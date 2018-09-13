Alibaba: High Probability Trading

Implied volatility in Alibaba (BABA) has remained elevated due to ongoing trade tensions between the US and China and continued weakness in Chinese equity markets. Jack Ma's decision to step down from his executive chairman position next year would have added even more to the uncertainty which would have expanded implied volatility even more. The stock now is down well over 20% since its summer highs, and this seems to be a common theme among the BAT (Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Alibaba, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) stocks, which means we are not dealing with any fundamental or company-orientated issue here.

In relation to Jack Ma's departure, investors should rest assured that Alibaba's setup is far greater than a one-man band. Daniel Zhang, for example (current CEO of Alibaba Group), has probably not been given the credit that he deserves for past projects such as the successful rollout of the Tmall platform into what it has become today. Tmall, in conjunction with Taobao, is a powerful combination, considering the obvious synergies from a traffic viewpoint but also how embedded the products have become in the Chinese market.

In saying this, Alibaba's marketplaces still have huge scope in China as, despite their dominance, not even half of the population are active users. The massive migration of the Chinese to cities is still very much alive. Wage growth is soaring in China and is not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. Therefore, these fundamental drivers, along with the protection the Chinese government provides to the BAT stocks, should ensure growth for Alibaba for many years to come.

From a trading perspective also, Alibaba at present offers opportunity. The company announces earnings once more on the 1st of November, which is 49 trading days away. We are targeting a trade in the regular October cycle (October 19th), which is 36 days from where we are at present. It is important that (when we sell options) we look for cycles that are not overlapping earnings. Why? Because, remember, we are looking for a volatility (see below) contraction. We want to sell rich or expensive options and either buy them back later much cheaper or let them expire worthless.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Presently, the $155/$150 vertical put spread is selling for about $0.85 per contract as BABA has opened aggressively today (13th). It involves the sale of the higher priced put ($150) and the purchase of the lower one ($145). This then becomes a defined risk trade where one's risk or maximum loss is clearly defined. With this particular spread, it is $5 wide, meaning the maximum it can be worth at any given time is $500. Since we, though,

can sell the spread for $0.85, our real maximum loss is $500-$85 = $415 per spread

can also exit early, which again minimizes the loss due to time or theta decay

The second point here is crucial. We rarely let a spread go until expiration. If our higher strike gets tested, we can either roll the spread or exit the spread altogether for a loss. The earlier this happens in the cycle, the better in the sense that there will be still plenty of time value left in the spread. We always start with the end in mind as protecting capital is far more important than potential trade gains. Rules in trading should be there to be adhered to. Things can quickly go awry when the trade plan changes midstream.

That's protecting the downside. What about the upside? Well, there are three huge reasons why trading like this makes sense.

Remember the $150 strike is 9% below from where BABA shares are trading from at present. For the trade to be unsuccessful, price must drop below $150-$0.85 = $149.15, which is our breakeven.

Price must do it within the next 36 days.

Selling spreads such as this when volatility is trading around the high side of its range is advantageous as any bit of volatility contraction will reduce the price of those puts - thus increasing the profitability of the trade.

Size is many times mentioned in a bad light in trading, but traders should increase capital in my opinion when the risk/reward setup stacks up.

BABA has just broken through its 10-day moving average this morning on the back of easing tensions between the US and China, which may mean the start of a long-awaited rally. Let's see if shares can hold their ground here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BABA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.