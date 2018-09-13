Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Call (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Call September 13, 2018 3:00 PM ET

Scott Harrell - General Manager of Enterprise Networking

Vijay Bhagavath - Deutsche Bank

Vijay Bhagavath

So good afternoon everybody, thanks for coming. Vijay Bhagavath, the lead Data Networking Research Analyst at Deutsche Bank. Honored to have Scott Harrell here, General Manager of Enterprise Networking, it's an important piece of Cisco. Thank you, Carol, and also Marilyn from the IR point of view. Thanks to Cisco management as well for giving us the time and the opportunity. I have several questions from my end. I do like to open the questions to the audience. Cisco has been a strong performer, outperformer this year for us it’s a top mega cap idea. So very proud of how the Company has executed to investor expectations consistently actually, recently.

So the first question for you would be, things in your space in particular seems to be going straight, I mean enterprise orders up 11%. Walk us through the thought process from the customer point of view? Why are they spending so much on Cisco? Is the motivation primarily new product? Is it just lots of money they have from tax dollars? Is it an architectural shift? What is it? So give is the customer lens of that order strength?

Scott Harrell

Yes, maybe to start with it, just to make sure we’re grounded. When we talk about enterprise network and we’re fundamentally usually Cisco at least we’re talking about the campus in the branch. And so these are products like the Catalyst switching, which as I noted many times in earnings calls, wireless, wireless connectivity, Aironet portfolio, things like the Branch Routers and things like SD-WAN, as well as Meraki and the solutions we do there. And so what we’ve seen from a customer point of view to your specific question we did.

When we’re going to talking to customers now, part of what’s changed is we’re fundamentally having a different conversation with them. It’s really about automation and analytics and about how that can simplify their networks, simplify their operations. And why is it so critical is, as you think about the old worlds that we were in even just a few years ago is people would set and forget network. They would install them and then like I had a customer show me a screen capture from a Catalyst 6k, one of our flagship products that hadn't been rebooted in 10 years. That's awesome. I mean it hasn't changed; the config hasn't changed; the running OS hasn't changed; OS hasn't changed in 10 years. But the reality is that as cloud happens, as IoT happens, as things like from a security point of view from a threat point of view happen are become more material, the network itself has to be more become dynamic, which means you need automation. And if you're going to do automation, you need advanced analytics.

And really when you look at the next generation of platforms, it's all about how do we actually bring that to bear, and it starts at the silicon level and it starts with that box level, but it has to go all the way up in stack. And what customers are buying into and why they're so enthusiastic while they're gone is the outcomes they're going to get as they move down this path of simplification around automation and analytics. And really the tail that this can lag as a result of that is some of the product sales you guys see around things like the Catalyst and products like that.

Vijay Bhagavath

Perfect. So a good follow on to this to would be. There is a certain view and consensus that the 9K strength you're seeing is singular, it's a monatomic point product cycle, the software subscriptions attach you're seeing is equally singular buying to that product. But at least my view Scott and want to get your viewpoint and Cisco's viewpoint is hopefully this is incorrect, because how could you be a company like Cisco point product refresh cycle, point subscriptions attach, there's perhaps something bigger and broader to this, walk us through that?

Scott Harrell

Yes. Now, I think that's definitively the way we do it. And so if you think about growth and you think about where future growth will come from, certainly, we are strong player in some of the core networking markets. But around core networking, there is enormous amount of spend that goes on to operate that network. If you think about the core networking market being maybe $20 billion for outside the datacenters, there is another $60 billion that gets spent operating the network. There is enormous opportunity to save customers' money there and then that gets relocated into networking spend. We've just started that journey. We've just started getting customers to adopt these next generation technologies and so we're just at the start and when I reach the virtuous cycle.

The other piece about this is that it stopped being just about switching now, now it starts to become about switching and wireless together. Switching wireless and security together it starts to become more of an architectural play and architectural fill. And that gives us an enormous opportunity to get a forced multiplier out of the portfolio. And so we think there is huge go-forward opportunities in the portfolio that would literally just have started, and we feel like we can do a lot more. Obviously, making some forward lean statements that aren’t in the 10-K and I'll be making more of those, but that's how we view the market.

