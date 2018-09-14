General Electric Is A Wait And Watch Story - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/13/18)

Schlumberger is the best of breed in the oil services group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, September 13.

Bullish Call

Chevron (NYSE:CVX): It's a great American company that yields 4%. Hold on to it, but it will not run up quickly. Those looking for more yield should buy BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Neutral Call

General Electric (NYSE:GE): "I think that GE is still a wait-and-see story, but it does seem to have bottomed. But it's a wait-and-see story."

Bearish Calls

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): It's low and cheap, and has a decent pipeline of drugs. Cramer does not see a growth catalyst in the near future to recommend the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG): Buying defaulted loans is a hard business to be in. Don't buy.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM): It's a foundry company that doesn't make a lot of money. Buy Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW): The stock won't move until there is infrastructure spend.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH): The stock hasn't moved up much, while its competitors have.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT): Cramer prefers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), which is the best of breed.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT): This high-yielding REIT is a red flag.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): Cramer had liked this stock for a long time, but he doesn't like what the company has done with its balance sheet. The MLPs are awful now.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up