NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Presents at Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference Call Transcript

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference Call September 13, 2018 2:20 PM ET

Executives

Rick Clemmer - CEO

Peter Kelly - EVP & CFO

Kurt Sievers - President

Analysts

Gray Powell - Deutsche Bank

Gray Powell

Alright, everybody, let's get started with the next presentation. We are very fortunate to have pretty much the entire senior management team of NXP here. We have the CEO, Rick Clemmer; the CFO, Peter Kelly; and we have the newly minted President, Kurt Sievers.

So, the Company just had it's analyst meeting 2 days ago in New York, so at the risk of trying to avoid duplication where at all possible, why don't I just start.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gray Powell

Rick, what was the message that you really wanted to get across at that message or at that event on Tuesday?

Rick Clemmer

So I think the key thing we're trying to be sure that we can be was the opportunity that we've had in the past for strong growth. We talked about 5% to 7% growth but actually in different categories that we were talking about at 30 months ago when we had the last Analyst Day, our automotive business we think will grow 8% to 10% which is up from -- by 1% or 2% from what we talked about 3 years ago.

And on the industrial space we talked about that business growing 9% to 11% based on the strength that we see associated with edge processing and being able to support the Internet of Things with the IoT capability such as our rapid IoT kit that we can deploy to industrial users where they can really experience the Internet of Things and the opportunity associated with the cloud disruption that today everybody struggling with because we're sending all this data to cloud, they are not doing the preprocessing, the cloud doesn't know how to handle, they have all this information and they don't know what to do with it.

So those growth factors will really allow us to continue to outgrow the industry by at least 50%, we think we can do that at 31% to 33% operating income which will generate a significant amount of cash and drive a lot of shareholder returns.

Gray Powell

So a lot of the questions I got was -- when I heard the meeting, wrote our note, thought that was a good reiteration of the strategy, some tweaks under the covers. Some shareholder seem to disagree; what was the feedback that you heard from shareholders as to why -- and admittedly, it's one day but why the reaction was what it was?

Rick Clemmer

Well, if you're telling me the stock price or shareholders because everybody we talk to at the event seemed like they understood the message, were very supportive and clearly thought there opportunity existed. Just before our meeting started, Kramer [ph] went on in his early show and said auto was dead, there aren't any cars going to be sold anymore, parking lots in silicon are empty, and so our stock price immediately fell, about 5% with his comments and kind of stayed at that level through the rest of the day. I had the opportunity to see him later that afternoon when I went on Mad Money and talk to him. And the first thing I said is, 'Jim, we need to arm wrestle. You're talking about the world's auto market being dead when the Chinese market is 60% larger than the U.S., Europe is 20% larger than the U.S. And you know, by the way, there aren't that larger percentage of the car sold in Silicon Valley. So if the parking lots in Silicon Valley are empty, doesn't necessarily mean that the automotive industry is dead.'

Gray Powell

Like you say, if the highways in Silicon Valley are not empty, so maybe the reason why their parking lots are.

Rick Clemmer

Well, he missed that point.

Gray Powell

Apparently. So why don't we -- the same general questions to you Peter, from a financial perspective; if we went before the Qualcomm period to after, and how you want to summarize it from the Analyst meeting? What's the big message of what's changed and what stayed the same at the Company?

Peter Kelly

Our overall model roughly looks the same. I think the one thing I did want to get out there -- as well as two things really, one was -- there is a narrative that we'd heavily missed our revenue, we're out of control on gross margin, we didn't know what we're doing with OpEx. I think the reality is our revenue growth has been pretty good and certainly in line with what we've done previously. Gross margin was to the low end of our guidance, we could have done better, and we will do better. And OpEx, there as you go in OpEx, we've been spending a bit more than we would wise or would have otherwise done as part of Qualcomm.

So the reality is, we have really strong gross margins, we have a clear track -- sorry, really strong on revenue, clear track record on -- and clear track to get to 55% gross margin. OpEx; we know and you guys know that we know how to control that. So you end up with an opportunity of -- I think it's about 8% to 15% in growth in income; and then, if you look at the amount of cash we generate along with our balance sheet, it's just ridiculously stronger at the moment. We could buyback almost a third of the Company in the coming couple of years if our stock price doesn't move. So really strong markets, grow our position in those markets, strong revenue growth, good margin opportunity, great cash flow and strong balance sheet. So for us, it was -- it was and is just a really obvious investment.

