Avoid Tilray And Buy Literally Anything Else Instead

Tilray itself is a good cannabis company with good execution, but not at this price.

I would not short shares of Tilray, and the implied volatility on options makes purchasing a put too dangerous.

Avoid Tilray: If you own shares, sell them. If you want shares, wait until lock-up expiration.

Executive Summary

Tilray (TLRY) is a good Canadian cannabis company at a crazy price.

As a company, Tilray is a good cannabis company. It has the third-most supply agreements at seven Canadian provinces and territories, behind only Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). By 2019, Tilray will have 912,000 square feet of cannabis growing space, growing perhaps 51,000 kg/year. Tilray's supply agreements so far include ~8,600 kg/year of supply, and may be ~26,000 kg/year including those with undisclosed volumes.

There is nothing wrong with this business, but the stock price is irrationally high. Consider this relative valuation with peers:

(Author; number in italics is supply agreements with undisclosed volume; this is in $CAD)

Tilray costs ~11x and ~6x as much as Canopy Growth on these two metrics respectively. And Canopy Growth itself already trades at a premium over its major Canadian-traded peers - perhaps warranted based on its great execution. But Tilray, in my view, does not warrant a premium over Canopy Growth at all, much less a 6-11x premium.

Tilray's price is held up by a small float - Privateer Holdings owns ~81% of shares, and those shares are locked up until January 2019. Thus, supply and demand dominates, and it has run amok.

I do not recommend being long Tilray at these prices. If you own shares, sell them. If you wish to own shares of Tilray, wait until after the expiration of the lock-up period in January.

These high prices are not sustainable - and if they are, invest elsewhere in cannabis since all other cannabis stock prices would need to rise dramatically if this is a sustainable market level. I recommend investing in other companies rather than Tilray if you are looking to invest in Canadian cannabis. I have recently written about two of my favorite cannabis companies in my Marketplace community, The Growth Operation, and have written publicly about Canopy Growth in "Canopy Growth: The King Of Cannabis Doesn't Come Cheaply." Those cannabis companies - or frankly any other cannabis company - would be better investments than Tilray.

I also do not recommend shorting shares, due to extremely high costs. The borrow rates on Interactive Brokers, as of this writing, are nearly 350% interest. Puts which expire after the January lock-up period have a break-even price of ~$60, nearly a 50% drop from current prices. Both trades are overcrowded and are not investments that I would make.

Avoid.

Float and Why to Avoid Tilray

Tilray has a two-class share structure - unusual among Canadian cannabis companies. This is a disadvantage to investors - Class 1 has three votes/share (or ten? See below) and Class 2 has only one vote/share. This will allow Privateer Holdings to retain control of Tilray, even after it sells many of its Class 2 shares once the lock-up period ends.

(Q2/18 10-Q)

Much more importantly, Tilray has a very low float. The IPO put 10,350,000 shares onto the market:

"On July 23, 2018, we completed our IPO, of our shares of Class 2 common stock pursuant to which we issued and sold 10,350,000 shares of our Class 2 common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share (CAD $22.45 per share), including shares sold pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of our Class 2 common stock." - Q2/18 10-Q

In total there are 16,666,667 shares of Class 1 Common Stock and 76,477,375 shares of Class 2 Common Stock (as of August 29, 2018), for a total of 93 million shares. Of those shares, Privateer Holdings owns the majority (75 million or 81%) and maintains voting control:

"Privateer Holdings beneficially owns or controls 16,666,667 shares [100%] of our Class 1 common stock and 58,333,333 shares [76%] of our Class 2 common stock, representing 93% of the voting power of our capital stock. Class 1 common stock, held entirely by Privateer Holdings, has 10 votes per share, resulting in Privateer Holdings continuing to own a majority of the voting power of all outstanding shares of our capital stock and controlling all matters that may be submitted to our stockholders for approval as long as it holds at least approximately 10.01% of all outstanding shares of our capital stock." - Q2/18 10-Q

Those who are paying attention will notice that this portion of the 10-Q lists ten votes/share while the above portion lists three votes per share. I do not research the reason for this ambiguity, but commenters are welcome to let us know which it is. I also asked @Tilray on Twitter. I have not yet received a response.

Given that Privateer controls 100% of Class 1 shares and 76% of Class 2 shares, the ambiguity isn't important for the moment - Privateer controls the voting with either voting structure.

Privateer's 75 million of the 93 million outstanding shares - 81% of outstanding shares - are subject to a 180-day lock-up - expiring in January 2019:

"Sales of a substantial number of shares of our common stock in the public market by Privateer Holdings or the distribution of shares to stockholders could occur at any time after the expiration of the contractual lock-up period, which is the 180-day period commencing on the date of this offering." - S-1/A

Because of the low float on Tilray and these lock-up provision, I would urge all investors: Do not invest in Tilray until the lock-up has expired. Prices are crazy right now due to supply/demand and this low float.

