Quanex Building Products Has Upside - But Maybe Not Yet

But in the near term, NX probably needs some changing sentiment toward its sector to challenge recent highs above $24.

But the quarter looks more 'good enough' than impressive, and sector sentiment could lead the stock to fade again.

At $17, a part of the bull case for cabinet and window component manufacturer Quanex Building Products (NX) is that "we've been here before":

NX data by YCharts

$17 generally has held as support (though NX has dipped into the $16s a few times this year) for years now - and with a little patience, the stock eventually bounces. It's done so again, with NX soaring 19% after its fiscal Q3 report last week.

After those gains, "we've been here before," too - albeit in a bit of a different context:

Source: finviz.com

Q3 looks a lot like Q2 - a 'good enough' quarter that combined with hopes for increased shareholder returns led to a relief rally. And then those gains faded, with NX actually touching a post-election low before last week's bounce.

The worry at the moment is that more recent history is going to repeat, and the gains from solid earnings will recede under sector concerns. The same pattern has played out at cabinet manufacturer American Woodmark (AMWD):

Source: finviz.com

Window maker JELD-WEN (JELD), 20 months after its IPO, also has traded near the lows, and has fallen 39% from January highs.

Of late, good earnings haven't been enough to offset the concerns about the space (which can be seen in many other construction and building products stocks as well). And though I like NX long term, I don't like it or the Q3 report enough to keep from simply taking the profits and hoping for another shot in the $16-17 range.

Q3 Earnings

The Q3 report was solid - but not quite spectacular. Headline numbers topped consensus, but modestly so. Revenue rose 4.6%; Adjusted EBITDA declined 4.2%, but rose ~2% excluding a one-time legal fee reimbursement in the year-prior quarter.

There are some moving parts in the quarter and looking closer, the performance does look a bit better. Quanex walked away from business last year in an effort to protect margins and divested a small wood flooring segment as well. Foreign exchange and pass-through pricing offset some of that pressure. Per the Q3 call, underlying revenue growth in the North American Engineered Components segment (the North American window business) was 7%, with a 5.7% increase in Europe. Both figures appear to be above market growth rates (at least those cited in the 10-Q, which are a bit dated). The news in the Cabinet business wasn't nearly as good, however; reported revenue rose 2%, but all of the growth and then some came from pricing. Excluding external factors, sales actually dropped 3.7%, as an industry-wide shift to lower price points impacts Quanex's mostly semi-custom business.

On the margin front, the performance was reversed. Both window segments saw pressure, with North America margins compressing 180 bps and Europe's 60 bps. But the Cabinet business posted a strong profit performance; per the 10-Q, segment EBIT rose 96% y/y and EBITDA 30%, with margins up 200 bps. Productivity improvements combined with price increases drove the expansion there.

Net/net, it's a good quarter - not a great one. Quanex does appear to be doing a nice job managing through the pressure from higher input costs (including silicone and vinyl resin). It's had "different levels of success in different parts of the business," as CEO Bill Griffiths put it on the call, in taking pricing to overcome that pressure. Productivity has improved in the cabinet business. And one particularly good piece of news through the first three quarters of FY18 is that last year's decision to walk away from about $80 million of revenue hasn't had to repeat yet this year. Rather, Quanex appears to be taking some market share, and Griffiths cited some optimism toward additional wins heading into FY19.

That said, the quarter also shows the biggest problem with the Quanex business model: there's simply not that much the company can do. If window demand is weak, or low-end cabinets take market share, or a glass shortage hits the U.K., Quanex can't really do much to drive sales. It's at the mercy of its end markets for the most part. Switching costs are relatively high (manufacturers have to re-work lines to adjust to new components), which is a double-edged sword.

Largely due to the price pressure, Quanex actually pointed investors to the low end of Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $103-108 million. That suggests about a 6.7% decline from the levels reached in FY16, which followed two key acquisitions (one on the window side and another of the cabinet business). And it is notably - notably - lower than a $185-210 million range the company laid out as a 'mid-cycle' target at its Investor Day back in June 2016.

