YRC Worldwide: Shares Down After Deutsche Bank Upgrade

Centaur Investments is pleased to publish this long thesis placing a $15 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide, Inc. (YRCW). The motivation for this opinion comes from a contrarian take on the recently negative investor sentiment towards shares of truckload and less-than-truckload carriers. As industry capacity remains tight with robust demand for new class 8 trucks, and beset by driver shortages, there may be enough room for continued pricing strength in freight markets.

Additionally, unusual weather-related disruption in the back half of FY 2017 should give the industry enough cushion to beat relatively low comps among analyst revenue and earnings targets. Further, we believe the company's operating performance has been stronger than historical measures, but concealed by accelerated operating equipment replacements and capital expenditures. We see the company continuing to exceed expectations over the next year with improved cash flow driven by higher fuel savings from a more efficient fleet. The company has considerable room for improvement across its network and delivery routes. Lastly, the company's number of equipment leases vs. purchases could help add some flexibility with resizing its fleet. Specifically, this may safeguard the company from being caught with excess capacity in the event of a downturn in the cycle.

We last covered the company in an article called: "YRC Worldwide Inc.: The Company's Best Days Are Still Ahead," which dates to early 2017. The company remains largely under-covered, as it has proven extremely difficult to value due to the highly cyclical nature of its operations and sensitivity to weather-related events. Most analysts and investors have avoided making bold predictions about the direction of company's market value, likely because of the volatile swings in trading activity around its earnings. We see these large swings as opportunities to take advantage of share mispricing.

A Contrarian Take On "Peak Trucking Cycle" Narrative

Following what might have been an untimely "peak cycle" call by Goldman Sachs' analysts after they downgraded PACCAR, Inc. (PCAR) on May 31st, shares of Class 8 truck makers and freight carriers experienced higher selling activity. UBS had already downgraded the company's shares to "Neutral" from a "Buy" a month earlier. These reports brought on a negative sentiment towards long-haul truckload carriers which lasted throughout the summer.

In July after Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) reported Q2 earnings, shares of truck load carriers pulled back further, despite what may be the strongest environment for freight in a decade. With upbeat revenue, earnings, and guidance being reported across the industry, the move was quite unusual. The effect spilled into the less-than-truckload space, with some companies experiencing as much as 10% declines. Deutsche Bank's transportation analyst team noted that it was "the fear that the strong numbers posted by Werner is a sign that the market has reached a top and probably can't get too much better from here," an article published by John Kingston at FreightWaves reported.

The same tone was echoed by analyst in question-answer sessions of conference calls across the industry, from freight haulers such as J.B. Hunt (JBHT), to major truck manufacturers like Navistar International Corp. (NAV). PACCAR had a notable 50% jump in net income following its ~10% growth in sales, yet some analysts on the call couldn't help but questioning "whether the good times could continue rolling."

Truck manufacturers like Volvo AB (OTCPK:VOLVF) and subsidiary Mack Trucks, Inc., Navistar, and PACCAR all have strong order backlogs, freight-haulers continue loading up on new trucks to meet strong shipping demand and to attract drivers. The level of demand for trucks at this stage in the year could signal a similar trend for next year. Still, there are other more specific reasons for why this narrative may have been a premature call, and they will be discussed in this next section.

Industry Capacity Remains Tight With Driver Shortages

Looking at the industry as a whole, it appears that freight volumes are keeping pressure on shipping networks which remain tight across the sector. Freight volumes have surged, and this has kept pressure on spot rates and company contract negotiations. This is particularly evident in the truckload space which has started to spill into less-than-truckload markets. In the last earnings call, YRCW CEO Darren Hawkins noted that:

"Growth in shipments over 10,000 pounds was especially strong in the second quarter as the plate truckload market created opportunities for YRC Freight. While the absolute number of truckload shipments handled remains a small percentage of our overall shipments, the much higher weight per shipment in excess of 14,000 pounds had a meaningful impact on the revenue metrics we report. While unfavorably impacting our overall revenue per hundredweight results, the increase in volume shipments had a positive impact on our tonnage and revenue per shipment statistics. We are confident that we are pricing the volume shipments appropriately. An additional benefit of these shipments is they assist with balancing YRC Freight's network."

