medicine has been used to treat more than 120,000 patients worldwide. IMBRUVICA is a proven leader in CLL with strong market share in both the first and second line settings and in MCL in line 2 plus.

It was also recently approved in combination with rituximab for treatment of Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia, making it the first approved non-chemo therapy combination option for the treatment of Waldenström’s. IMBRUVICA’s versatility as monotherapy and in combination with other drugs makes it a backbone therapy in hematology.

Mathai Mammen

Ibrutinib remains the most studied BTK inhibitor in use today with the very well-understood and manageable safety profile. As BTK plays a crucial role in many stages of B-cell development, we’re exploring its use for a wide range of B-cell malignancies. We are advancing our leadership in treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL by seeking effective treatments through combination therapies. Examples in new potential frontline therapies include our Phase 2 program in combination with rituximab and a combination therapy with venetoclax. Our strategy is to continue to combine IMBRUVICA with novel therapies including those that maybe Janssen owned.

We have trials that create the potential for as many as eight new filings. Many of these include large groups of patients and a sales potential of over $500 million. Examples include follicular lymphoma in the relapsed and refractory setting and frontline mantle cell lymphoma. We have the potential with our planned work to treat as many as 40,000 new patients annually in the U.S. alone. IMBRUVICA is well-positioned to continue as one of the key growth engines of our portfolio.

Jennifer Taubert

DARZALEX is the first and only anti-CD38 approved for multiple myeloma and it’s reshaping the treatment of this disease. It’s on a strong growth trajectory outpacing all other multiple myeloma launches, as you can see here on the chart. DARZALEX is approved in more than 70 countries and over 50,000 patients have already been treated. DARZALEX has five indications approved worldwide and two breakthrough therapy designations in the U.S. The most recent approvals in the U.S. and EU make DARZALEX the first monoclonal antibody approved for use in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

Clinical trial results showed DARZALEX in a combination with VMP which is developed VELCADE-based regimen, reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% compared to VMP alone. This is good news for patients living with this devastating disease.

Mathai Mammen

DARZALEX targets and kill cells bearing CD38, which is found at high levels on the surface of multiple myeloma cells. Moving forward, our objective is to provide evidence that DARZALEX is useful in many if not all, frontline settings to treat patients with multiple myeloma. We have 2 studies for patients not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant, ALCYONE and MAIA. We have an approval for ALCYONE, and MAIA is ongoing.

MAIA investigates DARZALEX in combination with REVLIMID and dexamethasone versus these agents alone. As the trial is event-driven, we expect to present or publish data from MAIA in early 2019. And in a third frontline study, CASSIOPEIA, we are studying a population of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients eligible for transplant. These patients are treated with VELCADE, thalidomide and dexamethasone plus and minus DARZALEX. We have also studies planned for additional combination regimens by DARZALEX plus or minus VELCADE, REVLIMID and dexamethasone.

We’re also focused on making DARZALEX easier to use for the physician, the treatment center and the patient. We filed for split administration of DARZALEX and we have ongoing registration studies using subcutaneous administration to complement IV DARZALEX, expected to file in 2019.

We’re working with a formulation using hyaluronidase, which creates a small pocket subcutaneously into which we can inject our formulated DARZALEX in 10 minutes or less. We’re excited by this approach because it will improve access for patients by improving both, administration time dramatically and potentially tolerability.

Our ongoing Phase 3 trial, and smoldering myeloma is the only ongoing industry sponsored registration study in the setting. This trial has the potential to completely redefine the treatment paradigm in myeloma by intercepting patients before they have full blown multiple myeloma.

Our trial and immunoglobulin light-chain or AL amyloidosis is also highly innovative. This too is a B cell disease that is, like myeloma, caused by a plasma cell clone. DARZALEX has the potential to change the treatment paradigm and has a big impact on this disease.

In total, we currently have 14 registration studies under when. I’ll conclude by emphasizing that DARZALEX is a very important drug to us. And we are investing heavily to investigate utility to a broad range of patients.

We are looking to expand immunotherapy beyond existing treatments to create effective therapeutic options for cancer patients. To do this, we are focused on three approaches.

First, we will bring effective T-cells to the tumor through engineering of such a cell, or redirecting these cells to CD3. Second, we’re aggressively pursuing multiple ways to trigger tumor specific T-cells and create comprehensive immuno-oncology regimens that combine antigen presentation and T-cell priming with checkpoint and other immune modulation. The objective with all of this is to create a more antigenic environment in the tumor. These efforts currently involve the use of oncolytic viruses, as well as next generation vaccine strategies.

