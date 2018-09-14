Exelixis: An Updated View

So is Exelixis a 'Falling Knife' or in the 'Bargain Basement'? We examine that question in the paragraphs below.

After a massive rally over the previous 18 months, the shares have dropped some 40% so far in 2018.

Even if doors are open to the fool, he/she will still be foolish in accessing them.” ― Bamigboye Olurotimi

In today's ‘deep dive’ we look at a small oncology name that has grown into mid-cap status over the past few years thanks to the success of its primary drug compound, which is growing rapidly and garnering market share. The shares have declined more than 40% so far in 2018, triggering some inquiries from the Seeking Alpha community. Today, we have updated and are republishing research that was first shared exclusively on this company with Biotech Forum members some time ago.

Company Overview:

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is an Alameda, California-based biotechnology concern focused on the development and commercialization of new medicines to treat people with cancer. Founded in 1994, the company has two approved chemotherapy compounds (cabozantinib and cobimetinib) that are marketed as three commercial products for four indications. Cabozantinib is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET and cobimetinib is an inhibitor of the mitogen-activated protein kinase MEK enzymes. The company’s current market cap is ~$5 billion and the stock trades just south of $17.00 a share.

Products:

COMETRIQ (cabozantinib). The company’s first marketed product, COMETRIQ, a capsulized form of cabozantinib, received FDA approval for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer in 2012 followed by the EMA in 2014. Exelixis generated ~$25 million in net domestic sales from COMETRIQ in 2017.

CABOMETYX (cabozantinib). The tablet form of cabozantinib (CABOMETYX) has been granted FDA and EMA approval for both second-line treatment (2016) and first-line treatment (December 2017 – FDA; May 2018 – EMA) of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). CABOMETYX was responsible for $323.1 million of 2017 net revenue in the U.S. CABOMETYX was already a success as a second-line therapy in the treatment of RCC, but with its recent label expansion as a first line treatment, the overall market opportunity in RCC essentially doubled.

As a result, CABOMETYX’s net revenue grew ~43% from $90.4 million in 4Q17 to $128.9 million in 1Q18 during its first quarter as a first-line agent in RCC. It should be noted that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) ipilimumab (YERVOY) and nivolumab (OPDIVO) in combination were approved by the FDA as a first line treatment for RCC in April 2018, which will impact some of the strong momentum thus far generated by CABOMETYX.

Both COMETRIQ and CABOMETYX are marketed by collaboration partner Ipsen Pharma SAS ex-U.S. and ex-Japan. Under the agreement, Exelixis has received aggregate upfront payments of $210 million and aggregate regulatory and commercial milestone payments of $125 million. The company is also eligible to receive future development and regulatory milestone payments, totaling up to an additional $209 million, including milestone payments of $10 million and $40 million upon EMA filing and the approval of cabozantinib as a treatment for patients with previously treated advanced HCC – more on that shortly.

Exelixis is also eligible to receive contingent payments of up to $546 million associated with the achievement of specified levels of Ipsen sales and royalties ranging from 2% to 26% contingent upon sales thresholds and territories. Thanks to recently passing the $150 million in cumulative sales mark, Exelixis' royalty payout from Ipsen currently stands at 22%.

Cabozantinib has also been licensed to Takeda Pharmaceutical (TSE: 4502) for the Japanese market. As part of the January 2017 agreement, Exelixis received $50 million upfront from Takeda and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and first-sale milestone payments of up to $95 million related to second-line RCC, first-line RCC and second-line HCC, as well as additional development, regulatory and first-sale milestones payments for potential future indications. The company is also eligible to receive up to $83 million in sales milestones and significant tiered royalties.

During 2Q18, the company realized ~$40 million in collaboration revenue, over 20% of its overall sales.

Source: Company Presentation

COTELLIC (cobimetinib). COTELLIC is the result of a collaboration with Roche (Genentech) (OTCQX:RHHBY) and was approved in combination with Roche’s vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma by the FDA in November 2015. COTELLIC does not impact Exelixis’ top or bottom line like its cabozantinib-related treatments.

In 2017, the company recognized sales of $6.4 million ex-U.S. and a net loss of $2.1 million related to its profit share with Roche in the U.S. Cobimetinib flunked a Phase 3 combination trial with Genentech’s atezolizumab in the treatment of colorectal cancer earlier this year.

Pipeline:

Exelixis is trying to expand its cabozantinib franchise into multiple indications as a single agent, in combination with immunotherapies, and in combination with other anti-cancer medications. A brief summary of its most advanced indications follows.

Amongst twelve other single-agent indications, cabozantinib is being appraised in the treatment of HCC. Exelixis read out the results of its Phase 3 CELESTIAL trial comparing CABOMETYX to placebo in patients with advanced HCC, who had previously progressed on or were intolerant to Bayer’s (OTCPK ADR: BAYRY) and Onyx Pharmaceuticals’ (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen (AMGN)) sorafenib (NEXAVAR) and up to one additional therapy back.

