Sears Q2: It's Only Getting Worse

One of my best short ideas this year so far has been struggling retailer Sears Holdings (SHLD). As the company continues to close stores and try to get its perilous financial situation in check, shares have plunged to new lows. Unfortunately while shares have surged thanks to the latest quarterly report, it didn't do too much to ease fears that the worst may be yet to come.

Perhaps the only good news found in the earnings press release was that comparable store sales didn't drop dramatically. Kmart comps were down 3.7% with Sears down 4.0%, much better than the high single-digit and double-digit drops we've seen in many previous quarters. Some segments like apparel, footwear, and jewelry even saw positive comps. Unfortunately, when you combine that with a lot of store closures, revenues are going to plunge. The top line came in at $3.18 billion for the period, down from $4.28 billion in the prior year's quarter.

Sears also couldn't get its overall expense base in line with the drop in revenues. Overall gross margin dollars dropped by $270 million primarily thanks to a more than 200 basis point decline in merchandise gross margins. While operating expenses came down nicely, the company did not record as much of a gain on sale of assets, so operating income swung from a positive $141 million to a $202 million loss. Throwing in surging interest costs and the net loss of $527 million was more than double that of the year ago quarter.

The company's biggest problem continues to be its balance sheet, and things did get worse during the period. The equity deficit jumped from $4.11 billion to $4.40 billion. Total assets declined by nearly $350 million but liabilities by just a small fraction of that. Total debt and lease obligations remain near $5 billion, not a good situation when interest rates are rising.

The heavy debt load means Sears is paying dearly in terms of interest. For the quarter, interest expense of $188 million was nearly 53% higher than the $123 million reported in the year-ago period. That means almost 27% of gross margin dollars were wiped out in interest, and that doesn't even factor in operating expenses. It's hard to get to profitability when you are paying so much in interest each period.

In the after-hours session, Sears shares are currently up more than 28% to $1.55 a share. However, this is likely just another dead cat bounce like the many we've seen before thanks to the comparable store sales numbers being quite good. Overall, the company reported another huge loss, and the balance sheet worsened even further. With a more than $4.4 billion equity hole compared to a tiny $169 million market cap, equity holders are not going to do well in this environment, which is why one major holder that was one of the company's biggest supporters continues to slash his position.

