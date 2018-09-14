Lithia Motors' (LAD) CEO Bryan DeBoer Announces Strategic Partnership with Shift Technologies Transcript

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Lithia Announces Strategic Partnership with Shift Technologies Conference Call September 13, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Bryan DeBoer – President and Chief Executive Officer

John North – Chief Financial Officer

George Hines – Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

Steve Dyer – Craig-Hallum

Bret Jordan – Jefferies

James Albertine – Consumer Edge

Chris Bottiglieri – Wolfe Research

Rick Nelson – Stephens Inc

David Whiston – Morningstar

John Murphy – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me are John North, Senior Vice President and CFO; and George Hines, our Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.

This morning we announced a strategic partnership with Shift, a San Francisco based e-commerce retailer using technology to simplify the car purchasing and ownership experience. For the last several quarters, we have discussed our efforts to expand and optimize our networks of service and delivery centers nationwide. Fully leveraging our people, inventories and technology and establishing a presence coast-to-coast is important to access new markets, and allow consumers to shop wherever, whenever and however, they choose.

Shift’s innovative platform provides consumers a digital purchasing and selling experience, utilizing a concierge to offer test drives and pick up or deliver, vehicles at their home or office. Shift currently operates throughout California. It's the largest used car retailer in San Francisco and will sell approximately 8,000 vehicles in 2018. I'd encourage you to visit their website shift.com or download their app to learn more.

Lithia is leading Shift's Series D fundraising round, investing $54 million to become the largest shareholder. With this investment Shift has raised over $265 million in debt and equity since its founding five years ago in 2013. We are excited to be investing alongside some of the leading venture firms both in Silicon Valley and around the world, including Alliance Ventures operated by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, BMW i Ventures, DCM Ventures, DFJ, G2VP, Goldman Sachs and Highland Capital.

In addition, we received a seat on Shift's Board of Directors. We have published an investor presentation and outlining some of the key advantages of the partnership on lithiainvestorrelations.com. In our continual search to innovate, diversify, expand our business and capture market share, our research led us to digital retailers and ultimately to Shift.

Our experience with DCH the transformational acquisition we completed in 2014, taught us that a strong cultural fit combining grounded, driven and humble teams is critical to success. The time we spent with George Arison and Toby Russell, the co-CEOs of Shift and the rest of their talented team, reinforced this fit and the realization that they're building something truly special.

Our partnership will result in further injection of entrepreneur spirit into both our organizations. This partnership allows our companies to share and scale technology, inventory, data, physical network and business relationships to capture more of the over 40 million used vehicles sold in the United States annually. For a list of initially identified synergies, please refer to page 6 of our slide deck.

In time, we may even see further areas of collaboration allowing both companies to achieve a dominant share of our countries over $1 trillion of retail automotive marketplace.

The identification of several initial areas of operational collaboration are defined as milestones. These will serve as guidance to accelerate Shift's scale and profitability. successfully achieving these milestones can provide Lithia additional ownership in Shift, accelerate growth and build stronger ties between our two companies.

Like us, Shift’s technology platform and dynamic operational capabilities are creating a digital marketplace and providing a retail experience, wherever, whenever and however consumer desire. Ultimately, we see multiple options for our future growth together, including the potential to combine our organizations or to support Shift's standalone pathway to an independent publicly traded company.

We look forward to providing updates and additional visibility into the mutual successes in the future. As we mentioned on our last conference call, we continuously optimize our delivery and service network. We had identified a handful of underperforming or low earnings potential locations to divest that were acquired as part of groups or received as open points.

In addition to the announcements made earlier this year, the disposition of seven additional locations will be completed by the end of the month. The stores sold include Las Cruces Dodge in New Mexico, San Angelo Honda and Clear Lake Subaru in Texas, DCH Freehold Nissan, DCH Freehold VW in New Jersey, and [indiscernible] VW in Pennsylvania.

Estimated annual revenue for the divested stores is $215 million. Given the small store size and relative performance trends as a group, their SG&A to growth was over 90% and should contribute $0.03 to $0.04 of annualized earnings accretion. This also reduced future capital expenditure on facilities by nearly $15 million. The divesture generated approximately $40 million in proceeds and along with the reduction in CapEx totaled approximately $55 million that we are redeploying to partner with Shift.

