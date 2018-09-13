Video: Top 5 Charts Of The Week

Big shift in gold futures positioning and what it means for the outlook.

Risks in global equities with poor country breadth and a couple of technical warning signs.

In this video we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week:

1. Global equities country breadth - clear underlying weakness (outside of the US markets)

2. Policy uncertainty vs market volatility - the gap may soon close as global policy winds change

3. Trends in global equity volatility - looks like we've seen a cycle bottom in implied volatility

4. A risk warning in the German DAX - potential head and shoulders top adds to the risk radar

5. Bearish positioning in gold - call it a contrarian signal or capitulation selling, something is going on here

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.