Vijay Bhagavath

Perfect. It's also equally important to talk about the DNS subscription. I mean, it is my view Scott, is Cisco finally got this right. I mean, you've been selling software for forever. So my view is finally you've figured out this binding between software subscriptions, the recurring model and the product like a platform refresh. So walk us through what's going on to the customers' mind when they do a DNA attach. What aspects or what feature sets or capabilities in DNA that's resonating and actually adding business value to customers? So we get the DNA feedback or viewpoint from customers and we also get -- why is it doing so well at Cisco?

Scott Harrell

So first off maybe to back off a second. So before this recent role like in the last couple of years, like I did security at Cisco, so I got a lot of experience running subscription models. And so part of that is we've brought a lot of those learnings forward in networking business. And as you learn about that model, you do recognize that you do have to provide -- it's not just a one-way transaction, like we have to provide recurring value. We have to actually be invested in the customers' outcomes from the time to value and adoption point of view. And I think when you look at specific capabilities, when people are looking at the software model and software package, what they're looking for us is for us to deliver next-generation capabilities in the base platform with any feed, a product we call DNA center, which is the automation and analytics layer.

And there we’re able to innovate very rapidly, because it's not dependent on something that's passing traffic, it’s above the network layer. And so we're able to give recurring value repeatedly back to the customer every three weeks we release a new software. And customers are seeing a lot of value in that, because the outcome they get and therefore the reason they're willing to spend money on subscription is that we continuously improving the automation, what they can take bodies away that we're used to be doing this manually now they can do in an automate fashion. They're continuously improving their abilities to become proactive in managing the network instead of reactive. And then that's worth a lot of money, because if you look at the network overall, it's foundational to most enterprises, it underpins their business. It's when they want to do something new innovation a lot of times in the past as it was held back by the network. Now, it can become part of the accelerant towards that next generation capability.

And people are willing to spend dollars towards that, especially because we can give him a positive ROI, because we can also save the costs in the operational side. And that's something that we're going to continuously do and continues to drop value to the customers forth. And therefore, subscription model -- everything is the market shift that fundamentally, I mean, to be frankly. Subscriptions are now everywhere in the market from a customer point of view with SaaS and IS and all these different technologies but there is much more receptiveness to it, because their IT budgets are being constructed that way.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. So I think this would be hopefully helpful for our clients here and also those in the webcast. I spoke with the CTO of a very large multinational company. One of the feedbacks I heard was we're going just like all aboard with Cisco. I said, why do you say that? They said the company has actually taken some risk out of this infrastructure upgrade through DNA. And also to your point about the breadth of the portfolio you’re working with them. So why would somebody like a CTO of IT make that de-risking comment? And then equally relevant, why would they make this comment that there is a broad portfolio of attach in addition to the 9K, don't get me wrong, and all aboard comments. So I want to -- I don’t want to parse…

Scott Harrell

It’s like a multi part question…

Vijay Bhagavath

Exactly, it's a multiple part question intentionally, because I wanted to parse what discussed and what was telling me and the CTO of very big company. So we get the Cisco view point here.

Scott Harrell

So some of this is probably best to give example is, I meet with CIOs and CTOs all the time for companies. And like I love the storey that one of them told me is that like, every time they try to rollout a change, there seems to be -- given networks services are extremely complex, there's thousands of switches in the enterprise network if not tens of thousands, there's tens of thousands of access points, there's thousands of routers. And every time they got to make a change, they have to go touch each one of these things individually and hand program at in the cases or script something to go program at. And so your probability of an error is pretty high.

And I remember one of the CIO said to me, he goes, I must have staff with the fattest fingers in the world. Every time we make a change like this something goes wrong. And then what happens is in an environment as you start to resist change, you start to not want to roll up that change. And what you get with automation is you have a singular way to program the network from a single point of control. And this is really the power of software defined networking in general. And you have that ability to now, if I want to make a change, I make it in one spot and across the entire infrastructure, whether it's wired, wireless or route. Now, I get that change propagated instantly.

And additionally we build systematic things into the systems, into tools, to help keep you from making a mistake. When you're going to do something that we think you might not want to, we tell you that this may not be a good idea it may make you non-compliant with the particular architectural construct. And that thing really powerful to customers, a lot of customers like banks have regulatory compliance needs where they have to upgrade software anytime of security vulnerability. Well, just like doing changes to the infrastructure, like I described, you had to go make those changes from software upgrade to every device independently.

