FZROX Vs. VTI: Does Fidelity's 0% Expense Ratio Make It A Better Choice Than A Vanguard Index ETF?

Since FZROX is a mutual fund and VTI is an ETF, there are tax and trading cost considerations when choosing which product might be better for you.

But the funds are only available if you purchase them directly through Fidelity. You can't buy them in a non-Fidelity brokerage account.

On August 2nd, Fidelity Investments officially launched the first funds with 0% expense ratios - the Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX) and the Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund (FZILX) - effectively winning the race to zero in the ongoing fund fee wars. Investors have responded by pouring $1 billion into the pair in just over a month making them some of the more successful fund launches in recent memory.

Fidelity has marketed the heck out of these new funds, so it wasn't surprising that I got a lot of reader questions like this:

Hey Dave.. since you're using an indexed approach on the equity side, how about getting the equity exposure from Fidelity's new free Index funds? FZROX (Total U.S.) and FZILX (Total Int'l ex U.S.). The E/R on both is 0.00% and they are free to purchase with no minimum. Hard to beat free.

Yes, "free" is hard to beat and everything that Fidelity says in its advertisement above is true. But, as is the case with almost everything, the argument for choosing FZROX and FZILX over other low-cost index ETFs, such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) or the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is not as simple as it seems on the surface. The expense ratio of the Fidelity funds are an advantage over the Vanguard ETFs, but there are other factors to consider.

The biggest difference is that the Fidelity funds are mutual funds, not ETFs. That may not seem like a big deal on the surface, but it results in differences as far as taxation, fees and other little idiosyncrasies that could make one product better than another depending on your situation. In this article, I want to run through a list of things that you should consider before moving your money over to Fidelity's new 0% funds, because they may not necessarily be the best deal for you.

For the purposes of this comparison, I'm just going to look at the U.S equity funds, FZROX and VTI, since they're the ones attracting the bulk of new flows and the ones I'm getting more questions on (although most of what gets discussed here will apply to FZILX and VXUS as well).

Here are seven of the most important factors to consider when choosing between Fidelity 0% mutual funds and Vanguard's low-cost index ETFs.

Expense Ratios

Let's start out with the reason we're having this discussion in the first place. FZROX has a 0.00% expense ratio, while VTI's is 0.04%. The optics of the difference in these two numbers is really the big selling point for Fidelity. In reality, the difference in expenses amounts to $40 annually for every $100,000 invested.

I hammer home the idea frequently of choosing funds with ultra-low expense ratios whenever possible, so FZROX has the advantage here. The argument that some might make is that such a small difference in expense ratios will likely only be a meaningful difference with larger portfolios. Still, those expenses add up over time.

Over 30 years, an investor earning 8% annually on a $100,000 portfolio will pay nearly $5000 over the life of the investment. While it may only end up costing $40 in the first year, that number will grow over time as the portfolio grows larger. That's money that won't earn the benefit of compounding and that compounded loss ends up costing more than just the expenses.

Consider what you lose in compounding returns and the loss jumps to more than $11,000. That's why expenses should be a major consideration when choosing a fund. Even small differences add up to big dollars over time.

Spreads, Premiums And Discounts

Expense ratios are only one part of the total cost equation. ETF investors need to consider the spread involved in executing a trade as well. The spread is the difference between the current best price available to buy a share of a security and the current best price available to sell a share of a security. Stocks or ETFs that are heavily traded tend to have very small spreads since there are many buyers and sellers available. Thinly traded securities tend to have larger spreads. In the ETF world, spreads tend to be highly correlated with the total asset level of a fund.

VTI's recent spread percentage was 0.01%, meaning that an investor could possibly expect to pay a premium of 0.01% to buy shares of the fund. Mutual funds don't have this issue because they deal in cash and simply trade at the end of the day at the going NAV. It's another relatively minor difference when comparing ETFs to mutual funds, but if you add a 0.04% expense ratio with a 0.01% spread cost, you're suddenly at a 0.05% disadvantage when choosing VTI over FZROX.

Premiums and discounts to NAV are another factor to consider when trading ETFs that don't typically occur with mutual funds. NAV is continuously calculated for a portfolio like VTI, but what it actually trades for on an exchange is really based entirely on supply and demand. We see this often in the closed-end fund universe where CEFs can trade for premiums or discounts of 10% or more relative to the portfolio's NAV. With ETFs, those tend to be much narrower and can be a positive or negative at the time of the trade.

Consider the recent premium/discount for VTI.

VTI Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

VTI tends to trade very closely to its NAV and often varies by only a few basis points. But if you happen to buy on one of those days when it's trading at a 0.03% premium, then your 0.05% disadvantage with expenses and spreads climbs to 0.08%. Again, it could work to your advantage though if you were to be able to buy at a discount. Premiums, spreads and discounts are one-time costs as opposed to expense ratios which are ongoing, so they're not quite as impactful over time as management fees are, but they can still add up over time.

