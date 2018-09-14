Ctrip Is Thrown Out With The Bathwater

Operational leverage is already kicking in despite heavy investments, and the latter are cementing Ctrip as a leading travel platform.

But we think this has mostly run its course, as valuation is really quite reasonable and a considerable part of the slowdown is optical.

Ctrip has sold off massively on declining growth and the general malaise in Chinese shares.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP), the Chinese online travel giant we have been positive on (but it's not part of our SHU portfolio), has had a difficult time:

There are a couple of worries:

Macro worries about China and the yuan

Slowing revenue growth

Heavy investments

We think these worries are overblown and largely priced in. While sentiment for Chinese stocks can remain difficult for quite some time, we think this company will emerge as one of the standard bearers of Chinese internet stocks.

Macro worries

Yes, the Chinese economic growth is slowing down a bit and a possible escalation of a trade war with the US looms, and sentiment on the Chinese exchanges is notably bearish. But wages and consumer spending are rising healthily and are likely to increase in importance as China shifts towards an economic model that is more led by domestic demand (perhaps accelerated by the trade problems).

A rising middle class will increasingly embrace travel and tourism and experiences, and an increasing part of that will be booked online. And even where online hasn't yet penetrated the market, Ctrip is leading the way in enabling clients access via a network of local agencies.

There is more on the Chinese tourism market in the article from SA contributor Kenra Investments.

The CEO argued that China has a much better foundation in science and technology and education in relation to its peers (middle-income countries like Brazil), which is why he's optimistic about Chinese economic prospects.

The yuan has indeed developed, but international travel is still mostly reserved for those clients whose demand isn't displaying any great deal of price elasticity.

The one reason why we're not buying Ctrip shares for the SHU portfolio at this moment is the bearish sentiment on the Chinese markets. But that will turn one day.

Growth

The company exceeded expectations for Q2 both on revenue growth (+17.4% y/y, +13% in RMB) and earnings (EPS of $0.29), but nevertheless, the growth is slowing down quite a bit:

CTRP Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The growth slowdown is almost entirely taking place in the company's biggest sector, transportation. And the reasons should by now be familiar.

Last year, consumers alerted the authorities that Ctrip was automatically selling value-added services (like insurance) to customers who booked a ticket. The government intervened, and customers since have to actively opt-in for such services as a result.

This has dented revenues quite a bit, and is actually a pretty embarrassing episode with relation to the company's customer-centric business model. The good news is that this adjustment downward is a one-off and should be out of the figures from Q4 onwards. So, we'll likely see some re-acceleration of growth by then, and volume growth is certainly encouraging. For instance, international air tickets volume growth was 40%, even excluding Skyscanner (which grew revenues by 30% y/y).

The heady days of hyper-growth of a few years back are likely to be gone. Much of these high headline numbers were at least partly the result of acquisitions anyway. Still, the company is investing heavily in growth.

Investments

We think, in a way, the company is plagued by the same ills that have gotten hold of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), which is a company we hold in the SHU portfolio. Apart from the terrible sentiment on the Chinese exchanges, both companies are investing heavily in cementing their market positions, and in our view, investors do not give them enough credit for these efforts.

Ctrip is investing in stuff like:

Becoming a customer-focused company

Expanding internationally

Moving downmarket

Customer focus

The company is making considerable efforts to become a total solution provider to customers. This involves quite a bit:

Broadening its offering to be able to meet all demands on a trip (transport to and from airports, restaurants, information, car rentals, events, etc.)

Opening overseas centers to help international customers

Generous refund policies and assistance in case of mishap

Technology (AI) enabling to make better predictions

Business strategy textbooks used to make the distinction between three generic strategies: cost leadership, differentiation, and "complete solutions". Ctrip is now moving into the realm of the latter, where it tries (even proactively, with the help of AI) to solve most, if not all, customer problems on a trip.

Management argues that these investments support the long-term competitive position of the company, and we think they are right. It is difficult to match the competition given the scale of the Ctrip platform.

Also, its investments in product development are driven by customer needs. Here is what management had to say during the 2017 Q3CC:

So our strategy is really centered around what customers need. So every day, we look at the search results by our customer and we develop our service and product offering according to customers' inquiry.

The process is automated by machine learning:

As the first OTA to use machine learning to forecast travel trends, Ctrip has the capacity to study the buying behavior of our customers on both Ctrip and third-party platforms. Our investments in artificial intelligence drives continuous service improvements, personalized recommendations and an overall optimization of travel resources for our customers.

Here's an example of the clever stuff the company does:

we recently launched an in-destination offering where our users can easily access, compare and book local services and products. For example, Ctrip now offer gourmet services which significantly increase user stickiness of Ctrip's platform while they are on the go.