In addition, to the Shift’s strategic partnership, our annualized net revenue increased acquisitions less dispositions thus far in 2018 is $1.3 billion or an increase of 12% over the prior year. We continue to target generating $350 million in annual free cash flows and remain focused on deploying capital wisely, whether we invest in acquiring strong franchises, underperforming their potential, innovative alternatives like Shift or opportunistic share repurchases when valuations are compelling.

In conclusion, we are excited about our opportunities to increase and realize our earnings potential, the further innovation initiatives George Hines is leading internally and a strategic partnership with Shift technology to accelerate our presence in the retail vehicle sales space.

With that, John, George and I are happy to take some questions.

Steve Dyer

Thank you guys. Good afternoon. Couple of quick ones for me. This marketplace, obviously, is getting very crowded, fairly quickly Joydrive, Shift others. Bryan maybe as you guys were surveying the landscape, what was it specifically here that caught your interest and more so than others?

Bryan DeBoer

Great, Steve. This is Bryan. I think to answer the first part of the question there is plenty of room for everyone in this space because we've got to remember there's 40 million units sold a year. And right now, it's a small percentage that's done digitally. I think as we look back at what attracted us to Shift and as we look at the different opportunities, what we knew is there was only really two or three major players that had been in this space for more than a couple of years and Shift was the one that was there for five years.

And it had already went through some of the trials and tribulations that you may have in a startup. Their technology was extremely stable. They were dynamic humble people that it was very easy to culturally find a fit and be able to dialogue quickly on where the synergies could be found. And I think, that was the primary reason why to do that. I think lastly, we asked Toby and George the question in one of the earlier meetings and said since all the stuff is so good and it works so well, what's preventing you from scaling this thing quicker?

And their answer was a very clear and it really opened up our eyes up to the potential synergies between the two companies because they answered it this way. They said they lacked storage facility. They lacked reconditioned facilities and the lack capital, which are all thee things that Lithia's pretty darn good at and has the footprint already to be able to do that and the partners to be able to access capital fairly easily.

Steve Dyer

Yes, that is helpful thank you. I guess going forward to the extent you're willing to answer without giving too much away. I mean, is the plan to start, I guess, integrating and harvesting some of those synergies right now? Or is the plan more to get comfortable and Shift continues to run as it's been running and I guess I'm just trying to figure out how much integration you anticipate.

Bryan DeBoer

This is Bryan again Steve. I think when we look at $140 million of injection of capital, it's really there for one purpose and that's to scale the organization as rapidly as they can. And I think, their team has been poised for this and are really just sitting there with dry powder ready to go. And I think that's the exciting thing of why we are attracted to it. I think when you think about what are they thinking about doing and how are they going to do this? Their marketing strategy is across the country are pretty clear, as to what markets they want to go to and where they're going to go. And what we overlay that with our 80, 90 markets what we do business in, there was about 30 to 40 matches that we would be able to provide that storage and reconditioning areas fairly quickly.

So we like that initially and we've already started those discussions with our store general managers, which ultimately they're the ones that decide in our company because we're entrepreneurial and we allow them to make those decisions. But those preliminary discussions went really good because most of our facilities, even the high-performing ones, are underutilized and probably in the neighborhood of 40%, 50% of potential. So for them to get any additional revenue stream or any additional income from reconditioning or storage was a big win for them. So I think it's going to be fairly easy to be able to pave the way for Shift in a lot of their markets that they're looking to going into with the infrastructure that we already have.

Steve Dyer

Got it. Last one from me and I will hop back it the queue. Wondering if your investment, what -- if you're willing to share, sort of, what valuation that implies?

John North

Hey, Steve this is John. I think we are going to play a little close to the vast around that. I think to the Bryan's point, as he mentioned in his remarks, the beauty here is that as we achieve operational success together, our stake in Shift and our ownership has the potential to increase further which we look forward updating you on.

I will say from, just an accounting perspective, this will likely be accounted for as a cost method investment, at least, preliminarily. So hopefully that helps directionally.

Steve Dyer

Yes, got it. Thank you.

Bryan DeBoer

You bet Steve.

Bret Jordan

Good afternoon guys. When you think about inventory, is there any synergy there as far as expansion in the new markets where you might have either product you would have sent the wholesale that can go through Shift or lease returns that you might be able to allocate to them? And then I guess secondarily, when you think about the services you might provide in recon or storage or maybe help them access for plan financing, is that going to be market-rate? Is that going to be a profit center for Lithia? Or do you gonna give them some subsidy?