Additionally, payrolls have surged this year across all major carriers. According to the most recent labor report, 5,700 trucking jobs were added to the market during the month of August alone. At YRC some of the demand may be due to drivers retiring, but the driver shortage impact on YRCW is a question which has been brought up before. At least during the last two earnings calls. More recently, an analyst from Stifel, David Ross, asked about the driver situation at YRC's freight and regional operations. Here are the remarks from two of YRCW's executives, below.

Darren Hawkins, CEO of YRCW:

"We've had a very active hiring year this year, over 4,000 total across the YRCW companies. Our turnover remains in the teams like it has been. Based on comparison to some nonunion companies and others, I think we're in a pretty good position on that... We're bringing people in, but the level of experience with those people... will require some additional training." - Darren Hawkins, CEO of YRCW

T.J. O'Connor, President of YRC Freight:

"We've got a lot of good employees that have traditionally been dock-only employees. We're sponsoring them and training them to get their commercial driver's license to help service our customers to become part of our driving force."

In the past, former CEO James Welch brought up the fact that YRC had the lowest turnover in the industry, thanks to union workers which benefit from favorable labor agreement terms. The idea that YRC is actively training and certifying new drivers is interesting and does seem to take a little bit of the investment risk off the table.

Investors should remain wary of those who see freight cycle reaching the final high point this year, as consumer spending remains robust and holiday season looms near. With e-commerce accelerating, fuel costs rising, driver and truck shortages creating a bottleneck across North American supply chains, all add up and continue to pressure freight market prices. These factors will persist so long as demand for goods and services remains strong, and labor markets remain tight. The presumption here is that shipping cost will likely continue to rise for some time, and freight-haulers will continue to reap the benefits of improving cash flows and net earnings.

Relating The Contrarian Take Back To YRC Worldwide

What makes this company a compelling investment over all the others? That remains part of the long and complicated and may very well be the world's longest turnaround story. For very specific reasons, we theorize that the company's operations are really on the verge of improving. One of these indicators is the accelerated CEO transition at the company. Former CEO James Welch has finally stepped down and retired on July 31st. In what was a bit of an unexpected event last year, the company announced that the CEO at YRC Freight, Darren Hawkins, would be taking over for Welch. The transition signals that management is confident of the company's prospects to deliver results and ultimately reward investors. Mr. Welch had returned to lead the company's turnaround in 2011, at the request of the company's board. In Welch's own words, during his last conference call:

"I have been very pleased with the pace of our transition and believe the timing was right to accelerate the CEO change while still allowing me the opportunity to help Darren until I retire. My goal when I returned to YRCW in late 2011 was to leave a company a better place than I found it."

Welch was instrumental to the company which has followed a frugal, nearly decade-long course to restore stable profitability. Frugal is important here because the company has been reluctant to issue additional equity or take on excessive debt to bring the company up to par. Through carefully managed cash balances, it's been able to squeeze every last mile out of a highly depreciated fleet of old trucks and trailers. More recently, rising freight prices have helped bring in additional cash and accelerate the progress.

But rising freight prices account for only one part of the explanation as to why YRC Worldwide's shares are undervalued. In our view, the company's true potential remains largely unappreciated due to the pending labor agreement renegotiation with the Teamsters Union. The current agreement expires at the end of March next year.

Some research suggests that labor unions have lost much of their collective bargaining power over the last decade. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling against collective bargaining fees applied to non-union workers dealt a to blow organized labor. President Trump even took to Twitter to praise the decision, indicating that the administration in power may not be too fond of labor unions. While this may be true, company management remains optimistic of its ability to reach and equitable agreement between the two parties.

