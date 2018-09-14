ENI: 2 Positive Developments For Growth

Given the resource richness of the region, it seems likely that Eni will discover some oil or gas on these leases.

On Monday, September 10, 2018, Italian gas and oil titan ENI S.p.A. (Eni) (E) announced that the massive Zohr Field in the eastern Mediterranean has reached its production target of 2 Bcf/day a year ahead of schedule. This is an enormous quantity of resources that effectively makes the Zohr Field one of the most productive ones in the world. It is also the latest in a series of positive events for the company. As it has been a little while since I have discussed this company, I will cover all of these developments here in an effort to bring readers up to speed.

Zohr Field

The Zohr gas field was discovered in 2015 by Eni in the Shorouk concession, which was won by the Italian giant in 2013. The field was and is the largest natural gas field ever discovered in the Mediterranean Sea, almost twice the size of the nearby Leviathan field.

Source: Lebanon Gas News

The Shorouk concession occupies approximately 1,454 square miles with the Zohr Field itself occupying 39 square miles. In that space, the field is estimated to contain approximately 30 trillion cubic feet of gas, which represents approximately half of Egypt's total gas reserves.

As might be expected with a find of this size, Eni was fairly aggressive about bringing the field to a productive state. This happened near the end of last year and Eni has been working to ramp up the field's production since then.

As mentioned in the introduction, the Zohr Field has now reached its full production capacity of 2 billion cubic feet per day, one year ahead of schedule. As this represents 365,000 barrels of oil equivalent, we can see that this field alone would represent a significant fraction of the production of even some of the largest energy companies in the world. Eni itself produced 1.865 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter of 2018, so this field's production now represents 19.6% of the company's second-quarter production.

One thing that is frequently true in the energy industry is that few companies own fields outright and instead typically operate in consortium with other energy companies as a way of spreading the financial risk of engaging in exploration activities. That is also the case here as Eni owns a 50% stake in the field, Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) owns a 30% stake, Britain's BP (BP) owns a 10% stake, and Mubadala Petroleum owns a 10% stake. Thus, Eni itself will receive approximately 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day or 182,500 mboe/day from this project. This would represent 9.76% of the company's second-quarter 2018 production.

As Eni has been steadily ramping up the production of the Zohr Field over the past several months, it will not see its production jump sharply in the third quarter as a result of this field reaching maximum production. It will, however, show a slight increase in the third quarter due to this and it will see its average production increase further in the fourth quarter as the incremental increase from the completion of this project is in effect for the entire quarter.

Alaska North Slope

On August 29, 2018, Eni announced the acquisition of 124 exploration leases from Caelus Alaska Exploration Company, LLC. These leases cover approximately 350,000 acres in the eastern portion of Alaska's North Slope. The North Slope is an area that most energy investors are likely to have heard of as it is one of the largest resource basins in North America, famous for the massive Prudhoe Bay Oil Field. The area in which Eni's leases are located is southeast of this field, which also puts them in relative proximity to existing infrastructure such as the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System. This should simplify the development of any resources that Eni happens to discover.

As this region of Alaska is a very resource-rich area, we can likely make an assumption that Eni will discover resources on these leases. However, we know little else about this acquisition at this time. Eni will have a 100% working interest in the leases, which is admittedly not something that we see very often, but nothing else was disclosed. In fact, Eni did not even disclose the price that it is paying to acquire these leases. This is still a story to watch as it could certainly lead to growth sometime next decade.

Valuation

In a few previous articles, I have shown how Eni was very undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth potential such as that outlined above. To see if that is still the case, we can use a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This ratio is simply a method of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's forward earnings growth. As a general rule, a PEG ratio of less than 1.0 may be an indication that a company's stock is undervalued relative to its earnings growth and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Eni is expected to grow its earnings at an 18.25% growth rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a PEG ratio of 0.79 at the current stock price, which is a clear indication that the stock may be undervalued at the current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eni is continuing to execute on a number of projects that should result in the company's production growth going forward. All else being equal, this should also result in earnings growth. Furthermore, Eni does not appear to be resting on its laurels with its existing projects either and is actively seeking out new ones as indicated by its acquisition of new leases in Alaska. Given this and the fact that the stock looks undervalued currently, makes this a company to consider watching.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.