I guess, just going back to one of your things you said before; I guess one of the other things we heard about why the stock price was dropping on Tuesday was -- we haven't reiterated guidance which there was -- just -- kind of insane comment, but clearly, if we were going to miss we would reiterated guidance. So late on in the meeting we said, yes, you know, with -- there is no issue with our guidance and the fact that we reiterated it. So it was a bit of an outrageous couple of days in terms of the way our stock price reacted.

On the other hand, it's a great opportunity for us to continue to buyback stock. We bought -- we've spend $4 billion now of the $5 billion we said we would do and it's a great place to be the CFO at the moment.

Gray Powell

So before I move onto something that will involve Kurt with a question; you mentioned at the Analyst meeting some of the logistical differences as being a Dutch company versus a U.S. company as far as the buybacks go. One of the big pushbacks I got was while you didn't reiterate the guidance, I heard that too, but also why didn't you put in a bigger buyback already? Just talk about the differences and what kind of logistically it means the steps are for you.

Peter Kelly

There are a couple of significant differences. So one is, the way a buyback works in The Netherlands is; you first of all have to ask your owners for permission. So we have to go back on a regular basis and ask you guys as shareholders to approve a certain level and interestingly [ph] 20% of the outstanding stock. So we had a current capability which meant we could do the $5 billion within the current shareholder approval levels, not even get your board to approve it and not that we go and do it. So to do more than $5 billion, we -- you cannot have to spend the $5 billion and then go and ask your shareholders for permission to go and do some more, so it's a little bit clumsy but it takes about 4 or 5 weeks to call a shareholder meeting and assuming you're doing the right thing, normally the shareholders approve it fairly quickly and fairly easily. So that's the biggest difference.

And then you have the deemed dividend. Do you want me to -- okay, so there is something called a deemed dividend in The Netherlands which will probably disappear in 2020. So the way the Dutch look at a buyback is, a buyback is actually a dividend but they don't know who to tax, they don't know if who is the beneficiary; the people who sold or the people who bought. So what they do is, they tax the company and they tax the company at 17.5% on the difference between the share price and -- basically, the tax basis in the stock. Our current tax basis is €32 which is low $40; so if you're buying back stock at $100 less $40, 17.5%, right now the deemed dividend is about 10%.

Now, you're allowed to exclude certain parts of a buyback, so any stock that you're buying back because you issued it to employees there is no deemed dividend. Any stock that you view is to buy the companies, so for example, when we did the Freescale merger, we issued stock, they are excluded. And we prior to starting this buyback we had about $1 billion left in our bucket if you like. So we buyback -- when we complete the $5 billion buyback, $1 billion will not be subject to a deemed dividend, $4 billion will be subject to a deemed dividend or about $400 million. So our $400 million doesn't go through the P&L, it goes straight to equity. So that's the deemed dividend.

Gray Powell

And as far as it dictating your behavior on a buyback?

Peter Kelly

Not at the current stock price.

Gray Powell

Or significantly above the curve?

Peter Kelly

Yes.

Gray Powell

Alright, so I think we've given the buyback a sufficient root canal there. So why don't we switch back over to -- one other big announcement you made was, you reshuffled some of the management structure of the company, Rick, and this is where we're going to pivot over to Kurt. Talk a little bit about what the goal of that restructuring was or reshuffling was? And how Kurt fits into it? And then, we'll get into talking to Kurt directly about it.

Rick Clemmer

So basically what we try to do was simplify our organization structure, take a level out. We eliminated our BU structure and put all the business clients reporting directly to Kurt, so that we could have more cooperation between the different business lines which are typically different technologies so that we could bring a solution to the customer that made a difference. So we simplify that, I'll let Kurt talk about his views associated with it but we think it will position us well to bring a more complete solution to customers faster and without any internal politics or negotiations which inevitably takes place when you have different organization structures.

Kurt Sievers

Thanks, Rick. I would absolutely say the -- in a world which is much more network, if you think about automotive, actually it just being off of one vertical of the IoT. Again, it's all IoT. We can leverage all [indiscernible] our technology is much better if we can bring a complete solution. My biggest takeaway from the merge with Freescale is also -- now 2 years after it really show us solution capability by a broad technology and product portfolio is what makes all the difference. And I just want to make sure that across formally very separate markets which now are growing together, we can make sure that the leverage that full technology portfolio which we have at hands to the benefit of our customers. What it in the end does to our customers is it's time to market because by reference designs and fully solutions they are faster; and secondly, they save R&D.