Bryan DeBoer

This is Bryan again. In regards to the inventory one of the biggest limiters for Lithia motors in our experience has been that it's difficult to procure inventory, the right inventory. What we learned early on with Shift is that there AI technology is exceptional and being able to scrape the web on retail prices and then utilize sale price data, which we're now going to be sharing with them to be able to query the two to determine how to find the right car and not spin your wheels doing it. So when we look at inventories, we look at -- we have what 75,000 cars online. But we also look at that may not be enough, as you begin to expand your reach from your existing hub.

So, we really look at Shift as an adjunct to that, if they need to go procure themselves cars. One thing that we really liked is there maybe future strategies where we would like looking at turning on Shift purchasing engine in markets where we possibly do business where it would almost be like a one side type of thing, where they generated car purchases. And then our teams that are experienced at selling and have the merchandising and the physical location could end up selling those cars, which could be an accelerator at some point. We're early in those stages of discussions, but we think that it's really about procuring at this stage and not really sharing inventory.

Though further down the road, there could be some great advantages in terms of finding the right market locations to put those cars.

Bret Jordan

And then the question about subsidy or full market profit on the services?

Bryan DeBoer

When we look at stores, or we look at reconditioning those would obviously be at market rate. I think, the exciting thing was when we started to look at market rate, they're paying a fair amount because they're having to find facilities and stuff now that aren't probably in the best location, logistically, and they're dispersed. So there's not like one main hub, they own six or seven hubs in San Francisco and four or five in LA. And they are not gaining those synergies yet.

So I think, as we think about market rate in our facilities and utilizing that 50% of our stores that are unutilized, we're really looking at the stores that have a lot of capacity, so they can simplify logistically as well.

Bret Jordan

Okay, great thank you.

Bryan DeBoer

You bet Bret.

James Albertine

Hi, good afternoon and thanks for taking the question gentlemen.

Bryan DeBoer

Hi Jamie.

James Albertine

I wanted to ask, as we’ve sort of followed over the years what Shift and others have been up to. I understand there's been about a phase or pivot away – and I apologize if you talked about in the prepared remarks, I dialed in a bit late, but a pivotal way consignment, just want to confirm that all the vehicles that they're retailing at this point are in fact owned by Shift or Shifts partners?

Bryan DeBoer

Jamie, this is Bryan. So about half of the their vehicles that they sell are consignment vehicles, that they take ownership of when they buy -- when they sell those cars. So it is a change of hands, so that is revenue coming from that. Up until somewhere in last year they were almost a 100% of consignment vehicles because they were short on cash. So what's really happened this year is they got flooring line finally, which is great. Albeit, it was extremely high interest rate, okay? So we're hoping to help them with that in the near term. But what we – what they began to find is that there acceleration in revenues grew astronomically the moment that they could go out and buy cars, rather than just really deal with people that are consignment that have the wealth to some extent to be able to carry that car while they still have it within their possession, are you following me? So I think that's the part of the excitement that's happening and that's probably why Toby and George answered the question the way they did is because they knew up until last year, they were so limited and even that flooring line that they have today is pretty limiting.

James Albertine

And along those lines, we understand from one of the major competitors out there that's online focus that there's much sort of a secret sauce in buying vehicles and reconditioned vehicles as there is pricing vehicles relative to market. Can you talk about little bit about Shift strategy, as to how they price -- take whatever vehicles example you want, make a model X relative to the sort of the average brick-and-mortar retailer?

Bryan DeBoer

So, this is Bryan again. One thing I would urge you to talk Toby and George for the specifics on their algorithm. What we learned when we did our investigations on the vehicles that they were procuring is they understand very clearly and there IA understands well as to how to pinpoint vehicles that are the right vehicles that will turn quickly. The interesting thing is that they have what we would call back in workflow that's built into Uber and it's built into Google Maps and those type of things, where it's workflow management. So they're big things as being able to take cars to people's homes. Now if the consumer chooses to just have it delivered to him, that's not a problem either. But the convenience us being able to or Shift being able to take a car, do a demonstration drive at people's home or as you asked, be able to pick up a car from people's homes. They're actually achieving about $0.80 buy rate, okay. So when they go to some ones home eight out of 10 cars they are buying the car.

So, when their workflow is behind the scene still with reconditioning, it's intelligent on reconditioning and it's pumping the data right back to the reconditioning facility. It then queries it and if there's something that's a little bit abstract and it goes to there centralized servicing center, that those people will then investigate a little quicker why those people are on-site and that entire process takes maximum of 20 to 30 minutes then they got in the Uber to go pick up the car and they're back at the Shift reconditioning center and another 20 to 30 minutes depending on scope.

So it's a lot about that workflow management, but the IA and the pricing algorithm and the purchase algorithm, I think, we're some of the most special things. George did you have anything to add on that? I know you spent a lot of time on diligence on that.

George Hines

Yeah, I would say that Shift’s artificial intelligence, as Bryan had mentioned, really covers a lot of areas especially in pricing. You take a look at the power of what they put together in artificial intelligence. You couple that with Lithia's 12 million transactions over time and there's -- it really represents our first major foray into -- looking at streamlining customer experiences whether that be in the pricing or in the back end and the reconditioning and the different areas that Bryan addressed as well.

James Albertine

Very good, if I can sneak one last one in. Because this has been obviously a very hot topic over the last 18 months or so. I think there is some contention out there along traditional dealers, if you will, that without financing or parts and service, how can the profit model sort of work? And unless I'm missing something, I don't know Shift has any proprietary financing. I don't know if it provides any kind of aftermarket parts and service.

So is this, in other words, sort of Lithia's validation that the model can, in fact, stand on its own profitably without parts and service? Or some kind of proprietary financing Arm?

Bryan DeBoer

Jamie, this is Bryan again. Let me answer this two different ways. One is we believe that the model can’t stand on its own because there's still 10% to 12% margins in used cars. And I think that's what we began to find that 10 years ago in L2. If you recall that strategy, what we didn't realize back then and maybe the technology wasn't there that the ability to deal with brick-and-mortar was a lot easier today. So we really look at, okay, if we were here with L2 and those initial four used car sites that we had, why would we go build out infrastructure when we already have the infrastructure. Why not just go find a partner that has the AI and the technology to be able to do it and then cut our expenses.

So ultimately, we're pretty confident because even back 10 years ago we were getting close to profitability and two out of four of those sites within 12 to 18 months. And now when you really are looking at concierge that are minimum wage personnel because of the workflow technology behind the scenes and then a little bit in the centralized center, we really believe that this is about as leanest model as you can get, okay. It doesn't really require infrastructure and because of that, we think it's very profitable.

Now long-term I think, when you begin to let your mind wander about where could Lithia and Shift go together, it's pretty easy to look at how new car strategies and used car strategies within the Lithia platform as well as service parts detail and body about how the two together are a real winning combination. And I think that's where we'll learn together over the coming quarters and years.

James Albertine

Understood, thanks for taking my questions gentlemen and best of luck.

Chris Bottiglieri

Hi, thanks for taking the question. In one of the earlier question, you guys have that cascade portfolio I think you had in-house, little bit provisions recently elevated. But is there capabilities maybe some integrate that into the Shift business overtime or something that you could possibly explore there.

John North

Hey Chris, this is John. As you probably recall our Southern cascade and house finance portfolio is pretty concentrated in deep subprime. I would say that the typical Shift consumers quite a bit different. Over half of them are millennials, the credit scores are typically very high and they're kind of prime range and interm levels are well above national averages.

These are very desirable credit customers, Shift has some really strong relationships with banks already. But I think we are looking for ways to potentially expand that overtime. And we will continue to investigate what make sense and that's probably as much as we want to say about it right now.

Chris Bottiglieri

Got you. Okay. And how could we maybe explore what Lithia has to offer in terms of reconditioning and logistic capabilities. I don't know if you have any stand alone or RDCs can give us a sense for, like what you have to offer relative to any online retailers are doing or what the auction companies could do for that matter.

Bryan DeBoer

Sure, Chris. I think there's a couple of things we have. Let me start by saying that our current facility utilization in our service department is less than 50%, okay. And that's without extending the hours to 24 hours, I mean, that's looking at a normal 173 hour work week or so, so we can grow a ton in that capacity. If you also then look at the storage capacity of the facilities, with all the new cars that are sitting and those used car, we still have about 40% growth opportunity there. So there's a pretty good scalable opportunity to be able to utilize the facility in a lot bigger capacity. The advantage that we have, we don't have to hire technicians, okay. And one of the difficult things for any used car sites is the ability to hire technicians. And I think, we have the foundation there and our efficiency within our current base of technicians that will say so long as the general managers [indiscernible] into the stores, okay, which were pretty confident that they will be receptive to that. Then those technicians are running anywhere from 60% efficiency up to 250% efficient.

Okay and then if you understand how flat rate hours work that ability to be able to expand efficiencies and capture that utilization is -- could help us grow for years to come, okay. If you also look at the footprint, I mentioned the fact there's 30 to 40 facilities that are sitting in different markets across the country and let's say this it's more up, which is a lot of the areas where a lot of the other retailers are looking. But it is an area that we're pretty experienced in and should be able to pave the way nicely in the partnership.

Chris Bottiglieri

And just maybe just following up a little bit on that reconditioning, when you do the reconditioning in-house right now, are there like kind of separate process flows for the reconditioning? Or are they kind of jumbled into your general parts and service division than your like repair shops.

Bryan DeBoer

So, I would say that the larger stores that are selling upwards of 65 to 80 used cars a month are more factory oriented where there is a systematic process that goes through somewhere between 48 and 72 hours and it is very regimented. I know that as we begin to build out and share those reconditioning facilities, the workflow system that Shift has already built for the technicians as well so there's basically three workflows: There's a buy workflow for concierge; there's a cell workflow for concierge; and then there's a technician workflow for the 200 points inspections and it integrates all back into the other workflows meaning that when you recondition the car, the reconditioning information is provided right to the concierge. So when they're talking with the customer, it's there for them. It's in there word track and it's reinforcing the quality of the car.

It also pulls information from Carfax and other data to be able to help these minimum-wage people to be able to be very effective in their sales process, which is a little bit different. So I think if you look at both of those workflows, the possibility of putting those workflows into some of our stores someday that are smaller that aren't as factory oriented could be a big advantage of efficiency wise at Lithia as well.

Chris Bottiglieri

That’s very helpful. Thank you for the time.

Bryan DeBoer

Thank you, Chris.

Nick Zangler

Hey, guys. Nick Zangler on for Rick here. Just a level that your Shift, thinking about the revenue generation, wanted to make sure I'm on the same page. But basically, Shift will recognize down the vehicle, the service fee and then F&I via third party sourcing fees for underwriting in consumer service plan. Is that basically the revenue generation model there?

John North

Hey, Nick. This is John. And I would say that the revenue generation model was pretty similar to ours. The profit buckets are basically the same and they are taking ownership of the vehicles and risk for the vehicles and so they’re recognizing the full amount of the vehicle sale, when they sell the car. It’s all pretty relevant though because they're still going to remain private. So really as I mentioned on one of the earlier questions will be accounting for this as a cost method of investment, so it shouldn’t have any read through effect our financials, but that’s how it works.

Nick Zangler

Sure, I understood. And then so just in general Lithia has always drawn entrepreneurial these centralized model, the store managers have a high degree of economy. Is this investment suggest that your view is it all changing here? And that is this a step for some more centralized model that may be that knowhow pricing is required in the future or represents the future?

Bryan DeBoer

This is Bryan. I would say absolutely not. I think this reinforces the culture that we have built that entrepreneurs are appreciated and allowed to flourish. I mean this is an investment. George and Toby are the epitome and his team are the epitome of people that think for themselves that understand the acute details of how a consumer decides to utilize their money and they understand acutely how to monetize it. And I think one of the huge attractions for us was – wasn’t appear revenue play. It was people that we’re thinking about how they were going to be profitable in fact I would add this incremental piece of information, so the other big eretailer in the space, the burn rate to revenue is approximately even a little less than half of what that other competitor was at the same state of development, okay.

and we’re pretty confident that their ability to leverage their corporate expenses and to be able to role it out are much cheaper than that and I think their – I think it falls back to their ability to procure price cars is highly intelligent and it’s so different than us as a traditional retailer of how we think about things. Now we have a lot of great general managers out there that understands the market very well and the competition but their AI models are crazy good and I think it’s why their burn rate is so much superior to than what those competitors are and ultimately we will get to profitability I would think a little bit quicker than any competitor that could come into this space. Now, I will leave you with this. I mean there is plenty of room for everyone in this space, because it is a 40 million unit market.

Nick Zangler

Understood. And finally, you guys highlighted this exploit for rapid nationwide expansion. What would we see in these early days, would it be a marketing component from Lithia standpoint given that the existing footprint that they have or we see shift or any sort of shift present in the Lithia stores, just anything you can speak to in regards to the rapid expansion commentary there?

Bryan DeBoer

Okay, so first thing, download their app or go on to their website, okay, because they’re pretty good about showing new markets when they go to markets, they’re in seven to eight markets today that will show where they’re at but it’s a pretty rapid rollout state by state but stay tuned we will have information in coming months and quarters as to whether it’s coming to a market near you quickly.

Nick Zangler

Thank you very much guys. I appreciate it guys. Good luck.

Bryan DeBoer

Thanks.

David Whiston

Thanks. Good afternoon guys. I guess my first question I just want to clarify this is going to work initially. It sounds like this is really much more about data pricing, sharing rather than any kind of lead sharing [ph] where customers can go to Lithia website vice versa at least for now. Is that correct?

Bryan DeBoer

That's correct. But I think, in the initial sharing it is also infrastructure and facilities. Because remember, the question that George and Toby answered was about storage and reconditioning capacity. What they know is they can procure cars and they can attract consumers pretty quickly.

David Whiston

Okay. And on the reconditioning and storage, are you charging them some sort of rent per vehicle or is that fee per store how is that going to work?

Bryan DeBoer

So we're working on a specific still, but it would be at a market rate just like we would do for another partner or another relationship.

David Whiston

Okay. And you talked about Shift eventually going public. At that point, would you want to monetize your investment? Or do you intend to just keep growing it over time?

John North

Hey Dave this is John. I think what we're looking to do is to really accelerate Shift's growth that there are multiple options for us to pick from in the future depending on what's going to be the best for Shift's team. And frankly, what's going to be the best for our shareholders as well. So IPO is one very attractive option. Obviously, the market seems to respond well to the idea of, kind of, an asset like used vehicle retailer, so that's clearly one path.

And there are several others that we're sort of contemplating no decisions have been made. What’s most important is that we keep the Shift team feeling entrepreneurial and engaged.

David Whiston

And last question was I know we briefly touched on this roughly, but I want to be a bit more direct. Did you ever actually have any conversations with Carvana? Or did you just felt they were just too big or not in the right mold the way Shift is a better fit for you?

Bryan DeBoer

I'm not sure if Lithia's model, as a value-based model at $8 billion to $10 billion market cap, would fit into that investment type of strategy. So no, we did not. But it was interesting to learn a lot more about what they're doing and how they're scaling as quickly as well.

David Whiston

Okay, thanks guys.

Bryan DeBoer

Thanks David.

John Murphy

Good afternoon guys. Just a first question on the valuation and percentage ownership, I know you guys aren't disclosing that now, but at some point in the future, when do you think you will disclose that?

John North

Hey John, this is John. As we talked about a bit earlier, we have the opportunity to continue to increase ownership with Shift as we achieve success together. I think as that sort of developed at some point from an accounting perspective or move from a cost-based investment to an equity-based investment, which is the next step up. And there's a rough percentage ownership from an accounting perspective that triggers that.

So I think, we're probably not going ever be out and give the exact percentages and dollars and where we sit, but I think you'll be able to see as we achieve success together. Our companies will continue to build stronger bonds both operationally and financially.

John Murphy

Okay. I would just say $54 million going out for a company that's on 8,000 units. I mean, it sounds like it's very interesting and intriguing as far as the tech front. I think investors might want to understand where the $54 million gets you as far as a percent ownership in the company like this? I think at some point, it's going to have to – you'll be very helpful for the public markets to understand what percent you own? Maybe not today, but at some point, $54 million is a lot of money to go out the door without knowing what you own?

Bryan DeBoer

Understood. I guess, what I’d point back to John is our nearly decade record of buying highly attractive assets that we think have a lot of upside potential on executing a pretty good value proposition that I think our track record reflects. And I can tell you that, we're very excited about this and we think that our investors will be too as we continue to see success with Shift.

John Murphy

Okay.

Bryan DeBoer

But I understand your point and obviously we'll have more information to share with you as the partnership develops.

John Murphy

Okay. And just a second question, can you expand on – I mean, I think, a lot of people like to use the word artificial intelligence and algos as far as pricing models, can you explain how much more efficient their algos and pricing models are versus what you're doing in your core business works? And if there really are that significantly better, is there a potential to adopt those in your core business and what you're doing and used already?

Bryan DeBoer

John this is Bryan. I think to be clear it's life years ahead of where we sit today. But I also look at the potential of what they have to scale, that is where all the growth and development is, is to touch those markets and become top of mind in the consumers’ minds as quickly as possible. And to create that whenever, however, and wherever consumers want to as quickly as possible. So it's a secondary skill, but I think it could quickly be leveraged into the Lithia platform, as we begin to know it easier or as there's downtime for their engineering teams to be able to do that.

I'd also say this, spend some time with George and Toby, because they can give you some great insight of how they're querying the data and then how that AI is actually effectuating their buying and selling decisions in a pretty active way. And to be fair, I think, we're pretty good at it in terms of Lithia. This is still just so vastly different than how we think with the different angles that they're approaching things from and all the input that it was quite enlightening for us.

John Murphy

Yes I mean guess you guys do a good job right now. I'm just trying to understand what light-year is better does that mean a couple of hundred bucks in better profit in the spread between the buy sell equation, I mean it's a big statement to say that they are doing some light-years better than admittedly you are doing very well already. I’m just trying to understand what kind of improvement you can necessarily get with this light-years better technology and pricing model?

Bryan DeBoer

Yes, I think from a Shift stand point, it's more of our vendor relationships that they're going to save a number of dollars within our scale of size. I think in terms of Lithia, it's probably easily a couple of hundred dollars. But that's yet to be determined. I mean, I think, our – like we say, I mean, our general managers make those determinations. Now we, obviously, are able to accelerate those decisions and help them see the light. And I think when they choose, if this is a better option. And today I think, it's a better option than a lot of people are utilizing, then it will quickly be accepted in the Lithia stores.

John Murphy

Okay. And then lastly, as you develop this over time, is there a risk or opportunity in cannibalizing your existing used business? I mean, obviously, it would be at risk if somebody else was doing it, but if you're partaking in it and is this the way the market is going, could be viewed as cannibalization but – also another great opportunity as well. Do you foresee down the line a hundred percent of your business going through a channel like Shift, either through Shift or something you have started developing in parallel internally?

Bryan DeBoer

No, I don't believe that this is a cannibalization because even in the 30 to 40 markets that we look at, I mean, our market share in used is less than 10%. So I think if they can cohabitate in those areas, I really believe that this is an adjunct to Lithia Motor some day, it’s not a replacement of what we currently do. So it's to take us from 65 units to 135 units, are you following me?

John Murphy

Got it.

Bryan DeBoer

And then the reconditioning and storage facilities be Shift. This is an independent company that has a lot of bright people that are dynamic and really thinking about how the consumer wants to buy and however that changes and evolve, they're reticent. They respond like incredibly quickly to consumer changes and I think that's the exciting part but someday it could be part of our stores as well, but that's going to be determined down the road. And ultimately, what we really saw is the ability that storage, reconditioning and capital are things that are holding them back.

So let's figure out how to utilize those things initially and the other things will all be frosting on the cake to some extent.

John Murphy

And then just lastly, on a like for like basis, it sounds like they are doing 8,000 units in 2018. So they’re in early stages of – very early stages of development. It's not – I mean you do far greater volume in that. Are there grosses on these 8,000 units if you take out sort of the overhead and development cost similar to or greater than what you're doing in your GPUs right now for used? Or is there just a much lower level of capital intensity and the return on these vehicles is that much higher and that's what attracting you?

Bryan DeBoer

John, I think well let George and Toby get into specifics about their performance there. We saw is that there was lots of growth opportunity from what they were doing. And even on the Lithia side, if there is synergies that could go both ways, we think that will come at a later period of time. But the synergies within Shift and providing vendor and lender relationships and those types of things, can probably come a lot quicker. But they can give you a little bit more color on that.

John Murphy

Great. Thank you very much guys.

John North

Thanks John.

Operator

Bryan DeBoer

Thank you, everyone for joining us today and we look forward to updating you again next month on earnings. Bye-bye.

