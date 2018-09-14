I reiterate the call "Long XLU/Short KRE," which is up 12% since publishing this call.

Long XLU vs. Short KRE has returned nearly 17% in three months.

Regional Banks have now declined 4% in the same three-month period.

Utilities have rallied nearly 13% in the past three months.

This Spread Trade Has More Than Tripled The S&P 500 Return Over The Last 3 Months

About four months ago, I penned an article titled "How To Play The End In The Bank Rally", in which I detailed why it was good time to sell bank stocks, specifically Regional Banks (KRE) and buy Utility Stocks (XLU). In that article, I also publicly disclosed that this was a position that was initiated at the end of April in my Marketplace service, EPB Macro Research.

The analysis to sell KRE and buy XLU was based on the idea that conditions have become less favorable for bank stocks due to contracting liquidity and more importantly, a flattening yield curve, in addition to the market shifting towards defensive sectors such as utilities as US economic growth peaked in the second quarter.

I want to follow up on that article and reiterate the original thesis as well as outline the remaining upside left in this trade despite the extraordinary run over the past couple of months.

Since the writing of that article on May 9th, KRE has declined 2.0%, while XLU has gained 10.2% for a 12.1% gain on this spread trade.

Regional Banks Vs. Utilities Starting May 9, 2018:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Over the past three months, the performance has been remarkable with KRE declining 4.01% compared to a gain of 12.48% for XLU. This spread trade has more than tripled the return of the S&P 500 over the past three months, gaining 16.5% compared to just 4.22% for the broader market.

Regional Banks Vs. Utilities Past Three Months:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

I updated this call two times in articles here and here. Each time, I received massive push-back on this idea, mainly because I believe that investors are primed to dislike utility stocks due to their defensive nature.

I want to outline the same conditions that led to this call and the subsequent returns because all the factors have worsened for bank stocks and gotten more attractive for utility stock investors.

I will continue to hold this position until the conditions mentioned below, and in the past three articles reverse.

Why I Sold Short Regional Bank Stocks And Continue To Hold That Position

The decision to short regional bank stocks was a fundamental based decision due to contractions in the US Banking system that can be seen empirically in the data as well as the flattening yield curve which hurts the profitability of any institution that borrows short and lends long.

Large money center banks (XLF) have investment banking businesses and other revenue streams that can offset some from the reduced profitability in lending margins from a compressed yield curve. It was, for this reason, I decided to short regional banks over large money center banks, and that has proved to be correct so far as KRE has declined substantially more than XLF in recent months.

Investors tend to overly focus on the S&P 500 (SPY) and use past price to justify what is going on in the economy. The S&P 500 hitting all-time highs does not mean that monetary policy from the Federal Reserve is not biting. The data shows that monetary policy from the Federal Reserve is having very significant contractionary impacts on the banking system, and that has made its way into the performance of financial stocks.

Total commercial bank asset growth has reached the lowest level of this economic cycle at just 1.3% year over year. If not monetary policy, then what is causing such rapid contractions in total US bank asset growth? This surely is not a bullish sign for the health of the banking system.

An argument can be made for the current health of the banking system relative to history, but we should be focused on the marginal moves. Contractions in bank asset growth are not a healthy sign, and the performance of bank equities appears to corroborate this view.

Since the writing of the past articles back in May, bank asset growth is materially lower.

Total Commercial Bank Asset Growth Year over Year: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

To put this in historical context, not only is bank asset growth decelerating in growth rate terms, bank asset growth also is near the lowest level since the 1970s.

Very aggressive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve has caused total US bank assets growth to hit stall speed.

You may argue this tightening from the Fed is not aggressive by historical standards, but when debt levels are higher and the economy is more leveraged, a little tightening goes a long way.

Total Commercial Bank Asset Growth Year over Year:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

To further emphasize this point of contractions in the US banking system, if the recent equity performance does not suffice, bank credit growth has dropped to less than 50% of the rate experienced from 2015 to 2017.

Bank credit growth, that is all bank loans plus all securities, has decelerated from roughly 8% year over year down to 3.8%.

Bank Credit Growth (Loans + Securities) Year over Year: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

How can bank equities, or economic growth be expected to sustain higher rates of growth with 50% of the credit expansion?

Bank credit growth is also near the lowest level since the 1970s.