We believe developing comprehensive combination regimens will be key to making immune therapies most effective in many patients. We have a robust portfolio of assets in the clinic and entering the clinic next year. These include stimulators of innate immune system including CD40, STING and TLR agonists. We also see the value of adding T-cell checkpoint inhibitors to these regimens to maximize response. Both are own, for example our own PD-1 currently in Phase 2 and those that may be available from others. Third, and finally, we remain interested in mechanisms that reduce the activity of the regulatory components to the immune system in the tumor micro-environment.

We remain confident that they remains substantial opportunity to use the immune system to treat cancer, beyond the current approaches with PD-1, PDL-1 and CTLA-4. Specifically, we are enthusiastic about our growing CAR-T cell therapy platform. At the end of last year, we signed a licensing agreement with legend biotech for an early stage BCMA directed CAR-T therapy, LCAR-B38M. This deal was based on compelling data from 74 patients treated in China with the CAR-T. We have moved very quickly with this exciting asset, opened an IND in the U.S. and have recently dosed our first patient.

Beyond BCMA directed CAR-T therapy, we are rapidly advancing the platform by flooring targets with multiple modalities such as PSMA. We believe choice of target is very important and we will pursue compelling targets by different modalities that complement CAR-T. For BCMA for instance, we are also exploring CD3 redirection of T-cells and vice versa, where we have unique targets in multiple myeloma and prostate cancer that are moving forward in CD3 programs, we may add a CAR-T approach.

Beyond the recently approved and planned filings for IMBRUVICA, DARZALEX, ZYTIGA, ERLEADA and several NMEs, our early stage pipeline is full with a tremendously creative and productive research group. Of note, we are progressing a number of programs, targeting oncogenic drivers of both liquid and solid tumors. For example, our EGFR, cMET DuoBody has an unusual mechanism of action is currently in the clinic. We have a PRMT5 inhibitor and a KRAS inhibitor, both of which may have significant potential. We are pursuing interesting tumor epitopes with CAR-T and with CD3 redirection of T-cells and, as discussed, we have a comprehensive immuno-oncology program. Oncology remains a key focus area for us. We are confident our approach will lead to a positive medical outcome for many patients and growth in both the near and long term.

Jennifer Taubert

Now, let’s move to Actelion. As you know, pulmonary hypertension became our sixth therapeutic area focus, following our acquisition of Actelion in June 2017. Today, we’ll focus on 2 medicines in our pulmonary hypertension portfolio, OPSUMIT and UPTRAVI. With the addition of Actelion’s marketed medicines to our portfolio, we’re now the global leader in pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH. PAH is one group within the classification of pulmonary hypertension, and we have treatments across the continuum of PAH.

OPSUMIT and UPTRAVI are the primary growth drivers in this disease area. OPSUMIT is a potent orally active ERA that is effective in the treatment of PAH to delay disease progression and hospitalization. OPSUMIT achieved blockbuster status in 2017 less than four years after launch. And it continues to make share gains in all major markets with more than 30,000 patients treated.

UPTRAVI is an oral PRA that was first launched in 2016 and continues to enter the market globally. We brought our Janssen capabilities and regulatory and market access to the portfolio, and are accelerating the launches, access and reimbursement and growth of the portfolio globally. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we focus on driving earlier diagnosis and treatment and to leveraging our global commercial reach and capabilities.

Mathai Mammen

As Jennifer said, PAH is the one form of pulmonary hypertension. We are busy extending the use of OPSUMIT beyond PAH in other forms of pulmonary hypertension. In particular, we are pursuing chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension or CTEPH. CTEPH is a unique and progressive form of pulmonary hypertension and is caused by chronic thromboembolie obstructing the pulmonary arteries. The first course of treatment for CTEPH is surgical removal of the clot. There is however a significant percentage of patients who cannot be surgically treated, and a growing patient population who remain even after surgery with persistent pulmonary hypertension. Without intervention or treatment, their disease continues to progress, eventually resulting in right ventricular failure, heart failure and subsequently death. Current data indicate that the prevalence is around the same as that for group one PAH. And those are the ones we know about. There is a huge opportunity to increase the awareness and diagnostic yield of this form of pulmonary hypertension. For those patients, the only approved treatment to date is riociguat.

In April, we submitted an sNDA to the U.S. FDA to seek approval for CTEPH and in the EU in late August. On July 9th, OPSUMIT was approved in Brazil to treat CTEPH. We are also researching OPSUMIT in pediatric PAH, called the TOMORROW study. And in fontan-palliated patients called the RUBATO study. Fontan-palliated PAH is a serious life-threatening orphan condition that affects approximately 25,000 patients in the U.S. and the EU. Currently, there are no products approved for the use in the treatment of fontan-palliated patients. OPSUMIT is being tested in a Phase 3 study, which is expected to produce results in 2020.