Investors can gauge this outcome by judging from the recent labor agreement between ArcBest (ARCB) subsidiary ABF Freight and the Teamsters, which was ratified July 29th. Based on that contract, YRC's terms are likely to remain fairly unchanged except for some form of contractually obligated pay raises. The possibility of those pay raises being offset by a deal for split healthcare expenses remains unlikely. Under the current labor agreement, healthcare remains fully funded by the company at a time when the cost of healthcare continues to rise. Teamsters refused to budge on that negation with ABF in July. Nonetheless, a viable agreement is essential to both parties involved, as the stakes remain too high for the roughly 30,000 union employees to put the company's financial stability on the line.

This high dependency on union drivers is both a pain and a blessing for the company, which has benefited from having the lowest driver turnover in the industry. Drivers and dock workers have guaranteed healthcare, 401(k)s (or pensions), and competitive wages. This stability also helps relieve some of that upward wage pressure which other carriers are facing. For this reason, investors should not penalize the company as heavy as others. As mentioned earlier, the company's ability to attract 4,000 drivers so far this year should also take a little more investment risk off the table for those concerned about the pending union negotiation.

Strong Operating Results Concealed By Accelerated Equipment Replacements

After discussing the contrarian take on the "peak cycle" narrative and assessing the two main risks weighing on the company's shares, it is time to discuss the company's operating performance and how it relates to this long investment opinion. Let us start with the company's equipment replacement program. With rising freight prices, the company has used its cash wisely by electing to accelerate the equipment replacement program. This decision has weighed heavily on the company's free cash flow in recent quarters.

After briefly bringing on a consulting team in 2015, management shifted its focus to yield improvement. The company is doing this in a number of ways. First, it invested in and strategically installed 90 dimensioners across its network. These dimensioners take size and weight measurements at key terminals to help filter out uneconomic freight. Each dimensioner helps catch uneconomic shipments early, allowing the company to either reprice it or let it go to another carrier. Second, it has introduced modern technology to improve network efficiency. The company is still in the process of deploying Quintiq pickup and delivery software, as well as the Optym line-haul optimization software. The new tech will ultimately improve sorting and moving freight across its docks and optimize pickup and delivery routes. The software is now fully deployed at its regional operations and, according to management, is contributing to yield which has improved for five consecutive quarters now.

If you look at the company's operating metrics above, tonnage per day has been trending lower while revenue per shipment has been trending higher. This signals that revenue maximization is taking a turn upward. It's important to note that deployment of the route optimization software is still only at 25% overall. That deployment is just now starting to take place at YRC Freight, the company's LTL and largest segment by revenue. The software is said to become fully deployed at some point in FY 2019. As the software becomes functional, investors should expect to see that positive impact start showing up in the company's operating income.

Considerable Room For Improvement Across Network and Delivery Routes

Centaur Investments sees the company's network as the largest opportunity for improvement. Efficiency on warehouse docks and pickup and delivery routes would improve the flow of freight across the network, eliminating huge burdens such as delayed shipments and unnecessary overtime hours which weigh on operating income. The software deployment and proper training programs will unlock that potential and churn out earnings growth for investors.

In addition to the tech at the facilities, the new trucks and trailers the company is bringing on come equipped with complementary tech as well. The tech found on the trucks is helping managers monitor the time drivers spend at shipping facilities. According to CEO Darren Hawkins, the trucks coupled with software fully customized at each terminal is helping the company bill properly for the time its revenue equipment is delayed at each shipping point. While many carriers already have this kind of tech installed, their share prices already reflect those installations. YRCW's shares on the other hand are not yet pricing in these upcoming improvements. Quite the opposite in fact; the shares tend to swing down violently each time the company reports a transitory quarterly loss.

