Wall Street Breakfast: Carolinas Brace For Hurricane Florence

Stocks

NiSource -7.4% premarket after dozens of gas explosions killed at least one person, injured 12 more and forced thousands to evacuate from three communities north of Boston. Some 70 fires, explosions or investigations of gas odor were reported, according to Massachusetts State Police. NiSource's (NYSE:NI) Columbia Gas unit had said earlier that it would be upgrading gas lines in neighborhoods across the state.

Taking a giant leap toward commercializing space travel, SpaceX (SPACE) has signed up its first passenger for a flight around the moon, with the person's identity to be revealed on Sept. 17. Asked whether he'd be the first passenger, CEO Elon Musk - who's also the head of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - posted an emoji of a Japanese flag. SpaceX's valuation has climbed to about $28B, making it the third-most valuable venture-backed startup in the U.S. after UBER and Airbnb (AIRB).

Next frontier in 5G... AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) have disclosed details of their joint venture HAPSMobile. In the initial phases of the project, the companies will develop a stratospheric airplane that is powered 100% by solar energy. "It's going to fly on the edge of the atmosphere and bring 5G connectivity to the entire world."

Volkswagen is halting production of its iconic Beetle next year, ending an 80-year run for a car that introduced many Americans to the German brand in the 1960s. It's one of the longest-lived and best-selling vehicles of all time, with 22.7M sold worldwide. VW (VLKAY) said the move comes as it focuses on other models and its EV lineup, but left the door open for a potential return of the nameplate.

Following many rumors, 16 bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives have asked Google (GOOG, GOOGL) if it will re-enter the Chinese search engine market and if it would comply with local censorship policies upon its return. While the tech giant didn't comment, discontent over the controversial effort is circulating at the company. Seven Google employees have reportedly quit their jobs over the endeavor that's codenamed Dragonfly.

Facebook is expanding its fact-checking efforts in a move that will delve into the world of memes. A new machine learning model uses various signals (including user feedback) to find potentially false content in photos and videos. The flagged items will then be sent to fact-checkers, helping Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) "identify and take action against more types of misinformation, faster."

Jeff Bezos sidestepped a question on Thursday about the winner of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) second headquarters, but said the decision will be announced "before the end of the year." The company previously selected 20 finalists in North America for HQ2, a recipient that will receive investment of $5B and 50K jobs. Amazon's primary headquarters is located in Seattle, WA, a move partly inspired by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Transformation? UPS is bolstering services to boost shipments between businesses as part of a $20B push to automate its network. The move, which is hoped to result in an incremental EPS increase to $1.00-$1.20 by 2022, would offset lower-profit home deliveries from Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers. UPS also called out further penetration of the Healthcare and Life Sciences logistics market.

"When it comes to (cryptocurrency) fraud and manipulation, we need to be strong. When it comes to policymaking, I think we need to be slow and deliberate and well informed," said U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo. Speaking to CNBC at the annual Singapore Summit, he added that the internet flourished because the government did not step in too heavily, and applied a "do no harm" approach.

Nike's stock closed at an all-time high on Thursday, hitting a record $83.47 per share. The company has been at the center of controversy after last week's choice to make former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick the face of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign. At the time, some predicted the marketing move would tank Nike's (NYSE:NKE) stock valuation, while others claimed it was a genius business decision.

Bringing it closer to becoming a global top 10 drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY) has received approval from China's market regulator for its $62B acquisition of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG). The deal - which will be the largest overseas purchase by a Japanese company - has already received unconditional clearance from regulators in the U.S. and Brazil, and awaits approval from Japan and the EU. SHPG +2.2% premarket.