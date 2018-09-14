GNC Holdings: What's Next Post CFIUS Approval?

The big downside risk has been removed and the shorts, collectively short 26.5 million shares as of August 31, 2018, are heading towards the exit.

Thursday morning, the GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) faithful awoke, what few there are left of us that is, to some most welcome news of CFIUS approval (see appendix). Over the past few months, a confluence of fears gathered intensity, especially as the U.S./China trade tensions captured more headlines and media sound bites. This, in turn, coupled with theoretical negotiating posturing reinforced this negative feedback loop and left GNC's stock stuck in purgatory.

After all, when a pivotal $300 million convertible preferred joint venture hung in the balance, retail GNC shareholders remained fearful, the buy-side took a wait-and-see approach, and the Masters of the Universe - still short 26.5 million shares (as of August 31, 2018) - did what they do so well, they took advantage of this fear and uncertainty. Given GNC's leveraged balance sheet and the threat of $150 million of the original term loan due on March 1, 2019, GNC's stock printed a new all-time low at $2.71, only last week. However, today is a new day and the short thesis has suddenly become less compelling.

With the CFIUS approval in hand, the big downside scenario of default and a showdown with the hedge funds - most likely still heavily short GNC's equity and long a combination of the original Term Loan (the $150 million portion due on March 1, 2019) and the 2020 convertible bonds - is off the table. Yes, we still need approval from many constituencies in China, but my sense is that the deal structure of the proposed Joint Venture was deliberately and methodically crafted to adhere to the standard terms and conditions of Chinese commerce. Moreover, CITIC is a widely respected private equity firm, and I would argue they are akin to a Blackstone in the U.S. in terms of the firm's sophistication and business acumen.

As a result, as of 1 pm EST, September 13, 2018, shares of GNC were rebounding smartly!

My sense is that savvy hedge funds short GNC are quietly cashing in their big winning positions by covering their short bets (my sense is that the cumulative average cost basis for their short position is probably close to $8). After all, with the trigger risk of an accelerated debt repayment or some type of credit event forestalled or pushed into the distant future, it is simply bad risk management to remain short GNC's stock with share changing hands in mid-$3s.

Let us face it, as of mid-August 2018, GNC's Bloomberg consensus estimates for FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA were $219 million.

So with interest expense of roughly $112 million, pre-Harbin, and closer to $108 million, post Harbin, GNC's Adjusted EBITDA to Interest Expense is nearly 2X covered.

The future of GNC's stock price, post the Harbin closing, will ultimately be determined by the fundamentals. For the bulls, it would be comforting to see solid Q3 2018 results. As is often the case, key leading indicators for Q3 are the trajectory of same-store sales, online sales growth, gross margins, operating margins, and International growth prospects.

The big X-factor and I'm not sure that the shorts have even worked this out, is if GNC's management were to unveil a meaningful cost-cutting program. This cost-cutting program needs to be both material and well-articulated and delivered in concert with an aggressive store optimization plan. Then and only then could GNC's stock dramatically re-rate higher. The cost-cutting would be on the SG&A side and is more straightforward to envision. However, what I have in mind for the store optimization plan is ranking the entire 3,200 company-owned store portfolio as "A," "B" and "C" based on in-store EBITDA, potential rent concessions and future flexible lease terms, proximity and overlap to other stores, and social economic/demographic attributes. If this means that 500 to 700 stores will ultimately be closed over the next two years, so be it.

In retail, everything is at the margin, so culling the herd of Tier C stores will mean the strong underlying gross margins and robust in-store economics for the Tier A and B stores signs through. These defensive actions will have a positive multiplier effect in that overall results will improve as inefficient working capital and risk (think operating leases for Tier C stores) will get recycled and re-used to pay down expensive debt priced at LIBOR +825 Bps (post-Harbin).

Therefore, if GNC's management can not only show it can play offense by continuing to build the private label pipeline, sign compelling exclusive deals, grow comps, and show a compelling international strategy, but that it can also play defense by implementing a cost-cutting and store optimization plan, then GNC's share price could get interesting. Playing both sides of the ball, offense and defense, will change the market's perception as the Street works out that Adjusted EBITDA can grow faster than consensus estimates.

Until then and until GNC's management shows the world it can and will play great defense, the stock very well might be rangebound between $3.50 and $4.50 per share, depending on how the stock re-positions to this news.

Takeaway

This is most welcome news and this takes the big downside off the table for GNC shareholders. At this point, if the GNC shorts are logical and good risk managers, they will gracefully exit the stage, left with upwards of 50% profits to show for their prolonged and aggressive shorting campaign. That said, one never knows as these hedge folks tend to be precious eggs, smarter than everyone else. And as I know first-hand, ego can overtake sound risk management. So for now, today is a good day, the GNC longs finally won a battle. However, the war isn't over yet. In order to truly turn the corner, GNC Pittsburgh needs to put on the field a good offensive and a good defensive action plan.

Appendix

CFIUS Approval 8-K

As previously disclosed, on February 13, 2018, GNC Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Securities Purchase Agreement”) by and between the Company and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (the “Investor”), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Investor, and the Investor agreed to purchase from the Company, 299,950 shares of a newly created series of convertible preferred stock of the Company, designated as “Series A Convertible Preferred Stock,” for a purchase price of $1,000 per share, or an aggregate of approximately $300 million (the “Transaction”). On September 7, 2018, the Company and Investor received written notice from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) that it had concluded its review of the transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement and determined that, upon receipt of customary confirmations, there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to such transactions. The Investor previously advised the Company that the Investor received regulatory approvals for the Transaction from the respective competent local subdivisions of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration of State Counsel of the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) and the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC. Receipt of regulatory approvals for the Transaction from the respective competent local subdivisions of the National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the PRC is pending at this time. Receipt of CFIUS clearance satisfies one of the remaining conditions to the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement. The closing remains subject to certain additional closing conditions, including receipt of the remaining regulatory approvals in the PRC and the negotiation of definitive documentation of the Chinese joint venture between the Company and the Investor. The Company continues to target completion of the Transaction by the end of 2018, but there can be no assurance that the remaining closing conditions will be satisfied or waived within that timeframe.

