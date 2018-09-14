General Electric Is A Wait And Watch Story - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/13/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, September 13.
Bullish Call
Chevron (NYSE:CVX): It's a great American company that yields 4%. Hold on to it, but it will not run up quickly. Those looking for more yield should buy BP plc (NYSE:BP).
Neutral Call
General Electric (NYSE:GE): "I think that GE is still a wait-and-see story, but it does seem to have bottomed. But it's a wait-and-see story."
Bearish Calls
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): It's low and cheap, and has a decent pipeline of drugs. Cramer does not see a growth catalyst in the near future to recommend the stock.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG): Buying defaulted loans is a hard business to be in. Don't buy.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM): It's a foundry company that doesn't make a lot of money. Buy Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).
Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW): The stock won't move until there is infrastructure spend.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH): The stock hasn't moved up much, while its competitors have.
Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT): Cramer prefers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), which is the best of breed.
Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT): This high-yielding REIT is a red flag.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): Cramer had liked this stock for a long time, but he doesn't like what the company has done with its balance sheet. The MLPs are awful now.
