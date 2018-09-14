Only Time Will Tell: CBL Is A 'Strong Sell'

Only time will tell and now you know why I’m downgrading CBL to a 'Strong Sell'.

What perfect timing for me to provide a textbook example of one such highly leveraged mall, less than one-mile away from my home.

"Do not underestimate how much the lack of funds could hamper their redevelopment efforts.” Beyond Savings.

Many have asked me to provide an update on CBL Properties (CBL) and since I have no “skin in the game” I decided to wait until I had enough time to write an updated opinion piece. To spark the inspiration, Beyond Savings wrote an excellent article yesterday titled, “CBL: The Old Ball and Chain” in which he summarized,

“CBL's core problem is their ability to access liquidity. Redevelopment costs are headed down the pike and their balance sheet is becoming increasingly inflexible. Their lines of credit will be smaller, at least partially secured and possibly at a higher interest rate, while their current unsecured covenants are pressured.”

The author summarized, “If CBL can juggle their way through the redevelopments, there is the possibility of significant upside. However, their highly leveraged balance sheet and high level of encumbered properties removes a lot of flexibility when it comes to funding their redevelopments. Do not underestimate how much the lack of funds could hamper their redevelopment efforts.”

What perfect timing for me to provide a textbook example of one such highly leveraged mall, less than one-mile away from my home. I drive by the Westgate Mall almost daily in route to my office or Starbucks and this provides me with humbling evidence that “the thrill of victory is not worth the agony of defeat”.

Before I get started, I want to thank Michael Boyd and Trepp Research for providing me with valuable content to assist with this article. See Boyd’s marketplace service HERE.



Photo Source

Plenty of Bargains at the Westgate Mall

Westgate Mall was built in 1975 and is located at the intersection of US Interstate-26 and Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The mall was constructed along the newly opened I-26 corridor (connecting Asheville, North Carolina to Columbia, South Carolina) and it was once the largest mall in South Carolina.

The original anchors were Belk-Hudson, Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD), Meyers-Arnold, and J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP)- added in 1978. The original developer, Arden Realty, sold the mall to JMB Realty (around 1979) and then to Bramalea Centers in 1988.

Arden was founded in 1961 by Moses Lebovitz, Charles Lebovitz, and Jay Solomon as Independent Enterprises. In 1970, the company merged with Arlen Realty, a New York-based public company with a portfolio of shopping centers along the East Coast, therefore becoming known as Arlen Shopping Center Group and then CBL & Associates in 1978 after Charles Lebovitz and five associates left Arlen.

Photo Source

In 1992, Bramalea filed for bankruptcy, and in 1995, CBL Properties acquired Westgate Mall and commenced a wave of acquisitions. It seemed fitting that Charles Lebovitz would acquire Westgate Mall, especially since he was the original developer of the property; he was intimately familiar with the asset (that is ground leased from a prominent property owner in Spartanburg, South Carolina).

CBL expanded the mall a few years ago adding a new wing (for Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS)), a food court, movie theater (Regal), Dick’s (NYSE: DKS), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), and free-standing Costco (NASDAQ: COST) (opened in 2007).

Then, as early as May 31 st CNBC reported that Sears was shutting down the Westgate Mall store: “Sears plans to shutter 72 more stores, with closing sales starting in the near future”. The company provided the names of 63 of its locations set to close (with the additional nine forthcoming) and Westgate Mall was on the list.

Westgate Mall is 954,774 square feet and the average sales per square foot is $342. As of Q4-17 ( Annual Report), the mall’s occupancy was 83%. In terms or redevelopment, the Sears real estate is attractive, but the occupancy is concerning. CBL describes Westgate as a “Tier 2” mall meaning that sales per square foot are from $300 to $375.

In addition to Westgate Mall, CBL also owns an adjacent shopping center called Westgate Crossing. They have this listed as a separate property (and currently unencumbered) and most pf the tenants are non-investment grade, regional credit, or mom and pop stores.

Westgate Mall has a complicated capital structure that begins with an underlying ground lease ($130,000 per year). Recently I wrote an article on Safety, Income & Growth (SAFE) REIT and I explained,

“Another benefit to landowners is that ground leases normally have a reversionary clause, which transfers ownership of the improvements to the landlord at the end of the lease.”

I have no clue as to the right to cure language associated with Westgate Mall but I am somewhat confident that the landowner is senior in the capital stack, meaning that in the event of default (and after a right to cure period), the brick and mortar rights revert back to the ground owner.

However, the bigger concern today is whether or not CBL defaults on its secured debt.

Footnote from Trepp Research: “WestGate Mall - We are the lessee under several ground leases for approximately 53% of the underlying land. Assuming the exercise of renewal options available, at our election, the ground lease expires October 2024. The rental amount is $130 per year. In addition to base rent, the landlord receives 20% of the percentage rents collected.”