The study met its primary endpoint, with cabozantinib providing a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to placebo. As a result of the trial, an sNDA was accepted by the FDA in May 2018 with a PDUFA date of January 14, 2019. Marketing partner Ipsen’s application for HCC to the EU was accepted in March 2018.

HCC is a significant indication with an estimated 800,000 new cases each year worldwide, with ~41,000 in the U.S. Patients with localized disease may be candidates for surgery or other therapies such as embolization, but treatment options for advanced disease are limited. Currently, sorafenib is the only approved agent for the first-line treatment of advanced, unresectable HCC. Patients on sorafenib typically progress, and only Bayer’s regorafenib, nivolumab are currently approved as treatment options for sorafenib-pretreated patients. Thus, previously treated advanced HCC is a large opportunity for Exelixis.

Source: Company Presentation

The company is also expected to initiate a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of differentiated thyroid cancer in 2019.

Because cabozantinib promotes an immune-permissive microenvironment, management believes that it will work well in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. It is being appraised in eight different such studies the most advanced in the clinic being a Phase 3 trial in combination with Bristol Myers’ nivolumab as first-line therapy against RCC. Bristol-Myers is in conducting the trial that is currently enrolling. Another Phase 3 trial testing cabozantinib + nivolumab + ipilimumab for the same indication is in development.

To defray the burden on its internal research department and to conduct most of these cabozantinib trials in a cost-efficient manner, Exelixis is either sharing the costs with its fellow collaborators or are having them directed by the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program.

Despite its recent setback in the treatment of colorectal cancer, cobimetinib is being investigated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in combination with atezolizumab and vemurafenib in patients with first-line BRAF V600 mutation-positive metastatic or unresectable locally advanced melanoma. The study completed enrollment in April 2018.

Outside of oncology, Exelixis has a compound (esaxerenone) that met its primary endpoint in treatment of essential hypertension in a Phase 3 trial read-out by partner Daiichi Sankyo in September 2017. Daiichi Sankyo applied to the Japanese regulatory authorities for this indication in February 2018, triggering a $20 million milestone payment to Exelixis. As part of the collaboration, Exelixis is eligible to receive additional milestone payments totaling $130 million and double digit royalties in Japan.

To grow its oncology pipeline outside of cabozantinib and cobimetinib, the company has entered into small development agreements with StemSynergy (January 2018) and Invenra (May 2018).

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

Exelixis exited 2Q18 with almost $600 million of cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet. The company has no debt.

In 2018, I see six analysts' Buy or Outperform ratings on EXEL. There is one Hold rating from Stifel Nicolaus (albeit with a $25 price target, about 50% current trading levels). Earlier this month, Oppenheimer reiterated their Outperform rating and $40 price target on Exelixis. Oppenheimer's analyst provided the following color around his view on the company.

We believe the addition of Cabometyx to the NCCN Guidelines for hepatocellular cancer (HCC) puts Cabometyx in an excellent position, once FDA-approved, for faster adoption by physicians. This inclusion of Cabometyx as a Category 1 option in HCC, along with the CELESTIAL data having been published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine in July 2018, supports our outlook for Cabometyx in HCC"

It should be noted that insiders have been selling at these levels en masse for two years now to the tune of tens of millions of sales in 2018. The last insider buy was in May of 2016 when the stock sold for less than $5.00 a share, and just before a huge rally in the shares.

Verdict:

Shares of EXEL have lost over 40% of their value since the beginning of 2018, moving from slightly above $30 to below $17.00 a share. The failure of cobimetinib is certainly a blow, and the combination approval of ipilimumab and nivolumab will take a little steam out of cabozantinib’s first line RCC indication, but with potentially twenty plus other indications to be pursued, it appears headed for blockbuster status. All the insider selling is concerning, especially considering the relatively depressed levels at which they sold.

However, if all the collaboration revenues are removed, and just U.S. net product revenues are counted, Exelixis still earned ~$0.28 a share in 2Q18 on over $145 million in net product revenues. This compares to $88 million in net product revenues in 2Q2017. Earning close to $1 a share in 2018 on just U.S. product revenues seems wholly possible. Thus, you have a company trading at just over fifteen times earnings ex-collaboration efforts with significant growth potential not only from its currently approved indications, but also from many potential future indications including HCC.

I am on the “Jensen Rules” on EXEL after culling profits on half my stake as I first got into this stock when it was trading under $5.00 a share and firmly in ‘Busted IPO’ territory. I continue to hold my half-stake as I think over time Exelixis can continue to grow and also could be a potential buyout target at some point, given oncology is one of the primary focus areas for purchases across the sector. Option liquidity is also very solid so initiating a small holding or adding exposure to an existing stake on the stock’s recent dip via a Buy-Write order in an available and logical choice as well.

Every opportunity worth pursuing comes with a price tag. Either sweat or sacrifice. Sometimes both.” ― Nicole Deese, The Promise of Rayne

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, EXEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.