Even if you love Tilray as a business, I recommend investing after the lock-up has expired.

Business Overview

(High Park; Tilray's recreational cannabis arm)

Tilray is a Canadian cannabis producer based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island. Notably, Tilray was the first Canadian cannabis company to have an IPO on an American exchange. While Cronos (CRON) and Canopy Growth are both American-traded as well, Cronos [CRON.TO] and Canopy Growth [WEED.TO] both trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange as well.

(High Park brands)

Tilray's recreational cannabis arm under High Park includes the brands above, including Dutchy and Marley Natural.

(Q2/18 10-Q)

Today, Tilray sells medical marijuana in the form of dried cannabis and cannabis extracts, including purified oil drops and capsules. Sales have been growing well, with 97% growth in volume sold and a slight up-tick in selling price as well.

However, Tilray's valuation is not based on its medical sales but instead based on future recreational sales. Until recreational cannabis is legalized, it is more useful to look at Tilray's production and supply agreements rather than its results to date.

Production

(Author based on company filings, some figures are approximate like CGC production and APHQF square feet)

Tilray is aggressively expanding its capacity, increasing its production footprint from 60,000 square feet up to 912,000 square feet. As of last year, Tilray expected to harvest 51,000 kg/year of cannabis by the end of 2018. Note that this production figure may not be accurate, as that was a figure from August 2017.

Today, the company appears to shy away from giving production figures - its S-1/A does not describe capacity by kilogram. This isn't particularly alarming - Canopy Growth also prefers to report square feet of production area rather than expected kilogram yield. Accordingly, Tilray's kilogram production may be higher than illustrated, although still likely to be under ~100,000 kg, given its 912,000 square foot goal.

As shown above, this is a very small production capacity given Tilray's market cap. Tilray has less production than smaller (by value) companies like HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) [HEXO.TO] and Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) [ACB.TO].

Supply Agreements

While I believe that Tilray is overvalued, it has done well in securing supply agreements. Tilray has seven provincial supply agreements, third in the country behind only Aphria and Canopy Growth.

Tilray has supply agreements with:

In sum, these deals cover 81% of Canadians. The announced total of ~8,571 kg/year covers 27% of Canadians - perhaps implying total supply with be ~3x this total or ~26,000 kg/year. However, that estimate is very rough, and I would not put a great deal of weight on it.

Notably, Tilray also has a supply agreement with Supreme Cannabis [FIRE.V] (OTCQX:SPRWF) to receive over C$2 million of cannabis from Supreme. Supreme's past deals have been priced at C$6/gram, making it likely that this deal is for ~333 kg, a relatively small deal.

Income Statement

Until recreational cannabis is legalized in Canada, I do not believe that income statements are a very meaningful part of a cannabis company's results. These companies are priced based on their future ability to sell recreational cannabis products, not their current ability to sell medical cannabis products.

(Q2/18 10-Q)

That said, Tilray's income statement shows attractive revenue growth - up 95% y/y. While this figure is nothing compared to its market cap, it does show some ability of management to successfully grow sales in the medical environment. Time will tell how that management's ability translates into the recreational market.

The other note from the income statement is the very large amount of stock-based compensation. Over half of Tilray's operating expenses were in stock-based compensation. This is not surprising or even necessarily concerning; Tilray is unprofitable, and it makes sense to minimize cash expenses. Further, this was a quarter that immediately preceded an IPO, and stock-based compensation usually spikes at around the time of an IPO.

We will, however, need to compensate for the dilution caused by this SBC when estimating a market cap and an enterprise value for Tilray.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

(Q2/18 10-Q)

Tilray's balance sheet shows a surprising amount of debt for a cannabis company. Most cannabis companies do not have debt or only have convertible debt. This is wise, since these companies are unprofitable; it makes sense to fund a company using equity rather than debt when you're unprofitable and do not have the earnings to pay interest costs.

Tilray (as of June 30) had $25 million in cash and $46 million in debt, for a net cash position of -$21 million as of June 30. Since then, however, the company has had an IPO:

(Q2/18 10-Q)

Given the $164 million in proceeds from its IPO, Tilray has a net cash position of $143 million. Of note here is that only 10,350,000 shares were involved in the IPO, a small number of shares relative to Tilray's total outstanding shares.

(Q2/18 10-Q)

Over 1H/18, Tilray lost $3 million in operating cash flow and spent a further $28M in capital expenditures. This results in an operating cash flow of -$31 million for 1H/18. Given that the company has a net cash position of $143 million, its free cash flow pre-legalization is not troublesome. It has enough money to finish its expansion projects and to sustain the negative operating cash flow until recreational cannabis is legalized on October 17, 2018.

As in the income statement, I have also highlighted that the company paid $5.6 million in stock-based compensation in 1H/18. This expense will lead to dilution, making it important that we value outstanding options and warrants when looking at Tilray's market cap and enterprise value. These dilutive options will dilute shareholders and may limit the upside of shares.

