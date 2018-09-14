Your Cancer Highlight: Merck Tightening Its Grips On Front-Line Lung Cancer

What does this mean for Merck and its competitors in the space?

If approved, it could change the dimension of the market for non-small cell lung cancer.

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

Late in 2016, we got the first real signs that Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) dominance of the immune checkpoint inhibitor space may begin giving way to Merck's (MRK) contender, pembrolizumab. Both drugs were already approved in many of the same indications, including melanoma and previously treated lung cancer.

But BMY had the first bite at the market, and it had a long string of success until the failure of CheckMate-026, a study intended to move its PD-1 antibody nivolumab into the first-line treatment setting.

Adding insult to injury, MRK's analogous study, KEYNOTE-024, DID demonstrate a survival benefit for pembrolizumab over chemotherapy. The major difference between the studies was that patients were allowed to have any level of PD-L1-positive disease (1% or higher), whereas KEYNOTE-024 forced patients to have much more stringent selection, which was a PD-L1 score of 50%.

Needless to say, pembrolizumab was approved (for PD-L1 ≥50%), and nivolumab was not. Then the focus shifted largely to combination trials, with Merck, Bristol-Myers, and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) all jockeying for position in which would be the dominant player for using immune checkpoint inhibitors as only one part of a multiagent strategy.

But earlier this year we got the word, the final insult to CheckMate-026: pembrolizumab even helps patients who had PD-L1 expression as low as 1%, suggesting that, unlike nivolumab, pembro might have activity almost independently of PD-L1 status.

Not bad for a drug that people were predicting would fail because its initial approval in lung cancer required a PD-L1 test. Remember that?

The news

MRK announced that the FDA has accepted the supplemental application for approval for pembrolizumab in patients with a PD-L1 tumor proportion score ≥1% in the setting of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The agency also granted the application priority review, placing an action date of January 11, 2019. If approved, pembrolizumab would be available to treat patients who have either squamous or adenocarcinoma disease, which make up the vast majority of all non-small cell lung cancers.

Looking forward

For those keeping track, if this approval goes through, then by February 2019 pembrolizumab will be available for the following indications in lung cancer:

First-line, PD-L1 ≥1%, given alone

In combination with chemotherapy for first-line NSCLC, regardless of histology (the squamous cell approval is currently under review)

Pretreated disease, PD-L1 ≥1%

This will include the other approvals we have for nivolumab and atezolizumab, as well, giving doctors a veritable deluge of treatment options to choose from. But this new development actually complicates things a fair bit. Currently, the 50% cutoff needed to justify the use of pembrolizumab helps in picking who should receive it alone versus who should receive it along with chemotherapy.

Now, the use of PD-L1 expression won't be able to strongly justify a decision between the two, meaning doctors will probably have to lean more heavily on the risk of toxicity from chemotherapy. Patients who are younger and healthier might be better candidates for the combo therapy.

Either way, it only draws a brighter spotlight on pembrolizumab as the emerging treatment of choice, as far as immune checkpoint inhibitors go. BMY may get its approval for nivolumab-ipilimumab in NSCLC with high tumor mutational burden, and RHHBF may get its approval for the atezo-bev-chemo quadruplet therapy, but an expansion of the label for pembrolizumab in this case could mean relatively little testing and an ability to catch a large crop of patients for benefit, without the added cost of a second antibody.

In all, this move could be an important signal for ongoing, deepening dominance of the lung cancer space by MRK, and investors should be paying attention.

Conclusions

I continue to be a fan of BMY, as it's making enough inroads to keep growing the nivolumab franchise beyond its current levels. Pembrolizumab's success doesn't automatically entail nivolumab's failure. Moreover, we still don't know why nivolumab failed where pembrolizumab succeeded in rather analogous studies (CheckMate-026 and KEYNOTE-024).

But in lung cancer, it's becoming starkly evident that pembrolizumab is the drug to beat, contrary to what the prognosticators said back in 2015. Very soon, we may be seeing pembrolizumab used in the overall treatment plan of the strong majority of NSCLC cases, with a small exclusion for PD-L1-negative patients (who are the minority) and those who have mutational drivers (i.e., EGFR-positive or ALK-positive disease).

There is still the possibility that one of these alternative regimens emerges as a better contender, but pembrolizumab covers a lot of bases. You have a "chemotherapy-free" regimen soon with this application, which has been the calling card of the nivolumab-ipilimumab combo, and you have the more aggressive combination with chemotherapy, which RHHBF is hoping to tackle.

So anything could still happen, but I wouldn't bet against MRK going into 2019 at this point.

Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read this article! If you liked what you see, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to get real-time notifications when new articles of mine go live. Also, I want to let you know that I am a regular contributor to the Total Pharma Tracker, a marketplace service run by Avisol Capital Partners. If you want to join our conversations about biotech stocks, consider taking part in a free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.