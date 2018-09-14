Live Long And Retire Early - Today's Editors' Picks

Financial media is filled with retirement advice, especially that of tips to do so early. In many cases, this advice centers around the amount of money you'll need to have accumulated by retirement. In today's Editors' Pick, contributor D.S. Leach & C.E. Leach discusses the other side of the coin: minimizing expenses and maximizing investment returns.

Comment of the day, by contributor birder

I retired at age 55. It was not by my design but my company left town and I did not want to go with them. I do get a pension as I worked for them for 26 years - $550 a month, ha ha ha. What allowed me to tell my company hasta luego was the fact that I am a saver and an investor rather than a spender. I started investing at age 16 with 10 shares of MMM. My dad was the catalyst. He was also an investor and was my blueprint. He had not worked at a steady job since he was 50 although he was an investor and real estate investor. He actually did not exactly teach me how. It was just the thought that hey this is a really cool way to make a living, so I emulated him. He too was a saver. "Turn the damn lights off, we are not working for the electrical company." That was back when a penny was actually worth something when a candy bar and a Coke were a nickel each. Most of you will not remember that.

Now I do only two things - invest and go birding. Just returned from Colombia. You would not believe how modern that country is. 25 story skyscrapers in all of the major cities and the traffic in those almost as bad as Atlanta although I doubt traffic anywhere can be as bad as Atlanta.