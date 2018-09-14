CF Industries Is A Buy

Even though the valuation is quite rich, I expect the current uptrend to take the stock all the way to its previous all-time high.

The company continues to benefit from a tight global urea market which is expected to continue until at least 2022.

The Illinois-based agricultural chemicals company CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is currently in a strong uptrend after falling to almost $20 in 2016 from $70 in 2015. At this point, there is a massive tailwind from both agricultural chemicals demand and lower supply. I expect the current uptrend to continue, which should push CF Industries beyond its previous all-time high.

Source: Advanced Diesel Engineering

Second-Quarter Improvements

It is no surprise that CF Industries did struggle over the past few years. EPS and sales growth did not impress, and investors were unsure about the future. In this case, it is good to see that the second quarter revealed the second consecutive quarter with higher EPS growth, while EPS also beat estimates. Q2 EPS came in at $0.63 versus expectations of $0.42. This is 530% above the prior-year quarter EPS number of $0.10. And believe it or not, it is the 5th consecutive EPS beat, which shows that analysts have been too pessimistic during, before and after the company's EPS bottom.

Source: Estimize

The bigger picture displays this growth bottom quite well. Sales started to bottom in 2017, while EPS accelerated at the end of the same year. Note that second-quarter sales also beat estimates by roughly $1.0 million. Sales came in at $1.3 billion, which is up 16% on a year-on-year basis.

CF Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The reasons are higher pricing in every selling segment and higher volumes in most segments. Gross margins benefited from higher sales, which resulted in an improvement of almost 10 full points, from 15.4% in Q2 2017 to currently 24%.

Moreover, shipments hit a new record of 5.5 million tons in Q2. 4.0 million tons were shipped in May and June alone. One big driver of the sales was bad weather, which led to a carryover effect. CF Industries was well-prepared for this and was able to achieve high prices with low inventories, which increased the company's efficiency dramatically.

And speaking of efficiency, I already mentioned gross margins but think that operating margins are even more interesting. The graph below reveals a very convincing bottoming pattern that started at the end of 2017.

CF data by YCharts

There is no denying that the company did really well in Q2. However, it is even more interesting to see what the future holds. And I have to say that I am quite excited.

CF Is Well-Positioned To Capture Additional Capacity Going Forward

The long-term graphs I showed you in the first half of this article all show a convincing bottom pattern. CF Industries seems to enter a time of accelerating margins, sales and overall optimism. However, I am not in favor of using technical analysis when it comes to fundamentals. That's why it is good news that there are actual facts that support a move like the one I just described.

First and foremost, North American urea imports are down significantly. Most recent data shows that the imports are roughly 2.5 million tons below 2017 levels. This is the result of lower exports from China. China's urea exports are down 74% on a year-on-year basis - no, that's not a typo. It's the result of rising energy prices. Chinese producers have faced 32% higher energy costs due to accelerating coal prices. The same holds for European producers, with Dutch TTF natural gas prices up 53% in June.

Source: CF Industries Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Adding to that, it is not easy to increase global supply. According to CF Industries, it takes roughly 4 years to build a new ammonia urea complex. At this point, we are even seeing that closures are further outperforming additional demand. In 2018, 4.3 million metric tons of capacity was added, while 7.0 million tons of capacity was erased due to closures in Brazil, China and Kuwait. The company expects this imbalance to continue through 2022 and maybe even beyond.

And it does not end there - demand is expected to improve, thanks to shortages in Brazil. Brazil is starting to show signs of accelerating urea imports after lower imports in the first half and the closing of two Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) nitrogen plants.

In other words, the situation we have is a company that is well-positioned to produce fertilizer products at premium prices due to accelerating costs in key export markets, while demand is continuing to grow despite a tightening urea market.

It also seems that analysts are catching up. The company has gotten quite a few revisions over the past 4 weeks. Both 2018 and 2019 have gotten two upside revisions, while 2020 has been upgraded once. Note that these upgrades are quite significant given that the number of total estimates is quite low compared to the coverage of bigger market cap companies.

Source: Nasdaq

The valuation is also quite interesting. The current P/E ratio is at 127, while the forward P/E ratio is at 28. Both are not what some would consider to be "cheap". We are dealing with a company that started its recovery just a few quarters ago with what looks like a lot of potential left. If margins continue their uptrend along with EPS and sales, I would argue that these valuations are very reasonable.

The company is just in the first innings of what can become a new, sustainable long-term uptrend with a current ratio of 2.30, a long-term debt-to-equity ratio close to 0.0 and a dividend rate of more than 2.2%.

I expect the stock to recover to $70 in the longer term. The current uptrend seems to be very sustainable given the company's outlook and strengthening business environment. The bear case is a global urea supply acceleration or a severe economic slowing cycle. Both are not very likely at this point - especially not the first.

I think we are in for an extended rally.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.