Now, the benefit for us is that we can make sure that we put through a lot of additional product rather than just a micro-controller, for example. But all the [indiscernible], all the networking comes with it; that's at the core of this reorganization as our objective into the market. Furthermore, I personally believe this will become faster. Just put more focus and more speedy which I think in semiconductors has always been the trick to win.

Gray Powell

Why don't we transition to the automotive side; so Kurt we can largely stay with you on this because that was your old baby solely, and now part of -- I guess, many babies?

Kurt Sievers

No, old and my young baby.

Gray Powell

So think about the near term and the longer term; your slide decks in much of the presentation on Tuesday went to a lot of detail on what the drivers were. But we're starting the near term, your reiteration or lack there off of near-term guidance, besides Peter, we're hearing a number of automotive related companies whether in Japan or Europe highlighting some potential issues in slowing. Do you think those are company-specific? What are you guys seeing as far as any changes near-term in the automotive demand?

Rick Clemmer

I'd really say we see one thing is, we have one large customer in Europe which I think is pretty prominent as our largest customer and that customer has surprised the market twice for the past couple of months with a profit warning. So there seems to be an issue with that specifically company which obviously will also to some extent reflect back to us, but that's it, I mean we don't think this is a broad market sentiment. It seems to be company-specific, and in that sense I also this is something which will pass by relatively quickly.

Gray Powell

Just to be sure, because we tried to say it's clearly on Tuesday that does include the company out of guidance. I mean we said earlier, we reconfirm our guidance. So that is A-thing in one market with one customer? And that's it.

Rick Clemmer

And we think that maybe related somewhat to the CO2. So the one maybe no so own the company specific but probably has to do with their exposure as the WLTP testing, which is this new diesel emission test in Europe where just from a sheer size perspective, Volkswagen, is the one company which has the biggest exposure to this and that customer I'm talking about is primarily one the largest supply of the Volkswagen, so that might be one of the reasons for that. Now we all know that Volkswagen just like the others worked very hard to get enough test capacity in place in order to be back to normal production rates pretty soon.

Gray Powell

So it sounds like something that really doesn't worry you in the near term? And it's nothing that's global in anyway?

Rick Clemmer

We see it near-term but it doesn't worry me mid-to-long term and it is not global.

Gray Powell

So I think the right way to think about it is, sure there is some impact in near term. We think that it's reflected -- it doesn't have a material impact on our guidance associated with it? And over the intermediate term when we talk about that 8% to 10% growth rate, we don't see it having any significant impact. So why don't we switch to the middle and longer term there but stay with the automotive market, Kurt. Rick, you mentioned that the target growth rate has been retched up a couple of points, I believe from where you guys were in the 2016? You see, there is still cars in the road, we should send that to Kramer.

So the growth rate accelerated a little bit from where you were before. It's probably difficult to point to anyone thing, your slide deck from your presentation on Tuesday had many, many people talking for a long time about all the different [indiscernible] but if you had to aggregate it down, what gives you the confidence in faster growth today than what you've got in 2 years?

Rick Clemmer

First of all, the growth in the market is more and more becoming a content story. So that is moving or becoming much more independent from the start, that's an important factor. That content is driven by two main trends being electrification and ADAS autonomy [ph] on the lower run. For us, our absolute number one position in radar -- and when I say radar, I mean radar transceivers and microprocessors, so the fully system solution puts us of course as a big beneficiary from this market growth into ADAS. So that's one of the major excels which is driving us. So that -- the ADAS market in this specialty radar we think is going to grow around 20% and we will outgrow that by 1.4%, so that's -- and some of you might remember as it's two years ago last invested 2.5 years ago, I said likely by 2019 10% of our automotive revenue will be from ADAS. I would clearly confirm this today. I mean, now we are about to exit '18, so I can say with a lot of confidence that just a bit more than 10% actually that we are exceeding the target of our overall automotive revenue in NXP is going to be from ADAS. And then I say, ADAS -- the largest part of that is going to be radar.

Now, if you think about the 20% market growth which we outgrow by 1.4% then that gives you a feel how much that does to our topline growth overall. Electrification is the other big one. I guess, for most of you it was new on Tuesday that we have a sharp focus and a new play in electrification. The total electrification market is broadly speaking separated in two areas; one is the power delivery which is really IGBT silicon carbides, high power MOSFETs which we don't do. The other 40% is what we call power controlled; battery management solutions, hybrid control units which plays 150% to our strength, this is about systems which are made up by our combination of high precision analog and microcontrollers, high performance controllers and micro-MOSFETs. And there we have a unique combination, we've been a bit silent about it over the last 2-3 years but now it plays out big time, so we are selling this year, and we see a significant growth in this area too. That's the second leg.