Now, I can roll that out across a whole despaired environment, both what's there today and what's going to be there tomorrow, and do it instantly and have pre and post checks to make sure I did it correctly. And that can easily just de-risk a lot of the operations in the network, because people can't have downtime anymore. The network is critical to what you do. You think about distributors who actually have huge warehouses now where the robots are going out and picking packages. Well for them like they need the equivalent of like service provider reliability, because it's the Wi-Fi, which historically was best effort goes down then they can't deliver packages. And that's a massive problem for them. And so they're willing to spend extra if you can show them how you can actually automate this process, how you can make it easier to troubleshoot those processes and get the quick resolutions.

The last part and this is less about the risk of the operation, the network is around security. I think this is something that a lot of people don't quite grasp yet is security -- the role of security in networks is changing. And it comes back to your risk model question but it's a little different conversation, I had this with CIOs and CTOs all the time too. It is used to be all about protecting data, everything was about protecting data and security world. I want to keep you from stealing credit card numbers, I want to keep you from stealing your patient records, you still got to do that. Unfortunately, security is like nothing ever goes away. But if you look at things like ransomware, they're not stealing data they're keeping you from getting to your data. And it's about availability and it's about how do I get it, from an attacker point of view, how do I get this pervasive a foothold in the enterprise as possible. Well, to prevent that and to make sure I have availability of the network I now need to segment the network.

If I'm going to do that at scale and keep up with the dynamic nature of applications in IoT devices that are constantly coming in, I have endless entropy of, then I need to automate. And if I'm going to automate then that kind of complexity is going to need analytics. And I need to do it not just for switches I need to do it for switching plus wireless, because most users don't connect the hard ports anymore they connect via wireless, myself, my laptop doesn't even have an RJ45 port anymore. And so it's not enough just to do it for switching, I got do it across both. And we're seeing customers understand that and want a holistic model about how I'm going to operate this complex network, how I am going to secure this complex network and how I am going to deploy it very fast in rapidly when I need to make changes.

Vijay Bhagavath

So the next question and I am essentially trying to build up on this fireside trajectory here to make this as helpful as I can to client. The next two questions, if I may quickly is investors do ask me how long would the party last and take it the right way, which is the Company seeing strength here, where are we roughly in this product/software subscriptions refresh cycles? So give us the idea of a timeframe or longevity of enterprise infrastructure refresh? And then a quick follow-on would be competition, it's an important question not a generic question. Arista publicly has made aspirations about being proactively getting into the campus networking market. So I'd like get you views on both.

Scott Harrell

Yes, and I'd start first one first on how long the party will last. Obviously, my role as part of the management team is to make sure it lasts the long time, right. So that’s going to be my goal. But if you think about like the Catalyst 9k for instance, which has had a lot of success lately. We have 96 -- as of the end of Q4, we had 9,650 customers. I can tell you, Cisco has many more than 9,650 customers, just as a starting point. But I actually don’t think that’s the real story about why we think this is the start of a virtuous cycle. We think at the start of virtuous cycle, because of the adjacent TAMs were disrupting into core network.

Historically, we were playing for a constraint, bit of spin in core networking. Now, we’re saying hey let’s with customer, I can save you have that $60 billion you spend on operations, I can save you a material amount. And then in exchange I want you to give me a few extra dollars but I’m going to save you a lot more, and like we’re just starting down that journey. When I look at security, its $30 billion market, some of its going to get dislocated into, from a spin point of view, into things like segmentation, some of it's going to get dislocated because of the transition to SD-WAN into cloud security and I think we can have a huge run in both of those.

And then the third one reason is when you look at -- when it comes back to that SD-WAN conversation, which we haven’t had much earlier. But if you look at where else company spend money, they spend we think somewhere based on from the analyst reports around $140 billion a year on WAN circuit. What this means is like you at home, you have a DSL connection or a cable connection or just some way that you’re accessing the Internet. But when you aggregate that up on a company level, it gets to be their single biggest cost item in many cases even more than the headcount from an IT department point of view. And we can help customers save money there or provide better outcomes through increased bandwidth or both and reward for that, they’ll give us a share of what they were spending before as long as we have a positive ROI forum.