Share Structure and Dilution

According to Tilray's 10-Q, as of August 29, 2018, it had 6,666,667 shares of Class 1 Common Stock and 76,477,375 shares of Class 2 Common Stock.

Tilray's two-class structure is rare among Canadian cannabis companies. Class 1 shares have 3 or 10 votes/share while Class 2 shares have only one vote per share. This structure benefits Privateer and hurts shareholders, although given Privateer's 81% ownership, it would have control even without this structure.

Tilray also has outstanding options and warrants which dilute common equity holders. These include:

(Q2/18 10-Q)

In sum, this results in 7.9 million options and RSUs outstanding, with a strike price of ~$7.44:

(Author based on the above)

Based on a Black-Scholes model, at a price of ~$122.50, an implied volatility of 148% (IBKR, based on March 2019 options prices), and a risk-free-rate of 2.98%, these options are worth ~$960 million.

(Author based on the above)

Tilray's approximate market cap - including the value of options - is ~$12 billion, and its enterprise value is similarly ~$12 billion. In Canadian dollars - useful since all comparisons after this will be in Canadian dollars, and peer firms all report in Canadian dollars - Tilray's enterprise value is ~$16 billion.

This makes Tilray the second most valuable company in Canadian cannabis, after only Canopy Growth:

(Author based on same calculations for all companies as above)

Comparison to Peers

As in my article on Canopy Growth, I like to compare cannabis companies based on a ratio of their enterprise value to both their production capabilities (in kilograms/year as of 2019) and their total supply agreements.

This comparison isn't perfect - if all companies are overvalued or undervalued, you won't see that in a relative valuation metric like this. However, I believe it's about the best we can do until we see meaningful cash flows to allow for more detailed analysis like a discounted cash flow or to allow for P/E ratios of EV/EBITDA ratios to become more meaningful.

(Author; number in italics is supply agreements with undisclosed volume; this is in $CAD)

To say that Tilray is expensive is a dramatic understatement.

On an EV/produced gram basis, Canopy Growth costs $28/gram. That is rather expensive - more so than its Canadian-traded peers. Tilray costs $311/gram. Tilray is over 11x as expensive as Canopy Growth, which already trades at a premium over companies like HEXO.

On an EV/supplied gram basis, Canopy Growth is again costly: it is pricier than its major Canadian-traded peers and higher than Cronos on this metric. Canopy Growth costs ~$312/supplied gram. Tilray costs ~$1,850/supplied gram. Tilray is nearly 6x as expensive as Canopy Growth, which already trades at a premium over all its major peers.

Tilray's price is irrationally high.

Too Costly To Short

I do not recommend shorting Tilray. Shorting such a volatile stock is playing with fire. Even options are not priced attractively to play:

(TD Ameritrade)

It would cost ~$55-59 to purchase at-the-money puts for March - after the lock-up period. To break even on these puts, prices would need to fall to $60 - and that's just to break even. That is an expectation of a very large decline, simply to break even. Further, those options require risking ~$5,700 for 183 days. Prices may be irrational, but that is a lot of money to risk and requires a huge correction just to break even. Others may be willing to take that risk, but I am not.

Further, shares are also too costly to borrow:

(Interactive Brokers)

Shorting shares at a 346% interest rate is too costly for me - and that is if you can even find shares to borrow. This is a crowded trade, and it is very expensive. Further, shares could continue to rise irrationally - they've risen 14% today, as I type this - despite their vast overvaluation.

The best way to play is not to play at all.

Risks & Options

Frankly, you should not have a position in Tilray in either a long or a short direction. If you don't have a position in Tilray, there are no risks.

Taking a position in either direction exposes you to a huge amount of risk. Owning shares is, in my opinion, crazy. Prices are irrationally high, far in excess of all peers. If you truly believe cannabis companies are worth this much (and they aren't), purchase shares in every other cannabis company instead.

If you really want to own Tilray, wait until the end of the lock-up period. I expect it will be much cheaper at that point and it can't really be much more expensive.

In general, owning Canadian cannabis stocks is risky - they are all very volatile. I strongly recommend using portfolio management and limiting your positions in cannabis companies to a small part of your portfolio. That is doubly true for Tilray. Please invest very cautiously.

Takeaways

Tilray is a fine cannabis company with seven supply agreements, nearly 1,000,000 square feet of production, and solid revenue growth in the medical cannabis space. The branding is attractive and its medical marijuana products appear reasonably successful in Canada and with some exports to Germany and the United Kingdom. As a company, it is fine, and for the right price, I might consider investing in it even with a two-share-class structure.

However, Tilray's stock price is irrationally high.

Do not invest in Tilray at these prices. It is held up by a tiny float, with Privateer Holdings holding ~81% of outstanding shares subject to a lock-up period. Further, the share structure of Tilray ensures that even when Privateer Holdings cashes out, it will maintain control of Tilray.

Investors will get burned by Tilray.

It won't be me.

Don't let it be you.

