Iconix Brand Group: Analysis Of Q2 Earnings And Announcements

"Nothing is available at a fire sale price" and Umbro is not for sale. This is clearly not a company in distress, yet it trades like a bankrupt one.

I will be looking at the highlights of Q2 2018 earnings results of Iconix Brand Group. Numbers were below my expectations, but I remain positive about future potential.

If you are new to this company, Iconix Brand Group (ICON) is a brand management company with a portfolio of 28 brands. In the past few years, Iconix has seen its share price fall from $44 to pennies ($0.26 at the time of writing this article). Accounting irregularities, followed by the departure of the company's founder, Neil Cole, and ousting of a more recent CEO, John Haugh, as well as several lost DTR (Direct-to-Retail) contracts at Walmart and Target (mainly due to stores shifting to in-house brands) have been the main reasons for this drop. Sears' potential bankruptcy is also not helping.

While the concern around the weakness of brick and mortar retail, and the shift away from DTR contracts is a real one for Iconix, I have always strongly believed that as a profitable company with high margins and strong cash flow, Iconix will be able to pull through the retail troubles, and find its place in a new retail environment. The success of Amazon/Starter license agreement is proof that Iconix can operate in this new environment.

That being said, Iconix is heavily burdened with a fair value debt load of $730 mil, close to $110 mil of which is current.

How Bad is the Debt Situation?

Here are Iconix's debt obligations going forward to 2022 (numbers taken from most recent 10-Q and rounded - in millions of dollars):

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 23 54 155 62 161

Iconix is currently generating approximately $50 mil in licensing revenue per quarter. You heard it right, Iconix has enough licensing revenue in one quarter to nearly pay off its debt obligations in 2018 and 2019. They also currently have $95 million in cash, $24 mil of which is restricted. It is easy to see that Iconix will have no problem covering debt payments until 2022. Furthermore, in correspondence with the company, we have learned that management plans to restructure debt completely by 2019, which could mean that they will likely be able to postpone at least part of the $155 mil debt coming due on 2020.

The only concern would be if Iconix loses a significant portion of its licensing revenue. We do know that a few of their contracts are about to come to an end, such as Mossimo and Royal Velvet at Target, Danskin at Walmart, and Material Girl at Macy's. However, these brands were to roll out of Target and Walmart slowly, and a large portion of the decline in revenue has likely already been reflected in the Q2 numbers. For example, Walmart only represented 3% of Iconix's revenue in the last quarter, as opposed to more than 8% in the past (so maximum loss at this point would be 1.5 mil per quarter). Sears and Kmart represented only 8% of Iconix's revenue (around $4 mil this quarter). Iconix has started a transition out of Sears already by making Bongo and Cannon non-exclusive, and signing numerous new licenses with Joe Boxer in Canada. And regardless of all potential negatives, Iconix has a minimum guaranteed royalty of $109 mil for 2019. More on that later.

So how bad is the debt situation? Iconix's debt is definitely a huge burden, but there is no reason to believe that Iconix will not be able to meet its short-term debt obligations or have to default on its debt in the near future. Once Iconix restructures its debt in 2019, it should have more flexibility and be able to sell some of its now securitized brands to offset its debt as well.

Moreover, it should be noted that Iconix Brand Group has managed to reduce its debt by $83 million in the past 6 months.

We have heard the negatives. Here are some areas of growth for Iconix:

Umbro

Umbro has quickly been gaining back market share in the soccer/football world. This year has been a particularly good one for Umbro, thanks to the boost of sales from World Cup 2018. Additionally, management has informed us that Umbro at Target is performing ahead of their expectations, and that Umbro is to launch men's and women's fashion lines at Target soon.

Despite its contract with Target, Umbro's presence in the US market is still minimal, and there is plenty of room for growth. In my recent trip to the UK, I noticed Umbro's bumpy sneaker line being sold at Schuh (as well as on Umbro's website), with each pair priced between 105-140 pounds. Schuh is a British retailer with more than 118 locations across the UK. This line of Umbro shoes sold out in South Korea within days of being released back in March 2018. I was surprised to see little Umbro presence in the infamous Sports Direct stores. Despite its interest in anything Iconix and its continued political battle with Iconix, Sports Direct has very few of Iconix's products in store. Perhaps this is the source of problems, as Sports Direct may be interested in having Iconix's products at a lower licensing cost than Iconix would like to charge, and their presence in Iconix's board may allow them to influence management into working with Sports Direct. This is, of course, pure speculation.

In any case, If you visit any of the football museums in the UK (such as the one in Manchester), Umbro products are everywhere. This brand is part of British soccer heritage, and with proper management, it will only be a matter of time before it reclaims its position. Signing various British clubs and national teams (such as West Ham and Everton) is a great start, and I believe Iconix is on the right track with Umbro.