Additionally, we are pursuing potential combination use of OPSUMIT with other products such as UPTRAVI and tadalafil. As an example, the TRITON study compares efficacy and safety of initial triple oral treatment regimen of macitentan together with tadalafil and selexipag versus initial dual oral treatment regimen in newly diagnosed treatment-naïve patients with PAH.

In summary, we are enthusiastic about the work we have done and the great work we will do for patients with multiple forms of pulmonary hypertension.

Jennifer Taubert

Let’s take a look at a new product in area of neuroscience that we’re really excited about. Esketamine is an investigational intranasal medicine we recently filed in the U.S. for treatment resistant depression. We expect to file in EU in October.

Major depressive disorder affects about 300 million people globally, and is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Approximately, one third of these patients are classified as treatment resistant, if they fail 2 or more lines of therapy for their current depressive episodes. In addition, there are 3.3 million suicide attempts in the U.S. and G5 countries each year. Currently, there is no medicine indicated for major depression with imminent risk of suicide, making this an area of significant unmet need. If approved, esketamine will be the first medicine to treat major depressive disorder with a new mechanism of action in 30 years.

Mathai Mammen

We believe the data collected through our Phase 3 program in MDD are compelling. In the TRANSFORM 2 study for example, esketamine nasal spray plus an oral antidepressant demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement compared to oral antidepressant plus placebo with a minus 4.0 change in the MADRS score at day 28. In the long-term studies that assess safety and maintenance as a fact, we found the safety and tolerability was acceptable, and the dropout rates were remarkably low.

We noted that the clinical improvement persisted in most patients who continue to receive esketamine every 1 to 2 weeks. Thus, in addition to being able to induce a clinical response in individuals with treatment resistant depression, esketamine was able to maintain effectiveness during chronic treatment. As a potential second indication, we anticipate using esketamine in patients with major depression at imminent risk of suicide. In earlier studies, the onset of esketamine’s antidepressants effect was very fast, even hours. Such onset of action makes it possible to imagine utility in the ER setting. We should see Phase 3 data in this indication in 2019 and if the data are supportive, anticipate filing in 2020.

Esketamine works by modulating the glutamate pathway, perhaps specifically to receptors that contain the NR2B subunit. Our understanding of the glutamate pathway opens up the potential to address a number of other neuropsychiatric diseases. We continue to invest in better understanding of this pathway and creating medical and economic value from that understanding.

Our ongoing evolution in R&D honors the past and builds towards the future. There are opportunities emerging today that offer a path to medicines for patients currently untreated or poorly treated. Our R&D culture shaped by Paul Stoffels, encourages educated risk and keeps the mission of health of humanity center of mind. Our culture is also one of open innovation, one where we merge internal and external expertise and invention. Our aim is to lead as a top R&D organization, delivering medical and economic value in a sustained fashion and one that looks and feels different from the others.

Broadly speaking, our R&D strategy centers around three pillars. The first is accelerating our use of data sciences, which we believe will play a significant role in connecting biology to disease condition. To build an agile data science enabled business platform, we are investing in key capabilities such as machine learning and other computational methods to connect human conditions to mechanism, radically increase efficiency and generate new classes of digital diagnostics.

Second, we’re advancing our scientific focus into new disease area strongholds and pathway strongholds. These platforms will marry actionable biology in areas of significant patient need against established and emerging internal competencies where we can deliver promising new medicines to patients, an example here is ophthalmology.

Third, we believe it’s essential to continue to invest in new platform technologies to ensure we maintain our growth in the evolving pharmaceutical environment. We will invest in those technologies that have evolved to the point to becoming actionable and lead to scientific breakthroughs. These include engineered cells and viruses, RNA and gene therapy. We believe these ambitious efforts will help us attract, develop and inspire team of passionate creators of medicines. Of course, we look forward to diving much deeper into our R&D and therapeutic areas strategies next May at our 2019 Pharmaceutical Business Review.

Jennifer Taubert

In closing, we are extremely proud of the success we’ve achieved in delivering life-changing and life-saving medicines to people around the world. Our current portfolio, robust pipeline, and world-class commercial capabilities provide enormous opportunities to improve the lives of even more patients and as a result, help us continue to grow our business in both in the near and long-term.

With the potential for significant new product filings and launches, many with the potential to exceed $1 billion in revenue and more than 50 potential new line extensions in our current portfolio, we are well-positioned for above-market compound annual growth through 2021.

