Houghton Mifflin: Left For Dead, Even As Turnaround Taking Hold And Poised For Cyclical Rebound

Introduction

The prior management team published highly bullish 5-year projections at its May 2015 Investor Day and then proceeded to miss quarter after quarter. While there have been industry challenges that contributed to HMHC's decline, much of it was self-induced by the prior management team. For the first time in years, I believe the prospects for HMHC look quite favorable, at a time when the stock is washed-out and hitting new lows. The new management team has returned HMHC's focus to the core business while accelerating growth in the Extensions business (+10% in 1H'18). At the same time, management's expense reduction efforts are taking hold and showing tangible results. All of this position the Company well for major adoptions upcoming in 2019/20, as the adoption cycle accelerates out of this year's trough.

History

The prior management team did an extremely poor job at setting expectations, investor relations/education, and most importantly, managing HMHC's core operations. Linda Zecher, who came from MSFT, placed too much focus on adjacent markets, to the detriment of HMHC's core basal product. While she was focused on trying to build the 'Netflix of early education', she reallocated resources away from refreshing HMHC's core products for key adoptions. HMHC is a market leader, which has consistently garnered dominant share of large adoptions in California, Texas, and Florida (the largest adoption markets). However, in 2016, they saw their English Language Arts (ELA) product flop in California, as it was not a new product but only an update to their old product (contrary to what Linda had told investors). The following year, HMHC's California social studies had a high profile failure, as their product was not accepted into the adoption at all. These problems were the direct result of prior management's operational missteps and misdirected focus away from the core business. By the middle of 2017, the entire management team had been replaced by the Board. The new management team is a significant improvement on the transparency and investor relations fronts, and they have realigned the Company's focus on developing new product for upcoming adoptions. They have also demonstrated tangible results in rationalizing the cost structure.

Opportunity

The market for K-12 textbooks is cyclical, and it peaked in 2014. Since 2016, the adoption cycle has been in a trough. However, with Texas Math, California Science, and Florida Math all in 2019, next year promises to be the biggest adoption year since 2014. In 2014, HMHC generated $280mm of FCF or $2.25/share on today's share count (>40% FCF yield).

HMHC is well positioned for these 2019 adoptions, having received a 100% alignment rating on its TX ELA product and a recommendation for approval from the California Science panel, while the Florida Math approval process is currently underway. 2020 will also be a strong year, driven by Florida ELA and the second year of the 2019 adoptions. With the new management team driving cost efficiencies and highly-relevant product for 2019/2020 adoptions, HMHC will conservatively generate well over $1/share of FCF in each of 2019/2020, implying >20% FCF yield and <5.5x EBITDA multiple.

2018 will certainly be a down year for the industry, with HMHC's addressable market down over 10% in the 1H. However, even in this environment, HMHC has maintained ~flat billings and cash EBITDA growth versus 2017. This outperformance is driven by share gains in their AAP addressable market, supplemented by growth in Extensions (not included in AAP numbers). Management has reiterated its guidance for ~$1.4bn of billings, which will result in EBITDA growth and improved FCF versus 2017.

Competition

The K-12 market is dominated by HMHC, McGraw Hill (private, Apollo), and Pearson (NYSE:PSO), and there are a number of smaller players to choose to compete in select adoptions. While some of the small players have had success on a select basis, the Big 3 maintain a considerable advantage. The market is highly decentralized, comprised of 15,600 public school districts and 132k public and private elementary and secondary schools, and the adoption process is long and complex. HMHC is primarily focused on US K-12 whereas Pearson and McGraw Hill have significant exposure to higher-education, professional, consumer, and other categories. McGraw is a strong competitor, whereas PSO has deprioritized its US K-12 business and has been trying to divest the segment for some time.

HMHC has historically tended to outperform competitors in large adoption years. Their share was significantly impacted in 2016 and 2017 by inferior product that was developed by the prior management team. However, HMHC has begun to gain back share in 2018, and it appears well positioned to reassert its dominant position in next year's large adoptions. In 2013-2015, HMHC's market share was >40%, but in 2016-17, it fell to 38-39%. The opportunity to gain back share in major adoptions of 2019-2020 could drive meaningful upside to free cash flow. The rebound in share has already begun in the first half of 2018.

The K-12 Textbook Market

Why aren't textbooks going away? K-12 is different from higher-ed in many ways: the adoption and sale process, education standards, role of digital, etc. Ultimately, there is little evidence that K12 is being disrupted by Amazon/start-ups/etc. It's important not to confuse threats facing higher-ed with the K-12 market. K-12 is a highly fragmented end market (~16k school districts), and there is a need for standards in every state. Each state and district has its own standard requirements and it is not economical for small ed-tech companies to be customizing their product to fit varying needs of customers. Educators demand a comprehensive curriculum that small players aren't positioned to deliver. Furthermore, educators rely on the brand name and credibility of the large established players. No parent wants their kid to be 'experimented on' with unproven instructional materials, and no educator wants to put their neck on the line testing a brand/product that hasn't been validated - especially with the increased focus on high-stakes testing/assessment. Finally, distribution and sales are a significant challenge, given the fragmented end market. Without the scale of the large players, small ed-tech guys cannot get their product to market.

The US K-12 market for instructional materials totals over $30bn (~5% of total US K-12 expenditures) and is experiencing growth driven primarily by these factors: (i) adoption calendar, (ii) state/local budgets, (iii) student demographics, and (iv) education policy. The US is divided roughly 50/50% into "adoption" states and "open territory" states. Adoption states legislate subject adoptions (math, social studies, language arts, etc.) and schedule them years in advance, making timing of these adoptions relatively easy to forecast. The largest adoption states are FL, TX, and CA. Open territory states are more ad hoc in their approach, as individual districts decide when and what to adopt; and therefore, market size in these states are more difficult to forecast.

Balance Sheet

HMHC has a $768mm term loan due May 2021, which is their only funded debt. Their revolver was drawn $50mm at 6/30 for seasonal working capital purposes but repaid in July. There are no financial covenants. The Company will deleverage in 2019/2020 through FCF generation and EBITDA growth, and I expect them to refinance their TL sometime before 2021.

Deferred Revenue Accounting

The ongoing shift to digital has resulted in growth of deferred revenue over the past several years. The primary reason for this deferred revenue is that GAAP requires the "digital" portion of total billings to be recognized over a period of several years. So, while selling costs are incurred upfront, the majority of the associated digital revenue is deferred. For this reason, when analyzing and modeling this business, it is important to consider total billings or "cash" revenue (GAAP revenue + deferred revenue) and cash EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA + deferred revenue).

Conclusion

HMHC is poised to benefit from a rebound in the market cycle, just as the new management team was realigned the Company's operations and is heading in the right direction. HMHC's stock could be worth greater than $10/share in coming months, as the Company hits its 2018 guidance and heads into the major adoption years of 2019/2020. Key catalysts include: (i) 3Q earnings in November when I expect management to reiterate guidance, (ii) 2019 guidance provided on the 4Q call in February, and (iii) demonstrated execution in key 2019 adoptions exemplified by FCF growth in 2Q and 3Q of 2019.

Disclaimer: Do not rely on the information set forth in this write-up as the basis upon which you make an investment decision - please do your own work. The author and his family, friends, employer, and/or funds in which he is invested may hold positions in and/or trade, from time to time, any of the securities mentioned in this write-up. This write-up does not purport to be complete on the topics addressed, and the author takes no responsibility to update this write-up in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.