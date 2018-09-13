HEICO Corporation: Total Return Momentum Growth Company, Can It Continue?

HEICO has increased its dividend for 11 and had two 5 for four splits this year; the yield is 0.13% which is well below average.

HEICO Corporation (HEI), is one of the largest providers of aerospace and electronics spare parts, is a buy for the total return momentum investor. The management of HEI is a family business and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and add to their existing products. HEICO Corporation is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, HEICO Corporation has a good chart going up, and to the right on a steady slope for the last three years with consolidation in 2013 and 2014.

HEI data by YCharts

Fundamentals of HEICO Corporation will be reviewed in the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

HEICO Corporation passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

HEICO Corporation does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 11 years of increasing dividends and a very low 0.2% yield. HEICO Corporation is, therefore, a not good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is low at 7%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by increasing their product line. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. HEI passes this guideline. HEI is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $11 Billion. HEICO Corporation 2018 projected cash flow at $275 Million is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 15.0% exceeds my guideline requirement. This great future growth for HEICO Corporation can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States economy and the airline industry. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. HEI passes this guideline since the total return is 222%, more than the Dow's total return of 57.66%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $36,100 today. This makes HEICO Corporation a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign) which have increased company earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. HEI's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $98, passing the guideline. HEI's price is presently 5.4% below the target. HEI is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 40, making HEI a buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants a high growth company and can tolerate the high valuation. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great in an industry sector that is growing. The company is reinvesting almost all of its cash flow back into the business to keep up the high growth rate. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes HEI interesting is the potential long-term growth as the need for more quality spare parts are needed by industry.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. HEICO Corporation over-performed against the Dow baseline in my 56.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 222% makes HEICO Corporation a great investment for the total return investor and does invest its cash flow in growing the business. HEI has a below average dividend yield of 0.2% and has had increases for 11 of years making HEI a poor choice for the dividend income investor. The company has had two, 5 for four stock splits this year.

DOW's 56.0 month total return baseline is 57.66%

Company Name 56.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Altria Group +222% +164.34% 0.2%

For the last quarter on August 27, 2018, HEICO Corporation reported earnings that beat expected by $0.04 at $0.49 and compared to last year at $0.34. Total revenue was higher at $67.1 Million more than a year ago by 32% year over year and beat estimated revenue. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in November 2018 and is expected to be $0.48 compared to last year at $0.40, a good gain.

As per except from HEICO Web Site

HEICO Corporation is a rapidly growing aerospace and electronics company focused on niche markets and cost-saving solutions for its customers. HEICO's products are found in the most demanding applications requiring high-reliability parts and components, such as aircraft, spacecraft, defense equipment, medical equipment, and telecommunications systems. Through our Flight Support Group, we are: the world's largest independent provider of FAA-approved aircraft replacement parts; a significant provider of aircraft accessories component repair & overhaul services for avionic, electro-mechanical, flight surface, hydraulic and pneumatic applications; a leader in niche aircraft parts distribution; and a manufacturer of other critical aircraft parts. Our Electronic Technologies Group designs and manufactures mission-critical niche electronic, electro-optical, microwave and other components found in aviation, broadcast, defense, homeland security, medical, space, telecom and other complex equipment used worldwide. HEICO's customers include most of the world's airlines, airmotives, satellite manufacturers, defense equipment producers, medical equipment manufacturers, government agencies, telecommunications equipment suppliers and others."

Overall HEICO Corporation is a growth momentum business with 15% CAGR projected growth as the airplane industry grows going forward with the increasing need for more spare parts. The recent good earnings growth provides HEI the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings with the improving aircraft sector.

Also as a tailwind, we had President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered the earnings of HEICO Corporation business have increased.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

The graphic below shows the high quality of there products.

Source: HEICO Web Site

From August 27, 2018, HEI earnings release from Business Wire Laurans A. Mendelson (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

We are very pleased to report record quarterly highs in consolidated net sales, operating income and net income on the strength of record net sales and operating income at both the Flight Support Group and the Electronic Technologies Group. Our outstanding quarterly performance principally reflects double-digit organic revenue growth at both operating segments, strong cash flow and the profitable contributions to earnings from our well-managed fiscal 2017 and 2018 acquisitions. Our total debt to shareholders' equity ratio decreased to 43.6% as of July 31, 2018, down from 54.0% as of October 31, 2017. Our net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) of $556.8 million to shareholders' equity ratio decreased to 38.9% as of July 31, 2018, down from 49.8% as of October 31, 2017. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 1.27x as of July 31, 2018, compared to 1.67x as of October 31, 2017. During fiscal 2018, we have successfully completed three acquisitions and have completed four acquisitions over the past year. We have no significant debt maturities until fiscal 2023 and plan to utilize our financial flexibility to aggressively pursue high-quality acquisitions to accelerate growth and maximize shareholder returns. Cash flow provided by operating activities increased 14% to $204.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2018, up from $179.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2017. Cash flow provided by operating activities increased 34% to $109.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, up from $81.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. We continue to forecast record cash flow from operations for fiscal 2018. Based on our current economic visibility, we now estimate our consolidated fiscal 2018 year-over-year growth in net sales to be 15% - 16% and in net income to be 35% - 37%, up from our prior growth estimates in net sales of 13% - 14% and in net income of 33% - 35%. Additionally, we continue to anticipate our consolidated operating margin to approximate 21%, cash flow from operations to approximate $310 million, depreciation and amortization expense to approximate $77 million and capital expenditures to now approximate $45 million. These estimates exclude additional acquired businesses if any."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the HEICO Corporation business with increases in earnings driven by the economy and the airline sector.

HEICO Corporation has successfully operated in the aerospace industry for over 40 years, achieving continuous growth by developing products that meet customer's needs in niche and expanding markets.

The Graphic below shows the growth for the past three years growing revenues and earnings.

Source: HEICO Website

HEICO Corporation is a good investment choice for the total return momentum investor, but the price is high. HEICO Corporation will be watched for inclusion in The Good Business Portfolio when I need more growth companies in the portfolio. In retirement right now I need a more balanced company that has a reasonable income in addition to moderate growth. If you want a growing total return, HEI may be the right investment for you, but this is a risky investment and not for the conservative investor because of its high PE ratio of 40, which is almost justified by the future company growth.

