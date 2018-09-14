Goldcorp: Q2 In A Few Charts

Although there might be light at the end of the tunnel.

We are not big fans of Goldcorp (GG), but we keep updating our spreadsheets on the major in order to see how the 20-20-20 plan is panning out. Here is a snapshot following Q2 results, in just a few charts.

Let's start with gold production, which declined for the second quarter in a row, dragged down by Penasquito and Pueblo Viejo. Cerro Negro, on the other hand, had another strong quarter in terms of production and has become the largest mine by gold output within Goldcorp's portfolio.

All charts by the author derived from company filings except where otherwise noted.

On the topic of Cerro Negro, here is the chart showing production and costs for this relatively new asset. Both are trending nicely in their respective desired directions, and there is plenty of potential for expansion according to comments made by the management on the earnings call.

Eleonore is the other new(ish) mine, and in this case, the chart isn't looking quite as good - to put it kindly. Gold production numbers are far from stable, and costs are stubbornly high. Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is getting by far the best of this asset in our opinion.

Overall production will have to improve considerably in the second half if Goldcorp still wants to hit its guidance (apparently, the company is expecting a strong uptick in Q4).

This production uptick (if it eventuates) should also help to reduce costs, which will be necessary if Goldcorp wants to hit the cost guidance for the year. Note the yellow and the green marks in the chart below indicating the target range for the remainder of the year, already accounting for Q1 and Q2 results.

Margins have remained steady, thanks to the gold price holding up during Q2; however, we note the right-hand ends of the curves in the chart below have started to drop, and we suspect that the lower gold price in Q3 so far will amplify this trend.

By multiplying the all-in-sustaining cost with the output for each asset in the portfolio, we can get some sense of the cash flow generated at each individual mine (we dub this measure All-In-Sustaining Cash-Flow, or AIS-CF). Below is the relevant chart for Goldcorp. Quite clearly, Cerro Moro has become the strongest mine in this ranking as well. We'd also like to point out that in Q2, three mines have generated 75% of the AIS-CF, arguably rendering the other four mines as marginal at best.

Moving on to the financial results, we dare say there were no surprises with regards to the top line, while the bottom line has dropped back into the red and has missed most analyst estimates.

Sustaining capex was steady in Q2, and growth capex remained at elevated levels as Goldcorp is making its investments towards the 20-20-20 goals.

This increased capex spending is leaving its mark on the free cash flow chart shown below. The red line for sustaining free cash flow has remained fairly steady for several quarters now, but once we add growth capital spending to the equation (see blue curve below), free cash flow has been mostly negative of late.

Moving on to the balance sheet, we submit the company has seen better days.

Working capital is hovering around the zero-line, while debt and net cash levels have remained steady for almost two years now. Nothing to worry about too much at this stage, but a step down from the best-in-class of yesteryear in terms of balance sheet strength.

Summary

Just like the market, we remain firmly underwhelmed by Goldcorp. The cost structure at several mines is too high to generate meaningful cash flow, and the weakening gold price will probably confirm this impression further in Q3.

However, while Q3 is not designed to turn around the continuing underperformance of this major, we will still keep an eye on the company as there might well be a sliver of light at the end of this tunnel: if the company can really pull off the improvement forecast for the last quarter, then that could potentially mark a turning point worthy of our attention.

We'll leave you with a chart showing Goldcorp's share price performance relative to peers (GDX) since our short call back in early 2015.

GG data by YCharts

