Pivotal Software: Sell On Earnings Weakness, Ahead Of Lockup Expiration

With share of Pivotal up 54% over the past six months, selling shares now - while they sit at an ~8x forward revenue multiple - is tempting.

Investors are getting jittery ahead of a mid-October lockup expiration, leaving shares vulnerable to a selloff as insiders are released to sell for the first time.

Last quarter it was up 20%, and this quarter, it's down 20%. Pivotal Software (PVTL), despite reporting strong Q2 results that featured both a modest revenue acceleration as well as respectable beats against Wall Street consensus estimates, tanked after earnings in the stock's worst one-day performance yet. Pivotal's post-earnings crash is a subtle reminder to growth investors that winners don't stay winners forever.

I liked Pivotal earlier on in its IPO. The company distinguished itself by being a PaaS play - a rare niche in a market environment that has been deluged by front-end SaaS applications, with a noticeable gap in back-end infrastructure IPOs. I've always favored PaaS and IaaS technologies to be stronger investments - they are harder to rip out of an enterprise IT stack and generally face much less competition. Consider another recent IPO like Ceridian (CDAY), an HCM platform, and the mention of its name also calls to mind a dozen of its competitors, such as Workday (WDAY) or Oracle (ORCL) HCM Cloud. Though Pivotal has its fair share of competition, it has far fewer clones.

To top it off, Pivotal was cheap immediately post-IPO, as it wasn't a strong performer right out of the gate. Back then, investors were worried about the relationship with Dell (DVMT), which spun out Pivotal from its portfolio in the IPO, but recently, Dell's own plans for an initial public offering have quelled the fears that it would try to pull the kind of reverse merger threat it posed to VMware (VMW).

As a result of this, as well as strong results in Q1 (and arguably also in Q2, despite the market reaction), Pivotal has performed well post-IPO. Even after accounting for this quarter's drop, Pivotal at $23 is still up more than 50% from its IPO price of $15:

PVTL data by YCharts

But this means it's also no longer cheap. At its current post-Q2 share price, Pivotal has a market cap of $5.92 billion; after netting out the company's $671.7 million of cash and zero debt (it's had a clean balance sheet since the IPO), the company has an enterprise value of $5.25 billion.

Here's where the company's full-year guidance landed after this quarter's earnings. Note that the refreshed range of $647-653 million in revenues is a touch higher than Wall Street's consensus of $646.5 million:

Figure 1. Pivotal Software FY19 guidance

Source: Pivotal investor relations

Against the $650 million midpoint of this updated revenue outlook, Pivotal Software is currently trading at a valuation of 8.1x EV/FY19 revenues. That's about one turn cheaper than where Pivotal traded at the end of last quarter (where shares jumped 20%), and as I noted then, it's cheaper than the bulk of high-growth SaaS companies, many of which are now traded at double-digit revenue multiples.

But there's one upcoming catalyst that gives me pause: Pivotal Software's lockup expiration, which is set to occur on October 17 (as per NASDAQ). With shares up more than 50% since the IPO at $15, insiders may be tempted to let go of their holdings. The biggest shareholders are Silver Lake Partners and Dell - the former is likely to cash in on at least some gains; the latter is fairly unpredictable. Whether or not these holders end up selling, the fear of that outcome will likely drive tremendous selling pressure in October.

I'm a fan of Pivotal Software's product and its growth story, but do believe that there will be a better opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheaper price in October, after the lockup pressure subsides. Stay on the sidelines until then.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Pivotal's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Pivotal Software 2Q19 results

Source: Pivotal investor relations

Revenues grew 30% y/y to $164.4 million, actually accelerating by two points over last quarter's revenue growth rate of 28% y/y. Pivotal also exceeded Wall Street's revenue expectations of $158.2 million (+26% y/y) by a respectable four-point margin.

Despite the beat, investors were looking for more. Last quarter, Pivotal had absolutely obliterated Wall Street's expectations - against expectations for 16% y/y growth, Pivotal delivered 12 points of upside at 28% y/y growth. Exiting the fourth quarter of FY18, Pivotal had generated sub-20% growth - so it's comforting that in this quarter, the company was able to exceed 30% growth. This gives me confidence in investing in Pivotal at a later date - just not right before the lockup expiration.

What probably threw investors off this quarter, however, was a shortfall in billings. For subscription businesses, billings is actually the longer-term view on a company's growth pipeline. Pivotal's CFO danced around the subject by claiming the shortfall on deal timing:

Short term and total deferred revenue, which are components of RPO, can vary from quarter-to-quarter due to contract start dates, timing and multi-year prepayments. RPO smoothes the lumpiness associated with deferred revenue quarter-to-quarter. In Q1, start dates and prepayments worked in our favor, while in Q2, we did not experience the same level of favorability. Looking ahead to Q3, we expect short term and total deferred revenue to be flat to slightly down compared to Q2, in line with historical seasonality."

The miss, however, caused some Barclays to note that Pivotal "will be in the penalty box with investors for the time being." The CFO's outlook that Q3 would continue to be challenging on the billings front also doesn't help sentiment. As a result, it's possible that revenue growth may see a dip in the short term.

On the bottom line front, however, Pivotal delivered some cheerier news. Gross margins hit 62.8% in the quarter on a GAAP basis, up sharply from 55.3% in the year-ago quarter. Pivotal attributed the growth to both a larger mix of subscription revenues (59% of revenues this quarter versus 51% in the year-ago quarter) as well as robust 93% subscription gross margins.

Pivotal's margin in the low 60s is still below most software companies because it has always had a larger share of services revenues than most SaaS/PaaS companies due to its leaning on Pivotal Labs, which is essentially a consultative software development offering that helps clients to onboard onto the Pivotal Platform. However, with management's expectation that services revenues would "grow in the mid-single digits" alongside much faster subscription growth, its services revenue mix would decline over time and result in higher margins.

Pivotal's operating losses also thinned down to -$35.4 million, representing an operating margin of -21.5%, 850bps better than -30.0% in the year-ago quarter, thanks largely to the gross margin gains. Pro forma EPS of -$0.06 also edged out over Wall Street's expectations of -$0.09.

Key takeaways

The bottom line on Pivotal Software: on the surface, the company produced good results, with accelerating revenue growth and a strong gross margin gain that led to an earnings beat. With the commentary on a billings slowdown, however, investors are right to fear that Pivotal's growth may slip again to the mid-teens in the back half of the year, which would be a return to its growth rates in the back half of FY18.

Perhaps even more threatening than the billings miss is a lockup expiration coming next month that gives inside investors the ability to cash in on paper gains of more than 50%. I'd wait for the dust to settle here before diving in.

