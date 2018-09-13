The New York Times Is Still Thriving

With its sights set on 10 million digital subscribers, the Times has its work cut out for it, but the upside potential could be meaningful down the road.

There’s no denying that The New York Times (NYT) is a true American icon. Founded in 1851, the newspaper company has transformed itself into an internationally-known multimedia firm and is generally considered highly respected. Despite claims from some in our political class, the media giant has done exceptionally well and it continues to set the stage for long-term growth, even if that means short-term negative impacts. For investors, this should create an interesting prospect that can deliver attractive returns in the years to come.

A look at the rhetoric

On October 13th of 2017, I published an article on Seeking Alpha where I discussed the state of the Times. In that piece, I made the case that the company is thriving and offers investors an attractive opportunity. Since publication of that piece, shares have risen 15.5% and since the start of 2018, they are up 19.6%. By all accounts, that should be considered a success, but not everybody thinks that good times are coming for the Times.

Multiple times throughout this year and also prior to this year, President Trump has referred to the Times as “failing.” Now, more than ever, his fury is directed at the publication following an anonymous op-ed where, allegedly, a senior official under Trump has made the case that he or she, as well as numerous other people within the administration, are “protecting” America by subverting Trump on sensitive and often incredibly important topics.

Because of this op-ed, the administration is on a hunt searching for the author of the publication. They are using the language used within the document, as well as discussing the use of other means (like bringing in lie detectors) to get to the bottom of the source. In recent days, talk of Trump pushing for the Justice Department to embark on an investigation has even emerged, all in the name of national security.

To be honest with you, I don’t care about the political implications here. I separate business from politics. All I care about is whether the characterization of the Times as “failing” is appropriate and, if not, I’m interested in what the broader picture looks like. Certainly, if you look at operating cash flow realized by the firm over the past three years, the picture looks worrisome. As the graph below illustrates, for instance, this metric has declined significantly, falling from $179.08 million in 2015 to just $86.71 million last year, but it's up meaningfully from five years ago while revenue has steadily risen. In the first two quarters of this year, the figure is $77.67 million compared to the $99.46 million it totaled in the same two quarters of last year.

At first glance, this looks scary, even as sales have grown from $1.58 billion in 2015 to $1.68 billion last year, and as sales so far this year have totaled $828.51 million compared to last year’s figure of $805.88 million. Seeing sales rise is great, but operating cash flow compression is disconcerting. This is, however, an important time to point out that the hit to operating cash flow recently came from pension and other post-retirement obligations, not because margins are being compressed. Though still a cash outflow, pension issues are transitory in nature.

The Times is doing really well

My goal here is not to set aside the importance of some items in favor of others but, instead, to look at where the Times is being set up for in the long run. That picture is becoming increasingly clear in my mind. As you can see in the chart below, advertising revenue generated by the Times continues to decline, falling only because of print-related sales. As the world continues to transition toward digital, this can be expected and it’s actually this very harsh reality that has created fears that the newspaper industry is in a permanent state of decline.

In a sense, that decline is real, but if you look at the digital component to advertising, you’ll see that revenue has actually grown from $208.75 million in 2016 to $238.29 million last year (data prior to 2016 is not available). This year, that figure is a bit lower at $97.73 million compared to $104.85 million, but I believe it’s unreasonable to expect a straight line higher. What’s more important than the digital component to advertising, though, is digital-only subscription revenue.

As you can see in the chart above, digital subscription revenue for the Times continues to balloon. Back in 2015, the company generated just $198.94 million from subscriptions under this category. By last year, that figure had grown 71.1% to $340.34 million. In the first six months of 2018, digital subscription revenue has come in at $194.16 million compared to last year’s first six months when it totaled $158.36 million. Despite the pain coming to print, print subscription revenues declined modestly over the past three years, falling from $652.85 million in 2015 to $608.09 million last year. It seems that even in these days of a transition toward digital, the strong reputation of the Times is keeping a lot of print customers on board.

This stellar growth coming from digital, both advertising and subscription, boils down to one thing and one thing only: A strong and growing user base that’s willing to pay for quality content. Back in 2015, the company ended the year with just 1.27 million paying subscribers. By 2017, that figure soared 108.2% to more than 2.64 million. In the middle of last year, its subscriber base stood at 2.33 million but this year it’s up 24% year-over-year at 2.89 million, with 2018 looking to be the year it easily passes the 3 million subscriber mark.

While print and non-digital advertising will continue to weigh the Times down for years to come, the fact of the matter is that this strong subscriber growth rate has more than offset it. Just how big could the Times get on the digital subscription front? The answer is impossible to know, but back in 2016, the company’s CEO, Mark Thompson, stated that the firm believes it can grow to 10 million paid subscribers. Given a 24% year-over-year growth rate that brings it 29% of the way to its goal, I don’t see that 10 million mark as being unrealistic, but it will obviously require several years to get there.

Takeaway

Contrary to political rhetoric, the Times is alive and well. Sure, recent cash flow figures are depressing because of pensions and the like, but sales are growing at a time when its legacy business is in decline and its digital subscriber base is growing rapidly even as it nears the 3 million mark. What this suggests is that not only is the Times not “failing”, it’s actually competing very well in a highly competitive space and creating a new set of operations that will allow it to thrive in the long run.