Expect Improved Cash Flow And Fuel Savings From More Efficient Fleet

This brings us to the final comments about the company's operations, before discussing severe weather impact, and introducing our own suitable valuation assessment of the company. These final comments relate back to the equipment replacement strategy. This is the most compelling point of the thesis because last year James Welch noted that each new truck brought in a 15% reduction in costs driven by improved fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance, and reduced tire replacement expenses. Welch further noted that the cost savings were noticed the moment a new truck was added.

In Q2, Darren Hawkins mentioned that the company was only at about 26% into the replacement plan. He also mentioned that the new equipment is introduced at the longest-hauls in the network, which maximizes efficiency more quickly. The oldest equipment is pulled out of service at the lowest end of the network, which is likely the shortest haul in the LTL space. After a few years, long-haul trucks are rotated into LTL space to replace the fully depreciated and inefficient much older fleet. In addition to the rotation, YRC's CFO, Stephanie Fisher, mentioned that some of the leased equipment was purchased outright after the leases were up. Those trucks were then used to replenish the LTL fleet. It's a creative trickle-down approach to modernizing the fleet. By rotating equipment, the company is avoiding excessive capital commitments to replenish the entire fleet.

What this shows is that on top of network improvements, cost savings from a modern fleet leave significant room for margin improvement. In other words, it's not the union-related wages, pensions, or healthcare expenses holding down the company's margins. Once all the right pieces are in place, the company's margins and operating metrics should start to align with the industry. But there's another positive take on the equipment leases.

Equipment Leases Ensure Flexibility Resizing Fleet During A Downturn

Since last year, Stephanie Fisher has been keen to mention the company's progress on reducing and consolidating its debt. Looking at the slide above, from one of YRC's recent investor presentations, it's important to note that roughly 30% of the company's total long-term debt can be attributed to equipment leases. This is interesting because in the event of a prolonged downturn in the cycle, the company would have some flexibility managing its fleet size. By taking leased equipment off the fleet, it would avoid sitting on excess capacity. With ~$250 million in leases, this could equate to something between 1,000 and 2,500 trucks or 7% and 17% of the company's truck fleet. Please note that this is based on a back-of-the-envelope calculation of the average market value for a used class 8 commercial vehicle.

Finally, with regards to severe weather-related disruptions to the company's operations last year, there are some elements which could deliver added cash. After last year's devastating damage from Hurricane Harvey, the company rotated equipment from nearby fleets to disaster areas and replaced weather damaged fleet equipment. It also had to bring on short-term rental equipment to fill the capacity gap which the rotation had generated. The rental equipment consisted of about ~2,000 rented trailers and ~500 rented trucks. Stephanie also mentioned that each trailer was costing the company about $1,000 a month, and that each truck rental was bout 5x that amount. During the Q2 conference call, YRC's CEO added that the company would be taking delivery of 500 trucks and 3,300 trailers in the second half of the year. This would suggest that the rental fleet was to be taken out of service by the end of the year. By another rough calculation, this means the company could be adding back into operating income, as much as $13.5 million per quarter.

Darren Hawkins, CEO of YRC Worldwide:

"We are pleased with the tractors that have been placed into service so far in 2018. As we move to the second half of the year, our focus will shift to taking possession of replacement trailers. While YRC Freight has made progress removing short-term rental tractors from our fleet, the reduction of short-term rental trailers will be a work in progress."

Weather-Related Disruption in 2017 Means Relatively Low Analyst Comps and Earnings Targets

Another factor which investors should consider is that the company is facing low comps over last year due to the severe weather-related impact on operating performance and overall earnings last year. It will be quite easy for the company to beat those marks on both full-year and direct quarter-to-quarter measures. Analyst targets are likewise easy to beat as the disruption has made the comp targets more difficult to estimate. In the last 30 days, analyst EPS estimates for YRC's Q3 2018 have been revised downward on average by 30% to $0.50. The company has previously reported diluted EPS of $0.63 and $0.43 in Q3 2015 and 2016, respectively, during far more challenging freight environments. Even last year, the company managed to report positive earnings of $0.09 despite the weather impact. After a summer-long weakness for the company's shares, it seems like a perfect catalyst-driven opportunity to buy.

