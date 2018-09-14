Advance Auto Parts: Margin Expansion To Drive Value

Applying the peer average forward earnings multiple of 18.6x on the high end of our FY19 EPS estimate of $10 leads us to a $186 PT.

We see margin expansion driving EPS growth down the line, and expect AAP's net margin to reach high single digits before the end of FY19.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) has always lagged behind automotive parts retailers AutoZone (AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) in terms of performance metrics. The company's net margin is much lower than peers, although many investors see this gap as potential for higher margins. Management addressed the margin gap between AAP and peers, noting that roughly two-thirds of the gap is addressable.

With shares currently trading at a premium to peers, we believe that upside from margin expansion is baked into the share price. However, we see the potential only partially baked in, with bottom-line growth outperforming investor expectations. As earnings grow, and margins gravitate towards the industry norm, we see the multiple contracting - yet earnings growth would more than offset this.

We forecast an EPS of over $10 at some point down the line, excluding any share buybacks. Applying the industry average of 18.6x earnings, we derive a PT of $186.

Financial Overview

Looking at the most recent quarter, the company delivered what we see as solid results: healthy revenue and comp growth, strong margins, and robust free cash flow growth. Revenue in the quarter came in at $2.3 billion, up 2.8% from the same quarter in the previous year. Store comps also grew by 2.8%, with management raising comp guidance to flat to +1.5% (from down 2% to flat).

Store traffic saw some seemingly good results in the quarter, with ticket sizes increasing on average as well. Online traffic was reportedly "through the roof" according to management. Down the road, the company's rapidly growing e-commerce platform is an area we see contributing to a significant percentage of sales. The online storefront would also allow the company to better compete against peers that are also making strides online.

Despite company-specific initiatives, we see its revenue being driven by a myriad of macroeconomic factors, more than anything. An increasing number of driven miles in the U.S. supports demand for automotive repairs and equipment, with fuel prices also turning the knob on this. The primary risks we see for the company's revenue include any non-recurring weather events this year, which could have adverse effects on driving activity throughout the country.

The company's gross margin in the quarter felt some pressure, due to a mix of planned and unplanned supply chain expenses. Even then, the margin itself contracted by only several basis points year-on-year. Operating margins saw some expansion vs. 2Q17 to the tune of ~70 basis points. At the very bottom, Advance's net margin expanded by over 120 basis points, driving year-on-year adjusted EPS growth of over 24%. Management also recently announced authorization for a $600 million share repurchase program, which could help further drive growth across the bottom line.

Free cash flow in the quarter more than doubled from 2Q17, coming in at $382 million (from $145 million). Capital expenditures in the quarter were lower by ~$30 million - yet even when adjusting for the lower CapEx, the FCF growth is incredible. With $902 million in cash on its balance sheet, the company has some elbow room to pursue any alternative growth strategies. The company's cash balance in 2Q17 was $257 million and has grown over 250% since then. We see the company in a prime position to obtain access to capital, with debt servicing costs being covered with no issues, and a low leverage ratio. Should the company be able to obtain capital at low cost, and reinvest in growth, we see value being driven for some time.

On top of this all, we see the primary value driver being margin expansion. We feel that bottom-line growth from margin expansion is certainly baked in - but only to an extent, leaving upside remaining. The primary risks we see in the thesis revolve around the timing of the expanding margins and any potential revenue implications hindering expected EPS growth. When modeling everything out, it doesn't seem incredibly far-fetched for margins to reach the high single digits by the end of FY19. However, on a dollar basis, any adverse effects to the company's revenue could certainly impact EPS and shares.

Fortunately, the outlook in our eyes is bright; we expect revenue to continue growing at a brisk pace over the next several quarters. Management raised its FY18 revenue guidance to $9.3-9.5 billion from $9.1-9.4 billion. Costs are perhaps the biggest driver, and something which could keep margin expansion from ever occurring. We've got our eye on supply chain-related expenses, although management's increased guidance for AAP's operating margin (by ~200 basis points) is comforting in the near term.

Valuation Update

Below is the comparable company analysis for Advance Auto Parts. The public comps used in the table include the two primary automotive parts & equipment retailers in the country: AutoZone and O'Reilly Automotive.

Peers in the industry are trading at an average multiple of 18-19x forward earnings, lower than Advance Auto Parts' 24x forward earnings by a sizeable amount. Of course, there is some potential in AAP's bottom line not available to peers, which we believe could describe the premium. Factoring out capital structure, the industry averages ~13x EBITDA. Advance Auto Parts currently trades at nearly 15x EBITDA, slightly higher than peers.

When comparing the company to peers in the automotive parts retail space, peers are turning up an average operating and net margin of ~18% and ~12%, respectively. Advance Auto Parts, on the other hand, only turns up an operating and net margin of ~7% and ~6% respectively - considerably lower than peers. In the investor Q&A, management acknowledged this, stating that 60-70% of this margin gap is addressable and up for grabs for AAP.

Applying the peer average of 18.6x multiple on the high end of our FY19 EPS forecast ($10), we arrive at a PT of $186 - upside of over 11% from Tuesday's close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.