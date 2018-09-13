AMD/Nvidia: GPU Winter Is Here

All the hoopla around Nvidia’s (NVDA) RTX launch and AMD’s (AMD) ever-increasing share price has overshadowed mounting evidence that the GPU market is entering into some rough waters. So, while some may think winter is coming for Intel, reality is winter just arrived for the GPU market.

The AIBs have been feeling the crypto freeze all summer, and as far as markets go those stocks have experienced their fair share of pain and are now well off their May 2018 highs.

The average stock price decline from recent peaks is 52% for the four listed AIB's with AMD exclusive partner TUL Corp. experiencing the most notable decline.

(AIB Partner share price declines from 2018 Highs)

TUL Corp. -81%

MSI -33%

Gigabyte -47%

Pcpartner -45%

But really who cares about the AIBs, crypto came and went and Nvidia/AMD skated through it unscathed. The stocks never got much of a boost during the craze, and thus it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the bust hasn’t impacted them either. It’s a nice argument to make, but one that clearly isn’t going to hold water from here on out. Too many things have changed recently to warrant not paying much closer attention to the GPU market.

Let’s start with the obvious which is AMD’s moonshoot share price.

AMD: The Forgotten GPU Company

AMD should be a case study for just about any investor preoccupied with consensus estimates and stock ratings. This is a company whose share price has tripled in a few months with actually little evidence of anything changing as far as near-term operating performance. How does this happen? Well, in AMD’s case the stock was absolutely ridiculously priced at 1.5x sales earlier this year and seemed to be simply needing a trigger to reset that multiple. That trigger has come in the form of Intel’s problems in CPU land being extrapolated out into massive market share gains for AMD in the years to come. However, at 4.5x this year’s largely predictable revenues that’s now a very aggressively priced outcome that is going to need to be backed by actual results.

But while CPU has gotten tons of positive press of late, AMD’s GPU business hasn’t really gotten much scrutiny in what's increasingly looking like a very tough environment. I dealt with this topic in my AMD piece earlier in the year, and essentially laid out why I felt GPU concerns from crypto as well as NVDA competition were simply not relevant to the share price. That was why I thought the stock was a no-brainer long despite my bearish Nvidia views. There simply was nothing for them to really lose in GPU worthy of moving the needle on such a mis-priced stock. $20 billion in market value later that’s a tough argument to make. AMD’s next three reported quarters in their GPU division are not going to be pretty. The company has guided Q3 GPU revenue down year-over-year and judging by what’s going on in the market the better question at this point is how much further down until we find bottom. The quick reversal of crypto was to be expected, but I’m now concerned about the overall competitive position of the entire AIB GPU biz. The second-hand market is flooded with cheap Pascal cards, and I don’t see this situation getting anything but worse over the near term. So, forget the questions around RTX on the high end, and start asking yourself what this biz looks like if you can get a barely used GTX 1070 for $220.

The early evidence of the pressure on this business can be seen in dedicated AMD AIB TUL Corp.’s monthly revenue data.

TUL is a small distributor, but there's no getting around the hit here. Which should have AMD investors now asking themselves exactly what the GPU drag is going to be going forward. If AMD can hit their year-end goal of 5% share in datacenter, I still don’t think that will offset the 40% decline the GPU biz is facing from its Q1 peak. So, anyone looking for numbers to get excited about as far as reported results go will need to wait until Q1 2019 guidance to really see what weight CPU can carry in the face of a far softer GPU biz. Current consensus is calling for AMD to grow revenue 7.5% in 2019. If you consider GPU H2 vs. H1 2018 and the carry-over in that biz, this growth has to come with the GPU biz still shrinking over 2018. And if console is expected to be softer that’s another headwind. Also, at the DB conference yesterday, the CFO said it's a 4-6 quarter journey from mid single digit datacenter share to double digits. Doing the math on that, you are talking 4-6 quarters for $700-800ml in incremental EPYC revenue. That leaves me wondering how they hit 2019 consensus with the way GPU is fairing if no major new console launch revenue is recognized next year. The same CFO also described the company this way at the DB conference yesterday: "We have revenue of about $6 billion right now, projecting to be about slightly over $6 billion this year." Current 2018 consensus on AMD is $6.7bl. This is the CFO talking, and he's not calling them a close to a roughly $7bl or "approaching $7bl" company with three months left in the year? Not exactly encouraging stuff, but then again he's telling the truth because he did acknowledge their are 1-2 quarters of GPU inventory to work through which is something AMD has not commented on yet.

