Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week

by: Topdown Charts

Summary

Risks in global equities with poor country breadth and a couple of technical warning signs.

Changing trends in market volatility.

Big shift in gold futures positioning and what it means for the outlook.

In this video we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week:

1. Global equities country breadth - clear underlying weakness (outside of the US markets)

2. Policy uncertainty vs market volatility - the gap may soon close as global policy winds change

3. Trends in global equity volatility - looks like we've seen a cycle bottom in implied volatility

4. A risk warning in the German DAX - potential head and shoulders top adds to the risk radar

5. Bearish positioning in gold - call it a contrarian signal or capitulation selling, something is going on here

