eBay: Ignored Upside

The online platform is aggressively making stock buybacks similar to levels from back in 2015 when the stock surged.

After a roughly $13 dip, eBay (EBAY) has caught our attention due to strong net payout yields. A stock at 52-week lows consistently buying large amounts of stock while working on platform improvements provides some of the best opportunities in the market.

Platform Enhancements

eBay spent the prior decade as a mostly sleepy online retail platform. The company spent the last year improving the platform with Interests and Best Guarantee, among other improvements. The excitement is in the shift to take advantage of the financial aspect of a platform that generates more than $100 billion in annual gross merchandising volumes (GMV).

After the quarter close, eBay teamed up with Square (SQ) to offer sellers access to loans ranging up to $100,000. Similar to how Square Capital offers loans to existing payments customers on their platform, eBay has a few viewpoints into the health of their customer base to provide an advantage in the ability to offer top sellers additional capital to expand business.

At the start of the year, eBay announced intentions to move payment processing away from PayPal (PYPL) to Adyen. The new payments process will reduce fees for sellers and offer more payment options for buyers. In the process, eBay will improve the checkout process and already has a plan to work with Apple (AAPL) Pay.

These platform enhancements and changes in the Marketplace provide confidence that eBay can continue the recent path of growing revenues toward the 10% rate.

Surging Yields

The part that makes eBay really interesting is the signal from the company. The stock is almost priced for the EPS growth rate at around 14x, but the company suggests the stock is far too cheap down here with the initiatives undergoing in advertising, payments and platform enhancements.

In Q2, eBay repurchased an incredible $1.0 billion worth of stock. The market cap is only $34 billion so the company bought roughly 2.6% of the outstanding shares by buying 26 million shares in the quarter.

An important view of the buybacks is that eBay has again become aggressive with share buybacks. The cumulative TTM total is now approaching the peaks back in early 2015 when the stock was down in the low $20s.

The outcome is that eBay is again making a similar prediction that the stock is cheap just like the period back in 2015 prior to the stock doubling over the next few years. The net payout yield (combination of dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) is now back above 10%, signaling an extreme bargain. The combination of lower stock prices and higher buyback spending has been well timed this year.

eBay has $8.6 billion in cash on the balance sheet as of June 30. Selling the Flipkart shares in India will add another $1.1 billion to the coffers. The online marketplace has a similar level of debt so eBay can't wildly spend on share buybacks, but the key is the flexibility to repurchase shares as the opportunity exists.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that eBay offers a key combination for our investment model. The stock is near recent lows and the company is repurchasing shares while the long-term fundamentals remain positive. Use the weakness to build a position in eBay.

