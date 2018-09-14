BP Set To Expand Massive U.K. Oil Field

The Clair oil field was discovered back in 1977 in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, roughly 45 miles to the west of the Shetland Islands. Thought to hold seven billion barrels of oil in place (a figure that has been revised upwards several times), the offshore Clair field was a massive discovery that hasn’t been fully developed due to the complexities of extracting these resources. BP plc (NYSE:BP) recently traded some of its assets in Alaska with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in return for a greater share of the Clair oil field (ConocoPhillips is transferring a 16.5% stake to BP).

When the deal closes, the British giant’s stake in the field will grow from 28.6% to 45.1% (BP plc is also the operator). Let’s dig in to where BP plc will realize near-term upside from that decision, and what investors can expect going forward.

As an aside, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) owns 28% of the Clair oil field. I mention this because a small family fund I manage owns shares in both BP plc and Royal Dutch Shell.

Overview

After the Clair field was discovered in 1977, it wasn’t until 2005 that the production facilities built as part of Clair Phase One was able to reach first-oil. The field is a series of fractured sandstone reservoirs that houses crude resources with an API rating of ~23 and a sulfur content just south of 0.5% (based on its crude essay that can be found here), making Clair crude a medium-heavy sweet oil type.

From 1977 to 1997, the BP-led consortium drilled 17 appraisal wells to figure out just how much crude they had discovered. These appraisal activities were aided by a 3D seismic mapping program conducted during this period. Additional appraisal programs were launched in the 2000s. This enabled BP to boost its expected OOIP (oil originally in place) estimate to the seven-billion-barrel assumption as things stand today.

When Clair Phase One was completed in 2005, the consortium targeted 1.75 billion barrels of OOIP with 250-300 million barrels of that being recoverable (Phase One was sanctioned in 2001 at an expected cost of $650 million British Pounds at the time). Peak production of 50,000 bpd (barrels per day) was reached by 2007. However, note production at the Clair oil field had slipped down to 21,000 bpd by 2017. By 2028, the original production facilities would be considered outdated and production would need to grind down to a halt in the absence of major upgrades.

This is where the Clair Ridge expansion project comes in. With an expected development cost of $4.5 billion British Pounds, the endeavor will extend the life of the field out to 2050. 640 million barrels of recoverable oil is expected to be produced over this period via the additional production facilities, with peak oil output targeted at 120,000 bpd (this doesn’t appear to include output from the first phase). First-oil is expected sometime this year, probably in late Q4, which will provide a powerful uplift to BP plc’s operating cash flow generation and bottom line.

Realization considerations

Keep in mind that while these are sweet barrels, they are medium-heavy barrels and will likely fetch a price below Brent (a light sweet oil type). However, the Brent-Dubai EFS spread has narrowed considerably in 2018, so that differential is expected to be just a few dollars per barrel heading into 2019 based on where the curve stands as of this writing (heavier barrels are expected to fetch $3-4/barrel below Brent in 2019 using that as a benchmark, but that is for sour crude so it is possible Clair oil sales will do a tad better than that).

Readers should also note that Brent is currently trading well above WTI, West Texas Intermediate, as of this writing (to the tune of $10/barrel). That spread is expected to remain in the high-single digits throughout 2019 ($8-9/barrel), as the world waits for additional US export capacity to come online (it is all about the ability to load VLCCs without using lightering, not just gross export capacity, something outside the scope of this article).

Instead of realizing $10/barrel below Brent, BP and its partners should get a price just a couple of dollars below Brent. In other words, Clair oil sales will fetch a nice premium to WTI if this thesis holds true. I will also note that there could be additional upside to be had when the IMO 2020 regulations come into play, as greater demand for low-sulfur fuel oil will behoove the Clair consortium (a topic that is also outside the scope of this piece).

Additional upside ahead

With seven billion barrels of OOIP, even a 25% recovery rate points towards the BP-led consortium having room to move forward with additional Clair developments. A 25% recovery rate, relatively low in the industry but I’m assuming that the geological complexities make large portions of the OOIP uneconomical to extract, indicates the Clair oil field has 1.75 billion barrels of recoverable oil the consortium can economically develop in a $70-80 Brent world.

The first two phases are only targeting a combined ~900 million barrels of recoverable oil. In the past, BP has mentioned it was considering launching a third development phase of the Clair oil field. Keep in mind this is still just an idea up on the drawing board and additional expansions may require higher oil prices (or at least a sustained $70-80 Brent environment) to make economical sense to pursue. I'm not saying that will be the case, but the possibility needs to be considered.

Final thoughts

BP plc and ConocoPhillips had plenty of solid reasons for swapping their Alaskan assets for a greater stake in the Clair oilfield. This is just BP plc’s side of the story and shouldn’t be viewed as ConocoPhillips getting the short end of the stick. With that being said, BP plc has a lot to gain when the Clair Ridge expansion is completed.

A key reason why I decided to invest in BP plc in the first place was because of its track record (specifically during the 2016-2018 period) of bringing major projects online on-time and on-budget. This is why BP plc is on track to add 800,000 BOE/d net to its upstream production base by 2020 versus its 2015/2016 levels through new investments in the space. Strong operational execution lends credence to this forecast.

If BP plc wasn't turning these projects online on-time and on-budget, then that guidance wouldn't mean a thing. BP plc can better capitalize on a recovery in the oil market (meaning a recovery in global oil prices) if its upstream production is actually growing, whereas some of its peers are having a hard time doing so because their upstream output is shrinking.

It will take a while for the Clair Ridge expansion to ramp up, around 12–18 months, making this a 2019-2020 upside story for BP plc. Thanks for reading.

