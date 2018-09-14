111: Dump This IPO

111's low-margin business model and uncertainty over Beijing's regulatory stance make it a highly unpalatable investment at this price. There are far better e-commerce/internet names to invest in.

111 Inc. (YI), the online pharmacy company based in China, has finally gone public at $14 per share. The latest in a long string of Chinese technology companies that have listed American Depository Shares on U.S. exchanges, 111 is, at the very least, a unique investment. The Chinese market already has a flood of e-commerce names (in fact, competition among startups like Pinduoduo (PDD) and established giants like Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) is the cause of some of the pullback this year), but none of them focus on medicines and medical supplies. Add that to the fact that healthcare is a very buzzy space right now, and you have what seems to be the formula for success. After all, what's more appealing than the chance to sell expensive drugs to one-fifth of the world's population?

I highlighted in my previous article, however, that 111's business model has a few snags. In particular, I'm not impressed by the company's razor-thin gross margins (just 9% in the first half of this year, down 100bps from the year-ago quarter, as YI has sacrificed unit economics in order to chase growth). The regulatory environment in China is also uncertain territory: Beijing's stance toward video games has taken off hundreds of billions of Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) market cap; healthcare is a similarly high-focus space that could see inordinate regulatory pressure in the near future.

111 had a relatively weak opening. In a year that most IPOs have seen rocket-like first-day trading - with some names moving up by 2x in a single day - 111 closed its first day of trading up only 1%. This is after pricing the company at $14 per ADS, on the low end of its indicated pricing range of $14-16.

IPO pricing this year has typically been strong for most companies. Technology companies have generally been able to raise their pricing ranges and even price above them. The fact that 111 failed to meet even the midpoint of its range indicates a lack of institutional support for this stock, which creates a dangerous landscape for investing in this company. Certainly retail investors aren't going to jump in if funds don't take the lead.

YI Price data by YCharts

Likely the only reason 111 was able to slide upward in its first day of trading at all is the fact that China stocks as a whole rallied the day, buoyed by the prospect of renewed trade talks between Washington and Beijing. In my view, however, there are far better Chinese companies to invest in to benefit from an updraft should U.S.-China tensions dissipate. Among my favorites are JD.com, the logistics and e-commerce titan; Baidu (BIDU), the dominant search giant of China, and iQIYI (IQ), a streaming service and content provider that has been dubbed the Netflix (NFLX) of China. Each of these companies, in my view, has a far better growth trajectory than 111 - and with far stronger gross margins, their unit economics and propensity to scale are far greater.

Steer clear of 111's IPO - the lackluster start is a signal of more losses to come.

Final offering details

Here's how the chips fell in the 111 offering:

Shares priced at $14 per ADS, at the low end of the company's indicated range of $14-16 per ADS.

The company issued 7.175 million ADS in connection with this IPO, indicating a $100.5 million total size for the IPO (the typical minimum amount that can get brand-name investment banks involved).

After expenses, 111 expects to raise $90.6 million in net proceeds from the offering.

Intended use of proceeds are generalized and vague; the company lists R&D, sales and marketing, and general corporate purposes as the destination for IPO funds.

As in a typical IPO, 111 has an open 15% greenshoe option, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 1.076 million ADS at the original $14/ADS, which would raise an additional $15.1 million.

As is also typical of IPOs, insiders are prohibited from selling their shares for the next 180 days.

Each ADS sold in this offering represents two Class A shares, of which there will be 89.469 million outstanding post-IPO. There are also 72 million Class B shares held by insiders, indicating a total share pool of 161.762 million shares.

At a current ADS price of $14.15, each share is worth $7.07, and the company has a market cap of $1.14 billion.

The offering was led by J.P. Morgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and CICC.

Note also that, post-IPO, the company's two co-founders, Gang Yu and Junling Liu (who serve as chairman and CEO, respectively), own just under 50% of the company combined. However, due to their ownership of the supervoting Class B shares (of which they are the only holders), they virtually control >90% of the voting power.

Figure 1. 111 post-IPO cap table

Source: 111 finalized prospectus

The power-sharing across two lead figures, however, is far more favorable to investors than the typical Chinese company. The arrest (and subsequent release) of JD.com's Richard Liu, as well as the retirement announcement of Alibaba's Jack Ma, have caused their respective stocks to plummet. Chinese companies are incredibly sensitive to key-man risk, and at least with 111, there is a counterbalancing party.

Valuation update

As previously noted, 111 closed its first day of trading at a market cap of $1.14 billion. If we net out the $104.4 million of cash on 111's balance sheet, as well as the $90.6 million of net proceeds the company expects to raise from its IPO, 111 is left with an enterprise value of just under $1 billion, at $945.0 million.

Here's a refresher on where 111's financials stand:

Figure 2. 111 historical financials

Source: 111 finalized prospectus

If we extrapolate 111's 68% y/y growth rate from the first half of FY18 into the full year, we arrive at a revenue estimate of ¥1.61 billion for FY18. Today's USD-yuan exchange rate stands at ¥6.84 to the dollar, so this represents a dollar-based revenue of $235.4 million.

111 is thus currently trading at a valuation of 4.0x EV/FY18 revenues. That's obviously less than what most investors were expecting (given the lackluster start to the IPO and the below-range pricing) and certainly compares favorably against Alibaba, but in my view, there are a lot of compromises baked into that lower valuation.

BABA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The gross margin, as I previously mentioned, is extremely unappetizing. Ballooning losses are another reason why 111 remains best to be avoided. In my view, 111's space will eventually get dominated by a company that has more of a consistent track record for logistics and execution, such as JD.com. 111 has first-mover advantage, but its lack of favorable unit economics puts it into a position of vulnerability against peers.

Key takeaways

I view 111's IPO as a flop, and one that flopped for many good reasons. While I believe Chinese technology stocks to be a tremendous buy right now (rarely are the so-called "BAT" stocks on sale, particularly this much off recent highs), smaller and higher-risk plays like 111 are slated to underperform. With so many uncertainties swirling around China, I'd much prefer to invest in known quantities with a track record for execution. As for 111, I'm on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.