Brokerage Commissions

Here is another potential added cost for ETF investors. In a lot of cases, your broker will charge you for buying or selling an ETF, but even that is beginning to change. Many places, such as Vanguard and Fidelity, will offer their own products commission-free, but Vanguard recently took it a step further by announcing that it is charging no commission fee on roughly 1800 different ETFs (along with their own) when traded online.

Ultimately, your commission depends on who you're trading through. Vanguard offers essentially everything except leveraged products commission-free. Fidelity, on the other hand, offers commission-free trading on Fidelity funds and over 200 iShares ETFs, but charges $4.95 a trade on everything else.

FZROX comes with no commission cost to buy or sell shares at Fidelity. That's really the only thing that matters because...

FZROX is Only Available Through Fidelity

If you dig through FZROX's prospectus, you come across this line...

Shares of the fund are available only to individual retail investors who purchase their shares through a Fidelity brokerage account.

If you want to buy shares, you can't do it through places, such as Vanguard, Schwab, TD Ameritrade or anywhere else. You can only access it directly through Fidelity (they essentially want to use FZROX and FZILX as loss leaders in order to get you to bring your money over in hopes of cross-selling you other products and services).

If you already have an account with Fidelity, that's no problem, but if you're someone who has all of their money at Vanguard or Schwab, for example, and don't feel like opening a second brokerage account, the 0% expense ratio might not be enough to entice you to make the move.

Dividend Reinvestment

Mutual funds have always facilitated the reinvestment of dividend and capital gains distributions easier than ETFs, but the playing field has slowly started to become more balanced. Many brokerages now offer the dividend reinvestment option for mutual funds as well as individual stocks and ETFs, but it's still somewhat hit and miss as far as who offers what.

In the case of FZROX vs. VTI, dividend reinvestment looks like a push. Both Vanguard and Fidelity offer free dividend/capital gains reinvestment on both mutual fund and brokerage accounts, so there's really no advantage in choosing one product over the other from this standpoint.

Taxes & Capital Gains Distributions

ETFs are designed to be incredibly tax-efficient and almost never make capital gains distributions. This is due to the redemption-in-kind process that ETF issuers use to unload low-cost basis securities without incurring a capital gains liability (the whole process is complex but you can click the link HERE if you want to learn more about it). Mutual funds, on the other hand, need to buy and sell securities in order to handle purchase and redemption requests, so there is the potential for a tax liability that would be incurred by all shareholders.

This is a bigger issue for actively-managed mutual funds that have a lot of turnover, but less so for index funds, especially funds that track broad benchmarks, such as the S&P 500. Since there is relatively little turnover in these funds, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSMX) has an annual turnover of just 3%, capital gains distributions and the tax consequences that come with them are often a non-existent consideration.

That having been said, capital gains distributions from large index funds are not unprecedented. The Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (VFINX) made a distribution in 2000. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (yes, an ETF!) made a distribution back in 1996. So while it's a rare occurrence, it is possible that FZROX could make a taxable distribution at some point. FZROX is brand new and hasn't had a chance to build up an unrealized tax liability yet, so I wouldn't worry about this for now.

Intraday Trading

I'd be remiss if I didn't at least mention the fact that ETFs offer intraday tradeability, while mutual funds can only be traded once at the end of the trading day. If you're a long-term investor, this may not be a concern to you, but others like the flexibility of being able to buy and sell during the day.

Conclusion

For a comparison between two funds that is centered almost entirely on the expense ratio, there are a lot of moving parts here to consider. The biggest immediate consideration might be whether or not you're willing to open a new Fidelity account just to be able to purchase FZROX if you don't have one already.

If you're a Fidelity brokerage account holder and you're investing through an IRA, there's probably no reason not to go with FZROX. If it's not in an IRA, you could still go with FZROX or, if you want a slightly more tax-efficient option, the commission-free iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) with an expense ratio of just 0.03%.

Otherwise, VTI, ITOT or the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) are perfectly acceptable ultra-cheap ETF alternatives.

Thank you for reading! This idea was first presented in my private investing community, ETF Focus. It is dedicated to helping investors make smart investing decisions and develop broader investing strategies using, you guessed it, ETFs! If you're interested in joining our growing ETF community, now's the perfect time! With your subscription, you'll receive: ETF-based model portfolios for dividend income, target yields, and long-term growth of capital.

ETF power rankings covering hundreds of funds in two dozen categories.

Our weekly "ETFs in Focus" feature where I present my top short-term ETF ideas.

First access to ETF trade ideas every month. Click here now to learn more!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.