Cardinal Health: The Spring Is Loading

Dublin, Ohio,-based healthcare distributor Cardinal Health (CAH) has been under a bit of “distress” lately. Just to give you a sampling, adjusted company-wide earnings are down about 9% year-over-year, drug pricing has been under pressure and the security’s share price has gone from a high above $90 back in 2015 all the way down to today’s mark closer to $53, a ~40% decline.

You can look at things like this and come up with all sorts of “doom and gloom” scenarios – reasons to run away. Yet I would contend that these are the exact moments when an investor should be taking a closer look. It doesn’t pay to be contrarian just for the sake of being different, but it can be helpful to determine whether or not you believe the business has been impaired as much as the share price movement would indicate.

Certainly the company faces challenges – all businesses do. The more important question is two-fold: 1) Are these long-term challenges and 2) does this preclude the firm from success down the line?

Let’s think about those two questions with Cardinal Health. Drug pricing is a focal point and healthcare as a whole is judged to be expensive. As Cardinal Health is a component in these systems, the negative industry view naturally influences how the company is perceived and operates. Yet I would contend that there is a very important counterpoint to the negative sentiment, namely margins.

When you look at Cardinal Health you’re not in a “gouging” situation, where you have unbelievable margins. Over the past decade the company’s net profit has been in the 0.8% to 1.5% range. Last fiscal year (ending in June) the company reported a gross margin of 5.2%, an operating margin of 1.9% and a net profit margin of 1.2% on an adjusted basis.

This is not a business with a lot of wiggle room when it comes to pricing decisions. The pricing differential is razor thin, which in turn requires the firm to focus on operations and scale.

This does a few things. The bad news is that you’re not in the same discretionary pricing ballpark as a firm like say Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with its 20%-plus net margins. It’s the same broad industry class, but they operate vastly different business models.

The good news is that, paradoxically, the razor thin margins offer a different type of “moat.” Competitors are kept at bay not because of Cardinal Health’s strong brand, but instead because the billions in scale required to eek out a 1% margin is a tough slog for would-be competitors. There’s an “entrenched effect” where the incumbents have a comfortable, albeit thin, place at the table.

The same logic applies to the industry trends as well. When you’re working to reduce the costs of a system, it’s the “low hanging fruit” that you go after; the big, seemingly obscene, margins. I would not use that term to categorize Cardinal Health. It’s conceivable the business can fail, especially if execution fails, but perhaps not especially likely that someone’s first idea is going to be to take on the 1% margin.

Given this notion, it follows that Cardinal Health has a good shot at keeping its seat at the table. Pricing pressure can still occur (a 1.2% margin turning into a 0.8% margin, for instance) and execution risk remains, but it’s a necessary seat in the system for what could very well be a growth industry for some time.

With those concepts in mind, let’s think about “waiting for the Cardinal Health spring to load.” Three areas jump out.

First, while earnings have been under pressure as of late, that does not necessitate that this will always be the case. Since the turn of the century, Cardinal Health has reported lower year-over-year earnings on five different occasions, and yet earnings per share still grew by a compound rate of roughly 7% per annum. There will be ebbs and flows, but a down year or three does not dictate forever.

For fiscal year 2019 Cardinal Health has told investors to anticipate adjusted per share earnings of $4.90 to $5.15. When you look around for earnings estimates, something around $5 this year and $5.40 next year is fairly common. This is followed by the anticipation of mid-single digit growth or better thereafter. Just as a point of reference, annual growth of say 4% could imply $7.40 in earnings after a decade. (By the way, Value Line pegs this as a possibility after five years.)

The second loaded spring is the valuation. Against ~$5 in per share earnings, the current share price near $53 equates to an earnings multiple of less than 11. Over the past couple of decades something in the 15 to 18 times earnings range has been more typical. Granted you can make the argument that this was in a time of faster growth. If you look in the last few years, something in the 13 to 15 range is more realistic.

For our illustrative purposes, let’s use 14 times earnings. This would imply a future potential share price of ~$104. It also nicely illustrates the “loaded spring” concept. While earnings per share would be growing by 4% annually, you’d anticipate much faster share price appreciation.

Finally you have the dividend, which sits at $0.4763 per quarter (resulting in a payout ratio of less than 40%) and has been increased for decades. Should this component grow in line with earnings (it’s grown by north of 13% in the last decade) you’d anticipate collecting ~$24 or so in cash payments over the course of a decade.

Put together you have a total potential value of ~$128 (before thinking about reinvested dividends) equating to the potential for ~9% annualized gains from today’s starting point. And remember, we’re using a below average growth rate, earnings multiple and dividend.

In short, Cardinal Health certainly faces challenges today and that could very well materialize in the way of compressed margins. However, I believe that it’s equally important to note the already low margins as it relates to industry pressure along with the underlying growth potential in the industry that could equalize out.

The dramatic drop in the share price looks bad on a chart, but with a consistent business it implies that the “total return spring” is loading to a greater and greater degree. This shows up eventually in earnings growth, but also with the potential for a higher valuation down the line and an above average dividend while you wait. If the business can muddle along for a few years (and by the way, “muddling” still implies $100 million-plus in monthly profits) the longer-term outlook gets more and more interesting.

