A New Argentinean Default?

So, even if Argentina manages to stabilize the situation in the short term, they're a long way from safety, and a default remains very much a possibility.

The crisis will hit another phase with a slumping economy, an explosion in the debt/GDP ratio and political uncertainties.

A default can probably be avoided in the short term if the government proposes a credible fiscal package. But that's not the end of it - not by a long shot.

In a time span of just three years, they managed to run up a huge amount of dollar-denominated debt, which is now weaponized by a run on the peso.

While the Macri government was dealt a very bad hand in terms of the economic situation they inherited, a large debt is not one of these.

There are at least two countries that fascinate us no end economically, because they are outliers where interesting stuff happens. Japan and Argentina are veritable economic petri-dishes - never a dull moment for those (like us) interested in the effects of different policies.

Here we concentrate on Argentina after another dramatic turn of events. If you would have asked us three years ago whether this country, given the low debt/GDP ratio, would be on the brink of a meltdown and default, we would have called that crazy. Especially as we shared the optimism that surrounded the surprising election victory of a much more market-friendly government. That optimism has completely evaporated, and once again, a rapid run-up in dollar-denominated debt is the bogeyman.

With every decline in the peso, the situation becomes ever more dire in Argentina. They will quickly need to pull some rabbit out of a hat or risk that the situation gets out of control.

On first glimpse, this is pretty amazing. The previous government under the Kirchners committed all kinds of economic sins, most notably presiding over a huge increase in public spending, taxes and money creation, which set off a wave of inflation. But the one thing they didn't do was run up large amounts of debt, simply because nobody wanted to lend to Argentina, which was technically still in default, a leftover from 2002.

One of the first things the new government under Macri did was settle with the holdouts (mostly Paul Singer), in order for them to be able to tap the international markets again rather than resort to money printing to finance the deficit. We could not have imagined that in just three years they let the public debt run up so steeply that there is now a considerable risk of default.

The government made a couple of mistakes:

It didn't reduce the public sector deficit fast enough, instead financing it mostly with dollar-denominated debt.

It liberalized the capital account, making the country once again susceptible to capital flight.

This combination has now forced their hand, to put it mildly. Argentineans have the habit, ingrained by a history of troubles, to run to the dollar at the first sign of trouble.

And trouble has arrived, as the gradual strategy of the Macri government isn't working, or at least not nearly fast enough, and is further hobbled by poor market communications and internal divisions.

Vicious cycle

The situation has now turned into a vicious cycle:

Doubts about the fiscal projections and the debt trajectory caused the ignition of a capital flight, sinking the currency.

The fall of the peso greatly worsens the debt trajectory, so this tends to feed on itself.

The fall of the peso has also re-accelerated inflation, once again threatening to reach 40% this year, while 15% was the goal (which was already adjusted higher three-quarters of a year ago).

The re-acceleration of inflation only pushes more people into dollars.

It is remarkable what hasn't helped to short-circuit this:

A $50 billion program from the IMF, the largest in its history, with already $15 billion disbursed (which the central bank has already spent in trying to defend the currency).

60% interest rates.

We saw on Thursday morning that raising interest rates still works in Turkey (at least for now). In Argentina they have ceased to be useful ,and since they're not sustainable anyway, we wonder how useful they really are.

Dire situation

How dire is the situation in Argentina? We see three phases:

Immediate dollar needs

Rising public debt

Elections

Initially, there is a simple need for dollars to meet obligations. It doesn't help that Argentina has a deficit in its current account of 5% of GDP, and its main exports - agriculture - had a difficult year due to drought.

The current account deficit will close significantly, as the peso plummeted and the economy is in recession. The trade deficit might even disappear as a whole (not the current account deficit, as this also includes interest payments on dollar-denominated debt).

However, there could be a substantial funding gap, which depends basically on two factors:

The amount of rollover of existing debt (but surely at higher rates).

The amount of advance from the IMF.

From FT Alphaville:

By slashing the deficit, Argentina's financing requirements for next year fall by over $6bn... Assuming a 30 per cent rollover of maturing domestic and external debt in private hands and no frontloading from the IMF, Argentina is looking at a $13.5bn funding gap through the end of 2019. That shifts dramatically to a $16bn surplus should the IMF release all of its remaining $35bn pot and the rollover rate increases to 100 per cent.

But even if they manage to close this funding gap with the help of the IMF and rolling over much of the existing debt, Argentina isn't out of the woods.

Exploding debt

Since the Macri government borrowed heavily in order to finance the public deficit, the debt has shot up precipitously in just three years:

How much the debt/GDP ratio is going to rise depends on two factors:

How much the economy will contract as a result of the fiscal contraction.

How much the dollar will rise.