Looking at the data from Trepp, Westgate Mall was appraised at a 9% cap rate all the way back in 2012 ($5.5mm NOI at securitization, $61.5mm appraisal). According to Michael Boyd, “that is a pretty good shot across the bow for those that have problems with CBL being valued where it is”.

Anyone want to make a wild guess as to a cap rate for this mall (with sales of $342 per square foot) and a vacant Sears store?

But wait, CBL has seen a big drop in the NOI run rate (data by Trepp):

As noted above, the Q1-18 run rate is $4.8mm, (was at $5.5mm last year) and as you can see below, CBL cut a lot of cost from the operating expenses to offset the $500,000 drop in the top line. The company cut nearly $100k from janitorial, $50k off payroll, cut advertising expenses, and cut G&A. As Michael Boyd noted, “Are they trying to cut their way into prosperity?”

Boyd makes a great argument,

“These are pretty fixed costs for malls. Just because occupancy rates fall doesn’t mean you need to be cleaning the bathrooms less and not polishing the floors. Certainly not 30% cut versus 2015. If they can’t afford to keep the place clean, doesn’t really mean they really can go buying a shuttered Sears store, right?”

Yes, CBL does not even own the land underneath the Sears real estate.

In any case, that is a big change year over year in NOI, down 25% from the peak in NOI in 2014.

CBL must have been some bad tenant losses heading into this year? No major renewals from the big tenants. We honestly thought that the new H&M lease (they highlighted this in the 10-K) would help. They pitched WestGate as having a new anchor.

You Can’t Buy Your Way Out Of A Dividend Cut

In regard to Westgate Mall, CBL has three options:

They can buy the dark Sears real estate

They can start investing more heavily into the property

They can turn the keys back to the bank

According to Trepp, CBL is paying $2mm/year in interest ($40mm loan initial balance @ 5%) and the mall is not generating a lot of cash, and that doesn’t take a steep decline to take this to where it isn’t worth much…

CBL has spent $77mm gross on the property since acquisition in 1997 and the mall is currently throwing off less than $3mm after interest costs. Using a 12% cap rate and Q1-18 run rate on NOI, Boyd and I value the property at $40mm. As Boyd points out, “That’s probably worth much less than that with an abandoned Sears store on the lot.”

So based on our estimates, CBL has lost roughly $37mm in value conservatively versus what they spent. Probably more. As Boyd stated, "This isn’t real estate that is holding its value.”

Now I recognize that CBL owns many other malls that are in much better shape than Westgate Mall and as Beyond Savings pointed out "most of their unencumbered portfolio is their Tier 2 or lower malls”. However, Westgate Mall (aka “my hometown mall”) is on its last leg and it appears that a “hail mary pass may be the last option”.

In a recent article I explained that “the more development-centric REITs that generate higher levels of cap-ex may not fit that squarely into the REIT model and could be better served under the C-Corp structure”. By doing so this could “ accelerate the transformation of their portfolios in this multi-channel retail environment and boost underlying NAV in the process, as the incremental investment has generally been profitable.”

As a retail developer in a previous life, I drive by Westgate Mall daily and I began to lick my chops thinking about the development opportunities. However, as a quintessential value investor, I know that you must “buy low” and ”sell high” and given the complexity related to Westgate Mall, I would be willing to pay no more than $10 million to take on this project.

This data-based article is a pillar of what makes this JV’d (joint venture) approach (Michael Boyd and I) such a powerful combination. The value proposition summed up as follows:

We use Trepp data from the CMBS trusts that CBL does not disclose Our interpretation of that property level data and the implications it has for CBL given the size of the mortgage. My own anecdotal experience driving past this mall and experience with managing CRE.

Westgate Mall is in a bad place, and the data supports that view. The Sears closure just elevates it. We think it is not an outlier, there are others to follow. In summary, only time will tell and now you know why I’m downgrading CBL to a Strong Sell.

Let me conclude with this quote from Frank J. Williams,

“The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don’t last. The worst thing that can happen to a new spectator is to make a lot of money on his first trade…Gambling in stocks in this happy-go-lucky, hit-or-miss style used by hundreds is a hopeless waste on time and money.”

Also, here’s a recap of the latest Sears news (as reported by CNBC):

“Sears Holdings on Thursday reported the smallest decline in quarterly same-store sales in more than three years, but its losses widened, as the embattled department store chain continues to trim its fleet of stores and aims to get back to profitability…Heading into the holiday season, Sears' options remain limited…But the stock is still dangerously close to falling below $1 and in August hit an all-time low of $1.07.”

Note: We now utilize the following terms for valuation purposes: Sell, Strong Sell, Trim, Hold, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Caution: Always remember the #1 rule in investing: Always protect principal at ALL costs.

Special Thanks to Michael Boyd and Trepp (that provides data that usual mom and pop retail investors cannot get. We have the connections to get access to it, and that is why we are providing so much value to you beyond what you get from the usual contributors).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Each week, Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news, including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, (7) the monthly newsletter, and (8) earnings results in Google Sheets. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers, and we also provide a "weekender" report and a "motivational Monday" report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.