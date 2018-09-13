McDermott: Shares Likely To See Significant Gains

The low valuation and strong expected growth will help drive the stock for above average gains over the next year.

I typically write about companies that are experiencing strong positive stock momentum that I expect to continue based on strong future fundamentals. However, I am featuring a stock in this article that has been range bound for a few years. I believe the company is about to turnaround for the better. McDermott International (MDR) has a few positive catalysts in place to drive growth. The valuation is currently at an attractive low level. The low valuation and strong growth is likely to drive the stock for above average gains over the next 12 months in my opinion.

McDermott provides engineering and construction services for upstream developments in the oil and gas industry. Some applications include installation of pipelines, fixed/floating production facilities, and subsea systems. The strength in the oil and gas industry creates a positive outlook for McDermott's services.

Positive Catalysts

Higher oil and gas prices have been driving the industry to boost production and new projects for a worth that exceeds $110 billion since 2017. This increased activity is likely to increase McDermott's revenue. McDermott is poised to benefit from increased CapEx spending from their customers.

The merger with Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI), which was completed in May 2018, will also help McDermott grow revenue and earnings going forward. McDermott has a plan in place to steer CBI operations in the right direction for profitability. The company's One McDermott Way principle will keep a focus on the right things for profitability and growth.

The One McDermott Way principle places a strong focus on bidding discipline and execution. This is a part of the company's plan for $350 million in continuous process improvements. For bidding this ensures consistency in approach for an optimal allocation of resources. For execution, the principle allows for global sharing of knowledge gained/lessons learned, engineered focus on constructability, focus on safety, and certainty of project schedules.

Overall, the One McDermott Way principle is likely to cut costs as processes become more efficient and focused on achieving positive profitable results. This should also encourage existing customers to continue working with McDermott and entice new customers to come aboard. Companies will want to work with McDermott if they can get quality work done with a reliable timeline for the projects.

McDermott's principles will also help manage the CBI projects with an improved focus. The company is working on bringing the costs down for these projects by applying their principles. So, while high costs associated with CBI are likely to be felt this year, we should see costs improvements over time as McDermott's principles yield results. Currently, the combined company is working with negative working capital of $800 million to $900 million. However, this is expected to stabilize from here.

The company has a few other catalysts in the works. The Amazon vessel is being upgraded. This should strengthen McDermott in the high tension capacity space. The company is experiencing strong demand growth in the petrochemicals market in downstream (includes $22 billion in bids outstanding & target projects of $49.3 billion). McDermott expects to experience consistent, modest growth in the power market where they serve as an EPC contractor. The Cameron LNG project is nearing completion and projected to start-up in Q4. All of these projects will contribute to revenue growth.

McDermott's backlog stands at about $10 billion. For context, that represents over 3x McDermott's 2017 revenue of $3 billion. Of course, a portion of the backlog is from CBI. However, the sizable backlog shows that the company has plenty of work lined up to convert into revenue growth.

McDermott is trading attractively low with a forward PE of 9.12 a PEG of 0.19, and with an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 10.6. The Oil and Gas Equipment/Services industry trades much higher with a forward PE of 19.9 and a PEG of 1.66. Industry competitors with similar market caps, Apergy (APY) and RPC (RES) trade with forward PE's of 26.7 and 15.4 and EV/EBITDA ratios of 16 and 6.11 respectively. Although RPC has a lower EV/EBITDA ratio, McDermott has much higher expected growth.

With a forward PE below 10 and an EV/EBITDA ratio under 11, McDermott's stock has plenty of room to move higher as the company grows. With a strong backlog, McDermott is in a good position to achieve the consensus expected revenue growth of 35% for 2019. Consensus estimates of 30% EPS growth for next year look reasonable considering the strong revenue growth, an operating margin of 9.21%, and considering the expenses breakdown.

The Risks

McDermott has a capital intensive business, which is typical for oil and gas related companies. As a result McDermott has a high amount of total debt of $3.46 billion as compared to total cash of $814 million. The company's debt to equity ratio runs high at 97.

The high debt situation is not likely to be an issue during oil bull markets like we're seeing right now. However, it puts McDermott at a high risk during oil bear markets because the company could have trouble paying off debt if profitability turned negative. With that in mind, investors should maintain an awareness of the oil supply/demand situation. The time to sell the stock would be when the supply significantly exceeds demand, which was the case back in mid-2014. That triggered the last bear market for the oil industry.

Outlook for McDermott

McDermott's valuation is at an attractive low level, which will allow the stock to grow at least in-line with earnings. I think the stock could easily grow at a rate that exceeds their earnings growth rate due to the potential for PE expansion.

Conditions look positive at least through 2019 for a close supply/demand balance for oil. That should stimulate strong demand growth from McDermott's customers.

I expect the stock to gain about 40% over the next 12 months for a price target of $26. This is based on earnings growth of 30% for 2019 plus some PE expansion due to the lower than average valuation. That would take the forward PE up to about 13 based on expected EPS of $2.03.

