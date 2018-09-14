Whitecap Resources: Strong Cash Flow Thanks To Oil

The company is now focusing on debt reduction to be ready for the next downturn.

The higher liquids prices and the increased oil production generated strong cash flow in Q2 2018.

Thanks to acquisitions, Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) has grown its oil production during the last couple of years. The Q2 2018 earnings confirmed the solid cash flow generation with increased oil prices.

The management now insists on the debt reduction. But the company can still pay a dividend and even buy back some shares.

The flowing barrel valuation is lower than some other oil producers due to lower netbacks. But the market fairly values the company.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Image source: jplenio via Pixabay

Strong cash flow

Whitecap has been growing its liquids production to 85% of its total production. Natural gas now represents only 15%.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The table below shows the increase in liquids prices in Q2 2018 against the severe drop in gas prices compared to last year.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

As a result, almost 95% of the revenue comes from the liquids production.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

With this high share of liquids production and the increase in oil prices, the company could realize a revenue of C$62.82/boe during Q2 2018. This higher revenue per barrel represents a 28% increase YoY.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

With total expenses of C$34.33/boe, the company generated funds flow netback of C$28.49/boe, including hedges.

The company has hedged approximately 55% and 33% of H2 2018 and FY 2019 production. The table below shows most of the hedges for the next two years.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The cash flow statement below highlights the impact of hedges on the net income. The company recorded C$69 million of unrealized hedge losses in Q2 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 financial statements

We can also see that the C$226 million cash flow covers the C$32.7-million dividend and the C$66 million capex for Q2 2018.

The management indicated a C$450 million capex for FY 2018 to keep the production flat. If we annualize the C$384 million of cash flow during H1 2018, we have an annual free cash flow of C$384 million * 2 - C$450 million = C$318 million. With an annual dividend of C$130 million, there is some cash left - even after taking into account the hedge losses - for the debt reduction.

The debt reduction as a priority

The management indicated the capital allocation priorities during the Q2 2018 conference call.

Our first priority is always to be debt reduction and continue to drive down our debt if we don't have that better use of proceeds.[...] Second would be consolidation in our core areas of operation and then share buybacks. So we will continue to look to share buybacks. But we want to ensure that we've got a sound level of debt. And long-term we're looking at our debt to cash flow between one to two times. When commodity prices are higher, we prefer that to be lower on a debt to cash flow basis. - Thanh Kang, CFO

Source: Q2 2018 conference call

The goal is to return to a lower debt level while the oil prices are high. The management wants to be ready to acquire some assets when the oil prices drop.

The management implemented this strategy by acquiring some assets during the oil downturn over the last two years. The table below shows the reasonable price for the last two important acquisitions.

Acquisition Date Production (boe/d) Flowing barrel price (C$/boe/d) Southwest Saskatchewan asset June 2016 11,600 51,293 Southeast Saskatchewan asset December 2017 14,800 63,513

Source: Author, based on company reports

Due to these acquisitions, the debt to funds flow for Q2 2018 was 1.7x. The management anticipates the ratio to decrease at about 1.5x by the end of the year.

The net debt amounts to C$1.32 billion. A bank debt and senior secured notes constitute the long-term debt as shown in the table below.

Source: Q2 2018 financial statements

The senior secured notes' maturities are spread over time with a small coupon rate. And the company has drawn C$687 million out of the C$1.105 billion credit facility expiring in 2022.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

With such a prudent profile, the debt does not represent a high risk for the company.

The management has mentioned share buybacks as a lower priority. The table below shows that the company repurchased a modest amount of shares during the last few quarters.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Valuation

We have seen that the company realized funds flow netbacks of C$28.49/boe in Q2 2018.

We add the costs of replacing reserves to calculate the total netback to keep production flat while replacing reserves. The table below shows the three years' average costs of C$21.74/boe and C$19.31/boe for PDP FD&A and proved FD&A.

Source: Year-end reserve report 2017

The DD&A amounted to C$17.65 for H1 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

There is no perfect formula to calculate the replacement costs. Thus, I average the PDP FD&A, proved FD&A, and DD&A to determine the costs of replacing reserves. My estimation of the costs of replacing reserves is (C$21.74/boe + C$19.31/boe + C$17.62/boe) / 3 = C$19.56/boe.

By any measure, these replacement costs are higher than the three years' average proved FD&A Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) realizes at C$12.6/boe (Bonterra has a similar production profile).

With these assumptions, the company realizes a profit of C$28.49/boe - C$19.59/boe = C$8.9/boe at Q2 oil prices while maintaining the production flat.

And with an estimated 2018 production of 74,500 boe/d, the company will realize a profit of 74,500 boe/d * 365 * C$8.9/boe = C$242 million for the full year.

Applying a 12x multiple values the equity of the company at C$2.9 billion, or C$6.94/share (5.37$/share). Currently, the share price is C$7.88 (US$6.06).

The C$61,918/boe/d flowing barrel valuation calculated below is similar to the valuation of the assets the company acquired in 2016 and 2017.

The lower flowing barrel valuation compared to Bonterra reflects the lower netbacks Whitecap realizes because of higher replacement costs. But Whitecap's management is more prudent by hedging the production and by keeping a lower debt ratio.

Conclusion

By producing 85% liquids, the company is benefiting from the increased oil and NGL prices. At these prices, the cash flow can cover the dividend and the reduction of the debt. The company even repurchased a modest amount of shares during the last few quarters.

But Whitecap does not realize the highest netbacks in the industry due to high replacement costs.

The market seems to take all these parameters into account as the share price reflects a small premium to my conservative valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF, BNEFF, BTE, CPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.