Bank Credit Growth (Loans + Securities) Year over Year:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The Federal Reserve is responsible, through monetary policy, for some of these contractions as is the flattening yield curve.

Back in May, at the time of this original thesis, the spread between the 30-year yield and the 2-year yield was at 61 basis points. Today, the same spread is near a new cycle low of 34 basis points.

30-2 Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Some investors do not like the 30-2 spread as a benchmark of the relative flatness of the yield curve. I tend to think of it as the best spread, but, below, I have included a 6-panel chart of many popular yield spreads which have all materially flattened over the past four months.

Yield Spreads:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

All of the conditions that made bank stocks ripe for a short are even worse today.

With the Federal Reserve expected to raise the Fed Funds rate to an upper limit of 2.5%, a yield curve inversion is all but secured.

History should prove that these tightening actions from the Federal Reserve do not serve to raise long-term interest rates.

Since December 2015, the Federal Reserve has raised rates 7 times, going on 9 times, and has been unwinding the balance sheet for nearly one full year. The result has been a 30-year yield that is nearly exactly flat over that time period.

30-Year Yield:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

With more monetary tightening from the Fed on the way, I expect the above conditions to continue to worsen.

The performance of bank stocks, specifically regional bank stocks that are very sensitive to credit conditions, is reflective of the worsening conditions above.

I will hold a short position in regional bank stocks until the above conditions reverse.

Why I Bought Utility Stocks And Continue To Hold That Position

I bought utility stocks against regional bank stocks due to the fact that XLU is the best performing sector in defensive environments as well as a pure relative value play.

Many investors were fearful and continue to be fearful that utility stocks are the worst place to be in a rising rate environment.

I debunked this fallacy in my last note regarding XLU but will do so again below.

First, it is important to distinguish rising short-term rates from rising long-term rates as the two do not always move in tandem, hence the flattening yield curve.

In 2006, the Federal Funds rate rose 100 basis points from 4.2% to 5.2% and utility stocks gained 21% on the year. In 2007, XLU rose 18% compared to a decline for KRE of 22%.

Utility stocks outperform financial stocks late in the economic cycle and underperform when growth is robust. We had robust growth in the first half of 2018 but certain sectors, especially the bond market, are forward-looking and are expecting decelerations in growth compared to the first half of 2018.

Utility stocks are once again outperforming at the end of a rate hike cycle as history suggested.

Lastly, if we look at the relative performance of XLU compared to KRE in May 2018, when this trade was initiated, XLU was sitting at essentially the lowest level of relative performance since the inception of the KRE ETF.

XLU/KRE Relative Performance:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The recent rally has caused the relative performance of XLU to pick up relative to KRE, but there is a tremendous amount of room to run if history is our guide.

Simply because XLU has rallied 13% in several months does not mean this trade is over. This trade will only conclude and reverse when the fundamentals of contracting bank aggregates reverse, and the market forecasts economic growth around the world will reaccelerate.

Probabilities for more rate hikes based on Federal Funds futures show two more rate increases for this year as likely.

Rate Hike Probability For September 2018:

Source: CBOE

A rate hike in December is priced in about 80% of the way after a near 100% chance of a rate hike in September.

Rate Hike Probability For December 2018:

Source: CBOE

These two rate hikes will put the upper band of the Federal Funds rate at 2.50%. Any reasonable spread for the 2-year yield above the Federal Funds rate indicates the 2-year yield could reach 3% by year-end. This action from the Fed all but ensures the yield curve will continue to flatten moving in 2019.

A flatter yield curve and more constrictive monetary policy moves will exacerbate the declines in bank asset and credit growth as well as reinforce the defensive shift the market is experiencing.

Summary

Contractionary monetary policy from the Federal Reserve is biting more than most are giving credit. Bank asset growth and bank credit growth continue to contract as well as a further flattening of the yield curve.

This makes bank equities particularly vulnerable to continued declines, especially due to the fact that the above conditions have worsened over the past several months.

As more tightening measures from the Federal Reserve are executed, global growth and inflation will likely take another leg lower, which will extend the rotation into defensive sectors such as utilities.

From a relative value perspective, there is still plenty of room to run for XLU over KRE on top of the fundamentals supporting this view in a stronger fashion today than four months ago.

Quick Note:

