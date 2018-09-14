Archrock: A Growth Play In The Midstream Sector

Secondary players like Archrock have the potential to tag along as planned new pipelines are installed.

Introduction

I have logged a couple of articles on what I think is a sector revival in the gas compression and transmission business. These sectors have been pretty much left for dead and really have not participated in the robust OSV recovery that peaked in February of this year. However, I think that dynamic is starting to change. As an example, my positions in pipeline MLPs have improved markedly in the last six months. The contract compression companies have lagged behind, leaving some opportunity to ride the wave up.

Off their lows, and sometimes multiplying a couple of times, these stocks are still relatively cheap in actual dollars and often in financial measures as well, EV/EBIDTA, etc.

This time around, I want to discuss Archrock, Inc., (NYSE:AROC), a premiere provider of gas compression units to the gas pipeline industry. This company serves as an excellent counterpoint to CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP), which I discussed in an earlier article. AROC is currently up about 60% from its April lows, so it has had a good run.

Archrock has none of the warts that CCLP does - low debt, C-Corp structure, etc. - and appears to be a safer way to play the pipeline/contract compression sector revival theory.

While I wish I'd written this article four months ago, there may still be room to run. Let's have a closer look to see if investing makes sense at current levels.

The leader in contract compression

How can you not like a compressor company when one of its officers bears the last name "Ingersoll" - one of the hallowed names in compressor packaging going back a hundred years. That aside, AROC is a company that is outperforming others in this space and should have a nice ramp to grow revenues and earnings over the next few years.

(Source: Archrock Presents At Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference - Slideshow)

(Source: Archrock Presents At Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference - Slideshow)

As shown in the slide above, AROC is growing revenue at about 10% QoQ presently. It has captured a good share of the breakout being made in this space by all participants, and remains the market leader.

At the same time, the company is improving EBITDA margins on increased revenue, suggesting that it is not buying work at low prices.

Further evidence of the health of AROC is the fact that it has been ramping up horsepower substantially and maintaining fleet utilization.

Thesis: What will drive growth in compression in the USA?

The first fundamental is demand. People want the stuff. The demand for gas as a fuel for personal and power generation use is forecast to rise over the next few years. A lot of the growth will come from Asia. Here is a quote from an IEA report:

Chinese gas demand is forecast to grow by 60 % between 2017-2023, underpinned by policies aimed at reducing local air pollution by switching from coal to gas. China alone accounts for 37% of the growth in global demand in the next five years and becomes the largest natural gas importer by 2019, overtaking Japan. The IEA also forecasts strong growth in gas use in other parts of Asia, including in South and Southeast Asia, driven by strong economic growth and efforts to improve air quality.



(Source)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) puts out a nice energy forecast. This is useful, as the company is one of the big proponents of a very gassy future, and is one of the reasons we are invested in this space and in BP in particular.

What the world is learning is that choosing lowest-cost materials like coal for power generation is a false economy. There is an ancillary cost in social environmental quality and related human health and happiness issues - breathing dirty air is no fun - that is now being factored into decision making. This is a new metric for the energy sector.

(Source: BP Energy Outlook, 2018 Edition)

As you can see, BP thinks that gas will continue gobbling up market share in the decades to come. This done largely at the expense of coal and oil.

Why is this occurring? Well, two of our favorite big cap members of the DDR portfolio, Shell, (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP, have figured out that the transportability of gas as LNG is one of its primary advantages. When you add the energy content of LNG and the fact that it is less polluting for the equation, you begin to understand the fundamental drivers.

(Source: EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2018)

So, we have three independent confirmations that the use of natural gas will increase globally. That should be enough to satisfy even the most suspicious investor of the validity of this trend.

Why does this matter to the US?

It is simple, we are the lowest-cost producer globally for this hydrocarbon. And not by a little bit either - with our average sales price of ~$3.00 mmBTU, we are cheaper than other producers sometimes by a factor of almost 3.

(Source: BP)

What is happening now?

Gas pipelines and cryo plants are being built like never before. Companies we follow, like Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), along with many others in the Midstream sector, are aggressively working to bring this gas to market.

(Source: Oil & Gas Journal)

If you want to see them all, the EIA lists 177 gas pipeline projects in some phase of progress for 2018. Here is a link to the site.

The urgency for these newly constructed pipelines is obvious to anyone investing in any derivative of shale gas drilling. We have a lot of new gas as a result of the shale boom!

To tie it all in a nice, neat knot for you, every cubic foot of gas produced needs compression to get into one of these pipelines. And that is the thesis for investing in a company like AROC. There is going to be consistent demand for its product for at least the next several years.

Financials

EV/EBIDTA - 10.23

This is slightly out of spec, as most analysts prefer this ratio to be under 10. But it compares favorably with other competitors in this space, USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) and CSI Compressco at 11.38.

Revenue Growth - 14.94% YoY

This factor is substantially less than CCLP at 37.2% YoY and USAC, which grew revenues dramatically YOY by almost 300%.

Free Cash Flow

This is a compelling virtue of AROC. The company generates adequate free cash to cover its dividend. Many analysts consider this a prime measure of a company's financial health, and certainly, of the sustainability of the dividend. This is not a metric we can really evaluate for the other two companies as they show losses for the year so far. Further, as MLPs, they must pay out the majority of their cash as dividends, so it's perhaps not a fair comparison to begin with.

(Source: Archrock Presents At Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference - Slideshow)

Dividend Coverage

As shown above, AROC has the cash to cover its dividend by a factor of nearly 3. Certainly a stronger position than either of the other two companies.

Your takeaway

The compression business has strong fundamentals going forward. Recently, it experienced a nice pop upward, probably in reaction to the pop-up in oil prices the past few weeks. Only in the last few days has it weakened, as shown below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Given that, I am not recommending an immediate buy on this stock. It is currently still near a 1-year high, and that isn't a point where I like to enter. The volatility of the market currently leads me to think that an entry point sub $12.00/share could come around again.

With an EBITDA growth rate of about 25% annually at present, it seems like there is room for the stock to move higher. If it only keeps pace for the next year, AROC should tick the $15-16 box in the next year.

So, I am watching and waiting for an opportunity here.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.