Starter

Management has noted strong July sales at Amazon, and forecasted a doubling of Starter black sales in 2018 (compared to 2017). When Starter quit Walmart to join Amazon as a prime-exclusive brand, investors were naturally worried that Starter would not have the same visibility online than it did in Walmart stores. Starter's new partnership with the Alliance of American Football League as their official on-field outfitter of uniforms and sideline apparel for all the teams more than addresses that problem. This is the best advertising Starter could have hoped for in the US, and I have no doubt that Amazon sales will also see a boost following heightened brand awareness from the partnership with AAF. Interim CEO, Peter Cuneo, calls this "a very significant opportunity for Starter," on which they hope to capitalize as much as possible.

Rocawear Lawsuit Is Settled - We Will Know More Soon

Management is unable to comment on the amount or details of the settlement with RocNation, because the settlement took place on July 6th, and either party had the chance to reopen a case in the 45 days following the settlement (I have learned that this period was extended). It seems unlikely that either party would reopen a case. This means that we should be hearing about the details of the settlement soon, if not in a press release, by the September 27th investor day or Q3 at the latest. It is likely that Iconix may have managed to divest one of its non-revenue-generating assets, Marcy Media, as part of the settlement with Roc Nation. Marcy Media indirectly owns 5% of Roc Nation, an interest that could be worth between 50-100 million dollars. Divesting this asset could be of significant help to Iconix in its efforts to reduce debt, and if the company manages to sell this asset, it will be a significant catalyst for the company going forward.

Regardless of the outcome of the settlement with Rocawear, Marcy Media is an important asset for Iconix, the sale of which will provide an effective boost without affecting the company's revenue. It should only be a matter of time before Iconix finds a suitable buyer.

Ocean Pacific: "New Substantial Contract" and the Launch of a DTC Website

Management commented:

"Ocean Pacific has had some recent wins as we signed a new license agreement for footwear and accessories starting in the Spring '19 season with one of our Umbro and Danskin licensees."

Read between the lines, and you will know that Iconix has secured another potentially significant contract with Target. Given the launch of OP's DTC website recently (which has already sold out of many of its men's items in a matter of weeks), it is safe to assume that OP/Target contract is likely not entirely exclusive. It is more likely an exclusive contract focusing on one line of OP's products.

Furthermore, I can tell you from first hand experience that Ocean Pacific products have been available on Shoppers Drug Mart shelves in Canada throughout the summer. Shoppers Drug Mart was recently purchased by Loblaws, Canada's single most powerful supermarket chain with over 2000 stores. I am so pleased to see that Iconix has entered into a contract with Loblaws, and if Iconix can manage to continue to sign more meaningful contracts with Loblaws (Joe Boxer would be a candidate here), there is a great potential for growth in Canada for Iconix. Joe Boxer is currently available at Hudson Bay and Costco in Canada.

All things considered, Iconix has finally managed to turn around its long-bleeding men's segment, thanks to strong sales from Umbro at Target. Given that they plan to release men's and women's fashion lines with Umbro at Target, the turnaround in men's and women's has likely only begun.

International Cash is No Longer Restricted

Another good news announced in Q2 is the development of a new accounting practice that allows the company to utilize its foreign tax with minimum tax penalty. Dave Jones noted:

" It should be noted that during the second quarter, due in part to the new U.S. tax laws, we elected to treat all foreign operations as branches of the U.S. As a result, we will be able to utilize foreign cash generation in the U.S. with minimal tax consequences."

Poised for international expansion, Iconix will benefit significantly from this change as it moves forward. If you have been an investor here for long, you would know how problematic our restricted foreign cash (often tied to debt) has been for Iconix.

Dilution

Many investors are wondering why a cash-rich company may choose to pay its upcoming interest payment in shares, rather than in cash, thus diluting shares significantly at a low price. While the exact reasons for this are unclear to us, I can think of a few explanations:

1. Current ongoing legal battles are posing a threat, and management feels the need to have cash on hand to handle any potential damage.

2. Iconix is working towards a goal unknown to us; perhaps they are trying to maintain a certain amount of cash in order to meet requirements by a potential lender willing to restructure their debt, or perhaps they are hoping to buy back interest in some of their joint ventures, in anticipation of higher revenues in international markets. Purchasing their joint ventures also makes it more straight-forward for Iconix to divest any of its brands, something that it may certainly need to do going forward, in order to reduce debt. It is clear that Iconix is trying to buy back its joint ventures as much as possible, since Cole's departure.

3. The default option for debt interest payment is with shares; in order for Iconix to pay the interest with cash, it needs to notify the debt holders several months in advance. It is possible that Iconix was not in a comfortable enough position to elect to pay in cash at that time.

This has certainly not been a good choice, but it may be the one last blow we have to suffer before we can move forward.

$450 mil in Guaranteed Licensing Revenue Going Forward

For a company that is currently trading at a market cap of under $20 million dollars, you would be surprised to hear that Iconix has secured $450 million dollars in revenue going forward. Add to that the company's cash reserve of close to $100 mil, and you will see how ridiculously undervalued this company is.