The third leg is very unique to NXP. With this whole domain architecture coming up in the car, so from formally simply [indiscernible] networks, the car architecture is transforming into domain computers, connected by Ethernet, and having gateways which are very important switchboards for all of the messaging traffic inside the car, NXP is in the absolutely the ship position. I would say we have probably a relative market share of three in that play. So that's about network interfaces, it's about gateway processes and about domain computers; very, very high performance domain computers. That was the third one I laid out on Tuesday which is going to help us significantly to outgrow the market over the next 3 years.

By the way, none of the three trends stops in 2021. What I like about this is all of this is a very sustainable long-term growth curve where we are just now seeing the first 3 years.

Gray Powell

So if SAR goes from up a couple of percent to flat to down a couple of percent, what does it mean to your growth rate?

Rick Clemmer

When we think about the -- when I said this shifting to SAR to content in what we are speaking about from a growth perspective, we think about the SAR of only 1% to 2%. So if it goes to zero, just take away 1% to 2% worst case, so it's actually little impact.

Gray Powell

Your automotive business as a percentage of sales is quite large but in absolute dollar basis it's even more important in my mind to appreciate the sheer size of that. When you talk about 10% of that business being aid as always, $400 million to $500 million of business, already it's big, it's a lot of the auto businesses that we hear from. Do you think the size of the company prohibits some of the growth rate from being as fast as some of your smaller peers or is that not a concern as investors look at some of the smaller companies growing faster?

Rick Clemmer

We should clarify, percentage-wise or dollar-wise.

Peter Kelly

I mean, that's not a concern, it's just mathematics. It's very clear, if you just have two $300 million business and are hyper-focused on one high growth, of course you can maybe grow it in a few years, 20% to 25%. By the way, what we are doing too in networking what we do in radar, what we do in electrification. If you take the absolute dollar amount which we are adding every year in more revenue for automotive, I have every confidence in the growth that we will be the number one all that time to come.

Gray Powell

Actually the slide in the Analyst Day which showed that very clearly, didn't you?

Peter Kelly

Yes. Which is -- we have a large core business which I consider a very good thing, so say 60% to 65% of our total business I would call core business which is growing at or just above market. And on top of that we have those three high impact vectors which I was talking about which actually pull us above market. But when you then just run the mathematics over it, the dollar amount which we are adding every year is more than any competitor can do.

Gray Powell

Just on electrification that you talked about; it ends up growing like 2.8 to 3 percentage point incremental for the total. So that opens up huge new [indiscernible] that you didn't even touch before. Some of the other players that have been growing fast really lifted that area?

Peter Kelly

Right, yes.

Gray Powell

If we switch over to the SED side, actually before I switch over to that -- are we going to go to or you going to an end-market way of talking to us or are we going to start everything with an S [ph]?

Rick Clemmer

We're going to actually seek feedback from you guys relative to whether we should change those segments. We're trying to -- we try to do this for the Analyst Day or the Investor Day so that we could communicate more clearly where our business was and we're going to get -- take feedback, and Peter and the team will consider that. But clearly, when you think about the industrial space which is significantly influenced by macros, as well as the analog; we see a very strong growth. We've been growing kind of in the mid-teens for quite some time and that's with capacity limitations we've had in the past as we free-up those capacity limitations but assuming good position.

Gray Powell

We did receive pretty positive feedback on looking at it that way. Kind of -- I'm personally leaning towards that. And if we would going to do it -- we'd do it probably January 1 and with history, correct all the data. So you can understand what's actually…

Rick Clemmer

Not one more vote in favor of doing that. Nothing against FAS and FAI and all of those beautiful acronyms.

Gray Powell

Rick, you actually answered a bit of this already, but the industrial side, I think overtime it gets buried within a SCD and people don't really understand what's going on there. There is also the dynamics just to keep throwing as many acronyms as possible, but we stick with the general purpose MCU side of the equation, the more industrial side. Talk about how that's grown? How the pre-scale assets have played into that? And what are the prospects going forward?