And that’s a huge -- and there is a huge adjacency, we've had monster adjacencies that I think we can feed off if we do our job well for a long time. And when I think about Arista -- so we have a ton of respect for Arista. I’m of the mindset especially as being a product guy, like I’m constantly paranoid. I started my career at Intel, I remember Andy Grove like he drilled into us like only a paranoid would survive that, that was how you live, right? So I’m constantly watching what they do. We know Jayshree well. She was at the Company like we have a lot of respect for her. That said, the narrative is there putting on the table, especially as they're trying to come to campus and branch is, is really one that was true when they were there seven years ago, it’s not true really anymore.

We have modernized the OS. We’ve modernized the infrastructure. We’ve brought in a whole new overlay of automation analytics. It’s a much different company than when they left, is the first thing. The second thing is that they’re coming in and they’re saying they’re going to disrupt the campus, but for what they’re -- what we think customers are really oriented to these days is, it’s a different world than the data center. The data center is all about the application and that’s who you worship in the data center. In the campus in the branch, it's all about the user and the device and how do I provide the best experience for you as a user in my campus from a branch. And in that case, it has to be done across wired and wireless at a minimum.

And you see Arista probably gets that they went out and brought a company, a really small Wi-Fi company, the wireless is extremely hard, it's a discipline to itself. And if you're going to play in the camps and branch, you've got to be an expert in both. And you saw HPE got gossips like they went on and brought a wireless company here and people are understanding this and they're trying to bring this stuff together, but they're bringing together a lot time despaired assets. We've normalized all of this. We knew this was coming for years. We've been investing this for many years and what you're seeing now is a start of the outcome of that.

And I'm just -- I think we have an extremely strong hand when we look at competing against somebody like Arista in the campus and branch. It doesn't mean that I'm not going to have their wind, I'm sure they will. They have customers that they can leverage and get into that phase. But I think it's a much different story than what happened when they entered some of the other spaces in or around the datacenter. And so we'll see. I'm going to keep watching like a hawk, you can be guaranteed about that. I am watching their every move. But I do think we're on very, very strong foot as we look forward versus the competitive environment there.

Vijay Bhagavath

So from at least I can speak for myself, we'll be watching both of you and others, very, very slowly as well. So I relate to you there. And I think at this juncture germane to talk about two more things quickly. One is, do get feedback from clients, the enterprise networking refresh booth, software subscriptions and also platforms. Is this primarily a U.S. phenomenon? How is the rest of the world latched on to DNA? How is the rest of the world latched on to this multi-product or multi-platform refresh you have been talking to us, let's start there? Give us a geographic view.

Scott Harrell

Yes, we don't necessarily provide breakouts on a per region level. What I will say is, I kind of alluded to that the customers are resonating with, which is around this automation analytics that's not a U.S. story that's a worldwide thing. And we don't think necessarily that there is a different reaction in different parts of the world. I'll say frankly like some of the earliest adopters of some of these new capabilities like the fabric-based architecture we brought to the campus and branch were actually in India. And it was because of business reasons they did it. They needed the ability when they came on some of these third-party companies. When they came into a network and they had contractors that were working with the third-party, they needed to build it and swing them to a new customer instantly with all the securities that weren't with it. And you can't do that without automation and so for them it was business critical.

One of our other early adopters was a global pharmaceuticals not basically U.S. and they wanted it, because part of their core strategy is M&A. And so they bring in together multiple different companies together but they wanted to keep them on the same network but isolated. In order to do that, you need a different approach. And so I haven't seen it necessarily be a U.S. story and I haven't seen necessarily meet resistance the subscription models outside the U.S. It's been very well received as far as what we're trying to accomplish and how it can positively impact customers' environment.

Vijay Bhagavath

So you made an interesting point on M&A, and it's just the way I look at it, Scott, that M&A is an integrated part of Cisco's business. It's not like a nice to have or something you do once in a while. It's part of the strategy, if I could phrase it, so on that topic from your business and your lens and your customer set. Where do you think is the greatest need in the portfolio? And you can talk at a bigger level if that's more comfortable, so that at least we understand from the investor community where is the greatest, like where are the white spaces, where there are adjacencies? And then a quick follow on to that would be, in your part of the business enterprise networking. Would the focus in terms of inorganic growth and M&A be just doubling down to more of the same -- get portfolio that get’s you deeper into the customers' network or would it be adjacent market laterals or both?