The strength of our pipeline is a reflection of our approach to innovation where we rely on both, our own scientific expertise, as well as external partnerships and collaborations. This has helped position as a global leader in transformational medical innovation. In addition, our proven business model has helped us deliver seven consecutive years of above-market growth, double that of the pharmaceutical industry.

Today, we are the number one pharmaceutical company based on blockbuster medicines and we’re number four globally in branded market net trade sales. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved but are never satisfied. We look forward to future opportunities to update you on our ongoing progress. Thank you.

And now, we’re happy to answer any questions.

Thank you, Jennifer and Mathai. Rob, can you please provide the instructions to those on the line wishing to ask a question. As a reminder, any discussion on results will be to the second quarter of 2018.

Question-and-Answer Session

Chris Schott

Great. Thanks very much for the questions, and thanks for hosting the call today. My first question was just a broader question around the President’s blueprint for reducing costs broadcast and potential changes to rebate structures. And there’s a lot of uncertainty. But when we’re thinking about just kind of the U.S. kind of environment right now, we’d love your perspective on one, how likely is it that we’ll see changes to the industry’s pricing structure? And two, how do you think about that and prepare for I guess, potential changes from a J&J perspective?

My second question was on esketamine and just thinking about market and launch dynamics for the asset. Sort of looking to market, it seems like on one hand, we’ve seen some very rapid uptake of specialty launches targeting unmet need. On the other hand, we’re seeing a lot of primary care businesses or it’s a much more gradual ramp and payer access takes quite a bit of time. So, I guess, maybe with esketamine, just how do we think about the ramp here, is this a quick ramp or is this something that’s going to really take some time to get education in place et cetera? Thanks so much.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. So, thank you for the question on the blueprint and the intention of this administration to lower pharmaceutical pricing. For context, I think it’s important to remember that pharmaceutical spending in 2017 grew 0.6% at list prices 1.9%. That’s according to IQVIA. So, that is good background information, is a good reflection of the competition that already exists in the market. That’s it. We understand there is more to do and we also share the administration goals of trying to reduce healthcare cost while improving quality of care and patient access. And in that context, it’s also important to consider aligning incentives across the supply chain. So, when we think about those goals, we think it’s appropriate and it’s a good discussion to talk about the role of the rebates and to work constructively to see what the role they play with the goal of reducing health care cost and improving patient access.

That said, when I think about the impact or when we think about the impact and the timing, there is not still enough information to comment on this proposal and what the business impact would be. It’s still preliminary. So, we don’t have still enough information to comment on it. And in any case, given the process required for major policy changes, we would expect any change in that area to be gradual and it will take some time to be implemented. Does it answer your question, Chris?

Chris Schott

Yes. That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Jennifer Taubert

I think one additional point -- or a point to add on to that is also just a reminder of the strength of our business, and that we actually drive 100% of our growth from volume rather than pricing. So, we do believe that we’re going to be in a good position in terms of any future changes that come about.

I can start it on the esketamine as well. So, esketamine, as we mentioned, -- or actually taking a step back. Major depressive disorder impacts over 300 million people globally. And we discussed that really is a major cause of disability. About one third of those patients with MDD don’t respond to two or more antidepressants in their current episode. And so, that is a patient population that we believe will be eligible and appropriate for esketamine.

A couple of other things that can help here. Esketamine as a novel MOA and how we’re developing is going to be administered intranasally, it also schedules three agents, and will likely be administered under the supervision of a healthcare provider. And so, we’re doing a lot of work right now, building out the model to essentially enable this to be appropriately and responsibly brought to market to help the patients who need it, but realize that time will be necessary to set up the models, get the product on formulary and build out the systems for the appropriate patients to actually have access. So, as you think through and building up the ramp, think of this as hospital related or physician administer related type of product rather than something that would be a broad, primary care type of product. Does that help?

Chris Schott

Yes, very much. And so, maybe as we think about that ramp, so you’ve got to get the infrastructure in place et cetera. Do you see element of pent up demand for product like this, just given how many patients are failing multiple antidepressants, or again is this going to be much more gradual process as it rolls out?

Jennifer Taubert

Given the high level of unmet medical need, we do know that there is demand out there. We’re working right now to really try to understand the level of that unmet demand, sort of that pent-up demand. But regardless, we will be working to put together very successfully those models to enable the patients to get the product.

Jami Rubin

Thank you. Just a couple. Joaquin, if you could, just following up on Chris’ questions on just the environment, if you were to remove discounts from the system today, what impact do you think that would have on REMICADE sales? And, obviously, we would expect biosimilars to start to take more share from REMICADE, but it’s actually been quite resilient in the face of competition. What are the changes that you see coming that could have a more damaging impact on revenues? And, again, if you could just discuss the theoretical challenge, if you were to remove discounts from REMICADE in terms of what you paid to formularies to maintain it on its formulary?