Honestly, I think maybe it's about time AMD starts breaking their C&G units out so those making their Intel vs. AMD bets have an accurate way to track the thesis. Also, we have recently seen some sell-siders start touting AMD’s potential prospects as an Nvidia competitor in ML/DL GPGPU. Again it would be nice to see some detailed numbers here going forward, but to be frank I would call this thesis DOA as far as the stock is concerned. I get why the sellside is now tossing this out there as they barely understand Nvidia’s business in this space, but reality is it’s a bit late for this thesis (I'd be uber long Nvidia and shorting AMD if I felt there was a compelling case ML/DL was going to be to a two horse GPU battle from here...because frankly that wouldn't be much of a fight at this point). AMD missed the GPU sweet spot in ML/DL, and the proliferation of custom accelerators is just beginning. The appeal of AMD as a second source vendor of datacenter ml training GPU’s is any easy argument to make, but frankly one that's never really going to pay off because the market they are chasing is going to be completely dominated by commodity custom ASICs. Anyway, whatever camp you are in, the GPU divisions performance is now relevant to the share price again.

Nvidia: Channel Dancing

There were always two parts to a crypto bust thesis as far as Nvidia was concerned. At some point a collapse in crypto mining would lead to a sudden drop in GPU demand, and this would produce an inventory correction that would need to be worked through. We’d be able to measure this correction via AIB sales data, and ultimately see its impact on Nvidia’s very large gaming GPU biz. Now, we’ve seen the AIB impact, but as far as Nvidia is concerned the measurable crypto crash impact remains somewhat difficult to ascertain. This is because Nvidia has chosen to manage the channel transition and inventory build-up to coincide with Turing’s launch. On the surface it appears like a bust has never happened, but underneath the hood you can see such an impact by the fact that you are not guiding for a 30% pop in gaming revenue as you ship record priced ASP new gaming GPUs. At the same time, Digitimes has reported rather clearly that delivering on Q2 results for Nvidia involved getting AIBs to take on considerable Pascal inventory if said partners wanted to ensure meeting targeted Turing volume quotas. This significant surge in inventory can be seen on all AIB partner’s balance sheets for Q2, and thus supports Digitimes reports. But the real concern with a GPU crypto bust after 15-20 million high end GPUs were gobbled up by miners in a very short time period wasn’t the lost future sales to said miners, but rather the risk that these cards quickly came back into the market at fire sale prices and depressed the whole GPU space.

A risk worth worrying about you may ask?

Well, this very question was asked on Nvidia’s most recent conference call, and here is what the CEO had to say…

“Thank you. Actually, I had two questions, Jensen, both for you. First, now that crypto has fallen off, I’m curious what you think the potential is that maybe we see a slug of cards that get resold on eBay or some other channel and that could cannibalize new Pascal sales. Is that something that keeps you up at night? “

“Sure. Well, the crypto mining market is very different today than it was three years ago. And even though, new cards - at the current prices, it doesn’t make much sense for new cards to be sold into the mining market. The existing capacity is still being used. And you can see the hash rates continue. And so, my sense is that the installed base of miners will continue to use their cards.” Nvidia CEO Q2 CC

Of course, Nvidia’s CEO doesn’t have the best track record with crypto predictions, and as can be expected the Ethereum hash rate has now started to cliff dive.

The impact may not be clearly visible to all looking at this graph. The ether hash rate has declined by 42k GH/S since Nvidia reported earnings and roughly 30k of that decline has come over the past few days. That works out to 1.7 million GTX 1070 equivalent GPU’s that just got unplugged and need to find a home. And suffice to say this isn’t going to slow down from here. At current levels, a typical GPU mining Ethereum is losing money with 8c per kwh in power costs. To put this in perspective for those wondering about Jensen’s sleeping gamers who mine, Louisiana, the cheapest state power wise, was 9.3c per kwh in June. The big mining farms in Asia and Eastern Europe always have been about leveraging cheap power, but at these levels unplugging GPUs makes sense for them as well. Which means the GPU market is looking at deflationary pressures for some time to come and moving new Pascal inventory is going to be a lot harder than originally thought. So, Nvidia is faced with the unenviable task of competing against itself. Yeah, RTX may be great for press, but for those of us finding unlimited 1080ti at nearly one-third the 2080ti price this now is the ultimate graphics card buyers market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.