Scott Harrell

Yes. So obviously, I can’t comment on acquisitions. I'll go back to your original point. I think one of the things that make Cisco great is we are -- I believe we’re very humble company. And we're willing to say that, listen we think they're doing -- this other company is doing something great. We want to bring them in and we want to have them to be part of our transformation. And so that is a core part of our strategy. We use it both to enter new markets, as you said, or to accelerate where we're going. If you look at the enterprise space, we’ve actually been fairly acquisitive in the last year, especially and rather than maybe look forward, maybe look backwards a little bit is.

And most recent an acquisition we did was July Systems. And what that was really about is how do I get more business value out of the Wi-Fi infrastructure, how do I actually take the Wi-Fi, because if you think about an access point now, it's no longer just about connectivity, it is the sensor. And we are building every generation of Wi-Fi with that that in mind going forward. And if I’m going to put that investment into that access point, I think you connect to when you’re a user when you’re working on Wi-Fi then I need to be able to give you the value out of that. And so July Systems does a great job for instance of visualizing that on behalf of companies and really taps into what you want to know as a business.

For instance, we're in a hotel, right? Hotels, they make more money when you stay in the hotel, particularly casinos. And so they want to know how long you dwell in hotels. And if they have multiple hotels, multiple franchises, they want to know who is performing best and then they want to understand why they perform best and go replicate it. And so it's very business critical to them to have this information and all of that information can be provided via the Wi-Fi if done correctly from analytics and location and analytics point of view.

Before that we did an acquisition at the beginning of the year, which was called the Viptela, which is really in the SD-WAN space. And really the other transitions we're trying to make is, not only be more subscription-based but also have the businesses where appropriate be cloud delivered. And then I think one of the things Viptela brought to us was an addition to be an expert in SD-WAN, is they really brought a strong capability set in delivering that SD-WAN outcome from the cloud. And so sometimes it's about the technology, which is a big piece of it, sometimes it's about the people and processes. And when you're going to run a cloud business, I have run some of these in securities world, like you need to have very strong operations and you need to understand how that should work.

And so we brought that town in and now they're infused in the group. So you can see a pattern if you look at some of these acquisitions we've done. And some of them are just going to be pure tech and talent to bring in new IP or new capability. But for us it's really about how do we augment the strategy to skip journey we’re on to describe, which is about really around automation, analytics and how do we actually do more of that and that's where we've been focusing a lot of our M&A on.

Vijay Bhagavath

So quickly you mentioned the word sensor. Let’s latch on to that, big believer and Internet of Things, the so called digitization of IT. Campus networking honestly, historically, has been fairly sleepy business. We used to model with negative growth not too long ago. So you think things like IoT perhaps, I should be saying this like the rectification of IT and now with the Viptela. Do you think IoT, Meraki, Viptela and perhaps there's other product portfolios, including some of the latest acquisitions you've been in security. Do you think these are the exogenous drivers or the catalysts you're banking on to drive growth in enterprise networking, campus networking? Or is it just -- there's more dollars are there, there is mega network refresh projects going on? I want to get your viewpoint on some of these hot buttons you have. You've made -- your track record in M&A more recently has been stellar, so walk us through that thought process?

Scott Harrell

Yes, so IoT let's just do that one for a second. Yes, everybody is digitizing, everything is IP address. Like at home, I told my wife -- we've remodeled the house a couple years ago and I said, I don't want any IoT security background. I don't want anything digitized in my house, because I was worried about security posture of the devices. What I get on my network the other day and I looked and I had like 27 IP addresses and I was the only one home. So there's 27 different things on my network it's like me be the only one in home. And yes, it turns out the sprinkler system now is connected to my network because there's an app; the lighting is connected to my network because there's an app. And so it's invading and it's pervasive.