Secondly, any update on timing of generic competition for ZYTIGA? And thirdly, just interested in your general thoughts on the autoimmune spaces. Obviously, it’s an area that is becoming increasingly crowded. We seem to be -- there are newer agents that seem to be competitive with TREMFYA and STELARA. For example, there are other IL-23s. We just saw very good data for a TYK2 yesterday in psoriasis. Could you just talk about the competitive dynamics and how you see that playing out going forward? Thanks.

Joaquin Duato

Let me start with rebate and REMICADE. And thank you for the question, Jami. So, REMICADE. We have expressed in other occasions, Jami, that the strength of REMICADE and how it is performing is based on physician and patient preference, and the fact that we have a much broader set of indications and data than the biosimilars. So, given the fact that biosimilars today are not interchangeable with the original product, the physician and patient preference does matter in that context. And that’s been the base of the success of REMICADE so far. We continue to see that moving forward because at this point, biosimilars remain with a very -- with limited data, in only one indication at this point.

So, moving forward, regarding the rebate, as I said to Chris before, look, I think it’s a discussion that is worthwhile having and it could be -- in the context of the administration wanting to reduce health care costs and aligning incentives across the supply chain. But that said, it is very difficult for us to have an opinion right now, as far as the impact on the business because a rule has not been published yet. And it’s difficult for us to comment there.

What we think is that whatever it is, it’s going to take some time to materialize, given that major policy changes will have to go through a process. And that whatever it is, it will take time. And we don’t see major changes in 2019. If anything, you may start to see changes in 2020.

But again, REMICADE and REMICADE strength is not based on rebates. It’s based on the strength of the clinical data and patient preference so far in the current context. So, let me pass it to Jennifer to discuss the ZYTIGA situation. Does this address your question, Jami?

Jami Rubin

Yes, thank you. It’s helpful.

Jennifer Taubert

Thanks. So, on the ZYTIGA front, we’ve been really pleased with how ZYTIGA has been performing globally, based on the strength of the hormone-sensitive data that -- the LATITUDE data that we published that have gotten into the label globally. Specific to the U.S. and the ZYTIGA patent, the trial that began in July has concluded. And on September 21st, we know that the judge is going to have some briefings. And we do anticipate a ruling anytime after that, so, in September or in October. Our 30-month stay ends on October 28th. We can’t speculate on the outcome there, but we obviously do believe strongly in our patents. I think, it’s really important to note, as we take a look at our business overall for ZYTIGA, regardless of the outcome, actually 55% of our sales for ZYTIGA occur outside the U.S. rather than inside. So, the majority is actually outside. And as we look at the strong quarter that we had in 2Q, even if we separate ZYTIGA out from that, we still had 8% growth well above the market. So, with ZYTIGA without ZYTIGA, we feel that we’ve got a very robust business for our pharmaceutical business, both now and going forward.

Joaquin Duato

Mathai, do you want to address the autoimmune market question?

Mathai Mammen

I will. So, we watch the space very, very carefully, and we’re happy to see that there are new entrants in the space, it’s good for patients to see that, happy with others IL-23 and happy with the TYK2 inhibitor that you referred to. That said, we’re extremely proud of our program and we see a tremendous amount of opportunity in the space. In psoriasis, it still remains that the minority of biologic eligible patients are in fact taking biologics. Those with psoriasis that are able to take it do you have good response. But, the oral market after that, which we see is very substantial is wide open.

In Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease in general, as physicians and patients know with this disease, durability of response, and true remission is still a minority. And a vast unmet need exists in inflammatory bowel disease. Hence, our focus on it in the earlier portfolio and multiple shots on goal, I’d say there, both with orals and biologics. And then, beyond that, we see autoimmune disease and the general avenue that we created of manipulating the immune system as applicable across the board, across our therapeutic areas. So, we see clear opportunity as everyone sees right now in oncology. We see it in neuroscience, cardiovascular medicine, and most recently infectious disease. So, we see, specifically to your question, the autoimmune disease as ripe and a very exciting place for continued investment.

Larry Biegelsen

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. One broad question and one product related question. So, I appreciate that you guys expect to grow above market, which you peg at about 5% through 2021. But, the Street’s modeling somewhere below 5%; looks like about 3.5% for your Pharmaceutical business in 2019. So, my question is, can you grow above market, even in 2019, if ZYTIGA goes generic in late 2018? That’s my first question. And then, maybe I’ll just follow-up my second question now. Can you talk about the long-term expectations for INVOKANA? It’s still on the blockbuster slide? But, it looks like it’s going to do less than $1 billion in 2018. Consensus assumes, it continues to decline. My specific questions are one, do you think you can generate data to convince FDA to remove the black box warning for amputations? And second, how you’re thinking about the potential contribution from the CREDENCE trial? Thanks for taking the questions.