Future minimum licensing revenue for upcoming years:

FY2018 (partial) FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 Thereafter 66.1 mil 109.2 mil 82.2 mil 47.5 mil 40 mil 111.8 mil

To clarify, licensing Revenues (Total of $450 million) decrease over time, simply because Iconix has not yet secured (i.e. renewed) some of the licenses that are set to expire in the coming years. Licenses are often renegotiated two years in advance, so the licenses expiring in 2020 are not yet fully negotiated. Furthermore, Iconix's newer partnerships don't necessarily ask for a minimum royalty revenue (Starter at Amazon may be a good example of that). As such, Iconix's revenue will no doubt be much higher than these numbers suggest. The numbers are only showing us the minimums, and reassuring investors that the company will continue to be quite profitable going forward. This does not by any mean compare to a bankrupt retailer (such as Sears) that has been losing money every quarter for the past 5 years.

Reverse Split Causes Unjustified Fear and Panic-Selling

But is a reverse split really as bad as the market may think it is? In some cases, the reverse stock split indicates that the management thinks the price per share is going to continue a downtrend. As such, it signals future weakness. In case of Iconix, the reverse split is a necessity as the company needs it to remain listed on Nasdaq and avoid demotion to the pink sheets. As stated in recent 14A filing, the reverse stock split is issued for the purposes of:

Remaining in compliance with Nasdaq

In order to remain compliant with Nasdaq, Iconix's share price needs to rise to above $1 and stay there for at least 10 consecutive days. A 10:1 split will bring the share price up to over $3.

2. Providing flexibility in finding financing solutions

Higher share price an assist the company in finding better solutions to restructure its debt in 2019. "The availability of additional shares of Common Stock would provide us with the flexibility to consider and respond to future business opportunities and needs as they arise, including public or private financings, subscription rights offerings, mergers, acquisitions, stock dividends, stock splits and the granting of equity incentive awards."

3. Improving the liquidity and marketability of company's common shares

There are numerous funds and fund managers who have a policy against acquiring stocks with a share price lower than $1 (and in many cases, lower than $5). The reverse split will put Iconix back on the radar for those funds. Individual investors such as myself, who work with online discount brokers, will not only be warned by their discount brokers against trading a stock under $1, they will have to pay a higher commission for purchase of penny stocks. The reverse split will make it easier for investors to buy shares in the company.

4. The potential anti-takeover effect

The reverse stock split can make aggressive take-over of the company slightly more difficult. In its ongoing contention with Sports Direct, Iconix Brand Group has had to issue a poison pill, and appoint a new member to its board. Over the past few years, Sports Direct has manipulated Iconix's share price by continuously trading large amounts of its shares. The ousting of former CEO, John Haugh, happened shortly after Sports Direct nominated four individuals to Iconix's board of directors, one of whom is now being supported by Iconix as part of its cooperation agreement with Sports Direct. In a press release that followed Sports Direct nominations, Iconix informed its investors that Sports Direct was interested in "seeking control of the Company without paying a control premium."

The increased proportion of unissued authorized shares to issued shares could, under certain circumstances, have an anti-takeover effect (for example, by permitting issuances that would dilute the stock ownership of a person seeking to effect a change in the composition of the Board or contemplating a tender offer or other transaction for the combination of the Company with another company).

While Iconix claims the reverse split has nothing to do with avoiding a hostile takeover, the fact that Iconix had to get Sports Direct's word that it would vote for the reverse split proposed by the company seems to indicate that Sports Direct was resisting the reverse split. Sports Direct, a British Company, is mainly interested in Iconix's athletic brands, most importantly Umbro, an Iconic British football (soccer) brand. It would be in Sports Direct interest to see Iconix delisted, possibly bankrupt, so that it can acquire Umbro for cheap. In my estimation, Umbro is easily worth over 400-450 million dollars.

Investors Are Encouraged to Vote for a Reverse Split

In short, investors have no other choice but to vote for the reverse split. Without a reverse split, the company will be delisted from Nasdaq, and if Iconix ends up going on the pink sheets, that will be the beginning of the end for the stock. If you are unhappy with the way things have gone for Iconix, voting "no" to reverse split will not solve any of your problems. It will only worsen the issue. Despite what you may have been told, a reverse split in this case will likely have a positive impact on the share price, as it removes fear of delisting. As of now, the market is uncertain as to whether or not the reverse split will be approved, and this in itself, may be one of the reasons for the stock trading at such low prices.

This is a Strong Buy at These Prices

I do not know, nor have I ever known a more undervalued company. Iconix Brand Group is clearly trading as a bankrupt company, yet it is far from bankruptcy. Make no mistake, I know that this is an aggressive stock with the possibility of bankruptcy, but the upside potential is simply huge, and at 0.25/share, I challenge you to find a better value stock than this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.