And some of this stuff is paying off (from the Q2CC):

For example, with AI train [ph] cross selling ratio increased significantly from a single-digit to over 20% in the past couple of years. With AI in a smarter product innovation, there will still much room to improve our capability to service our customer throughout their whole travel itinerary.

Other examples of Ctrip's customer-centric model include:

The company's air and hotel protection program promises free cancelation of hotel bookings in case of flight delays and cancellation.

Full refund for visa and related air ticket fees in case customers’ visa application is declined.

Initiating a global "things to do" platform.

Co-developing child-friendly hotel rooms in 23 cities, which has boosted occupancy and customer satisfaction rates.

Started an institute of customized business travel, which plans to recruit 3,000+ customized trip planners a year.

Starting a hotel university in May, which already offers 70 online courses attracting 380,000 participants(!), with management claiming this can raise GMV by 20% for the hotels, based on the feedback they receive.

That is, the company is increasingly enveloping the traveler with services and reorganizing the whole value network.

One might also realize that Ctrip has moved into financial products (albeit generating small revenues at the moment) and acquired the Chinese version of Airbnb, Tujia, which is growing double digits.

International

The company isn't all that hampered by the fall in the yuan, as it targets the mid- to high end of the market for outbound traffic, and these customers are less worried by the fall.

Skyscanner (acquired in 2016), a price-comparison site, allows the company to tap into international customers, and its revenue grew by 30% y/y. Trip.com is the OTA acquired by Ctrip last year and also services the international market. Both of these are growing rapidly (from the Q2CC):

Skyscanner is already one of the largest travel platform in the world. Despite its large base it saw nearly 25% global MAU year-over-year growth in the quarter. Growth in direct booking of Skyscanner continued with 600% year-over-year growth, as more planners migrated to the platform. While Trip.com has become the largest direct booking partners it still only contributes low single-digit percentage on Skyscanner's total worldwide bookings.

Ctrip has imported its own direct booking platform into Skyscanner, and management claims that the customer satisfaction rates have "increased significantly."

Management believes longer term it could take 20-30% direct bookings on the site. International is actually increasingly important for Ctrip (from the Q2CC):

the accommodation international hotel accounts for about 20% to 25% of the total accommodation revenue and international air ticket now contribute over 40% - or actually close to 50% of the total air ticket revenue and for the packaged tour business majority of our revenue coming from the international tour.

Lower-tier markets

The company is investing in some 7000+ of bricks-and-mortar travel agencies to increase brand awareness and to capture more customers in these markets, many of which aren't comfortable with online booking. It does this through a franchising model, so it doesn't require a host of CapEx.

Margins

CTRP Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margins fell 300 basis points to 80% on a number of issues:

Air ticket adjustment, which should fall out of the figures in Q4.

Investment in customer focus.

Management argues that gross margins not deteriorate further and will stabilize around 80% in the coming quarters. Non-GAAP operating margins actually expanded 200 basis points from Q1, as operating cost grew slower than revenues.

Management argues there is more to come (from the Q2CC):

And with the continuous improvement in the operational efficiency we believe our non-GAAP operating margin will go back to the 20% to 30% level.

That would imply a major improvement in profitability so don't write off Ctrip just yet.

Guidance

Here is the Q3 guidance, from the Q2CC:

Revenue +13%-18%

+13%-18% Accommodation +20%-25%

+20%-25% Transportation +5%-10%

+5%-10% Packaged tours +20%-25%

+20%-25% Corporate travel +25%-30%

Management also argued that revenue growth is likely to pick up a little in Q4, as the difficult comp from the forced opt-in of value-added services in transport will fall away.

Cash

The balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was RMB57.7 billion (roughly $8.7 billion).

We would like to know stuff like operational cash flow, but the latest data we have is from the year 2017 as a whole (which was healthy).

Valuation

CTRP PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $1.23 this year, rising to $1.63 in 2019. It has been a massive selloff, and we think this is overdone.

Risks

The risks pertain mostly to the macro picture of China. Growth could slow down significantly if the trade war with the US escalates dramatically, and the government could use the yuan to soften the impact of that. Chinese shares are out of favor, and that could last a while.

Conclusion

We see a number of reasons to be optimistic about Ctrip:

The company's growth was temporary boosted by automatically opting customers into value-added services, but this practice has been ended, resulting in difficult comps that should disappear by Q4. So, the company's growth should accelerate a little from Q4 onwards.

While there was a little dip in gross margins, these are still very healthy, and management argues they will stabilize. Operational margins are expanding despite heavy investments.

The stock really is reasonably priced and has sold off too much, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTRP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.