Quanex already has walked those targets back - and over the past two-plus years, it's not as if performance has been particularly bad. Rather, the industry simply hasn't cooperated to the extent the company believed (and/or hoped) it would. At the moment, Quanex seems to have enough pricing power and enough in the way of operational improvements (much of which came from a manufacturing overhaul which took place over FY17) to muddle through. But Q3 seems to confirm my growing suspicion that anything better, at this point, is going to require some help from the industry.

The Industry Problem

The problem is that the market, at least, seems to be signaling that help isn't on the way. Griffiths said he believed R&R (remodel & renovation) activity would pick up going forward as entry-level housing prices rose. At the moment, it's new construction driving growth in the window area, with the 10-Q citing third-party figures of 5.5% growth in new construction, against a 2.4% rise in R&R, for the twelve months ending March 31st.

Does that driver necessarily hold up amid rising interest rates? If not, and both window and cabinet demand continue to shift toward the lower end, Quanex could get squeezed. It doesn't have much, if any, control over input prices (or ability to easily hedge) - and demand shifts can undercut pricing power as well. Certainly, the performance of stocks around the space suggests that the market is forecasting more trouble ahead:

YTD chart; Source: Yahoo Finance

The weakness in stocks around the building space creates another issue for owning NX stock at the moment. If the pressure in and around the homebuilding and building products sector is the sign of the market accurately pricing in future weakness, NX probably isn't a great buy. If it's not, then there seem to be many better options to bet that YTD weakness is a buying opportunity. Homebuilders like Lennar (LEN) and D.R. Horton (DHI) look cheap. I've been intrigued by AMWD for some time (though I haven't pulled the trigger yet). Distributors GMS (GMS) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) look attractive.

NX does look attractive from a "toe in the water" standpoint - and I still do like the bull case here (more on that in a moment). But for NX to break out of its post-crisis range and hit $24+, it's likely going to need a notable change in sentiment toward the space. And if that change comes, stocks like GMS, AMWD, and LEN have paths to more than 25%+ upside going forward.

Capital Returns and Valuation

The other big piece of news in Q3, and perhaps a driver behind the 19% post-earnings jump, was that Quanex is ramping up its shareholder returns. The company had talked up potential M&A over the past year or so after exiting its steel and aluminum businesses in 2014 and entering the cabinet space in late 2015. A strategic review considered that option, along with a sale or merger - and Quanex decided to stick with its knitting while returning capital to shareholders. With its leverage ratio down to 2x, and cash flow still strong, Quanex has doubled its dividend to a current 1.67% yield and announced a $60 million repurchase program (enough to buy back about 9% of currently outstanding shares).

And so there's still a nice cash flow story here. The lower leverage ratio brought the company's borrowing rate down 25 bps to LIBOR + 175. D&A is much higher than capex; that capex is tapering as well over the next few years. At $103 million in EBITDA, the low end of FY18 guidance, normalized free cash flow (24% tax rate, ~$30M in capex against ~$50M in D&A) is about $53 million, suggesting an ~12-13x P/FCF multiple. Even keeping profits reasonably flat, and buying back shares (along with some possible tuck-in M&A) probably drives some upside from current levels.

But there's some downside risk here as well - enough to offset a bull case based on grinding out double-digit annual returns. And upside might be getting limited at this point. Productivity improvements in the window businesses are going to be tough, as even Griffiths admitted. The cabinet segment should take a nice jump over the next couple of quarters, given that Griffiths said the margin improvement in the strong Q3 could hold going forward. But that business still generates about 15% of total segment-level EBITDA; it can add a few points of growth over the next few quarters, but it too may be hitting a ceiling.

The case when I bought NX at $17 back in 2016, and again earlier this year, was based on the idea that it could get back to $23-24. That path probably is still there. But with mid-cycle targets pulled down, margin expansion perhaps limited, and a second straight year of modestly disappointing profits (Quanex missed initial guidance in FY17), it's a narrow path. And with other plays in the space offering notably more upside, it's tougher to get too excited about NX.

I do think there's value here, and I'd be a buyer again at $16-$17. That might seem a small decline from a current $19+ - but that's kind of the point. This is a tough business model, in what now is a tough space. There are reasons the stock has been range-bound for so long - and those reasons make price important to the investment case here. Right now, from both a short-term and long-term standpoint, the price looks good - but not quite good enough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will likely exit my position this week.