Jennifer Taubert

Hi, Larry. It’s Jennifer. I’ll take the -- actually I’ll take both of those. So, as it relates to 2019, it’s really premature for us to discuss any kind of 2019 guidance. However, we are really confident in the strength of our Pharmaceutical business. As a reminder, we’re an industry leader across all the performance measures including R&D productivity and our commercial capabilities. And we’ve had 7 years of above market growth. Importantly, our growth is based across our therapeutic areas and also all of our geographic regions. And we had 9 products with double digit growth in 2Q. So, while there are the headwinds that you outlined for us with continued erosion of REMICADE and also some uncertainty around ZYTIGA, we also see a lot of tailwinds. So, STELARA in Crohn’s, which is important note. Now STELARA has become our number one product; continued growth in IMBRUVICA and DARZALEX; the great launch trajectory of TREMFYA; the upcoming launch of esketamine, et cetera. We do definitely see our five-year CAGR above the market. And that’s really what we can comment on right now.

And then…

Larry Biegelsen

And INVOKANA?

Jennifer Taubert

Yes, INVOKANA. So, we look forward to hearing that from the agency on our CANVAS filing. So, we’re still waiting to hear back and have an October PDUFA data around our CV outcomes trial. And we’re really looking forward to seeing the results later this year from our CREDENCE renal outcome study. As you noted, the product really has been hampered by the warning in the label. And we’re still working closely with the agency and generating data, and a lot of real world evidence to make sure that we understand and appropriately characterize any level of risk there. But, I think going forward, it’s going to depend on what we see from CREDENCE results which we haven’t seen yet to know how much of an additional pop and gain we’re going to be able to get from INVOKANA going forward. I don’t know Mathai if there is anything you want to add on, but, we’re still waiting till fourth quarter.

Mathai Mammen

Yes. I’d say, we’re waiting for additional data and we’re in continuous dialogue with the agency on that.

Jennifer Taubert

So, we’ll know more, later this year, Larry.

Olivia Brayer

Hey, guys. This is Olivia Brayer on for Geoff. Thanks for taking our questions. Can you talk a little bit about the current collaboration with Geron regarding imetelstat? Maybe if you could just talk about where this sits on your priority list and how you guys are thinking about the value add with this asset, and how you see it playing a role in your overall growth profile down the road? And then, maybe just another follow-up question on your strategy, going forward. You addressed ongoing pricing pressures. You’ve talked about your transparency report from last year, reflecting the net effect of about 4.5%. But given recent pricing rhetoric, can you help us better understand how you’re thinking about whether that four and change net impact is a reasonable expectation going into 2019?

Mathai Mammen

Yes. This is Mathai. I’ll start with the imetelstat question. So, as you’ll be aware, we’re looking at this product in both myelodysplastic syndrome and myelofibrosis, myelofibrosis in particular, a significant unmet need. We’re looking at our data right now. And based on the strength of the data, we’ll make conclusions on what role imetelstat will play in the treatment paradigm in our own rule in it by the end of the third quarter. So, fairly imminent. Nothing more to add at this time.

Jennifer Taubert

So, on the pricing question, I can take that one. Obviously, we do see continued pressure on pricing in the U.S. and worldwide. We see that whether it’s governments or PBMs. I think as J&J and Janssen, we’re really in a good position to continue to lead and perform in this environment. So, a couple of things. Our strategy as a transformational medical innovator, we’re really going after areas of high unmet need, and we’re generating the types of data both in the clinical development program as well as on the health economic front to truly demonstrate the value that we’re bringing from both, not only the clinical side, but also the health economic and cost offset perspective. So, we believe that that will be able to work to clearly demonstrate the value of our medicines, not only now, but going forward.

Second point, I mentioned before, our growth is really based on volume. And we’re getting all of it from increased penetration into the markets and increased market share, not from price. And so, I think that allows us to weather this better than the other pharma companies.

And then, the third piece of it, we’ve got very, very robust data and analytics capabilities, and as a result, have been able to work to partner and engage in all different types of novel contracting with outcomes based and performance based where our products -- we’re willing to stand our products up to that and demonstrating contract based on the value.

As you noted with our transparency report, and we published our second transparency report back earlier this year, last year our overall net price declined about 4.6%. If you separate REMICADE out from that, it was just modestly negative. And so, there is a piece of that that is really associated with REMICADE. You can anticipate, continued decline as REMICADE continues on its glide path. But overall, I believe that we are very well positioned moving into this new environment with the continued pricing pressures.