The problem with IoT is twofold. One is security posture of most OSs of IoT is really poor. And it's just -- it's unfortunate. But you think about most IT organizations, we've had a hard time as in IT world securing classical desktops where there was really only two OSs, Mac OS and Windows. And for a lot of companies, there's only one, Windows. And yet we still had a hard time securing it. Now you have in some organizations millions of different types of devices that are in there. And by the way, they're much less secure than the classical Windows or Mac OS. And so those become critical apparatus in a lot of companies, because they could be a robot, they could be -- its healthcare, they could be something that patients attach to, they could be a lot of things that that are critical for those things to operate and yet, there's going to be endless entropy of these devices.

And so you need to be coming at this in a different way and you need to be thinking about this in a completely different way, which means if you're going to digitize, which almost every company is, you need to think about how you're going to actually make sure you can provide security in the environment, which means a lot of segmentation, which means a lot of automation, which means a lot of analytics. And it comes back to the same core constructs and that's intentional, like we're very much focused on that. And I do think we see that in every enterprise I talk to, whether it's build and automation systems, whether it's machines or robots, or whether it's apparatus that may be from a healthcare point of view you may be connected to as I mentioned. And all of them are realizing that they needed to get stuff that just happened and they need to get control of it and that drives a different approach to the network.

I think other mega trend would be cloud. People often don't understand that cloud actually can drive a lot of network and spend. And the best example of this is SD-WAN. I always tell my sales team that listen, if you have a customer who's a Microsoft Office 365 customer then you have an SD-WAN customer, because when you deploy Microsoft Office 365, you take the work that used to be done locally on the desktop and now it's being done in the cloud across the WAN, the wide area network. And so if you have 200 people at a site, you're going to need 20 meg more bandwidth, which as an IT organization you don't get anymore budget. In fact, you've probably got less this year than last year.

And so what are you going to do? Well, you have to take a different approach to the WAN. And when you take that different approach, you're going to go software defined, because now you're going to want to bring in broadband circuits and you're going to load balance across multiple different types of circuits. And that's a massive growth opportunity for us. And I think it’s both from a SD-WAN point of view but also from a security point of view, because as soon as you do that just like anytime you have an office 365 deal and you have an SD-WAN deal, anytime you have SD-WAN deal, you have a security deal.

And the reality is that when security gets done in SD-WAN environment, it gets highly distributed out instead of being a centralized big stack of firewalls now I ether want it at the branch inside of a SD-WAN appliance, or I want it somewhere in the cloud. We’re playing in all those regions and we're seeking to disrupt that spend. And so I think there is huge accelerant in both domains that have material impacts on the business as we go forward that -- where some of these transitions have been already underway. But I think the impacts of them and what it means for customers and how they have to adopt their IT network is still just getting started.

Vijay Bhagavath

This is very helpful in the whole thought process, I mean fascinating points you made that in Office 365 customer is the potential Viptela customer, potential security customer and on and on. We're like 12 minutes here, important to get a few questions one or two from the audience. So you’ve seen, if there is none, let’s continue. I want to talk to you about your strategy and thought processes, both from a product portfolio point of view, from a go to market point of views and also in terms of the new channel, if you may. My view point is this, which is I’ve been doing this for 20 plus years. The historic focus was primarily go-to-market and product portfolio. And now there’s some nuances to this, which is you have to think of new business models like recurring, which is actually quite relatively new thought process here. And then the historic channel construct was something you and I grew up that the channel construct is changing. So give us your viewpoint, as you know, you and appear into the future perhaps the next few years. What do you think might change from a channel strategy point of view, from a go-to-market point of view, business model point of view and then also on the roadmap, any bigger picture color you can give us in the roadmap?

Scott Harrell

Yes. So like as you rightly point out, partners are a key to Cisco, right? We do a tremendous amount of our business through partners. And everything we do we think about the partner when we do it. And for me, this is something I obsess over. And yes, we are disrupting the classical partner model with things like automation, because they used to make money, primarily through what we call, rack and stack. I’m going to go install the box and I am going to connect it out to make sure it works and then I might leave. And we’re automating a lot of that. And so we’re having lots of good conversations with partners that, okay, you’re going to have to transform a little bit but I want to be part of that, I want to help you as a partner.