Source: WSJ.com, CapitalCube

The illustration above compares year-to-date stock price performance for YRCW and the company's five closest peers. The chart does well to show that every one of those companies has outperformed YRCW this year. This is observation held true, even after the recent rout in trucking shares over "peak cycle" fears. Shares of YRCW remain unfairly cheap and yet another reason for investors to consider buying the shares over other carriers. As trucking stocks start to regain investor interest, YRCW stands as the best "bang for the buck."

How The $15 Price Target for YRCW Equity Shares Was Determined

While it may be tempting to measure the company against industry comparable multiples, this approach is unreasonable due to the company's unique turnaround situation. The best method here is to take a discounted cash flow model approach to valuation. The company is generally free cash flow positive, and it is safe to assume that the company will remain free cash flow positive moving forward. In the model below, the growth rate is constant except for FY 2020, which prices in a bit of a downturn in the economic cycle. To arrive at the free cash flow numbers, a 5% CAGR was modeled in for EBITDA, with CAPEX ranging between $200 and $300 million (or 5% and 6% of total revenue) during the horizon period. Depreciation and amortization ranges between $169 and 200 million and change in net working capital ranges between $60 and $70 million, for the free cash flow estimates. Additionally, the discount rate applied in the model was 9.5% as determined by W.A.C.C., with a 2.25% perpetuity growth rate applied to the terminal value. Ideally, fleet flexibility and improved financial position, as discussed in this article, should allow the company to capture additional market share which was modeled in the horizon period.

As the DCF model above shows, the estimated enterprise value is ~$1.2 billion and the equity portion of that is ~$480 million. This suggests that the company's shares should be valued closer to $15 per share, representing a ~50% upside from the most recent price at market close, of $9.69. It is a steep mispricing indeed. With management's ongoing strategy to improve its network and focus on yield, current market sentiment towards the shares, and considering how the shares has been valued in the last year, the $15 price target seems quite reasonable.

Closing Remarks

In August, Deutsche Bank transportation analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded the company's shares to "Buy" from a "Hold" recommendation, sending the shares rocketing to double digits for the first time in three weeks. The upgrade couldn't come at a better time. Although some analysts are warning that the freight cycle has already peaked, Centaur Investments shares the opinion of Deutsche on YRCW. The shares have stubbornly pared back those gains since the upgrade was announced.

It's important to take note of the cyclical nature of the LTL freight cycle, and sensitivity to weather-related network disruptions. Traditionally, LTL tends to slow down during the end of the year. However, with ecommerce growing in popularity, we see this historical downturn being buffered by ecommerce demand continuing to spill into LTL networks. Over the next twelve months, as pricing strength continues, expect for the equipment replacement plan to continue accelerating, software deployment to be completed, and cash flow to become more stable.

As this article was being written, the company released preliminary operating metrics for Q3 2018 through August. The company has provided these periodic updates each quarter, since it amended its credit facility in January 2017. The metrics show continued improvement in yield despite the drawback in tonnage per day. So far, this remains consistent with the long thesis provided here. Management has noted that the truckload sector has continued the spillover into less-than-truckload markets. YRCW has been taking advantage of these light truckload shipments, as it eliminates empty space and empty back hauls which are common in the LTL space. In addition, these spillovers take significant pressure off LTL networks by eliminating the sorting and aggregation of small freight shipments and reducing the number of stops for pickup and delivery. Investors should look for clues of continued pricing strength across freight markets, which would be favorable to the company.

Given the compelling turnaround story at YRCW and variety of factors outlined in this long thesis, Centaur Investments continues to hold a buy opinion on the shares while lowering the previous $20 price target to $15. We will continue to monitor company filings and industry developments and update YRCW's valuation as additional information becomes available.