Vamil Divan

Great. Thanks so much for taking my questions. Maybe one broader question, then one specific one. On the Pharma business, obviously, you’re talking above market grows on the top line. I’m just wondering, if you can comment a little bit on the margin side, given REMICADE is eroding and ZYTIGA may face generic competition and you obviously have to invest behind some of your newer lunches. How should we think about the margin profile for that -- for the business over this next say 2 to 3 years? And then, a specific question, just going back to the esketamine questions from before. There’s obviously a lot of other companies also pursuing glutamate pathway in depression right now. So, I’m just wondering if you can maybe give us sense of how you’re seeing esketamine stack up relative to some of these other assets, both in terms of efficacy, but also on the safety side.

Chris DelOrefice

Yes. Hi, thanks for the question. This is Chris. I’ll start with the margin question. As you know, we don’t provide guidance by segment, but I think a few things that will help. One, our stated enterprise strategies, as you know, to grow sales faster than the markets, we compete in, and we always have a stated goal to grow earnings faster than those sales. And we’re very diligent about looking at both the segment level and then taking advantage of our enterprise effectiveness and efficiency programs that we have to drive that margin improvement faster than sales. I think for Pharmaceutical specifically, it’s very important to note that over the last five years, we’ve remained extremely competitive versus our competitive composite peer set. So, already quite competitive, and that’s with us investing significant levels in R&D. And I think that’s our primary stated focus from a strategy standpoint is to invest in innovation and R&D to continue to drive above market growth over the long-term. So hopefully that helps.

Vamil Divan

Okay. And esketamine and glutamate?

Mathai Mammen

Yes. So, let me reiterate that we’re very happy with esketamine data. We have 3 acute studies and 2 long-term studies that have yielded some really compelling data. It’s our hypothesis that esketamine works via the glutamate pathway, and specifically with receptors that contain this NRB2 subunit. We’re pretty deeply invested internally and understanding that pathway and exactly what’s driving the excellent activity of esketamine that we’re seeing. Actually we welcome and we like that. Others are also invested in this particular pathway.

We think there’s lots of opportunity, clearly in the field of depression and suicidal ideation, where we also have an ongoing study. These are areas of vast unmet need with other neuropsychiatric illnesses and conditions that might be modified or ameliorated by the modulation glutamate pathway, we see lots of opportunity. So, I’m not going to speak to specific data from other competitors here, except to reiterate how happy we are with the esketamine data and our continued push to understand more.

Josh Jennings

My first question is for Joaquin and maybe to piggyback on Larry’s question but ask about the medium term, there’ve been some puts and takes, a lot of positive advances in the pipeline but also some -- still some uncertainty around drug pricing. As you stand here today, Joaquin, versus last May when you were giving us the update on the Pharma division, how is your confidence level a year plus later in terms of hitting that market outperformance in your Pharma division?

Joaquin Duato

Thank you, Josh. Thanks for the question. So, compared to 2017, I do have some elements that make me more confident. And some of them are related to our pipeline. We have TREMFYA in good trajectory, as Jennifer has described. We have the approval of ERLEADA. And we have the filing of esketamine. So, I would consider that great progress versus what we told you that we were going to do, in 2017. So, it’s great execution of exactly what we told you was going to happen. So that’s one element of confidence.

The second element of confidence is that when it comes to our big brands IMBRUVICA, DARZALEX, INVEGA SUSTENNA, XARELTO and all our -- STELARA, all our key brands that we have described, we continue to gain share and to increase our sales, all of them in double-digit trajectory, some of them more than 30% and 40%. So, great execution also in our key brands and in the line extensions that we are launching as we speak.

The third element is that when I look at the headwinds, I think that we have continued to demonstrate that we have managed the REMICADE situation in an appropriate and optimal way. And I think that that’s going to continue to move forward. So, from the point of view of today, and when I think about overperforming the markets through 2021, I’m even more confident today than I was in 2017.

Josh Jennings

Thanks for that. And just my second question just another follow-up on esketamine. When the data hit at the APA, there were some patients that experienced the dissociative symptoms and talked to some psychiatrists. One of the elements that they talked about was the potential for the label to require a monitoring period. I just wanted to get your sense in terms of as your internal inputs for your expectations for the ramp and as they’re building. How important of an input is the label, and whether or not there will be a monitoring period that potentially could exceed 90 minutes, and then how that impacts your determination of regular psychiatrist office capacity? Thanks for taking the questions.