And so a big thing that we think that presents us an opportunity as a result of all this, for instance, is going to be around managed services. Typically partners, some of them had a managed service practice that a lot of them didn’t have a very big one. As you have centralized orchestration, as you have centralized management, most enterprises if you think about it, are outsourcing a lot of stuff that they used to have in-sourcing. When you think about SaaS, or software as a service, like the CRM application used to run internally, now it's Salesforce.com, right, and that runs externally. You still have to maintain the connectivity too and you still have to maintain some of the business processes around it. But the actual running of the app is done by Salesforce.

And we see a lot of companies wanting to bring more of their capabilities outside and still maybe maintain control the policy, control of what’s going on but let somebody else run it. While the beauty of some of the software that we're building is it makes it easier to do that, and makes it easier for somebody to make a business around that. And I think there is a massive opportunity for partners here, because now instead of just like on our subscription model, instead of monetizing the customer once and doing that install and walking away, now they have a recurring revenue opportunity around managed services. And they have a much different relationship with the customer, it's about outcomes and it's about how do I maintain the certain SLA with you as a customer. So I'm very excited about that and we're starting to plant that seed.

The second one that's really big I think is we're also doing everything in an open way, open APIs, programmability and everything. So there's anybody can write against what we're built. And so we've already seen partners start to transform themselves and say listen, I'm actually going to get into the business. I am not just been a network operator, I'm also going to be a network programmer. I'm going to write applications customized for you as an enterprise and allow you to transform that environment and have it using -- maybe Cisco is not going to build, because it's very specific to a vertical, it's very specific to a particular company even. But I'm going to provide that to you as a customer and I'm going to -- as a partner now I am monetizing that and now I'm in the software game.

And so I actually think there is huge opportunity in both of those domains. In the term, companies going through this transformation, they've got a lot of work to do to make the transformation. And partners can do a lot of work in consultation, there is lot of opportunity on how do I make this transition, how do I make the changes. And that's near term, the two I mentioned there, a little bit more where you can for a long time as a partner start to make a whole new profitability revenue stream.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. So Scott in the last 8-10 minutes we have, let's talk about the bottom line your business. My questions would be as follows, which is how are you helping bigger Cisco in terms of mix, in terms of product gross margin? I have been noting a lot more automation on the services side, it's an absent conversation unfortunately in consensus, your services business getting more software automation capabilities in addition to this generic maintenance services, talk to us about that? And just OpEx efficiency, for example, would sales OpEx start improving or trending and becoming more efficient with more software subscriptions, like you don't have to push the customer as hard. You don't need lot more feet on the street to get a renewal for subscriptions license, you can do it through email, whatever else. So walk us through OpEx efficiencies, mix improvement, anything on product and services gross margins so that we get a bottom feel for your business.

Scott Harrell

Yes. So as we go through this transition, a lot of things got to change. And I'm not going to comment about all of the parts of the Company. So let me comment about my part of the Company a little bit. What we've done from an OpEx efficiency point of view is actually really interesting is, if you look at the traditional switching portfolio, we had multiple different BUs, we had multiple different ASICS, which is really specifically produced from an engineering point of view. We've converted to all of that. We had multiple different OSs, which produce both high OpEx with bad outcomes in some cases for customers as well. We convert into all of that. And so we have rationalized our engineer organization structure in such a way that we are driving efficiencies back into engineering, so that while we're producing all this net new innovation, we're not necessarily having to provide mega growth in the engineering spend. And I think you see that in a lot of the OpEx equations from engineering.

From an overall business point of view, one of things that you do when you run a software model, you start to have different conversations with the customer. It becomes more proactive and I want to get on the front foot of you've been adopting in my software. I want you to have the highest usage possible. So the services equation is going to go from being more reactive where I'm waiting for you to call when you have a problem to being more proactive, where I’m reaching out to you to make sure you're having a good experience with software and then you're get adopted. And so I don't know how it’s going to work out. Yet from an OpEx point of view, like that’s the bigger question is probably for Kelly. But what I can say is how we actually spend that money is going to evolve. And I think it's going to involve in a really positive way.