To give you an idea, at the end of March, public debt/GDP had risen to 59.3%, but that doesn't include the $15 billion received subsequently from the IMF (and a few other emissions), and crucially, this was with the dollar at 20.4 pesos.

The latter is pretty crucial, as 70% of the debt is denominated in US dollars. So in June, the public debt/GDP rose to 64.5% as the dollar rose to 28.8 pesos and the $15 billion of the IMF money was received. But now we have the dollar at 40 pesos and we're in a whole different ball game. EcoGo's Juan Ignacio Paolicchi calculated that with the dollar at 37.50 pesos, the debt/GDP ratio will reach 91.5%, and with a dollar at 44 pesos, it can reach a whopping 107.4% at the end of the year!

Other estimates we have seen are not quite as dire (here is a useful oversight in Spanish) but still pretty bad, and a dramatic divergence with respect to the assumptions underpinning the agreement with the IMF just a few months ago.

Just look at how the plummeting peso and an economic contraction have conspired to explode the ratio wildly away from the two optimistic scenarios in the agreement with the IMF based on a much lower dollar:

(Source: Cronista.com)

A few notes:

The two red lines are the two scenarios in the agreement with the IMF.

The black line, the most explosive one, are the facts on the ground at the end of August as the dollar plunged (in the explanation in the graph, it says "junio 2008" - this must, of course, be 2018).

Given the dramatic difference between the scenarios, it's not difficult to understand why the IMF isn't immediately forthcoming with the rest of the $35 billion.

The point is, even if Argentina can scramble enough dollars in order to survive debts coming due this year and the next, depending on IMF disbursements and the amount of debt it is able to roll over, the country's debt/GDP ratio is exploding higher.

Much of this has already happened. In all likelihood we are already at 80%+, and this doesn't look like it is stabilizing anytime soon. For that we need the dollar to stabilize (and even then, the economic contraction will worsen the debt/GDP ratio). And then, there is another risk...

Political Catch-22

The fiscal contraction itself is inherent with risks:

There are serious doubts about how much austerity the government can push through parliament, or society at large.

The bigger the fiscal contraction, the bigger the economic contraction tends to be, which reduces tax receipts and makes the task harder.

The bigger the economic contraction, the less likely it is that Macri will be re-elected - and what comes in his place isn't likely to be more fiscally responsible.

The latter point especially creates a bit of a Catch-22 situation. A large fiscal contraction could stabilize the situation if it gains the government credibility in the markets and stabilizes the dollar.

However, all this could very well be temporary, as the market will fear the economic fallout will drive the government out, and the new government will, in all likelihood, not continue with the austerity program.

Is there anything the government can do?

Here are three suggestions:

Slash the budget deficit.

Instigate capital controls.

Dollarize the Argentinean economy.

The first one is mandatory. Without it, the peso will keep falling, the IMF will not be willing to provide new installments, and the rolling over of existing debt will be that much more difficult and/or costly. It's simply necessary to have a shot at gaining credibility and stabilizing the peso. We're not convinced the proposed measures are enough, to be honest.

Capital controls might help to contain the capital flight. We don't understand why these are not considered. While they might be considered a blot on Macri's free market credentials, there are examples that show they can be useful. During the Asian crisis in the second half of the 1990s, China had stringent capital controls and wasn't affected, and Malaysia introduced capital controls - and these were almost certainly beneficial.

From Ethan Kaplan and Dani Rodrik (NBER):

Malaysia recovered from the Asian financial crisis swiftly after the imposition of capital controls in September 1998. The fact that Korea and Thailand recovered in parallel has been interpreted as suggesting that capital controls did not play a significant role in facilitating Malaysia's rebound. However, the financial crisis was deepening in Malaysia in the summer of 1998, while it had significantly eased up in Korea and Thailand. We employ a time-shifted differences-in- differences technique to exploit the differences in the timing of the crises. Compared to IMF programs, we find that the Malaysian policies produced faster economic recovery, smaller declines in employment and real wages, and more rapid turnaround in the stock market.

If these controls are used against short-term speculative capital, they don't do much, if any, harm. In fact, more harm is probably done by the short-term speculative inflows themselves, as they can inflate asset prices and create havoc when they suddenly leave.

Dollarization is a suggestion from a WSJ op-ed and taken up by US economist John Cochrane (apparently also taken up by Trump adviser Larry Kudlow). The government was vehemently denying that they were preparing this.

Cochrane is in favor, but we think he misses the boat. Dollarization is one of the factors that led to the previous Argentinean crisis in 2001/2. And letting go of that and devaluing produced a pretty dramatic turnaround, which we held up as an example for Greece (which is, of course "euro-ised"), which suffered for a decade.

The fact is, no system will do when you let debt denominated in foreign currency accumulate.