Mathai Mammen

So, I’ll start and then Jennifer will follow. It’s Mathai. So, what we’ve seen is fairly consistent across all five of our studies. What we see are what we would call a slight level in some small percentage of patients, a feeling of dissociation. A little bit of euphoria that then quickly goes away at the first dose. And as the doses in a chronic setting are continued to be given, this effect also largely goes away. The effect at most lasts in that 1, 1.5, 2-hour range. And we right now are determining exactly with the agency as we registered the submission on what that would look like for a label. Jennifer can comment on ramp and…

Jennifer Taubert

Yes. So, as I mentioned, we do anticipate the product will be administered under the supervision of a healthcare provider. And we do anticipate that there will be some type of period that the patient should be observed, and that’s the right thing to do for patients. And so, that’s what we’re working with the agency on. And that’s what’s been in our assumptions all along. If you remember, this is a really severe patient population with treatment resistant depression. They have failed numerous therapies. And so, this is a severe population. And so, we do think that this will be the right method, and so that’s what we’ve built into our expectations.

Mathai Mammen

Just one more comment and just to reiterate how much patients have seem to appreciate this medicine on our open label study. A lot of antidepressants have a pretty significant dropout rate over course of close to a year. And what saw is remarkably low dropout rate during that period, and evidence, subjective evidence of clear benefits and sustained benefit for that entire period. So just to reiterate that there is a needy patient population out there and we think that this medicine can offer something to it.

Jennifer Taubert

I also think, it’s important to note as well, we’ve got a great and longstanding track record in psychiatry through the work that we’ve done and with our leading treatments right now, INVEGA SUSTENNA and INVEGA TRINZA And we’ve really look forward to be able to bring esketamine forward for patients who need it and to continue working within the psychiatric community on this.

Carter Gould

BCMA has obviously been in the news for past week. I wanted to get sort of your general thoughts and conviction level on your CAR-T program in the face of some of the emerging BCMA data we’ve seen but also just intensifying BCMA competitor activity. And then, just to come back to esketamine again. Could you maybe comment on the importance of getting the drug in the guidelines and any efforts on your end or potential timelines on that front? Thank you.

Mathai Mammen

I will start with BCMA. So, as I said little bit earlier, we think choice of target is critical. And BCMA is a particularly interesting and good target for treatment of multiple myeloma. We -- first, I’ll comment on CAR-T, in particular our LCAR B38M product. We dosed our first patient, we’re going to be dosing our second patient imminently and we’ll -- we see -- we have high hopes for that product based on the data that we looked at prior to the licensing agreement. Prior to the licensing agreement, as you know, we had a very high responder rate. And more than half of the patients that were advanced patients with multiple myeloma were driven to extremely low levels in MRD negativity in some cases. So, we’re very happy with the data that we have thus far and we look forward to validating it through the IND-enabled program.

BCMA is very important. And we have targeted any -- or we have used modalities, multiple modalities for any target that we believe in. So, we’re advancing a CD3 BCMA product, also in parallel, it’s in the clinic and for other targets as well that we’re excited by. We’ll choose both CD3 redirection strategy and consider a CAR-T approach.

Jennifer Taubert

So, then, moving over to esketamine. It’s a little early to talk about guidelines and such right now. But, I think it is important to note or remind everybody, both the treatment resistant depression indication and the major depression in those at imminent risk of suicidality, both of those programs have FDA breakthrough designation in recognition of the significant unmet need and the potential that this therapy brings for both of those populations. So, based on the strength of our data and what we see and coupled with that, we do anticipate at the right time and in the right way that will be included in the guidelines and such going forward.

Lesley Fishman

Rob, we’ll have time for one more question today.

Travis Steed

Hi. Good morning. This is Travis Steed on for Bob. So, I had a question on the 5% market growth. You’re essentially reiterating the same growth you did at the 2017 Analyst Day for the overall branded pharma market. But year and a half since then, noise level on pricing is obviously increased noticeably. So, my question is, do you have the same outlook for branded drug pricing today as you did back in 2017 for the overall market? And if not, what are the offsets?

Joaquin Duato

Thank you for the question. Certainly, when we look at the following years, we see more pressure on pricing, but it does have an offsetting effect of higher innovation and more new products being launched. So, I think one thing compensates the other. At the end of the day, the most important element for any company to be able to remain competitive in the face of an ever constant pressure on prices is going to be our ability to bring value to patients and to bring differentiated medicines. And we do think that we are in a good season for the industry and particularly for us in that context.

Lesley Fishman

Thank you. And that concludes the Q&A. In May of 2019, we will have the time to provide a broader and deeper view of our portfolio and pipeline during our next full day Pharmaceutical business review. We will share the details of that meeting with you in the coming months. And thank you for joining us today.

