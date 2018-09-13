Synnex Continues Aggressive Expansion

At the end of September, SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) will announce third quarter earnings after the market opens. The business services firm will look to reverse a poor past three months of trading as shares trade around $95, about $1.50 off it its 52-week low. SNX has yet to make a run off of its confirmed support, but a fundamental change could spark more optimistic trading that could send shares higher.

Looking at the trend in trading, an investor might conclude that SNX's fundamentals have a similar pessimistic leaning. However, their quarterly earnings show that the company is growing both the top and bottom line. The company hasn't posted EPS below Wall Street estimates since the beginning of 2015. Since then, EPS has grown a whopping 63 percent. On the revenue side, SNX has posted 4 straight quarters of high double-digit year-over-year growth with revenue beating Wall Street estimates every time. Despite this trend, the stock has seen its shares fall from $140 to $95 since the beginning of the year.

In the previous quarter, SNX saw gross profit of $429 million or up 15 percent from the previous year and saw sales of almost $5 billion or 26 percent over the previous year. While a large part of the gains in the Technology Solutions segment were attributed to the acquisition of Westcon-Comstor, organic growth was still as high as 13 percent. SNX's Concentrix "performed in line" with management expectations, up 2 percent to $491 million. Overall, the performance didn't warrant a 9.6 percent price drop, which is what the stock saw in the day following the publication of these numbers.

One of the stronger points of SNX's operations is its geographical mix. The company only saw a 1 percent negative forex adjustment on its bottom line because it reported 72 percent of its revenue from the United States. A stronger dollar can usually weigh on multinational technology companies that have widespread operations; so in that macroeconomic environment, it can be more beneficial to have a U.S. focus. Because the dollar has been strengthening, investors tend to move towards companies like SNX that have U.S. heavily in their portfolios.

While revenues and forex are optimistic, neither can remedy the thin margins that SNX report and which probably are the main drivers of pessimism in trading. Gross margin in the last quarter was just 8.63 percent, and operating margin is even less at 2.49 percent. In the end, only $0.0188 of $1.00 of revenue makes it to the bottom line. SNX has created a cost-intensive business by being aggressive in the mergers and acquisitions market as management sees this as one of the main ways to expand. In doing this, the company has had to increase debt, and as a result, interest expense has increased about 50 percent since last year.

As of the end of the second quarter in 2018, SNX had current debt of $705 million and long-term debt of $1.1 billion. While this was slightly down from the previous year, SNX is tied down to making principal payments worth over $675 million in the last six months of 2018 while it only has $354 million in cash equivalents, which was lowered from the Westcon-Comstor purchase valued at $602.7 million in cash. The tight cash position hasn't prompted any prudence from management as a merger with Convergys (NYSE:CVG) was announced in the previous earnings report, valued at $2.43 billion. SNX plans on activating a $3.57 billion loan facility to finance a portion of the merger.

The financial situation at SNX is certainly tight and doesn't leave much room for the company to operate efficiently. Some of this pressure could be released from lower tax effects as a result of the Trump tax cuts in 2017. In the second quarter of 2017, SNX paid $42 million in income taxes which was more than 3 times the $12 million paid in the second quarter of 2018. While it doesn't seem like much, having some leeway on lower taxes could alleviate pressure from interest payments if operations perform towards the lower end of guidance.

SNX's tight margins and dangerous cash position don't inspire confidence from investors who want to find safer companies to invest in as interest rates start to grow. SNX's plan to merger with Convergys, while it's generating about $60 million in cash from operating activities, seems ambitious and explains the bearish trend in trading. However, the company's execution in previous acquisitions suggests its operations will expand again, and lower income taxes will allow it to move more cash to the bottom line. The next earnings report will be important as investors will be looking to see if SNX can generate more cash to put towards a stronger financial position. If the company can continue to post earnings on the higher end of guidance and report increasing cash flow, SNX is probably undervalued and deserves to be bought.