And what happens is we run this model really well is you start to present uptime as you go to a renewal, you actually present an opportunity for something really important, which is the cross sell and up sell. Now you’ve got that customer adopted into the software and you can come to him all along the lines and say would you like to try this, would you like to try encrypted traffic analytics, because we can actually help you deal with encrypted now we're on your network, would you like to actually try our advanced analytics for network operations. And you can now have multiple touches that to your point can be done sometimes over the phone, because it's just a software upgrade, it's not a new hardware install. I just have to have license key you to have this capability and I can let you try it for 30, 60 days.

And now I can start to have an opportunity to be a value that I am providing you as customer cross-sell and up-sell you and do it all remotely. I think there's massive opportunity to do this. We’re just starting to build that muscle of the Company. When you look at some the transformations we've made at the leadership role with bringing in people like Maria from Salesforce and Jerry from a sales point of view, they are deep in this model and they’re going to transform our Company -- help us transform the Company towards that model. So we'll see what all the outcomes are on the puts and takes of OpEx and margins, but I think in whole, it’s a very positive transformation for the Company.

Vijay Bhagavath

So we'll keep watching you guys very closely. So last three minute. Hopefully, you came in walking here with things that were top of your mind, things that perhaps I did not ask. So share with us what’s top of mind from your lens?

Scott Harrell

Maybe the only thing that you didn’t ask, I guess is I think one of the other seminal transitions and I alluded to it is around SD-WAN become the security deal. I do think one of the other big opportunities for Cisco is actually cloud security. And I’m not sure everybody here quite understands how we’re looking at that and the purchase of Umbrella, the intent to acquire Duo. We have been methodically looking at this transition from many years and known this was going to happen, because we've been in the routing business for many years and we knew the SD-WAN transition was going to happen. And so we've been aggressively approaching this transition.

I actually think this is one of the more seminal transitions in the market from a security point of view that’s going to happen for the next 10 to 20 years. And so we’re going to be very vigilant on making that transition and very vigilant and making sure we come out in a very good spot out of that transition. It doesn’t mean it's going to be perfectly a straight line like this is going to be a marketed constantly evolves and costly changes, but Cisco is highly committed to leading on the transition. And we got behind on maybe one or two others and we fully met that, but this one we’re going to be right there at the forefront of. So I’m very excited about that as well, especially having come from the security business most recently. And I think that's got a marvelous opportunity.

The only other thing I would say is we’re talking about the enterprise business and we’re talking about automation and analytics and in really best-of-breed platforms within that. That same strategy holds true for a data center. That same strategy holds true for a security portfolio. This is not just -- and the same strategy holds true for our service provider portfolio. This is not just something we're doing within one piece of the business we are transforming the Company around this idea that this is where the next generation value is. And so you'll see us also starting to out scope our competition. And the customers, when they start to understand they're going to run a hybrid world where it's both on-prem and off-prem, the complexity rises when you start to have IoT devices, the complexity rises. People are going to want to start to interconnect this stuff and automate it.

We are building for that future and most of our competitors get this and they're trying to do tie ups or acquisitions to try to connect it. We've been on this journey for years now, knowing that this was going to happen. And having the foresight to see that this is going to happen, and we're actually building for the future outcome of what happens when you need to automatically connect the data centers of the campus to the WAN to the security apparatus. And how do you do that at scale and a way that's done by the most sophisticated companies in the world. And it's still early in that journey but that's what we're really seeing as the long-term outcome. And I think that's something that it'd be very hard for anybody else in the world to replicate.

Vijay Bhagavath

Perfect. I mean, this is all very, very helpful. And if I could add at least two more points, which is everything you said, if you amplified or multiplied with 800,000 plus customers, I don't know 60,000 plus channel partners, maybe 200 plus billion dollars to footprint. I mean permutation the story gets fundamentally very interesting. So I mean it's a massive problem you have cut off for you. So the argument is fairly cynical in hindsight, which is one product cycle, one refresh story at the party ending and then the amplification in the portfolio and the customer base is massive.

Scott Harrell

That's what we believe, yes.

Vijay Bhagavath

Perfect. So you're always welcome, you and the Cisco team to our conference. Thanks to the clients. Thanks to the Cisco team. Thanks Scott.

Scott Harrell

Thanks for everybody's time. I appreciate you having me Vijay. It's awesome to be here.

Vijay Bhagavath

Perfect.