Rick Clemmer

I think the really interesting thing is you can't really separate the apps processor side. I mean you really got to think about it from a total stream of computing, and we're the only company that has the capability to bring low end micros, high end micros and apps processors and what we announced -- Jeff Lease [ph] and the team have done a great job of developing a cross-over between the micros and apps processor to bring a lot of the app processor capability at a micro cost. We see that market going to grow 80% or 90% over the next few years and we're solely positioned to really take a leadership position in there because there is nobody in the micro space that has that capability to move into apps and the guys in the apps aren't really having the capability to go down to micro.

So we're uniquely positioned and as you think about the Internet of Things, as I talked about earlier, those micros will really drive that capability to do the pre-processing and be sure that the information that goes to the cloud can be the disruptive nature that we all hope for from the Internet of Things. But then when you use that data, you got to bring it back and use the micro-controllers to be able to take the actuator and actually do the action associated with it. So our micro business is in a great position and we feel very strongly about it, our ex-processors have been [indiscernible] family has been growing very strongly over the last few years, and now we're much more focused on what we call the attached side, the analog to be able to bring that along with it.

And we'd had a lot of our analog focused on kind of the high-end smartphones based and where we had some unique technology and we're trying to kind of repurpose that more to support the industrial side and be sure that we can bring the analog attached associated with it which makes it a normal sale from a total solution perspective.

Gray Powell

If there is any questions, just raise your hand and we'll get a microphone over to you. While we're waiting for all the hands; there is one right there. Sir, you can bring the mike over.

Unidentified Analyst

The overall growth rate was hurt by declines in the SII business, I guess the infrastructure business. Even though this is a smaller piece of the puzzles, it's been burdensome piece just because it's had negative growth. Is that going to stabilize or reverse or start growing again so that the overall growth won't be continue to be penalized?

Peter Kelly

Yes, let me talk about the two businesses that we've struggled with a little bit in the last few quarters associated with it. Part of it is our network processor, or digital network business. And what's happened is that the network processor market is not growing as fast as any of us planned and to be fair, Intel's done a really job position that with their software, so it's really hard to enter into new designs. We're going pretty good on the 64-bit multicore arm design wins, but they are not materializing into revenue yet. So what we've seen is the legacy business that power PC business rolling off, it's really great from Significant Head Wins for us but then, what we've tried to do is take the great talent that we have in the business and repurpose those so that we can new dress [ph], the network processor market really is an apprise to automotive with the architecture that Kurt talked and we can take some of the accelerators to really continue to the extend our leadership in innovative focused on this new emerging area.

And then we're also taking the incapability and moving that into our ABS processor family where can serve the industry market with more significant process using capability than what it had before. So it's gotten to be not the same kind of impact it's had before, you know, it's down to about 5% of revenue now, I'm not going to have the material headwinds etcetera in the past. For that overall segment, including Nordic [ph] Power Business which with 5G and massive Memo [ph] we could see some pretty significant growth rates over the next few years. We only have it projected growing 0% to 2% in that 5% to 7% for the total company. So we're reflect a pretty segment if you will on the growth prospective associated with it and I don't think it's going to be the same headwinds at the spin open [ph] -- as you saw last few quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

If I look at where you're at now versus kind of the higher end of your target range. How much of it is -- to get there, can you maybe just walk us through kind of the different drivers of it? Maybe pricing versus mix versus any other headwinds or tailwinds?

Peter Kelly

Yes, so we -- right now we're about 53.5, and we've said relax it 2019 at 55; you'd see the -- our normal annual pricing reductions will be a headwind of about 150 to 180 basis points. Mix and volume is probably about 60:30 each. And then what we call operational execution is about 280 basis points, balance of that -- sorry, 280, 250; whatever the math is. About 180 of that is pricing, so that's a normal stuff that we do with our suppliers. And then the balance is really in our backend, so it's gold to copper in automotive, it's test-time improvements to yield productivity; so not one big thing. None of it's every easy but we're very, very confident we can do it. We're very focused on growth, so we think 55% is a pretty reasonable margin to run out with the big market growth. To take us from the 55% to 57%, we probably have to sell some non-strategic low margin business, and we'd have to see some really good returns on possible additional CapEx. But I think 55% with growth -- 50% faster than the market is what we're going to go for.

Rick Clemmer

Yes, we're taking about 10% of the break-up that we got from Qualcomm and using that for expanding our CapEx to be able to improvement our gross margins. And as Peter said, if we can get the right programs in place, it should give us the opportunity to help push it up above that 55% range.

Gray Powell

Everybody, thank you; audience for you questions. And Kurt, Rick, Peter, thank you very much. I know it's been a busy couple of days, we appreciate you flying out here to Las Vegas. Thanks a lot.